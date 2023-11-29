This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Beacon Hill Bar, Momos, and A Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Familyfriend

New place to get tipsy on Beacon Hill just dropped: Industry veteran Elmer Dulla recently opened this bar, serving up comfort fare like kewpie smash burgers, bulgogi bowls, adobo tacos, and truffle fries alongside a wide selection of beverages that show off his bartender bona fides, including beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, and cider.

Beacon Hill

Indian-Nepali Kitchen

This Indian-Nepalese spot landed in Greenwood earlier this month, featuring specialties such as momos (Nepalese dumplings), curries, and mango kulfi.

Greenwood

Three Sacks Full

Michael Tsai and Matthew Curtis's longtime farm-to-table pop-up, formerly a regular fixture at La Medusa in Columbia City, officially opened its own brick-and-mortar in the former SouperBol space in Roosevelt last weekend. The menu showcases regional produce in veggie-centric dishes like celery root and sorrel soup, braised Savoy cabbage rolls, and chicory salad.

Roosevelt

FUTURE OPENINGS

The Alpine Diner and Big Mario's

The Alpine Diner, an après-ski-themed bar and restaurant from the team behind Lost Lake , is set to open in White Center in early December, along with a new location of the local pizza chain Big Mario's. A large outdoor patio with bocce ball and outdoor seating will follow in spring 2024.

White Center



Daeho Kalbijjim and Beef Soup

This smash-hit San Francisco spot known for its kalbijjim plans to launch a location in Bellevue, with an opening date tentatively slated for December 14.

Bellevue



Neighborhood Cafe

This bubble tea and coffee business, which currently operates a location inside the SeaTac airport, will open a location in Tukwila on December 9.

Tukwila

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Good Voyage destroyed in fire

Good Voyage , a coffee shop in South Park from the owners of the wine shop Left Bank , was irreparably damaged by a fire on November 19. Owners Campbell Scarborough and Amanda Stoddard are running a campaign on GoFundMe to cover costs for repairs and staff wages.



Ms. Helen's Soul Bistro puts plans to reopen on hold

In February 2022, we cheered when the iconic soul food establishment Ms. Helens announced it would be reopening in the Central District's Midtown Square building. Sadly, it seems the plans will not come to fruition anytime soon. Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the business will not be joining the space: A statement from Lake Union Partners says that "the 3,000 square foot space is more than they are willing to take on given the headwinds for raising the additional capital necessary beyond the landlord’s commitment pay for the build-out of the space." However, Ms. Helen's will continue with its catering business and may seek out a smaller space or a food truck.



Two Washington restaurants make Esquire's 2023 Best New Restaurants list

Esquire published its list of 50 best new restaurants in America for 2023 on Tuesday, and two Washington spots made the cut: the Turkish restaurant Hamdi , which started out as a pandemic pop-up and opened a brick-and-mortar in Frelard last November, and Bistro Estelle , a Bellingham restaurant from three Eleven Madison Park alums. Contributor Omar Mamoon praised Estelle for its "delicate and refined" French-inspired cuisine and Hamdi for its version of Adana kebab using hand-cut lamb belly.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Kuma Coffee Pop Up

The local direct-trade roaster Kuma Coffee is hosting a pop-up full of cozy goodness, including filter coffee, milk drinks, new merch, and a bevy of baked treats from Salmonberry Goods, including sourdough bagels, pastries, and more. Stop by and scoop up some gifts for the discerning coffee drinker on your holiday shopping list.

Kuma Coffee Roastery, 9 am-12 pm

Puffy Pandy's First Birthday

The adorable sweet shop Puffy Pandy is celebrating a year of business with plenty of giveaways, including a free box of mini macarons for the first 50 customers and a free "cream puffy" for the first 100 customers. Customers who spend $50 in store will receive a $10 gift card, while those who spend $100 will receive a $25 card. Plus, rumor has it that panda mascots Puffy and Pandy may just make an appearance.

Puffy Pandy, 12-8 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Homer for the Holidays Market

Beacon Hill's wood-fired favorite Homer will host its very own holiday market. Peruse wares such as ceramics, wreaths, bouquet, air-brushed apparel, soap, tie-dye clothing, custom jewelry, sweets, and letterpress goods. To sweeten the deal, Homer will serve beverages, treats, and popular dishes like sourdough with whipped garlic. If you want to feel extra festive, stop by Homer's neighbor The Coupe & Flute for a crisp glass of sparkling wine.

Homer, 11 am-2 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 4

Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. The final dupe is the In-N-Out-inspired Woody's Style (November 28-December 4).

Li'l Woody's

DECEMBER 4-10

The Stranger's Holiday Drink Week

'Tis the season for warming wintry libations, from mulled wine to spiked cocoa. Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger and EverOut have you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? They’re only 12 BUCKS! For one week only, you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? One thing's for certain: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer.

Various locations

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd at nearby Rob Roy) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks range from the "Merry Spritzmas" (Prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters) to the "Jingle Bird" (bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and "jingle mix").

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo’s

Everyone's favorite plant-based ice creamery launched its trio of December flavors a week early. The lineup includes White Chocolate Peppermint, Cranberry Gingersnap & Oatnog, and Winter Solstice Cake (dark chocolate ice cream with pieces of dark chocolate cake and salted caramel buttercream).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Saint Bread

The popular Portage Bay bakery is now taking pre-orders for its holiday cookie boxes, which include chocolate chip cookies, ginger cookies, salty butter cookies, "oaties," matcha and yuzu "Saint Krispies," pecan snowballs, and black sesame thumbprint cookies with raspberry jam.

Portage Bay

Salt & Straw Ice Cream

For their seasonal holiday flavor series, the Portland-based chain is featuring Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, Chocolate Sugar Cookie Dough, and Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog (a collab with stakeholder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his tequila company Teremana).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

