Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2022 in Seattle



EVENTS

JANUARY 28–29

Lucky Envelope Brewing Lunar New Year

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Tiger. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer and Lychee Thai Basil Sour on draft, plus a Water Tiger Cold IPA collaboration with Highland Brewing, and more. Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, daily food truck appearances, and Water Tiger merch.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, Ballard)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

Lunar New Year Fair

This kid-focused outdoor event at the Chong Wa Playfield will include a Year of the Tiger photobooth, take-home craft kits, lion dance talks and story times, and community tables. Plus, head inside the museum to check out the New Year's All Around exhibit and check out a zodiac animal scavenger hunt.

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, free)

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Crafts

This family-friendly virtual class will teach you about the holiday and some holiday-specific crafts you can make at home.

(Virtual via King County Library System, free)

Sponsored

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

This waterfront lion dance, a "joyous tradition to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits," will "not only feature drums and cymbals, but also, weather permitting, jongs—a series of poles on which the performers will balance." Featuring the Mak Fai Kung Fu Club, the event will also have streetwear on sale from PRSVRNC, a clothing line created to “bring Asian American pride, cultural items and the meanings of Asian American culture into clothing.”

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lion Dance & Firecracker Shows

Stop by Lam's Chinatown-ID store, "the best of the grocery stores in the area, and maybe the world" (according to former Stranger writer Dominic Holden), for some provisions, and you'll be treated to a lion dance and firecracker shows. The Tukwila store will also celebrate later in the afternoon.

(Lam's Seafood Market, Chinatown-International District, free)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Lincoln District Lunar New Year Celebration

Support the local businesses in the newly revitalized Lincoln District while you celebrate the Year of the Tiger. There'll be family-friendly activities, firecrackers, music, lion dancers, a "pop-up marketplace under the Lincoln District moons," and, of course, plenty of food.

(Lincoln District, Tacoma, free)

THROUGH FEBRUARY 6

The Bellevue Collection Lunar New Year

Shopping in Bellevue will be extra festive this month, with "décor like lanterns, dragons and colorful lights," restaurant specials, and scratch cards that offer the chance to win an $80 Bellevue Collection gift card. Kids can also pick up craft kits to make lanterns at home.

(Bellevue Square, free)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Chateau Ste. Michelle Lantern Festival

Chateau Ste. Michelle's banquet room will play host to the Mak Fai Kung Fu Lion and Dragon Dance Association, who will perform as you enjoy Asian-inspired dishes paired with wines.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, $65)

Seattle Night Market | Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include "special performances by local organizations throughout the event." Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including 100 makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, $10 - $20)

ShoreLake Arts Lantern Festival

Hundreds of handmade lanterns will be on display from February 1–15 at Monka Brewing Co. At the big event on February 12, grab a beer while you take in a lion dance and kung fu performance, live music, and bites from a "local Asian food truck."

(Monka Brewing Co, Shoreline, free)

FEBRUARY 12–13

Tết in Seattle

Celebrate the Vietnamese New Year at this hybrid festival with "art, food, music, and traditions."

(Seattle Center, free)

FEBRUARY 18–27

ICHS Lunar New Year 5K

Run your favorite nearby trail during the week of the Lunar New Year in an official t-shirt, knowing that your ticket proceeds are benefiting International Community Health Services.

(Virtual)

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Chinatown-ID Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Tiger

Though it's postponed to April due to covid, you can belatedly celebrate the Year of the Tiger at this big C-ID event that will include dance performances and music, vendor booths, and the beloved neighborhood food walk.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Ba Sa

Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen's acclaimed Bainbridge Island restaurant will ring in the year with a special holiday menu available from February 2-6, including bánh tét (a traditional Vietnamese rolled sticky rice cake filled with pork belly and mung beans), thit kho mang (braised pork belly with bamboo shoots), and salt steamed chicken with ginger scallion oil. On Sunday, February 6, the restaurant will host a traditional lion dance and hand out lucky red envelopes.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ba Bar and Monsoon

From January 25 through February 6, Seattle's stylish Vietnamese mini-chain Ba Bar will celebrate with bánh tét served with a side of pickled vegetables. Ba Bar's sibling restaurant Monsoon will also offer the dish at its Capitol Hill and Bellevue locations from January 28 through February 6, as well as thit heo kho trúng (braised Lan Roc pork shoulder in coconut water with a longevity egg), bánh trôi nuöc (rice dumplings filled with red beans served with sweet ginger syrup), and a special Crouching Tiger cocktail (aged rum, lime, house-made mandarin cordial, plum juice, ruby port, and egg white). Both Ba Bar and Monsoon will be decked out in festive red lanterns and decorations for the holiday.

South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, University District, Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Chateau Ste. Michelle

The Woodinville winery is currently offering limited-edition holiday gift sets with two or three bottles of wine in stunning red or gold packaging, available for purchase online or at their Woodinville tasting room. Furthermore, they're also hosting a lantern festival with lantern displays, lion and dragon dances, Asian food, and wine on February 12, along with a daily "Dim Sum & Sip" pairing special with a pop-up shopping experience available in person through February 28.

Woodinville

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dough Zone Dumpling House

Since dumplings are traditionally eaten during Lunar New Year to attract wealth and prosperity in the coming year, the crowd-favorite dumpling destination Dough Zone will offer 50% off seven select dumpling specials on February 1. The deal is available for dine-in guests and via online ordering through the official website, Doordash, Caviar, and Chowbus.

Various locations

Pickup, dine-in



Fran's Chocolates

The legendary local chocolatier has introduced a new Lunar New Year nut and caramel chocolate gift set, complete with a TeaLeaves organic Vanilla Rooibos tea pairing.

Downtown, Georgetown, Bellevue, University District

Pickup, delivery



Hello Em

This Vietnamese coffee shop is slinging bánh ú (triangular dumplings) stuffed with all of the flavors of bánh tét—pork belly, mung bean, and sticky rice. All proceeds benefit Little Saigon Creative.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Heyday

Dine at this Leschi bar and restaurant from January 25-31, and you may just be the lucky recipient of a red envelope containing a special prize, such as a "lucky tots" special, dessert, or even a $50 Heyday gift card.

Leschi

Pickup, dine-in



Jardin Tea

Celebrate the new year with a bright, refreshing li hing hibiscus passion tea special from this tea shop tucked inside Uwajimaya.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

The Central District shop is celebrating the weekend of January 29-30 with glazed mochi doughnuts and brown sugar shortbread cookies, both adorned with eye-catching tiger decorations. They're also offering black sesame raspberry and red bean mochi cakes for the holiday.

Central District

Pickup



Republic of Cider

This SoDo cider taproom teased on social media that it will share some special releases and announcements to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

SoDo

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Uwajimaya

The Asian supermarket will celebrate the holiday by handing out lucky red envelopes, each of which contains a special prize, to all customers who spend $30 or more from January 26-February 8.

Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Renton

In-store shopping