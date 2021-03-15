What to Eat & Drink in Seattle for St. Patrick's Day 2021: Irish Pub Grub, Whiskey, Cupcakes, and More

Pick out your most verdant outfit and pluck some four-leaf clovers: St. Patrick's Day is this Wednesday, March 17. Whether you'd like to mark the occasion with corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beer, Jameson whiskey, or live Celtic music, Seattle bars and restaurants have you covered. We've gathered this list of Irish pubs throughout the Seattle area and places offering food and drink specials for the holiday, from themed cupcakes at Cupcake Royale and Trophy Cupcakes to doughnuts at Half and Half Doughnut Co. Slainte! For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

IRISH PUBS WITH ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS AND SPECIALS

The Harp Bar & Restaurant

This Kent pub will have a piper playing Irish tunes from 6-8 pm on St. Patrick's Day and offers the "holy trinity" of Irish beers (Guinness, Smithwick's, and their namesake Harp Lager) on tap, as well as hearty fare like Irish potato cakes, Harp beer-battered fish and chips, and Dubliner cheddar mac and cheese. They also bake their own traditional Irish brown bread.

Kent

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

Tucked away inside Pike Place Market in one of the city's oldest buildings, this family-owned Irish restaurant sources much of the ingredients for its menu from their own farm in Oregon and boasts one of the widest selections of whiskey in Seattle as well as plenty of locally brewed beer. Choose from dishes like Jameson whiskey-glazed wings, corned beef and cabbage, and Ballycastle sausage rolls. For St. Patrick's Day, they'll be featuring live music from the Celtic rock band Stark Raving Plaid on their patio from 8:30 pm until close and will also be livestreaming music from Ireland starting at 11 am each day through March 17.

Downtown

Pickup or outdoor seating



McMenamins

In addition to their proprietary Irish Stout, the chain of pubs and restaurants will also have a lineup of St. Patrick's Day specials through March 17, including Irish coffee, "Irish Fries Are Smiling" (fries topped with cheese and ale sauce, bacon, sour cream, and green onions), Irish Reubens, and sandwiches. Select locations will also have MacSleyne Irish lamb and vegetable stew, colcannon (potato casserole with cabbage, carrots, peas, and sharp cheddar), and/or corned beef and cabbage, all served with soda bread.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Mulleady's Irish Pub

St. Paddy's carnivores will delight in the St. Patrick's Day meat box, a meaty box of treats assembled by the Magnolia Irish pub. It comes with a pound of corned beef from Rain Shadow Meats, a loaf of Irish soda bread from My Friend's Cookies, a pound of sausage from Beast and Cleaver, Irish whiskey caramels from Sweet Nothings and More, lamb shank, Guinness and Jameson swag, and a special surprise. You can pick up your loot from the pub on St. Patrick's Day. They'll also have a limited menu available for pickup the day of St. Patrick's Day, with corned beef hash, Beast and Cleaver bangers and colcannon, grilled salmon and colcannon, boxty and black pudding, mini lamb burgers, and fries and poutine.

Magnolia

Pickup



Murphy's Pub

The Wallingford pub will be playing livestreamed music all day for St. Patrick's Day and will serve a limited menu with no reservations and no cover. They'll also have Irish breakfast beginning at 9 am. Stays must be limited to 90 minutes.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub

Each location of the local family-owned Irish chain Shawn O'Donnell's will bring back its family-meal platters (from March 12-16 only) and St. Patrick's Day decorations for festive indoor and outdoor dining that's "a wee bit toned down." On St. Patrick’s Day proper, they'll also offer drive-through and pickup options for food and drink specials. Take note of their daily rotating St. Patrick's Day savings, too (like $13 Guinness beef stew on March 13, $15 off bills over $40 on March 15, and so on).

Everett, Fremont, Pioneer Square, Spokane

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Sponsored

OTHER IRISH PUBS

Blarney Stone Pub & Restaurant

This downtown bar was conceived with the intention of recreating "an authentic Irish pub experience" and features a wide range of food inspired by the Emerald Isle, including corned beef and hash, shepherd's pie, Guinness lamb and beef stew, bangers and mash, and colcannon.

Downtown

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



The Chieftain

Capitol Hill's casual neighborhood Irish bar has reopened for limited indoor dining or outdoor dining on their back patio and will be open for St. Patrick's Day.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Conor Byrne

One of Seattle's oldest bars, this cozy Irish watering hole in Ballard is known for its lineup of live music during non-COVID times and is currently open at limited capacity, serving a variety of drinks such as Guinness beer, Jameson whiskey gingers, and Irish coffee.

