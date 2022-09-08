Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse, Burna Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Flo Milli and Event Updates for Sept 8



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

MUSIC

Burna Boy: Love, Damini Tour

accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 8)

Charley Crockett: The Man From Waco

Showbox SoDo (Tues Dec 6)

Courtney Marie Andrews

Neumos (Thurs Dec 8)

Flo Milli: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour

Neumos (Tues Nov 8)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour

The Showbox (Nov 21-22)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

Vance Joy *second show added*

Paramount Theatre (March 4, 2023)

The White Buffalo

The Showbox (Wed Dec 7)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour

Neptune Theatre (Mar 4, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Dry Cleaning

Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)

On sale Wed Sept 14

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dead Can Dance *canceled*

Paramount Theatre (Mar 26, 2023)

Ibeyi

Moved to The Crocodile from the Neptune Theatre (Rescheduled to Mar 15, 2023 from Sept 21)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Spectrum Dance Theater has announced its 2022/23 season , including experimental work Occurrence 11 and a “teaser” performance of forthcoming show The Harlem Nutcracker.

Base: Experimental Arts + Space has announced its 2022/23 programming , including a new round-up of resident artists, free open houses , and 12 Minutes Max , a performance series of works-in-progress.