Weekly Watch List: Together Together, Phoebe's Father, and More

Tacoma's indie movie theater Grand Cinema reopens at reduced capacity this Friday, bringing screenings of the Patti Harrison comedy Together Together and the Oscar-winning Nomadland to their big-ish screen. If you're not ready for that (understandable!), read on for a slew of new movies and shows to stream at home, like the Seattle-set family drama Phoebe's Father, Roy Andersson's reflective About Endlessness, and the Michael B. Jordan-helmed action thriller Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. See them all below, and find even more options on our on-demand calendar or our guide to other streaming events this week.

Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

About Endlessness

Vignettes of a couple floating over war-torn Germany, a father and daughter braving torrential rain, a teenager dancing outside a cafe, and a defeated army marching to a prisoner-of-war camp comprise these reflections on loneliness and the human condition—topics we've all spent more time than usual thinking about this past year—from famed Swedish director Roy Andersson.

SIFF and Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Berlin Alexanderplatz

An African immigrant struggles to find his place in his new home in Berlin in this neon-soaked interpretation of Alfred Döblin's 1929 novel.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Phoebe's Father

In John Helde's 2015 film shot entirely in Seattle, a budding competitive cyclist is faced with long-buried events of her past when her father comes back into her life.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence

The third film in a trilogy by Swedish director Roy Andersson (following Songs from the Second Floor and You, the Living) begins with two vignettes involving a man struggling to open a bottle of wine and a dying woman refusing to relinquish her purse, while the third section revolves around passive-aggressive novelty toy salesmen Sam (Nils Westblom) and Jonathan (Holger Andersson). Supporting characters include a ferryboat captain, a lonely old man, and a dance student and his instructor.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Sponsored

Film Festivals

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of streamable compilations. This Saturday's show includes a viewing party with Dan Savage!

EverOut

Friday-Saturday

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4

Elisabeth Moss returns as June in the fourth season of the award-winning series adapted from Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name.

Hulu

Lucy the Human Chimp

You've heard of humans raised by wolves, but what about a chimpanzee raised by humans? This doc uses archival footage to explore the journey of Lucy the chimp, who was raised in a domestic environment by then-grad student Janis Carter, who went on to help the adorable creature function as an adult.

HBO Max

The Mosquito Coast

Justin Theroux stars in this drama based on his uncle Paul Theroux’s novel, which previously inspired the 1986 Harrison Ford vehicle of the same name.

Apple TV+

Starting Friday

Pose

Of all the breakout-successful, paradigm-altering television productions Ryan Murphy is responsible for—most of which are some combination of deliciously irresponsible and contagiously trashy—time will likely show that the most meaningful, substantial, and beautiful thing associated with his name will be Pose, a drama about the '80s ballroom scene in New York, and the way the people in it redefined family for themselves. This is its final season.

FX

Starting Monday

Things Heard & Seen

Amanda Seyfried moves from Manhattan to a remote Hudson Valley town with her husband, where she's met with a creepy darkness that pervades her new home and her marriage.

Netflix

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan stars as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL who goes rogue when his pregnant wife is murdered and uncovers an international conspiracy. Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, and Guy Pearce co-star in the feature-length action thriller.

Amazon Prime

Starting Friday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

For the last 17 years or so, Marymoor Park has been one of Seattle's hottest destinations for outdoor movie viewing. While you won't be able to set up on the grass this year, BECU will keep the tradition going by turning to a drive-in model for the second year, screening classic flicks like the 2019 Aladdin (Thurs April 29), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Tues May 4), Jumanji: The Next Level (Wed May 5) and more of the like on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights in April. Food trucks will be onsite, too.

Marymoor Park

Thursday & Tuesday-Wednesday

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Sesame Street stans can get an inside look into the writers, artists, and educators behind the highly influential children's television series.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Together Together

The delightful Patti Harrison (whom you may recognize as the bitchy secretary in Shrill or as Bangles in HBO's Made for Love) plays a 26-year-old who becomes a gestational surrogate to a single, middle-aged app designer (Ed Helms).

Various theaters

Starting Friday

STILL PLAYING

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Various theaters

Mortal Kombat

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

The Father

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (starting Friday)

Godzilla vs. Kong

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

Minari

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (starting Friday)

Nobody

Various theaters

Nomadland

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (starting Friday; also streaming on Hulu)

Psycho Goreman

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (starting Friday)

Raya and the Last Dragon

AMC Pacific Place & Landmark Crest - Shoreline (also streaming on Disney+)

The Unholy

Various theaters

Voyagers

Regal Meridian