Event News

This Week in Seattle Event News: ODESZA, Franz Ferdinand, and More

Tickets Going On Sale Friday, March 18 and More Event Updates
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
March 17, 2022
ODESZA will make a triumphant return to Seattle, bringing Sylvan Esso. (ODESZA via Facebook)
There’s much to be excited for this week, starting with Washington-born electronic duo ODESZA’s announcement of two massive homecoming shows at Climate Pledge Arena. Rock fans will be delighted to see all eras of the genre covered, with classic rock icon Daryl Hall, celtic punk legends Flogging Molly, early aughts rockers Franz Ferdinand, and folk punk trio Violent Femmes all announcing tours. On the jazz front, look forward to lauded saxophonist Kamasi Washington stopping by this summer. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, like the immersive space exhibit THE INFINITE and A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 18

MUSIC

CAAMP: Lavender Days Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Wed July 20)

Coin: Uncanny Valley Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed July 20)

Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs May 12)

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 17)

Franz Ferdinand Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 25)

Joeboy: The Young Legend Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Mon May 30)

Kamasi Washington Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun July 31)

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues July 19)

Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun July 17)

Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise Add to a List
Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma (Mon June 13)

ODESZA: The Return Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 29-30)

Sabaton Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 15)

Salif Keita Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 8)

Thank You Scientist Add to a List  
Nectar Lounge (Wed June 15)
On sale at noon

UMI: Forest In The City Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Sat May 28)

Violent Femmes Add to a List
Moore Theatre (June 3-4)

Wolf Alice Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 13)

Zero Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 28)

COMEDY

Cedric the Entertainer Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat June 25)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Crystal Skies Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Jun 10)

Massive Monkees Day Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 29)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado Add to a List
Town Hall (Mon Apr 25)

FILM

2022 Seattle Black Film Festival Add to a List
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (Apr 29-May 1)

Translations: Seattle Trans Film Festival Add to a List
Northwest Film Forum and Virtual (May 5-8)

READINGS & TALKS

Douglas Stuart Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Wed May 4)

Hernan Diaz Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues May 17)

ON SALE SOON

FOOD & DRINK

Outstanding in the Field Add to a List
Various locations (June 18-July 20)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Village Theatre has announced their 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, returning to live performances in Issaquah and Everett. Starting in September, they’ll premiere the sci-fi musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, followed by Cinderella, Sense and Sensibility, and more.


THE INFINITE Add to a List , an immersive space exploration journey, is coming to the Tacoma Armory in May. With two successful previous runs in Houston and Montreal, the NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

