Weekend Watch List: F.T.A., a Tina Turner Doc, and More

If the newly announced Seattle International Film Festival lineup has inspired you to search beyond your current binge (maybe, like us, you're desperate to pull away from Felicity and her soapy collegiate problems once and for all), consider Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland's recently recovered Vietnam War-era comedy tour F.T.A., Seattle director T.J. Martin's Tina Turner doc Tina on HBO Max, or another one of our picks hitting local and nationwide streaming platforms this week. See them all below, and find even more options on our on-demand calendar.
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
Communities Against Hate
This short-film series from the Social Justice Film Institute shows communities confronting and healing from violence and hate. This installment features Seva and HBCU Storytellers – Confederate Monuments: Heritage or Hatred?, which premiered at the 2020 Social Justice Film Festival.
Northwest Film Forum
Friday-Sunday
Francesco
Director Evgeny Afineevksy heads inside the Vatican for "unprecedented access" to His Holiness Pope Francis (or "Francesco," if you're pals).
Grand Cinema
Starting Friday
F.T.A.
At the height of the Vietnam War in the early '70s, Francine Parker filmed movie stars Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland's anti-war comedy show that toured across Southeast Asia. Deemed too politically risqué for a mainstream crowd, the film was taken out of circulation, but now it's available to watch again in 4K restoration.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
German Cinema Now: Giraffe
On the Danish island of Lolland, a Berlin-based ethnographer (Force Majeure's Lisa Loven Kongsli) is hired to document the buildings, artifacts, and ways of life that will be displaced by a massive tunnel connecting Germany and Denmark. While there, she develops a fascination with an abandoned farmhouse set for demolition—and the woman who once lived there.
Northwest Film Forum
Thursday only
The Inheritance
Set almost entirely in a West Philadelphia house where a community of young Black artists and activists form a collective, Ephraim Asili's debut feature comes after his decade-long study of the many facets of the African diaspora and his own place within it. While most of it is a scripted drama, the film weaves in documentary footage of the Philly liberation group MOVE, whose members were the victims of a notorious police bombing in 1985.
Northwest Film Forum & Grand Cinema
Rose Plays Julie
A university student travels from London to Dublin in search of her birth parents, who, as this story tends to go, don't match her expectations.
Grand Cinema
Starting Friday
Scarecrow Academy Presents: The Asphalt Jungle
John Huston's The Asphalt Jungle—about a jewel heist concocted by a man and a gaggle of small-time crooks recently released from prison—is next up in this Scarecrow series that takes a deep look at the different approaches to the post-WWII noir genre.
Film Festivals
ByDesign Festival 2021
As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." For the second time, this festival will be online only, which means you can watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more from home. On Sunday, don't miss the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound's Virtual Moving History installment dedicated to Seattle's local design history.
Northwest Film Forum
Thursday-Sunday
Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival 2021
SIFF and MoPOP bring you the somewhat less pronounceable acronym SFFSFF. The mini-fest, made digital this year, is composed of nearly two dozen new sci-fi and fantasy short films judged by a nationally assembled jury.
SIFF
Thursday-Sunday
Newly Streaming: Nationwide
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Following her involuntarily public struggle with addiction and depression, this four-part original YouTube docuseries—which comes after a couple of feature-length docs released in 2012 and 2017, respectively—gives the beloved Disney Channel-bred pop star a platform to tell her story at length and in her own words, and to promote her upcoming album of the same name. Episodes 1 and 2 are already available.
YouTube
Starting Tuesday
Essential Fellini
Whip up a big ol' plate of spaghetti and settle in for Criterion Channel's new collection of films by the iconic Italian director Frederico Fellini, from the canonical 8½ to the coming-of-age tale I Vitelloni.
Criterion Channel
The Irregulars: Season 1
The scrappy group of misfits who have long appeared in Sherlock Holmes stories as the detective's intelligence network get the spotlight in this supernatural-leaning original series. Another twist from tradition: it paints Sherlock's right-hand man, John Watson, as sneaky and sinister.
Netflix
Starting Friday
Invincible: Season 1
If you liked the refreshingly gritty superhero series The Boys, your next choice could be this animated show from Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, based on the comic book series of the same name. The gist: the son of Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero in the world, is just trying to be a normal teen, but his budding powers and his dad's high expectations are simply killing the vibe.
Amazon Prime
Starting Friday
John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise
True-crime obsessives can get their dirty little kicks from this six-part series that dives deep into the case of the notorious American serial killer sometimes known as "Killer Clown" for his day job as a hospital clown. Eep.
Peacock
Tiger Queens: The Tiger King Musical
Remember TikTok's crowd-sourced, community-written musical adaptation of Pixar's Ratatouille at the start of the year? No? Well, it was a hit, and Netflix is producing a redux inspired by their popular and chaotic original documentary series Tiger King, which will also take on a drag element—RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Kim Chi, Willam, and Heidi N Closet will assume the roles of Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and a tiger, respectively. Catch Tiger Queens on Netflix's TikTok account.
Netflix/TikTok
Sunday only
Tina
Newly recovered footage, audiotapes, personal photos, and new interviews comprise this documentary about the career of the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner, directed by Seattle-bred filmmaker T.J. Martin.
HBO Max
Starting Saturday
In-Person Screenings
Nobody
Classic revenge-film vibes pervade Ilya Naishuller's geek-action thriller about a man (Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk) on a mission to save his robber-snatched wife and kids.
Various theaters (starting Friday)
Wonder Woman (2017)
In Wonder Woman, innocence is Diana’s foil. She’s read at great length about the world, but has never lived in it. And as Diana deals with her naïveté and her foes, Wonder Woman is exciting and fun—even though it devolves into typical blockbuster spectacle near its end, I’d recommend it to anyone who loves action films, and there’s also just enough subtext to feed a philosophical mind. SUZETTE SMITH
Burien Drive-In (Saturday only)
