Ticket Alert: SZA, The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16
MUSIC
The California Honeydrops
The Showbox (April 21, 2023)
Caroline Polachek
Showbox SoDo (May 4, 2023)
Haken
Neptune Theatre (May 27, 2023)
On sale at noon
The Interrupters
Showbox SoDo (April 21, 2023)
James Reid
The Showbox (Feb 19, 2023)
Janet Jackson: Together Again
Climate Pledge Arena (June 21, 2023)
On sale at 11 am
J Boog
Showbox SoDo (Feb 25, 2023)
Joshua Bassett: The Complicated Tour
Neptune Theatre (March 10, 2023)
Kayzo: Unleashed
WaMu Theater (April 15, 2023)
On sale at 9 am
Lucki
Showbox SoDo (Feb 17, 2023)
NAV
Paramount Theatre (March 14, 2023)
Noah Kahan: Stick Season Tour
Marymoor Park (Aug 15, 2023)
The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 6-7, 2023)
Sabrina Carpenter
Showbox SoDo (April 11, 2023)
SZA
Climate Pledge Arena (March 16, 2023)
On sale at noon
Waterparks: The Property Tour
The Showbox (May 2, 2023)
Witt Lowry: If You Don't Like The Story Write Your Own Tour
Neumos (Mar 26, 2023)
COMEDY
David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World Tour
Neptune Theatre (March 3, 2023)
Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 26, 2023)
La India Yuridia
Moore Theatre (March 3, 2023)
Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman
Moore Theatre (June 16, 2023)
On sale at 9 am
PODCASTS
And That's Why We Drink
Moore Theatre (Feb 25, 2023)
Bad Friends Podcast
Paramount Theatre (Feb 18, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Daniel Seavey
Neumos (Jan 24, 2023)
Masego
Showbox SoDo (March 26, 2023)
The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party
Neumos (Sat Dec 31)
Oxxxymiron
Showbox SoDo (Oct 31, 2023)
Sik-K
The Showbox (March 31, 2023)
COMEDY
Ari Shaffir
Moore Theatre (Feb 23, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Latrice Royale
Latrice Royale
Neptune Theatre (April 7, 2023)
PODCASTS
Judge John Hodgman
Neptune Theatre (Jan 29, 2023)
The Deck Investigates with Ashley Flowers
Moore Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Dope Music Festival
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 25, 2023)
On sale Mon Dec 19
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Sunny Day Real Estate
Moore Theatre (Rescheduled to March 16-17 from Dec 17-18)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Arts & Lectures has added talks with spirit-lifting poet/essayist Ross Gay and celebrated indie rocker/memoirist Michelle Zauner (the lead vocalist of Japanese Breakfast) to their line-up of 2022-23 programming.