Event News

Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse, Burna Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Flo Milli and Event Updates for Sept 8
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
September 8, 2022
Did you know: The Westin Seattle graces the cover of Modest Mouse's second album, The Lonesome Crowded West? (Modest Mouse via Facebook)
Issaquah-born rock band Modest Mouse will float on over to Seattle during their Lonesome Crowded West tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album. Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat star Burna Boy has announced a stop in Kent this October. Plus, viral rapper Flo Milli will stop by in support of her new album, You Still Here, Ho? Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

MUSIC

Burna Boy: Love, Damini Tour Add to a List
accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 8)

Charley Crockett: The Man From Waco Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Dec 6)

Courtney Marie Andrews Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Dec 8)

Flo Milli: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Nov 8)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Nov 21-22)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

Vance Joy Add to a List *second show added*
Paramount Theatre (March 4, 2023)

The White Buffalo Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Dec 7)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Dan Cummins: Burn It All Down Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 4, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Dry Cleaning Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)
On sale Wed Sept 14

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dead Can Dance Add to a List *canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Mar 26, 2023)

Ibeyi Add to a List
Moved to The Crocodile from the Neptune Theatre (Rescheduled to Mar 15, 2023 from Sept 21)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Spectrum Dance Theater has announced its 2022/23 season Add to a List , including experimental work Occurrence 11 Add to a List and a “teaser” performance Add to a List of forthcoming show The Harlem Nutcracker.

Base: Experimental Arts + Space has announced its 2022/23 programming Add to a List , including a new round-up of resident artists, free open houses Add to a List , and 12 Minutes Max Add to a List , a performance series of works-in-progress.

Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse, Burna Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
