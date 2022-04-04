The Top 84 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 4-10, 2022



MONDAY

FILM

Fox and His Friends

Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder plumbs the messy depths of love and money in this cynical flick. Fassbinder cast himself as Fox, an impressionable working-class fellow whose upper-class boyfriend, Max, attempts to swindle him out of a lottery win. The film's contentious depiction of gay communities in '70s Germany offers a stylish but misery-ridden social commentary.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Silent Movie Mondays: The Ancient Law / Das Alte Gesetz

E. A. Dupont's 1923 film follows the life of an Orthodox rabbi's son who breaks customs to pursue acting. This screening will feature a live original score performed by world-renowned musicians Alicia Svigals, Donald Sosin, and Laura DeLuca.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MUSIC

Denzel Curry

Fresh off the heels of his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Florida rapper Denzel Curry will take the spotlight playing the new rock-infused tracks that contrast his classic trap beats with the occasional swirling pianos and fuzzed-out guitars from a live band.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Lights: Baby I'm Back Tour

Alt-pop gem Lights is known for her honesty and unapologetic confidence in her boundaryless "manic pop" tunes as well as collaborations with heavy hitters like Travis Barker, deadmau5, and Kaskade. Catch her on the Baby I'm Back Tour as she supports her brand new album, PEP.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Sponsored

Superchunk with Quasi

Throughout their more than 30 year career, indie rock quartet Superchunk have experimented with the sweet release of loud aggressive music as well as the ease of soft indie pop. On their latest album, Wild Loneliness, they move away from the politics-driven aggression of their previous album, What a Time to Be Alive, and into a sense of peace that Pitchfork writer Steve Kandell described as "a deep sigh after their Trump-era primal howl." Don't miss an opening set from indie rock project Quasi, led by Janet Weiss (formerly of Sleater-Kinney) and Sam Coomes.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Rae Armantrout & Diane Seuss

Two of the most complex, vibrant voices in American poetry, Pulitzer Prize-winner Rae Armantrout and 2020 Guggenheim Fellow Diane Suess, gather for this reading from their new and recently-published books. Suess's frank: sonnets was called "barbed and artful" by Poetry Foundation, while Armantrout's Finalists combines two of the poet's recent projects into one book.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Angelique Kidjo

Catch Grammy-winning Beninese vocalist Angelique Kidjo as she stops by on tour supporting her album, Celia, an homage to “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz. Expect a lively performance of classic songs reimagined with African guitars and contemporary dance beats.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

Experience the classic rock hits of the Allman Brothers Band like you've never heard before. Jaimoe (the band's original drummer) and Lamar Williams Jr. (son of bassist Lamar Williams) will be joined by jazz ensemble Sammy Miller & The Congregation with guitarist Drew Smithers to perform big band interpretations of the band's classic songs. Plus, arrive early to see a touring exhibit of memorabilia curated by the Allman Brothers Band Museum.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Drain Gang with Bladee, Ecco2K, Thaiboy Digital, and Whitearmor

Multimedia arts collective Drain Gain brings some of their innovative magic all the way from Stockholm, Sweden with performances from rapper/producer Bladee, experimental singer-songwriter Ecco2K, rapper Thaiboy Digital, and DJ Whitearmor.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Frans de Waal: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist

World-renowned primatologist Frans de Waal navigates slippery territories of gender, biological sex, and cultural norms in Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist, drawing from lifelong observation and studies of both humans and animals to find connections. De Waal argues that despite the links between gender and biological sex, biology does not intrinsically support gender roles within human societies, and it certainly doesn't reinforce patterns of inequality. Hear him expand on these thoughts in this fascinating talk.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

MUSIC

Meute

Have you ever wondered what a techno marching band might sound like? Meute, out of Hamburg, Germany, is an eleven-piece ensemble of drummers and horn players who play techno tunes with their acoustic instruments. Get ready to feel the bass IRL and experience what club music sounds like with no electricity.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Tour

