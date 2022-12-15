EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: SZA, The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Janet Jackson and More Event Updates for December 15
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
December 15, 2022
SZA is sending out an SOS.
This is not a drill! SZA has announced her first tour in over five years supporting her new album, SOS, with a stop in Seattle next spring. Fellow R&B-pop royalty Janet Jackson is also looking forward to getting Together Again. Ben Gibbard will perform back-to-back sets with his beloved indie-rock projects The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie to celebrate the 20th anniversary of both Give Up and Transatlanticism. Plus, electro-pop gem Caroline Polachek will welcome you to her island on the Spiraling tour next year. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

MUSIC

The California Honeydrops Add to a List
The Showbox (April 21, 2023)

Caroline Polachek Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (May 4, 2023)

Haken Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 27, 2023)
On sale at noon

The Interrupters Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (April 21, 2023)

James Reid Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 19, 2023)

Janet Jackson: Together Again Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (June 21, 2023)
On sale at 11 am 

J Boog Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 25, 2023)

Joshua Bassett: The Complicated Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (March 10, 2023)

Kayzo: Unleashed Add to a List
WaMu Theater (April 15, 2023)
On sale at 9 am

Lucki Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 17, 2023)

NAV Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 14, 2023)

Noah Kahan: Stick Season Tour Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Aug 15, 2023)

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie: Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 6-7, 2023)

Sabrina Carpenter Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (April 11, 2023)

SZA Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (March 16, 2023)
On sale at noon

Waterparks: The Property Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (May 2, 2023)

Witt Lowry: If You Don't Like The Story Write Your Own Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 26, 2023)

COMEDY

David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (March 3, 2023)

Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 26, 2023)

La India Yuridia Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 3, 2023)

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman Add to a List
Moore Theatre (June 16, 2023) 
On sale at 9 am

PODCASTS

And That's Why We Drink Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 25, 2023)

Bad Friends Podcast Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 18, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Daniel Seavey Add to a List
Neumos (Jan 24, 2023)

Masego Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 26, 2023)

The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Dec 31)

Oxxxymiron Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Oct 31, 2023)

Sik-K Add to a List
The Showbox (March 31, 2023)

COMEDY

Ari Shaffir Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 23, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Latrice Royale
 Add to a List Neptune Theatre (April 7, 2023)

PODCASTS

Judge John Hodgman Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 29, 2023)

The Deck Investigates with Ashley Flowers Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Dope Music Festival Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 25, 2023)
On sale Mon Dec 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Sunny Day Real Estate Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Rescheduled to March 16-17 from Dec 17-18)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Arts & Lectures has added talks with spirit-lifting poet/essayist Ross Gay Add to a List and celebrated indie rocker/memoirist Michelle Zauner Add to a List (the lead vocalist of Japanese Breakfast) to their line-up of 2022-23 programming Add to a List

