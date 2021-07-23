This Week in Seattle Food News: Flora Bakehouse Opens a Rooftop Patio, Opus Co. Says Goodbye, and Mochi Donuts and Rice Dogs Come to Southcenter

This week, Flora Bakehouse unveils a new rooftop patio, and Opus Co. is saying goodbye with a six-week-long tasting menu before it closes for good. Plus, The Lumber Yard Bar finds a new location after the White Center fire, and Mochinut brings mochi doughnuts and rice dogs to Southcenter. Read on for more of this week's food news. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The Apothecary

This weekend, the Canterbury Ale House is opening The Apothecary, a "secret" bar concealed behind a hidden wall. The speakeasy-style addition will offer cocktails and small plates.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Desi Tadka Indian Grill

Formerly a food truck, this family-owned vegetarian Indian restaurant opened in downtown Bellevue on July 1. The menu includes thali platters, freshly baked naan and paratha, vegan and vegetarian curries, lassi drinks, and other favorites.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mochinut Southcenter

Following the wildly popular openings of spots like Chung Chun Rice Dog and Dochi, this growing chain specializing in mochi doughnuts, rice hot dogs, and boba drinks has opened a location in the former space of Ivar's in Southcenter. Doughnut flavors include churro, Fruity Pebbles, black sesame, ube, matcha, and more.

Tukwila

Pickup, delivery

FUTURE OPENINGS

Arleana's

The owners of Columbia City's beloved Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack plan to open a seafood-focused Caribbean restaurant called Arleana's in Kirkland in 2022. You can look forward to fish and chips, rum-based cocktails, grilled shrimp, and more. If you can't wait until next year, you can catch a sneak peek at some pop-up previews beginning in September (details for the events have not yet been announced).

Kirkland



Feed Co. Burgers

The Central District burger spot Feed Co. will expand with a new location in Green Lake opening this August.

Green Lake



SZN

Lazy Susan in Queen Anne will reopen later this month (around July 29) under new ownership and under the new name SZN. New owner Jack Cheung plans to keep the food and the decor much the same, but will offer a slightly simplified version of the previous menu and is considering adding Chinese and Japanese dishes in the future.

Queen Anne

CLOSURES

Opus Co.

The acclaimed Phinney Ridge restaurant Opus Co. announced it was closing last April, but there's a silver lining: This Thursday, it reopened temporarily to say goodbye with a six-week-long tasting menu before it closes for good on September 2. It will also host a barbecue fundraiser to celebrate its four-year anniversary on July 28, with proceeds going to the Ballard Food Bank. Another factor softening the blow is the fact that the restaurant's chef Paolo Campbell plans to take over the space a month after it shutters to open a new Filipino fried chicken joint called the Chicken Supply, which he calls his "dream restaurant."

Phinney Ridge

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Lumber Yard locks down a new location

A week after a fire caused devastating damage to several White Center businesses, the neighborhood's LGBTQ+ haven The Lumber Yard Bar has mercifully secured a new location across the street and hopes to reopen in six to nine months. The business posted on Facebook on July 9 that evidence had been found that has led to the fire being investigated for arson and that pointed to the incident being a hate crime.



Flora Bakehouse opens rooftop patio

Looking for an ideal spot to sip espresso and eat pastries while soaking up the sun this weekend? Cafe Flora's charming bakery spinoff Flora Bakehouse in Beacon Hill opened its new rooftop patio this week.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

Propel your summer weekends on the pier by grooving to live DJ sets from Reverend Dollars, Supreme La Rock, and other seasoned Seattle spinners while you graze from food trucks.

Pier 62, Fridays through September 3



2021 Summer Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk

Don your beachiest look and amble through downtown Bothell to try over 45 different wines, beers, ciders, and spirits at 21 participating businesses.

Downtown Bothell, Saturday, 5-8:30 pm

Seattle World Whiskey Day

Over a dozen Washington craft distilleries will showcase their brown liquors, including whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes. Plus, listen to music, nosh on food truck fare, and browse items from other vendors.

Redmond Downtown Park, Saturday, 1-8 pm

Sails & Ales Beer Fest

Take in the marine breeze while you try beers poured by local purveyors into a souvenir glass at Kirkland Summerfest. The event also includes prize-bearing games, the Eastside Beer Week Awards, and a "tackiest tiki shirt" contest.

Marina Park, July 30-August 1

SPECIALS

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

Fans of the Filipino fast-food favorite Jollibee's peach-mango pie will be delighted to hear that Hood Famous has concocted their own vegan mango peach empanada in homage to the original.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery



Skål Beer Hall

Hyped about this week's announcement of the Seattle Kraken roster? Celebrate with Skål's grilled octopus special with lemon tarragon pistou and roasted fingerling potatoes, created in honor of the occasion. Supplies are limited, so you may want to call ahead to check availability.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Sound and Fog

The coffee shop has introduced a new vegan oat milk horchata, available over ice or with Stereo Blend espresso.

West Seattle

Pickup