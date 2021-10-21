Show Me
Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Chelsea Handler, Tig Notaro, and More

New Events Going On Sale October 22, 2021 and More
by Jamie Reed and Janey Wong
October 21, 2021
Don't miss Tig Notaro when she rips into town on her Hello Again Tour in February.
 (Artist photo)

In a mere four months, comedy powerhouses Chelsea Handler and Tig Notaro will roll through town a day apart (choose your fighter, or go to both). We’ve got you covered with the details on those and other newly announced events, including Jingle All the Gay!yes, it's time to start thinking about the holidays and it's not even Halloween yet!—plus other big event news, like the cancellation of The Weeknd's 2022 arena tour.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

COMEDY

Andrew Schulz: The INFAMOUS Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 8)

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Feb 3)

Tig Notaro: Hello Again Tour
Moore Theatre (Wed Feb 2)

MUSIC

Allen Stone's Grown Up Homecoming in Seattle
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 31)

Big Head Todd and the Monsters
The Showbox (Fri Jan 21)

Bryce Vine
The Showbox (Tue Feb 15)

The California Honeydrops
The Showbox (Sun Dec 19)

Eric Nam: There & Back Again World Tour
Showbox Sodo (Wed Feb 2)

I Don't Know How But They Found Me: The Thought Reform Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Jan 26)

The Maine
The Showbox (Tue April 26)
On sale at 9 am

Peter Hook & The Light: Joy Division: A Celebration
The Showbox (Tue Sept 13)

NEW EVENTS ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ryan Hurd: tour de pelago
The Showbox (Sat May 7)

PERFORMANCE

Jingle All the Gay!
Odd Fellows West Hall (Dec 3–18)

READINGS & TALKS

Anita Hill: Believing
Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company (Thurs Nov 18)

EVENT UPDATES

Boy Pablo
Moved from Crocodile to The Neptune (Fri Oct 29)

Tinariwen *CANCELLED*
The Showbox (Fri Oct 22)

The Weeknd: After Hours Tour *CANCELLED*
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 4, 2022)

The Weeknd: After Hours Tour *CANCELLED*
Tacoma Dome (May 1, 2022)

Yves Tumor
Moved from Neumos to the Neptune (Wed Nov 3)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

We're hiring a Music Calendar Editor! If you're a stickler for details, you're comfortable with behind-the-scenes work, and you love going to live shows, this could be the position for you. Learn more and apply here!

