Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: Machine Gun Kelly, Pride Festivals, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 25 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
March 24, 2022
Rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly's second collaborative effort with Travis Barker, Mainstream Sellout, will be released tomorrow.
A whirlpool of huge shows, which you surely won’t want to miss out on, were announced this week. Mainstream sellout Machine Gun Kelly is making pop-punk cool again with support from Avril Lavigne and WILLOW. After a huge revival amongst Tik Tok teens, the Gold Dust Woman herself, Stevie Nicks, has announced a massive show at the Gorge. Rising superstar King Princess will tour in support of her forthcoming album, Hold On Baby. Pride festivals Cuff Pride and Queer/Pride will bring stacked lineups of music and drag talent to Capitol Hill. Plus, highlights from Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Summer Concert Series lineup include twee revivalists She & Him, reggae giant Ziggy Marley, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 25

COMEDY 

Amy Schumer Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 14)

Lewis Black Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Sat Oct 22)

MUSIC

Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 1)

David Bromberg Quintet Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 20)

Heaven 17 Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 6)

King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour with Dora Jar Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed July 6)

Lawrence & Misterwives with Winnetka Bowling League Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 30)

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour with Avril Lavigne and WILLOW Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 22)

Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 31)

Our Lady Peace Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed June 8)

Sasha Alex Sloan with Jessie Murph and slimdan Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Aug 21)

Stevie Nicks Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat May 14)

Syd with Destin Conrad Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 28)

Tiwa Savage Add to a List
Neumos (Wed May 25)

FESTIVALS

Cuff Pride Festival Add to a List
Cuff Complex (June 24-26)

PERFORMANCE

Champions of Magic Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sep 23-24)

The Drowsy Chaperone Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Apr 29-May 1)

Game Grumps Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Jun 3)

Or, Add to a List
Seattle Public Theater (Apr 29-May 22)

ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 28

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 3-Sept 11)

MUSIC

Amos Lee Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 6)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Wed Aug 17)

The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Tues July 19)

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That... Tour 2022 Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Aug 19-20)

Chicago Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sept 2-3)

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat June 25)

David Gray White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Mon July 25)

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2022 Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 23)

Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sun Aug 21)

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 26)

Jackson Browne Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sept 16-17)

Jason Mraz & Raining Jane: Lalalalivesongs Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (July 9-10)

Michael Franti & Spearhead: Follow Your Heart Tour Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri July 22)

Norah Jones Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Thurs June 16)

The Revivalists Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 30)

She & Him Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri June 17)

Steve Miller Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Aug 27-28)

Tenacious D Summer 2022 Tour with Puddles Pity Party Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Tues June 21)

Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 2)

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Fantastic Negrito Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed June 15)

Midnight Tyrannosaurus: Planet Doom 2022 Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 28)

FESTIVALS

Queer/Pride Festival Add to a List (Three-day passes)
Capitol Hill (June 24-26)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced their 2022/23 season Add to a List , celebrating their 50th anniversary with performances of Carmina Burana Add to a List , Giselle Add to a List , A Midsummer Night’s Dream Add to a List , and more. 

The National Film Festival for Talented Youth Add to a List (NFFTY) will celebrate their 15th anniversary with over 250 films from a diverse new generation of filmmakers. The festival will kick off with in-person screenings April 28 through May 1 before transitioning to a week of livestreamed events and virtual screenings through May 8.

