Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse, Burna Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
MUSIC
Burna Boy: Love, Damini Tour
accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 8)
Charley Crockett: The Man From Waco
Showbox SoDo (Tues Dec 6)
Courtney Marie Andrews
Neumos (Thurs Dec 8)
Flo Milli: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour
Neumos (Tues Nov 8)
Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour
The Showbox (Nov 21-22)
Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 25)
Vance Joy
*second show added*
Paramount Theatre (March 4, 2023)
The White Buffalo
The Showbox (Wed Dec 7)
ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 4, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Dry Cleaning
Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)
On sale Wed Sept 14
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Dead Can Dance
*canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Mar 26, 2023)
Ibeyi
Moved to The Crocodile from the Neptune Theatre (Rescheduled to Mar 15, 2023 from Sept 21)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Spectrum Dance Theater has announced its 2022/23 season, including experimental work Occurrence 11 and a "teaser" performance of forthcoming show The Harlem Nutcracker.
Base: Experimental Arts + Space has announced its 2022/23 programming, including a new round-up of resident artists, free open houses, and 12 Minutes Max, a performance series of works-in-progress.