This Week in Seattle Food News: Sankaku Is Here, La Medusa Opens a Market, and Milk Drunk Introduces Party Packs

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Bar Taglio

According to a press release, chef Brendan McGill's downtown restaurant Bar Taglio reopened for lunch and happy hour on Tuesday. In September, McGill tapped James Lorimer of the popular pop-up Kilroy's Pizza to act as chef and pizzaiolo. The lunch and happy hour menu both feature Roman-style and New York-style pizza by the slice, including varieties such as salami, potato rosemary, margherita, pepperoni, cheese, and sausage.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Persephone

Meredith Molli, owner of the Columbia City trattoria La Medusa , has opened this neighboring bar and mini-market, featuring fresh items from her farm Goose and Gander and other nearby farms, in addition to wine and locally made goods. The bar offers an amaro-focused menu with plenty of snacks.

Columbia City

Pickup, dine-in



Refresh House Juice Bar

This juice bar opened in Renton at the end of December, serving cold-pressed juice, açai bowls, smoothies, and toasts.

Renton

Pickup, delivery



Sankaku

Named for the Japanese word for "triangle," this onigiri cafe and bar (previously a pop-up) officially opened inside Capitol Hill's Melrose Market at the beginning of January. The Stranger's Jas Keimig writes, "On a recent afternoon visit, I had two of Sankaku's classic onigiris: the ume konbu (salty pickled plum with konbu, a type of edible kelp) and the tuna mayo (flaky albacore tuna doused in kewpie mayo with sesame seeds). Unlike traditional onigiri that has all the filling in a compacted center, Sankaku disperses it throughout the ball so that each bite is a delicate mix of rice and filling...I found myself in a satisfying rhythm of rice ball, cucumber, rice ball, cucumber, ascending to a kind of textural heaven."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

23rd Ave Brewery

Capitol Hill Seattle reports that this Black-owned brewery is set to open at 23rd and Jackson later this year.

Central District

Sponsored

CLOSURES

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

The frozen yogurt chain's Capitol Hill location is closing its doors this Sunday after a decade of business. It's set to be replaced by a new location of the University District-based bubble tea shop Timeless Tea , known for its disturbingly realistic chocolate mousse cakes in the shape of a tiny bulldog puppy.

Capitol Hill

OTHER NEWS

Street cafes could be here to stay

The city's free outdoor dining permits were set to expire this spring, but councilmember Dan Strauss has introduced a bill to extend them through this time next year in the hopes of eventually making them permanent. The extension will be heard by the Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee on February 1, and a final vote could come as soon as February 8.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Garzón Latinx Street Food

The Latinx street food pop-up Garzón will come to Pioneer Square for the first time. The festivities include a dance party, music, cocktails, food, and "party vibes."

Bad Bishop, Saturday, 7-11 pm

Reuben's Brews 10th Anniversary Collab Series Launch Party with Georgetown Brewing

Local mainstay Reuben's Brews will celebrate a decade around the sun with 10 special collaboration brews with Georgetown Brewing, including a Metamodern PNW Amber Ale.

Reuben's Brews, Saturday

Whole Hog Butchery with Chef Seamus Platt

Learn the fundamentals of whole hog butchery from chef and charcutier Seamus Platt (previously of the recently closed butcher shop The Shambles) on Hogstead Farm. You'll get the chance to make fresh sausage and take it home with you.

Hogstead Farm, Saturday, 1-4 pm

Tea Ice Cream Pop-Up

Enjoy Milk & Leaf Collective's tea-infused ice cream in creative flavor combos, such as "Smacks Cereal" (genmaicha green tea ice cream with puffed wheat), "Rose Biscotti: (rose tea ice cream with almond biscotti), "Chai-ce Cream" (masala chai ice cream with Nilla Wafers), and "Lemon Butterfly Magic" (vegan lemon and butterfly pea flower ice cream with shaved almonds).

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Sunday, 11 am-2 pm

SPECIALS

Coyle's Bakeshop

Greet Meyer lemon season with the Greenwood bakery's newest special, croissants filled with Meyer lemon cream cheese and topped with a slice of candied Meyer lemon.

Greenwood

Pickup



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie shop is baking up snickerdoodles for a limited time only.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Milk Drunk

Looking to feed a crowd? Homer 's fried chicken and soft-serve spinoff just launched party packs, with a selection of main dishes, salads, and side dishes to feed five or 10 people.

Beacon Hill

PIckup, delivery, dine-in