Pop-star-of-the-moment Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame over the pandemic with the release of her breakup anthem "Driver’s License" and subsequent debut album, Sour. Her powerful vocals, relatable vulnerability, and effortless cool-girl style turned the album into a vibe that defied age or demographic. Rodrigo’s influences are very clear, ranging from her Taylor Swift obsession to her parents' favorite alt-rock bands like The White Stripes and Green Day, which, depending on your age, might make you feel very old. But this much is certain: Despite having not even hit age 20, she offers a promising glimpse into the future of pop.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kylie vs Madonna with DJ Cookie Couture

Enjoy a special edition of Pride Skate with DJ Cookie Couture, who will be spinning bops from the godmothers of nu-disco, Kylie Minogue and Madonna, as you practice your roller-disco dance moves.

(Southgate Roller Rink, Highline)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Kyle Clark

Prolific SoCal writer, podcaster, and general funny person Kyle Clark joins an exciting lineup of Pacific Northwest comedians, including Richie Aflleje, Snax the Bunny, and Monica Brown, for this showcase. Alt-comedy expert Isaac Novak hosts.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Loose Cannons Improv

Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers will devise songs, monologues, and/or word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

FILM

The Girl on the Broomstick

Fans of Valerie and Her Week of Wonders will be in for a thrill with this lesser-known Czech witch flick. When teen Saxana fails her magic spell test, she faces 300 years of detention. Instead, she escapes to the human realm for a brief time, where she faces a host of other issues. Václav Vorlíček directs this ultra-imaginative film, which also has a very cool psych-jazz score.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Aly & AJ

Sister duo Aly and AJ Michalka found early success on the Disney Channel, making appearances in a wide variety of made-for-TV movies and tween sitcoms. It was easy to be cynical when they began pursuing a music career, but now, 15 years after the release of their album Insomniatic, you can still hear "Potential Breakup Song" randomly blasting at a karaoke night or throwback dance party. The pair are back on the scene under their original "Aly & AJ" moniker to celebrate the release of A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

An Evening with Spiritualized

There is a chance that you know Spiritualized from the short but memorable tapping of their music in Vanilla Sky. (“Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Space” played during Tom Cruise’s elevator ride toward his fate.) That track spurred me to seek out more by the Jason Pierce–driven space rock group, and it’s why I continue to follow them today even though, eight albums deep, they haven’t put out anything else that has touched my heart so deeply and profoundly. One thing that has remained the same between then and 2018 LP And Nothing Hurt is Pierce’s near-symphonic style of composing, his richly textured music encompassing multi-voice choruses and lush instrumentation, from brass to strings to an array of axes, bass guitars, and synthesizers. Also, its lead track, “A Perfect Miracle,” could be the happy-go-lucky kid sister to “Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Space”—both in cadence and melodic framework. LEILANI POLK

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

LP Giobbi Presents: The Femme House Tour

Self-identified "Piano House Queen" LP Giobbi out of Los Angeles is changing the dance music genre with her boundary-breaking house beats, with both Billboard Dance and Your EDM naming her an "artist to watch."

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill)

The Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) with Sylvi (Neil Young Tribute)

Travel back in time to the early '70s with tribute band The Little Lies who will serenade you with a selection of hits by Fleetwood Mac after a set of Neil Young covers from Sylvi.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Don Mee Choi

National Book Award-winning translator, poet, and essayist Don Mee Choi glides effortlessly between genres and mediums, blending poetry, prose, memoir, and visuals to convey personal and political reckonings. In her most recent book, DMZ Colony, Choi looks closely at the webs of impact formed by war and colonization.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

FRIDAY

FILM

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters is one of those films that's really worth seeing on a big screen. With decadent cinematography, costuming, and set design, Mishima follows the dramatic final day of contentious Japanese writer Yukio Mishima's life, ending with his public seppuku. Iconic director and feisty social media poster Paul Schrader described the film as an interpretation of Mishima's life, rather than a straightforward biography.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Research Presents: Shaytoon Records ft. Sepehr, Mozghan, and 'nohup'

New York-based label Shaytoon Records will take over for a night of "elegant sounds from the Iranian underground and beyond" with experimental house and dance sets from DJs Sepehr, Mozhgan, and ‘nohup.’

