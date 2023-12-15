This Week in Seattle Food News: French Tacos, Chilaquiles, and Wonka Desserts

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bauhaus Strong Coffee

The beloved coffee shop Bauhaus has completed a remodel on its Capitol Hill location, which is now open again and serving festive drinks like peppermint bark mochas.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Brick'N'Cheese

The curiously named "French tacos" is a popular French fast food dish consisting of a flour tortilla grilled and folded around French fries, cheese, meat, and other fillings. (Yes, "tacos" is the singular form.) This new takeout kiosk has brought the mysterious delicacy to Capitol Hill, with fillings like chicken nuggets, ground beef, and fried onions.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery



La Chingona Taquería

This Bellevue-based taco truck opened a new location in the former Lily's Salvadorean space in West Seattle earlier this month. Menu items include tortas, tacos, chilaquiles, burritos, salads, and tamales.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

CLOSURES

Rose Temple Bar

The owners of this bustling Capitol Hill hangout announced early last week that they have sold the space to friends, who plan to reopen it under the name Wash Bar in February. Co-owner Austin Polley wrote on Instagram, "We always wanted Rose Temple to be a part of the community and are so blessed that people were able to have different opportunities here and that we could be a place for the neighborhood. We weren’t really considering selling it, but the opportunity arose and will give me more time with my little baby and [to go] back to school to be a history teacher!"

Capitol Hill



Wedgwood Ale House and Cafe

This Wedgwood neighborhood bar is calling it quits after a whopping three decades of business. Owner Kip Caputo, who purchased the business in 2021, wrote on Facebook, "I have been stalling to put it to words, hoping for an eleventh hour hail Mary change of situation, but I must come to the realization that the Alehouse is going to have to close at the end of the month, probably the 29th to be exact. We will update soon to be clear." Caputo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funds for staff through the transition.

Wedgwood

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Skillet pays $324k settlement

The local restaurant group Skillet has agreed to pay $318,782 in a settlement to employees and $4,958 to the city of Seattle following allegations of illegally firing two employees and violating wage theft and sick/safe time laws.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Winter Beer Fest 2023

The Washington Beer Commission's annual Winter Beer Festival returns with 41 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones. Savor brews from local favorites like Hellbent, Aslan, Here Today, Stoup, Jellyfish, and Flying Bike.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Flying Lion Brewing 10th Annual Dark Beer Fest

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day fan-favorite event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Highlights this year include a special dark beer collab with Georgetown Brewing Company ("an exotic twist on the uncommon Black IPA" in cans and on draft at both breweries) and even a dark cider created exclusively for the event by Greenwood Cider. Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning beginning at 10 am. Be sure to bring a growler to fill.

Flying Lion Brewing, 10 am-12 am

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Bait Shop Holiday Market

Have you seen the holiday light show at Bait Shop yet this season? We've got the perfect reason for you to stop by—everyone’s favorite Capitol Hill dive bar is hosting a holiday market this weekend! Peruse goods from local vendors including saucy cross-stitch pieces from Stitch Tits, gorgeous ceramics from Erni Made Pots, and sudsy bars from Stand Out Soaps. We recommend grabbing a frozen painkiller for maximum cheer. SHANNON LUBETICH

Bait Shop, 12-4 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Special Delivery: Wine Tasting & Sale

Michael Tsai and Matthew Curtis's longtime farm-to-table pop-up, formerly a regular fixture at La Medusa in Columbia City, recently opened its own brick-and-mortar in Roosevelt, showcasing regional produce in veggie-centric dishes like celery root and sorrel soup, braised Savoy cabbage rolls, and chicory salad. Join them for a cheap and cheerful tasting of a dozen wines "from near and far," including white, sparkling, and red. If you're stocking up for holiday entertaining, you'll also get a discount on purchases of six bottles or more.

Three Sacks Full, 1:30-4:30 pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Ginger Minj: Southern Fried Sass

Drag queen Ginger Minj stole hearts across America on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, winning three challenges and ultimately placing as the runner-up to winner Violet Chachki before returning for seasons two and six of Drag Race All Stars. The self-described “nicest bitch you’ll ever meet,” “froganista,” and “glamour toad” is known for her side-splitting impressions of celebs like Adele, Phyllis Diller, and Tammy Faye, as well as her feisty Southern belle persona. Now, the redheaded icon is turning her talents toward the culinary world with the release of her new cookbook, Southern Fried Sass, which imparts her secrets to “everything from contouring to cooking and setting the table for a full-on Southern-style Thanksgiving dinner.” You can look forward to behind-the-scenes tea, decorating tips, advice gleaned from her grandmother, and recipes ranging from Red Barn BBQ ribs to “better than sex cake.”

Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks range from the "Merry Spritzmas" (Prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters) to the "Jingle Bird" (bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and "jingle mix").

Navy Strength

SPECIALS

Dahlia Bakery

Violet, you're turning Violet, Violet! By now, you've probably heard the news about the Cinerama—excuse me, SIFF Cinema Downtown—reopening yesterday. Tom Douglas's nearby bakery is celebrating with a dessert inspired by the Timmy Chalamet vehicle Wonka, which is screening at the theater. The "violet burst blueberry dome" features a Nerds cookie crust, violet mousse, blueberry jam, white chocolate magic shell, and candied violets.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lazy Cow Bakery

The Fremont vegan bakery, which works with the mutual aid group Casa del Xoloitzcuintle and is facing an uncertain future after their landlord filed permits to demolish the building, is now serving chocolate peppermint croissants through the month of December.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Paper Cake Shop

We're willing to bet that even the most discerning recipients would be delighted to be presented with a jewel box of stunning cake slices as a gift this holiday season. Paper Cake Shop is offering just that with their new sampler of fan favorite flavors Keel Bill, Big Bang, Blackpink, Ruffle Truffle, Cardi P, and Mango Royale, all wrapped up with a bow and a cute sticker—no pre-orders required.

Wallingford

Pickup