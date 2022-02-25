This Week in Seattle Food News: Anchorhead Coffee Opens on Capitol Hill, Hand Rolls Come to Pike Place, and A New Sushi Spot is On the Way

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Anchorhead Coffee

The local coffee chain Anchorhead Coffee recently opened a location in the former Stumptown Coffee space on 12th Avenue, next to the recently closed Cafe Presse space (soon to be filled by the Spanish spot MariPili ). The cafe features a bakery in the basement, serving pastries and “quaffles" (the chain's signature croissant-waffle hybrid).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Elysian Fields

Elysian Brewing's Elysian Fields Pub, located near Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park , opened its doors on Thursday for the first time since March 2020, according to a press release. The bar has a new gastropub-inspired food menu with dishes such as beer cheese mac, a Reuben sandwich, and chili cheese nachos, along with a new back patio satellite bar with outdoor speakers.

SoDo

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sugo Hand Roll Bar

This "fine casual" spot, which specializes in hand rolls made with sustainably sourced seafood, soft-opened in Pike Place Market this week.

Downtown

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Sakana Sushi

Seasoned sushi chef Paul Kim plans to open this sushi destination near Plenty of Clouds and Bar Cotto on Capitol Hill in May.

Capitol Hill



Tavolàta and Rubinstein Bagels

Carb lovers, rejoice: Ethan Stowell's Italian spot Tavolàta and the rapidly growing bagel business Rubinstein Bagels will open locations next door to each other in Redmond in December.

Redmond

Sponsored

OTHER NEWS

James Beard Awards semi-finalists announced

The prestigious James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great Portland-born chef and food writer) announced the semifinalists for its annual awards this week, and several Pacific Northwest chefs and restaurants made the cut, including Aaron Vezosa of Archipelago , Kristi Brown of Communion , Brandon Pettit of Delancey , Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule , Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi , and Melissa Miranda of Musang . Check out our full list of Washington and Oregon semi-finalists here .

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Juice Club at Saint Bread

The pop-up Juice Club, which Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman called "a roaming series of natural-wine bottle parties with an experiential, interactive bent," is back after a hiatus, complete with DJ tunes and burritos. Be sure to bring your own wine glass.

Saint Bread, Saturday, 6-11 pm

Tio Baby's Farewell to Rose Temple

The pop-up Tio Baby's is capping off its residency at Rose Temple with 50% off all of its bar snacks, including nachos, wings, cheesy fries, and more.

Rose Temple, Sunday

Beignet + Café Au Lait Pop-Up

Savor the delightful pairing of beignets from Jet City Beignet and café au lait from Highland Park Corner Store.

Highland Park Corner Store, Saturday, 9 am-12 pm

Union’s Mardi Gras / Fat Tuesday Party

The gay bar Union will host a rowdy Mardi Gras bash with food and drink specials and plenty of beads.

Union, Tuesday, 4 pm-2 am

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at participating venues, plus events, tours, a "Bartender's Circle Summit," and more. The March 5 Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature pop-up cocktail bars, classes, tastings, experiences, food, take-home spirits, and other festivities.

Various locations, Sunday through March 6

SPECIALS

Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie bakery has brought back its popular stuffed peanut butter cookies and cream special, available for pickup through Sunday and for shipping on Monday.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Milk Drunk

Homer 's soft serve spinoff is currently swirling up two seasonal flavors, available on their own or together: chai honey and strawberry.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Post Alley Pizza

This Saturday, this Pike Place hidden gem will serve a "Grandma Sandy's beef sandwich" hoagie special, featuring caramelized onions and melted fontina on house-made bread.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in