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Sorry For Party Rocking

We are almost far enough away from the 2010s to where the pop music of the era sounds nostalgic and not like dated radio trash. Almost. Embrace the era that brought us neon skinny jeans, nerd glasses, LMFAO, and galaxy print everything at this special themed dance party. Neon attire is encouraged!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Tour

California rapper and pop culture polymath Tyler, The Creator needs no introduction at this point in his career. His musical output, which began in his teen years, started out with dark themes and controversy before it began exploring the softer parts of himself. On Tyler's latest album, Call Me When If You Get Lost, this trajectory continues with heavy raps woven together with vibrant pop hooks. And with the visually appealing Wes Anderson-esque music videos he’s been releasing lately, the live show is bound to follow suit.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

Morgan Parker with Luther Hughes

Renowned poet Morgan Parker, writer of the National Book Critics Circle-winning book Magical Negro, will deliver a Words Work talk on “I Know What You Mean." She'll then be joined by Seattle poet Luther Hughes, who will open a dialogue on whether others understand what Morgan Parker means.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Ms. Pak-Man: Arcade! I Saw! I Conquered!

Grab your quarters! After a few trips around the maze, Ms. Pak-Man is back with a cabaret showcase of her greatest hits. She'll perform some of her delightfully inappropriate past tunes and share brand-new songs and stories. Scott Shoemaker stars as the campy basketcase Ms. Pak-Man, and Erin Stewart and Amalia Larson will make appearances as glam Ghostettes.

(Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill)

COMEDY

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

A comedy crew of former techies is on the loose, and they've come to Seattle to roast those of us in sad, soul-sucking jobs devoted to data overlords. The group has traveled the country delivering burns, selling out shows in NY, LA, Austin, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

PODCAST

The Greatest Generation

Benjamin Ahr Harrison and Adam Pranica present The Greatest Generation, a comedy podcast about Star Trek: The Next Generation that caters to fans of the series and newcomers alike.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

That's Messed Up

Dun dun! Cheeky podcasting duo Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk will record a live episode of That's Messed Up, diving head-first into a classic episode of Law & Order: SVU. They'll also interview a special guest!

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Black Stax

Black Stacks are a performance group with the mission "to honor the legacy of Black Arts & Culture by ‘stacking’ all forms of Black music & art. " The trio is known for their eclectic sound that blends jazz and '70s soul as well as their captivating live shows.

(Northshore Performing Arts Center, Bothell)

Teddy Swims: Tough Love World Tour

Internet wonder Teddy Swims initially gained a following by sharing his intimate soulful covers online and performing his original genre-blending jams around the world. He will bring his signature smoky vocals to the PNW all the way from Conyers, Georgia on his Tough Love World Tour, supporting his EP of the same name.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

COMMUNITY

Context, Culture, and Construction: The Design Triad that Shapes Seattle

Learn more about the city's skyline in this architectural tour, which also delves into the cultural and historical aspects of Seattle's development. Attendees will hear about the early days of Seattle's downtown as well as the modern identity of the area, which is shaped by architectural designs like Rem Koolhaas’s asymmetric, cantilevered Central Library.

(Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Downtown)

Seattle Restored Launch Party

This pop-up market and community experience centers the entrepreneurs and artists who have taken part in the Seattle Restored Program, which activates vacant storefronts and windows to revitalize the downtown area. On top of shopping and art-viewing, the event promises performances by DJ Sharadawn, cellist Gretchen Yanover, flamenco fusion guitarist Andre Feriante, and singer-songwriter Elisha, plus gratis food and drinks from That Brown Girl Cooks!, Elsom Cellars, and Sparkle Donkey.

(2+U, Downtown)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Mommie Queerest starring Peaches Christ and Heklina

In Mommie Queerest, drag superstars Heklina and Peaches Christ reimagine Faye Dunaway's cult classic through creepy camp. The play follows one girl's struggle with an abusive drag mother, and costars Adé Connere, Abbey Roads, Mario Diaz, and Nancy French.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill)

Rediscovered Treasures

Helena Dix presents an evening of bel canto-era art songs and arias to die for, weaving together works from Jacopo Foroni's Cristina, regina di Svezia and Gioachino Rossini's Maometto II. According to Opera Magazine, the acclaimed Aussie soprano might be on the way to "cult diva status.” She'll be accompanied by pianist David McDade of the Seattle Opera.