Ballard

Limited indoor seating



The Dubliner Irish Pub & Cafe

You'll find Irish-inspired comfort food like Irish tater tots, Guinness stout beef stew, and grilled cheese with Dubliner cheddar at this Redmond pub.

Redmond

Pickup or in-person



Owl 'N Thistle Pub

This downtown Irish pub serves a simple menu of pub grub, including fish and chips, burgers, grilled cheese, Guinness beef stew, and house-made soda bread. They've also got Guinness stout, Harp lager, Smithwick's Irish red ale, and a selection of other beer on tap.

Downtown

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



T.S. McHugh's

This Queen Anne pub located near Seattle Center will be open for limited capacity on St. Patrick's Day and has a menu of substantial favorites like an Irish-inspired Reuben sandwich with corned beef, beef and Guinness gravy pot pies, and bangers and mash.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating

FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

Can Bar

The nautical-themed bar is offering a St. Patrick's Day "Pot O' Gold" drink special that includes a shot of Jameson whiskey and your choice of a can of Guinness or Triceratops Brewing's Collin James Irish Red Ale.

White Center

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Cupcake Royale

Seattle's original cupcakery invites you to "shamrock your world" with their selection of St. Patrick's Day offerings, including their "Pot O' Gold" cupcake (a rich Guinness stout-infused chocolate cupcake filled with whiskey buttercream and topped off with Irish cream frosting and shamrock sprinkles) and their themed St. Patrick's Day dozens adorned with sugary charms like rainbows, hats, horseshoes, and clovers.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Downtown Spirits

The downtown liquor store is stocked with Irish whiskey and suggests their West Cork Distillers Black Cask Irish Whiskey, which they describe as "a beautifully balanced whiskey with a vanilla and lingering sweetness," if you'd like to branch out from the usual offerings.

Downtown

Pickup or delivery



Half and Half Doughnut Co.

This retro, 1950s-inspired doughnut shop is offering green vanilla old-fashioned glazed doughnuts, Guinness old-fashioned glazed doughnuts, and bombas (filled doughnuts) stuffed and glazed with Bailey's Irish cream and bedecked with gold sprinkles.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's St. Patrick's Day box includes a selection of 15 macarons in five different flavors: Irish whiskey Nutella, apricot honey cardamom, espresso fudge, salted caramel, and oatmeal cookie.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



The Pantry

Transport yourself to a quaint Irish country kitchen with Renee Beaudoin's rustic Irish supper, which comes with two servings of fully prepared, heat-at-home dishes like corned lamb with crispy roasted potatoes (which can be made vegetarian by subbing the lamb with roasted hen of the woods mushrooms), forager’s soup with leeks and wild greens, black pepper buttermilk soda bread, watercress salad, and Guinness stout cake for dessert. Wine pairings are available for an extra $17.

Ballard

Pickup



Savor Seattle

If you'd prefer to reserve your St. Patrick's Day energy for sprightly jigs instead of cooking an Irish feast from scratch, turn to Savor Seattle's market box for an array of hearty provisions from Pike Place and other local vendors, available from March 16-19. Opt for the "classic" box for a small produce haul from Frank's and two cupcakes from Cupcake Royale (a Pot o' Gold and a Grasshopper), or go all out with "the works" box for even more produce (like green cabbage, brussels sprouts, and Granny Smith apples), twice as many cupcakes, a pound of Irish-style knockers from Uli's Famous Sausage, soda bread mix from Kells, Beecher's cheese, quince marmalade from Girl Meets Dirt, coffee beans from Middle Fork Roasters, and more. Local delivery is available on Tuesday and Friday.

Online

Delivery



Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery

Summon the "Lick of the Irish" with the ice cream shop Sweet Alchemy's flavor of that name, which is made with an Irish cream base and swirled with stout fudge sauce.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup or delivery



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply store's St. Patrick's Day lineup features flavors like chocolate Guinness stout (a chocolate cupcake with Irish cream buttercream), "luckfetti" (a Madagascar vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, a sugar shamrock, a gold chocolate coin, and festive sprinkles), Thin Mint (Valrhona chocolate with mint buttercream filling and a real Girl Scout Thin mint cookie baked into the bottom, glazed with Belgian chocolate ganache), and a vegan version of their Thin Mint cupcake. They also have themed dozens with St. Patrick's Day decorations and rainbows, glittery cocktail and mocktail kits, and colored macarons, as well as DIY kits for decorating your own St. Patrick's Day cupcakes.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery