Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Anchorhead Coffee Opens on Capitol Hill, Hand Rolls Come to Pike Place, and A New Sushi Spot is On the Way

February 25, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
February 25, 2022
Sugo Hand Roll Bar brings seasonal, sustainably sourced hand rolls to Pike Place this week. (Sugo Hand Roll Bar)
Head into your weekend with some tasty restaurant openings, including a new Anchorhead Coffee on Capitol Hill and a sustainable hand roll spot in Pike Place. Plus, read about a new sushi restaurant coming to Capitol Hill, James Beard Awards semi-finalists, and this week's food and drink events, like Juice Club at Saint Bread and Seattle Cocktail Week. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Anchorhead Coffee Add to a List
The local coffee chain Anchorhead Coffee recently opened a location in the former Stumptown Coffee Add to a List space on 12th Avenue, next to the recently closed Cafe Presse Add to a List space (soon to be filled by the Spanish spot MariPili Add to a List ). The cafe features a bakery in the basement, serving pastries and “quaffles" (the chain's signature croissant-waffle hybrid).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Elysian Fields Add to a List
Elysian Brewing's Elysian Fields Pub, located near Lumen Field Add to a List and T-Mobile Park Add to a List , opened its doors on Thursday for the first time since March 2020, according to a press release. The bar has a new gastropub-inspired food menu with dishes such as beer cheese mac, a Reuben sandwich, and chili cheese nachos, along with a new back patio satellite bar with outdoor speakers.
SoDo
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Sugo Hand Roll Bar Add to a List
This "fine casual" spot, which specializes in hand rolls made with sustainably sourced seafood, soft-opened in Pike Place Market this week.
Downtown
Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Sakana Sushi Add to a List
Seasoned sushi chef Paul Kim plans to open this sushi destination near Plenty of Clouds Add to a List and Bar Cotto Add to a List on Capitol Hill in May.
Capitol Hill

Tavolàta Add to a List and Rubinstein Bagels Add to a List
Carb lovers, rejoice: Ethan Stowell's Italian spot Tavolàta and the rapidly growing bagel business Rubinstein Bagels will open locations next door to each other in Redmond in December.
Redmond

OTHER NEWS

James Beard Awards semi-finalists announced
The prestigious James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great Portland-born chef and food writer) announced the semifinalists for its annual awards this week, and several Pacific Northwest chefs and restaurants made the cut, including Aaron Vezosa of Archipelago Add to a List , Kristi Brown of Communion Add to a List , Brandon Pettit of Delancey Add to a List , Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule Add to a List , Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi Add to a List , and Melissa Miranda of Musang Add to a List . Check out our full list of Washington and Oregon semi-finalists here Add to a List .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Juice Club at Saint Bread Add to a List
The pop-up Juice Club, which Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman called "a roaming series of natural-wine bottle parties with an experiential, interactive bent," is back after a hiatus, complete with DJ tunes and burritos. Be sure to bring your own wine glass.
Saint Bread, Saturday, 6-11 pm

Tio Baby's Farewell to Rose Temple Add to a List
The pop-up Tio Baby's is capping off its residency at Rose Temple with 50% off all of its bar snacks, including nachos, wings, cheesy fries, and more.
Rose Temple, Sunday

Beignet + Café Au Lait Pop-Up Add to a List
Savor the delightful pairing of beignets from Jet City Beignet and café au lait from Highland Park Corner Store.
Highland Park Corner Store, Saturday, 9 am-12 pm

Union’s Mardi Gras / Fat Tuesday Party Add to a List
The gay bar Union will host a rowdy Mardi Gras bash with food and drink specials and plenty of beads.
Union, Tuesday, 4 pm-2 am

Seattle Cocktail Week Add to a List
This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. The March 5 Cocktail District Add to a List event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.
Various locations, Sunday through March 6

SPECIALS

Lowrider Cookie Company
The cookie bakery has brought back its popular stuffed peanut butter cookies and cream special, available for pickup through Sunday and for shipping on Monday.
Central District, Georgetown
Pickup, delivery

Milk Drunk Add to a List
Homer Add to a List 's soft serve spinoff is currently swirling up two seasonal flavors, available on their own or together: chai honey and strawberry.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Post Alley Pizza Add to a List
This Saturday, this Pike Place hidden gem will serve a "Grandma Sandy's beef sandwich" hoagie special, featuring caramelized onions and melted fontina on house-made bread.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in

February 25, 2022 Edition