(Opera Center, Uptown)

Solstice Series: Ra’Jah O’Hara

Ra'Jah O'Hara, of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 and All Stars fame, brings her legendary purple looks to Seattle for one sickening evening, with opening numbers from the MX cast.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

T4T: All Trans Drag Show

This by-trans, for-trans drag show spotlights the best trans drag artists around. Bee’Uh BombChelle hosts, and performers include Mx, Hashtag, Siren St. James, Solana Solstice, and more.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

PODCAST

The Popcast Live! All Things Pop Culture with Knox and Jamie

Popcasters Knox and Jamie promise two hours of delightfully pointless pop culture for this live show.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Sk8 Dad Summer with Brett Hamil

Brett Hamil, once deemed “the city’s premier political comic” by Seattle Weekly, presents his smart, funny graphic novel SK8 DAD SUMMER at this release party, which includes a book signing, art, and snacks.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

VISUAL ART

EL SUEÑO Healing Day

Concurrent with the closing weekend of EL SUEÑO: The Flowers that Bloom , Healing Day will present meditative programming from Mexican-American artists and healers. Reflection, movement, journaling, and discussion will encourage further exploration into ancestral lineages and reckonings. Off The Rez will offer fry bread and other snacks between workshops, and the day will end with a panel discussion between filmmaker Devin Muñoz and EL SUEÑO director Alicia Mullikin.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

The Aquadolls, Sitting On Stacy, Novacane, and Golden Boy

California trio The Aquadolls will illuminate the stage with their sun-kissed psych-rock, surf, and grunge alongside kindred rock trio Sitting On Stacy, Eugene indieheads Novacane, and LA three-piece Golden Boy.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Lindsey Buckingham

Certified guitar god Lindsey Buckingham is back on the scene as a solo artist after a messy breakup with Fleetwood Mac. His new self-titled solo album, his first in 10 years, stands as a reintroduction to the legend’s gift of masterful pop-rock melodies and inventive fingerpicking guitar style. Anticipate hearing tunes from across his seven studio albums filled with addictive hooks and guitar solos galore.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Music from Ukraine: A Refugee Benefit

Tacoma ensemble The Klein Party with guests Eric Eagle, Geoff Harper, Darren Loucas, and Carl Shuoff will bring you a night of Klezmer music from "all the old countries" as they give 100% of the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving/Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, Direct Relief, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), and Save the Children Ukraine.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Sasami with Jigsaw Youth

Singer-songwriter and former Cherry Glazerr keyboardist Sasami Ashworth made her solo debut with the synth-based self-titled album in 2019. Now on her sophomore album, Squeeze, Sasami gracefully moves between seething nu-metal and relaxed folk-rock as she explores a spectrum of emotions with the overall goal of preaching "anti-toxic positivity." NYC-based punk trio Jigsaw Youth (yes, named after the Bikini Kill song) will kick off the evening.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Vocalist Felicia Loud, who has been gracing Seattle stages for more than 40 years, will perform the greatest hits of Billie Holiday, along with stories from her life and recreated interviews.

(Northshore Performing Arts Center, Bothell)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

The brief, beloved flowers from cherry blossom trees signal the arrival of spring, but they also have an important cultural history. The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture and honors Prime Minister Takeo Miki's 1976 gift of 1,000 cherry trees to Seattle. This festival is the oldest in the Seattle Center Festál series, and includes performance, film, ikebana displays, Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations, and more.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

(Various locations across Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, University District, Monday-Sunday)

MUSIC

Conan Gray North America Tour 2022 with Bülow

Gen Z heartthrob and MTV-dubbed "Prince of Pop" Conan Gray will return for a night of bedroom pop in support of his debut album, Kid Krow, which garnered praise from both Taylor Swift and Sir Elton John. German-Canadian pop singer Bülow will start off the night.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Atlantis

Set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025, Atlantis follows the aftermath of a war with Russia. The land has become an uninhabitable desert, water is a scarce commodity, and a border wall is in progress. When a shellshocked former soldier meets a woman while exhuming and identifying war casualties, the pair grasp at normalcy and the ability to love again. This sparse, inventive sci-fi is comprised of only 28 shots. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to Ukrainian relief efforts.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday & Saturday-Sunday)

Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home. Four-day streaming tickets are available through May 1.

