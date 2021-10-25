Where to Eat and Drink for Halloween 2021 in Seattle

It's almost Halloween, and there's no shortage of hair-raising ways to celebrate, from creepy-cute cookies at Macadons to a psychedelic-themed bash at Mountaineering Club. Read on for details on the spookiest food and drink specials so you can plot a delicious weekend full of thrills and chills. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide and our guide to Halloween events.

2 Fingers Social

South Delridge's family-friendly, movie-themed dive bar will screen four to five horror films each night through Halloween and feature themed food and drink specials.

South Delridge

Pickup, dine-in



Byen Bakeri

The cozy Scandinavian bakery is getting into the spirit of spooky season with their marshmallow spiderweb cake, which is finished off with adorable marzipan bats and ghosts.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery

The College Inn Pub

The recently reopened pub, a longtime University District staple which is said to be haunted by "Howard the ghost," has released a lineup of colorful Halloween cocktails, including the green slime-colored "Ectoplasm" (vodka, green apple and butterscotch schnapps, Sprite, and lime juice), the stunning lavender "Witches' Brew" (purple pearled vodka and Sprite), and the cheeky "Gomez's Mustache Rye'd" (Old Overholt rye whiskey, Frangelico, Kahlua, cream, and chocolate shavings).

University District

Dine-in



Cupcake Royale

Seattle's original cupcakery is baking up petite treats topped with tiny pumpkins, witches, bats, and candy corn decorations, as well as some frosted to look like Frankenstein, mummies, spiderwebs, and pumpkins.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Dochi

This shop is dressing up their popular chewy-crisp mochi doughnuts in special flavors, available through Halloween: "matcha mummy," "ube boo bae," "trick or treat" (a crushed candy flavor), "ube ooze" (drizzled with green "goo"), "spooky eyeball" (a strawberry blood-streaked flavor with an Oreo "eye"), and "chocolate webs."

Chinatown-International District, Tukwila

Pickup, delivery



Dreamland Bar & Diner

Fremont's disco ball-laden diner has been turned into a hip, haunted Halloween hangout, decked out with atmospheric neon lighting and spiderwebs. Drinks include the "Viper Black" (a black cocktail made with black gin, blanc vermouth, and apricot liqueur, garnished with an eyeball and an edible glitter rim) and the "Swampcrawler" (a juicy green cocktail made with Bolivian brandy, pomme liqueur, quince, pineapple, lime, and "sparkly green shit," topped off with a plastic toe and a cloud of cotton candy).

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Flora Bakehouse

Don't be scared by the Flora Bakehouse's frighteningly cute "boonicorn horns," little meringue kisses adorned with ghostly faces.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice creamery's Frankincone is a black version of their usual gluten-free maple vanilla waffle cone made with the addition of activated charcoal and cocoa powder, available through Halloween. For extra goth effect, try a scoop drizzled with "Moon Goo" (dry burned salted caramel with activated charcoal).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Friday Afternoon

Looking for a hot cup of tea to keep you company as you marathon scary movies or page through a spooky book? This geek-themed tea shop has a whole horror-themed line, with blends like "Black Cat," "Raven's Blend," "Witch's Brew," "Goblin King," "Dorian Gray," and "Raise the Dead."

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in



Kin Len Thai Night Bites

The Thai street food-inspired bar just revealed a lineup of new fall drinks, including pumpkin spice Thai tea, "Eye for Eye" (your choice of a shot of vodka, tequila, rum or whiskey with strawberry-Aperol-pineapple "blood" and a lychee-cherry "eyeball" garnish), "Midnight in Ravenna Park" (mezcal, rosemary syrup, apple cider, and soda), and the "Perfect Poison" (gin, pineapple, lemon, agave, charcoal, and soda, rimmed with sparkling red sugar).

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Macadons

This White Center bakery has plenty of treats for the holiday. Their gift sets of Halloween-themed macarons are imprinted with designs like Frankenstein, spiders, and vampires and feature flavors like ube, Snickers, salted caramel apple, Reese's, and cookie dough. They're also offering Halloween-themed hot cocoa bombs and mini coffin treat boxes with chocolate-covered strawberries and mini cookies and cream macarons.

White Center

Pickup, delivery



Macrina Bakery

Macrina covers all the bases with their adorable ghost meringue cupcakes, ganache spiderweb cupcakes, mini chocolate peanut butter ghost cakes, mini salted caramel cupcakes, brown sugar shortbread pumpkin cookies, and more.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Mountaineering Club

Get trippy with the University District rooftop bar's psychedelic-themed Halloweekend bash, with sets from guest Freakout Fest DJs (including DJ Cutz and Acid Tongue) and cocktail specials like the "Monster Mush(room)" (Illegal Mezcal, black trumpet syrup, mole bitters, orange, and sal de gusano) and the "Acid Test" (Patron Silver Tequila, yuzu, grapefruit, lemon, and miracle berry).

University District

Dine-in, reservations required



Nacho Borracho

The Capitol Hill watering hole is giving the classic tiki "Zombie" cocktail a spine-chilling makeover: Their frosty blend of rum, tangerine, passionfruit, and apricot brandy is garnished with a gummy eyeball on a toothpick.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Navy Strength

As a yearly tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme each weekend if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



Petit Pierre Bakery

A platter of this cozy French bakery's sugar cookies, frosted to resemble pumpkins, ghosts, mummies, and witch hats, would look right at home at any Halloween gathering.

Magnolia

Pickup, delivery



Salt & Straw

It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw releases its annual hair-raising fall menu, which is available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM!" series includes such spine-chilling flavors as "Double Bubble Toil & Trouble" (a vegan bubblegum flavor), "The Great Candycopia" (pieces of house-made Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars in a salted butterscotch ice cream), "Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters" (matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets), "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread" (a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting), and "Black Cat Licorice & Lavender" (salted lavender ice cream with an anise and fennel caramel).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Taku

Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's popular karaage fried chicken joint is getting in on the holiday fun with "Thirteen Days of Tak-BOO!," a series of Halloween-themed events and specials, including a viewing of The Lost Boys and a pop-up takeover from White Center's upcoming wrestling-themed Lariat Bar with a wrestling costume contest. The festivities culminate in a pre-Halloween monster bash kickoff party with food and drink specials and a costume contest judged by Shota himself, with a chance to win signed swag.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

The cupcake bakery and party supply shop has everything you need for a successful spooky season, including themed cupcake dozens, DIY cupcake decorating kits, "boo boxes" full of treats to surprise neighbors with, a magic piñata cake, party hats, paper plates, macarons, chocolates, sparkling wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in