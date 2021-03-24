Weekend Watch List: F.T.A., a Tina Turner Doc, and More

If the newly announced Seattle International Film Festival lineup has inspired you to search beyond your current binge (maybe, like us, you're desperate to pull away from Felicity and her soapy collegiate problems once and for all), consider Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland's recently recovered Vietnam War-era comedy tour F.T.A., Seattle director T.J. Martin's Tina Turner doc Tina on HBO Max, or another one of our picks hitting local and nationwide streaming platforms this week. See them all below, and find even more options on our on-demand calendar.

Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Communities Against Hate

This short-film series from the Social Justice Film Institute shows communities confronting and healing from violence and hate. This installment features Seva and HBCU Storytellers – Confederate Monuments: Heritage or Hatred?, which premiered at the 2020 Social Justice Film Festival.

Northwest Film Forum

Friday-Sunday

Francesco

Director Evgeny Afineevksy heads inside the Vatican for "unprecedented access" to His Holiness Pope Francis (or "Francesco," if you're pals).

Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

F.T.A.

At the height of the Vietnam War in the early '70s, Francine Parker filmed movie stars Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland's anti-war comedy show that toured across Southeast Asia. Deemed too politically risqué for a mainstream crowd, the film was taken out of circulation, but now it's available to watch again in 4K restoration.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

German Cinema Now: Giraffe

On the Danish island of Lolland, a Berlin-based ethnographer (Force Majeure's Lisa Loven Kongsli) is hired to document the buildings, artifacts, and ways of life that will be displaced by a massive tunnel connecting Germany and Denmark. While there, she develops a fascination with an abandoned farmhouse set for demolition—and the woman who once lived there.

Northwest Film Forum

Thursday only

Sponsored

The Inheritance

Set almost entirely in a West Philadelphia house where a community of young Black artists and activists form a collective, Ephraim Asili's debut feature comes after his decade-long study of the many facets of the African diaspora and his own place within it. While most of it is a scripted drama, the film weaves in documentary footage of the Philly liberation group MOVE, whose members were the victims of a notorious police bombing in 1985.

Northwest Film Forum & Grand Cinema

Rose Plays Julie

A university student travels from London to Dublin in search of her birth parents, who, as this story tends to go, don't match her expectations.

Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

Scarecrow Academy Presents: The Asphalt Jungle

John Huston's The Asphalt Jungle—about a jewel heist concocted by a man and a gaggle of small-time crooks recently released from prison—is next up in this Scarecrow series that takes a deep look at the different approaches to the post-WWII noir genre.

Film Festivals

ByDesign Festival 2021

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." For the second time, this festival will be online only, which means you can watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more from home. On Sunday, don't miss the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound's Virtual Moving History installment dedicated to Seattle's local design history.

Northwest Film Forum

Thursday-Sunday

Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival 2021

SIFF and MoPOP bring you the somewhat less pronounceable acronym SFFSFF. The mini-fest, made digital this year, is composed of nearly two dozen new sci-fi and fantasy short films judged by a nationally assembled jury.

SIFF

Thursday-Sunday

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

Following her involuntarily public struggle with addiction and depression, this four-part original YouTube docuseries—which comes after a couple of feature-length docs released in 2012 and 2017, respectively—gives the beloved Disney Channel-bred pop star a platform to tell her story at length and in her own words, and to promote her upcoming album of the same name. Episodes 1 and 2 are already available.

YouTube

Starting Tuesday

Essential Fellini

Whip up a big ol' plate of spaghetti and settle in for Criterion Channel's new collection of films by the iconic Italian director Frederico Fellini, from the canonical 8½ to the coming-of-age tale I Vitelloni.

Criterion Channel

The Irregulars: Season 1

The scrappy group of misfits who have long appeared in Sherlock Holmes stories as the detective's intelligence network get the spotlight in this supernatural-leaning original series. Another twist from tradition: it paints Sherlock's right-hand man, John Watson, as sneaky and sinister.

Netflix

Starting Friday

Invincible: Season 1

If you liked the refreshingly gritty superhero series The Boys, your next choice could be this animated show from Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, based on the comic book series of the same name. The gist: the son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero in the world, is just trying to be a normal teen, but his budding powers and his dad's high expectations are simply killing the vibe.

Amazon Prime

Starting Friday

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

True-crime obsessives can get their dirty little kicks from this six-part series that dives deep into the case of the notorious American serial killer sometimes known as "Killer Clown" for his day job as a hospital clown. Eep.

Peacock

Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical

Remember TikTok's crowd-sourced, community-written musical adaptation of Pixar's Ratatouille at the start of the year? No? Well, it was a hit, and Netflix is producing a redux inspired by their popular and chaotic original documentary series Tiger King, which will also take on a drag element—RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Kim Chi, Willam, and Heidi N Closet will assume the roles of Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and a tiger, respectively. Catch Tiger Queens on Netflix's TikTok account.

Netflix/TikTok

Sunday only

Tina

Newly recovered footage, audiotapes, personal photos, and new interviews comprise this documentary about the career of the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner, directed by Seattle-bred filmmaker T.J. Martin.

HBO Max

Starting Saturday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Nobody

Classic revenge-film vibes pervade Ilya Naishuller's geek-action thriller about a man (Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk) on a mission to save his robber-snatched wife and kids.

Various theaters (starting Friday)

Wonder Woman (2017)

In Wonder Woman, innocence is Diana’s foil. She’s read at great length about the world, but has never lived in it. And as Diana deals with her naïveté and her foes, Wonder Woman is exciting and fun—even though it devolves into typical blockbuster spectacle near its end, I’d recommend it to anyone who loves action films, and there’s also just enough subtext to feed a philosophical mind. SUZETTE SMITH

Burien Drive-In (Saturday only)

STILL PLAYING

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

AMC Pacific Place 11

Chaos Walking

Various theaters

The Courier

Various theaters

The Father

Various theaters (also streaming on VOD)

Long Weekend

AMC Pacific Place 11

Nomadland

Various theaters (also streaming on Hulu)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)

Tom and Jerry

Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue (also streaming on HBO Max)