(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Jane by Charlotte

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. As cultural icons, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg have spent decades in the spotlight, but feel a sense of reserve in their mother-daughter relationship. In Jane by Charlotte, the two reimagine their bond, using the camera and documentary format as a strategy through which to increase their vulnerability and presence together.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Thursday)

La Grand Illusion

Jean Renoir's classic was one of the first prison escape films ever made. As a group of French prisoners in World War I plot their escape from a German camp, they contend with class disparities and try to outwit the aristocratic officer von Rauffenstein. What better way to celebrate the film's 85th anniversary than by catching it on screen at the Grand Illusion Cinema?

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Memoria

Palme D’or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul has made waves with lush, liminal spaces in Tropical Malady and Cemetery of Splendor. The Thai director's latest film stars Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman who begins to have unexplained symptoms after experiencing a strange sonic phenomenon in the jungles of Colombia.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Deaf Film Festival 2022

This inclusive festival centers films by Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard-of-Hearing filmmakers from around the world. We're eager to see Changer: A Handtelling, a filmed performance of Deaf Native storytellers sharing the Coast Salish myth of Changer in Native and creative sign language, and What?, a black-and-white comedy following a struggling Deaf actor.

(Virtual via Northwest Film Forum, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This film festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year, programming includes 18 films from nine countries, plus special events, guests, and food experiences. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

You Won't Be Alone

Fans of 2015's The VVitch will sink their teeth into this haunting, atmospheric film. When a young woman is transformed into a witch in 19th century Macedonia, she begins to exert a dangerous, violent power in her quest to understand humanity and the corporeal form. First premiering at Sundance earlier this year, You Won't Be Alone is Goran Stolevski's directorial debut.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Plate of Nations

Every year, Plate of Nations presents us with a two-week-long opportunity to avail ourselves of the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable plates priced at $20 and $30. This year, 30 restaurants are participating, with Mexican, Chinese, Ethiopian, Caribbean, Vietnamese, and more represented in the mix. Among the highlights are Szechuan fare from Little Chengdu, ice cream from Creamy Cone Cafe, inimitable tacos from Tacos Chukis, and Ethiopian food from Cafe Ibex.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Restaurant Week

During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

7th Annual Seattle Boylesque Festival

The 7th Annual Seattle Boylesque Festival brings gender-bending boylesque, variety, and circus performances to the big stage with hilarious hosts Ernie Von Schmaltz and Shelly Watson. The wide range of local and national performers includes Mod Carousel, Mr. Gorgeous, and Samson Night.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Friday-Saturday)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Broadway hit comes to Seattle, sharing the surprisingly dramatic story of Carol Klein's rise to prominence as one of the country's foremost singer-songwriters.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

The Best Summer Ever!

When nine-year-old Maurice experiences a profound loss, one small lie leads to one big, complicated summer. Will he still get to relax by the pool or gaze at the stars? This lively sing-along play, written and performed by lauded storyteller Kevin Kling, explores the sensory experience of childhood.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Centrifuge

In this quirky collaboration between science writers and playwrights, five brand-new 10-minute plays will be performed over two nights, each based on the spiciest science news. Additional context on play themes will be provided in short talks with science writers.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Saturday)

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Listen, Pigeon really wants to drive the bus. It's the feathered fellow's dream. But when a small emergency unexpectedly lands Pigeon in his dream bus-driving role, everyone's in for the thrill ride of their lives. Puppets, songs, and flying feathers make this show a madcap romp to remember.

