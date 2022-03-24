This Week in Seattle Event News: Machine Gun Kelly, Pride Festivals, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 25
COMEDY
Amy Schumer
Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 14)
Lewis Black
McCaw Hall (Sat Oct 22)
MUSIC
Amanda Miguel & Ana Victoria
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 1)
David Bromberg Quintet
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 20)
Heaven 17
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 6)
King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour with Dora Jar
Paramount Theatre (Wed July 6)
Lawrence & Misterwives with Winnetka Bowling League
Showbox SoDo (Mon May 30)
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour with Avril Lavigne and WILLOW
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri July 22)
Måneskin: The Loud Kids Tour
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 31)
Our Lady Peace
Moore Theatre (Wed June 8)
Sasha Alex Sloan with Jessie Murph and slimdan
The Showbox (Sun Aug 21)
Stevie Nicks
Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat May 14)
Syd with Destin Conrad
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 28)
Tiwa Savage
Neumos (Wed May 25)
FESTIVALS
Cuff Pride Festival
Cuff Complex (June 24-26)
PERFORMANCE
Champions of Magic
Moore Theatre (Sep 23-24)
The Drowsy Chaperone
Moore Theatre (Apr 29-May 1)
Game Grumps
Paramount Theatre (Fri Jun 3)
Or,
Seattle Public Theater (Apr 29-May 22)
ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 28
PERFORMANCE
Hamilton
Paramount Theatre (Aug 3-Sept 11)
MUSIC
Amos Lee
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 6)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Wed Aug 17)
The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Tues July 19)
Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That... Tour 2022
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Aug 19-20)
Chicago
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sept 2-3)
Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat June 25)
David Gray White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Mon July 25)
Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2022
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 23)
Fitz and The Tantrums and Andy Grammer
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sun Aug 21)
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 26)
Jackson Browne
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sept 16-17)
Jason Mraz & Raining Jane: Lalalalivesongs
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (July 9-10)
Michael Franti & Spearhead: Follow Your Heart Tour
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri July 22)
Norah Jones
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Thurs June 16)
The Revivalists
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 30)
She & Him
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri June 17)
Steve Miller Band
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Aug 27-28)
Tenacious D Summer 2022 Tour with Puddles Pity Party
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Tues June 21)
Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Sat July 2)
Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father
Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 9)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Fantastic Negrito
Neptune Theatre (Wed June 15)
Midnight Tyrannosaurus: Planet Doom 2022
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 28)
FESTIVALS
Queer/Pride Festival
(Three-day passes)
Capitol Hill (June 24-26)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Pacific Northwest Ballet has announced their 2022/23 season, celebrating their 50th anniversary with performances of Carmina Burana, Giselle, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and more.
The National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY) will celebrate their 15th anniversary with over 250 films from a diverse new generation of filmmakers. The festival will kick off with in-person screenings April 28 through May 1 before transitioning to a week of livestreamed events and virtual screenings through May 8.