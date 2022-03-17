This Week in Seattle Event News: ODESZA, Franz Ferdinand, and More

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 18
MUSIC
CAAMP: Lavender Days Tour
Like
Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Wed July 20)
Coin: Uncanny Valley Tour
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 20)
Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs May 12)
Flogging Molly & The Interrupters
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 17)
Franz Ferdinand
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 25)
Joeboy: The Young Legend Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mon May 30)
Kamasi Washington
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun July 31)
Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues July 19)
Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun July 17)
Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise
Like
Add to a List
Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Mon June 13)
ODESZA: The Return
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 29-30)
Sabaton
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 15)
Salif Keita
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 8)
Thank You Scientist
Like
Add to a List
Nectar Lounge (Wed June 15)
On sale at noon
UMI: Forest In The City Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sat May 28)
Violent Femmes
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (June 3-4)
Wolf Alice
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 13)
Zero
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 28)
COMEDY
Cedric the Entertainer
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 25)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Crystal Skies
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Jun 10)
Massive Monkees Day
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 29)
READINGS & TALKS
A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado
Like
Add to a List
Town Hall (Mon Apr 25)
FILM
2022 Seattle Black Film Festival
Like
Add to a List
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (Apr 29-May 1)
Translations: Seattle Trans Film Festival
Like
Add to a List
Northwest Film Forum and Virtual (May 5-8)
READINGS & TALKS
Douglas Stuart
Like
Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Wed May 4)
Hernan Diaz
Like
Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues May 17)
ON SALE SOON
FOOD & DRINK
Outstanding in the Field
Like
Add to a List
Various locations (June 18-July 20)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
THE INFINITE Like Add to a List , an immersive space exploration journey, is coming to the Tacoma Armory in May. With two successful previous runs in Houston and Montreal, the NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.