(Charlotte Martin Theater, Uptown, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

Ghosts

This contemporary interpretation of Henrik Ibsen’s polemic drama follows Mrs. Alving, who welcomes the return of her son, Oswald, after a prolonged absence. While she hides her husband's indiscretions from Oswald, the young man begins a new relationship, uncovering secrets that challenge her sense of self.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the diverse variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Claiming to be the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival in the world, the nearly month-long extravaganza features flagship event Variété (with matinée and rather racier late-night versions), the bawdy, adults-only Libertease Cabaret, featuring burlesque dancers and scantily-clothed aerial performers, plus workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

(Hale's Palladium, Fremont, Monday-Sunday)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Wednesday)

The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

This all-ages adventure fairy tale tells of triplet sisters who have been left in the forest by their woodcutter father. One sister decides to walk in one direction, while another walks the opposite way. The third sister stays put. Twenty years later, the sisters meet again, and the decisions they made in the forest become their own sagas of excitement and intrigue to reveal.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

We Are Changing The Tide: Community Power for Environmental Justice

This fresh exhibit explores the powerful environmental justice work being done in BIPOC communities. Stressing the need for collaborative systemic transformation, We Are Changing The Tide tells stories through photographs, art, and artifacts. Visitors will learn about water protectors, the Quinault Nation's fight against climate change, rising seas threatening Pacific Islands, and much more.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Thursday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Among Waves

Artists Tallmadge Doyle and Perri Lynch Howard present new prints and mixed media works in Among Waves. While Doyle investigates the infinitesimal nature of ocean life in comparison with the vastness of our solar system’s star formations, Howard grapples with the environments where sea, shore, land, and sky meet.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Donna Huanca: Magma Slit

Bolivian-American artist Donna Huanca's challenging work disrupts the omnipresent male gaze to center femme and indigenous Andean identities, stories, and mark-making. Working in multimedia and live performance, Huanca's works are site-specific and ever-evolving, informed by ritual as a transcendent and meditative force.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

ektor garcia: matéria prima

Drawing inspiration from contemporary queer culture and Mexican craft traditions, ektor garcia blends identity and cultural lineage to reclaim craft practices, asserting their intrinsic value through ritual processes. Garcia points to the layered, sensory experiences of trauma and healing in the body; the artist's works are fluid and shifting, reconfigured depending on the space in which they're installed.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

exhibits: an installation by Arianne True

Adrianne True's exhibits installation transforms the poet's written work into a museum installation, engaging with childhood trauma and the prolonged, traumatic history behind Native art in American museums. Visitors will "walk through" True's book as they would a typical museum space, discovering poems and background materials in real time.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Francisco Toledo: Selected Prints 1966-1985

Francisco Toledo, otherwise known as El Maestro, was considered Mexico's greatest living artist before his death in 2019. A key figure in Mexican art and Oaxacan cultural preservation, Toledo was a printmaker, painter, collagist, tapestry maker, and ceramicist who challenged nationalistic styles alongside a band of artists called "la Ruptura." Toledo frequently referenced Zapotec and pre-Columbian imagery in his work, drawing from Shamanism, folklore, and animism to create depth of meaning. This exhibition features 53 of Toledo's lithographs, etchings, and woodcuts.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Meet Us In The Afterglow: SOIL Auction 2022

SOIL is one of the city's strongest, most experimental contemporary art venues. Support the artist-run collaborative through their art auction, viewable online throughout April.

(Virtual via SOIL, Monday-Sunday)

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water assembles works by artists across 2,000 years of history, 17 countries, and seven Native American tribes, each exploring the significance of water from vastly different perspectives. This exhibition includes 80 paintings, sculptures, films, photographs, and textiles.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Preston Singletary: Between Here and The Spirit World

Over the last two years, Native American glass artist Preston Singletary lost two close mentors. This series of new works reflects on the experience of profound grief, the notion of time, and the impermanent nature of life. Singletary aims to celebrate his mentors, honoring their impact on his life and work.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday; opening)

Select Works from Local Collectors

This multimedia exhibition compiles surprising works from local collections, including prints from household names like Robert Rauschenberg and Christo.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; opening)