Where to Eat and Drink for Halloween 2023 in Seattle

Skull cookies from Byen Bakeri Like List
View this post on Instagram
Themed mochi doughnuts from Dochi Like List
View this post on Instagram
The "One-Eyed Willy" from Inside Passage Like List
View this post on Instagram
The "trick or treat" cookie tray from The Flora Bakehouse Like List
View this post on Instagram
"Black death soup" from Dumpling Tzar Like List
View this post on Instagram
The "Hellfire Fizz" from Black Lagoon Remind Like List at Rob Roy Like List
View this post on Instagram
The "Party Game" cocktail from Nightmare at Wall Street Remind Like List at Navy Strength Like List
View this post on Instagram
Ganache spiderweb cupcakes from Macrina Bakery
View this post on Instagram
The "Scoops & Skulls" series from Salt & Straw
View this post on Instagram
Little monster cakes from Temple Pastries Like List
View this post on Instagram
Count Chocula Imperial Stout and Frankenberry Hazy IPA from Lucky Envelope Brewing Like List
View this post on Instagram
"Frightful friends" cupcakes from Cupcake Royale
View this post on Instagram
Charcoal cones from Frankie & Jo's
View this post on Instagram