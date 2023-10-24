EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food Specials

Where to Eat and Drink for Halloween 2023 in Seattle

Cookies, Cocktails, and More
by Julianne Bell
October 24, 2023
Prepare for all your Halloween festivities this weekend with The Flora Bakehouse's cookie tray. (The Flora Bakehouse)
It's almost Halloween, and there's no shortage of hair-raising ways to celebrate, with treats like creepy-cute cookies from Flora Bakehouse and horror-themed cocktails from Navy Strength. Read on for details on the most frightening food and drink specials so you can plot a delicious Halloweekend full of thrills and chills. For additional inspiration, check out our Halloween guide and our food and drink guide.


Skull cookies from Byen Bakeri List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Byen Bakeri (@byen_bakeri)

Themed mochi doughnuts from Dochi List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dochi Seattle (@dochi.seattle)

The "One-Eyed Willy" from Inside Passage List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Inside Passage (@insidepassageseattle)

The "trick or treat" cookie tray from The Flora Bakehouse List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Flora Bakehouse (@theflorabakehouse)

"Black death soup" from Dumpling Tzar List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pel Meni Dumpling Tzar (@dumplingtzar)

The "Hellfire Fizz" from Black Lagoon Remind List at Rob Roy List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rob Roy || SEATTLE BAR (@robroyseattle)

The "Party Game" cocktail from Nightmare at Wall Street Remind List at Navy Strength List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navy Strength Bar (@navystrengthseattle)

Ganache spiderweb cupcakes from Macrina Bakery

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Macrina Bakery (@macrinabakery)

The "Scoops & Skulls" series from Salt & Straw

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw)

Little monster cakes from Temple Pastries List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @temple_pastries

Count Chocula Imperial Stout and Frankenberry Hazy IPA from Lucky Envelope Brewing List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lucky Envelope Brewing (@luckyenvbrewing)

"Frightful friends" cupcakes from Cupcake Royale

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cupcake Royale (@cupcakeroyale)

Charcoal cones from Frankie & Jo's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Frankie & Jo's Ice Cream (@frankieandjos)

