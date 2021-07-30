Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 30-Aug 1, 2021

Movies at the Mural, Alice in Wonderland in the Park, and More Last-Minute Events Under $10

Another weekend of events is here to prove that you don't need a reserve of disposable income to go out on the town. See below for the latest batch of last-minute events under $10, from the free outdoor movie series Black Summer Camp and Movies at the Mural to the C-ID Food Walk Series, and from a free show with Polyrhythmics on Pier 62 to Pets in the Park. Plus, check out our guides to the best things to do this week and the best movies to watch this week for more options.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

Propel your summer weekends on the pier by grooving to live DJ sets from Reverend Dollars, Supreme La Rock, and other seasoned Seattle spinners while you graze from food trucks.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

MUSIC

Bitter Ex Lovers, Stuntmen, Shaken Growlers

Tacoma's Bitter Ex Lovers will hit the spot with "standard-tuning power pop" after intros from Olympia's Stuntmen and "non-stop R&R band" Shaken Growlers.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($7)

Sponsored

Flesh Produce, Fixtures, Etchings

Flesh Produce will bring their rowdy bedroom beats to the stage after sets from Fixtures and Etchings.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

Foul Blooded, Sun Mother, Sageseer

Inspired by Seattle's rock heritage, three-piece jammers Foul Blooded guarantee a "high octane performance" laced with rock, metal, blues, and funk. They'll be joined by acid-rock outfit Sageseer and grunge-hoppers Sun Mother.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($8)

Seattle Chamber Music Festival: Music Under the Stars

In addition to its virtual programming, the Seattle Chamber Music Festival will treat downtowners to two free concerts in the park. This one features the world premiere of pianist Stewart Goodyear's "Isolation," as well as Felix Mendelssohn's "Quintet for Strings in B-flat Major, Op. 87," performed by James Ehnes, Benjamin Beilman, Cynthia Phelps, Yura Lee, and Raphael Bell.

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

PERFORMANCE

Dacha Theatre Summer Park Shows

The local theater company is bringing two of its touring shows to as-yet-unannounced Seattle parks this summer. The first, Star Play (opening July 23), is billed as a "galaxy-sized epic adventure shrunk to be a sweetly witty bedtime story," while the drive-in production Dears In Headlights (opening July 30) picks bits and pieces from Dacha's past productions, like An Awfully Big Adventure and Metamorphoses.

Various locations (free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Pop-Up on the Plaza

Last Saturdays in July and August bring outdoor glassblowing demonstrations, a glass-art market, food trucks, and all-ages activities to this south-end museum.

Museum of Glass, Tacoma (free)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, including Jackie Brown and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy new and old film favorites like The Princess Bride (tonight), The Farewell (Fri Aug 6), Strictly Ballroom (Sat Aug 7), and more.

Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center (free)

FOOD & DRINK

C-ID Food Walk Series

Stroll through Chinatown-International District and enjoy $2-$8 treats and other special deals from 40 beloved businesses from all over the neighborhood, including sari sari compost cookies and "piña co-lattes" from Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, veggie noodles and dumplings from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, iced coffee and pandan waffles from Phin, rock oolong or jasmine green milk tea with boba from Young Tea, mochi donuts from Dochi, and more. On July 31, you can stop by a tent in Hing Hay Park to grab a menu of all the specials, browse food and retail items, and give the prize wheel a spin for a chance to win gift cards, certificates, and coupons to neighboring C-ID businesses.

Various locations, Chinatown-ID ($2-$8+)

La Dulce Pop-Up

The Filipinx bakery pop-up La Dulce will bring its creamy, gooey Basque cheesecakes in original and ube flavors to GoPoké, in addition to treats like silvanas (Filipinx frozen cookies) and dipped croissants.

GoPoké, Chinatown-ID (free)

MUSIC

Federale with Low Hums & Temple Canyon

Portland septet Federale features ex-Brian Jonestown Massacre bassist Collin Hegna and evokes the florid, dusty melodrama of spaghetti western soundtracks. Catch them with Low Hums and Temple Canyon.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

Fuego: A Reggaeton Dance Party

Get down to Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, J. Balvin, and others at this reggaeton DJ dance party.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Polyrhythmics

Polyrhythmics’ music is both tight and loose, mellow and boisterous, as the players intricately interlock with one another on groove workouts that sway toward the equatorial, mood-wise. They'll play tracks from last year's Man From the Future, plus some brand-new stuff, at this free show on the waterfront.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

The Middle Ages Tuff Talk Appaloosa

Local punks Tuff Talk will share a bill with glam-rockers Appaloosa and DJ Lauren Goffin at this benefit show for community member Kevin Fitzgerald, who recently suffered a stroke.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($10)

PERFORMANCE

KINGS: A Drag Show

Flipping the traditional drag script, the Kings of Kremwerk brings royalty to the stage, with a rotating monthly theme.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Pets in the Park

Is gift-giving your pet's love language? Head to this pop-up market to buy goods from Seattle Made vendors, and stop by booths educating people about animal welfare organizations while you're there. You can also expect a pet agility course, a doggie drag show, a pet adoption bus, and food trucks.

Occidental Square, Pioneer Square (free)

GEEK

Friends Trivia

Try to win prizes for answering 50 original trivia questions about all 10 seasons of Friends with your friends.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, University District ($5)

MUSIC

Vera on YR Block

The Vera Project is teaming up with Friends of Waterfront Seattle for an eight-week music series centering up-and-coming artists from the PNW (like Supercoze), plus pop-up programs like screenprinting, civic engagement opportunities, and more.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

VISUAL ART

Dinner With Friends

Though ICE is responsible for maintaining nutritional food services in the immigrant detention facilities it operates, those being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center (and no doubt elsewhere) have voiced that they receive expired, low quality, sometimes inedible food, with little access to fruits and vegetables. This group show highlights this injustice through work by Meg Hahn, Jeffry Mitchell, Nicholas Nyland, and Brendan Shea, plus some of the detainees themselves.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free)

Tip Toland: Fairy Tale

Distinguished sculptor Tip Toland shows hyperreal renderings of satirical and allegorical portraits.

Traver Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

FRIDAY & SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

The Comedy of Errors

Local theater company Wooden O revives one of Shakespeare's oldest comedies for the outdoor stage(s).

Wright Park and Des Moines Beach Park (Tacoma, Des Moines)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (free)

Theatre22 Presents: Alice in Wonderland

Starting in present-day Seattle, Julie Beckman's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland follows its curious heroine as she hops down the proverbial rabbit hole into a blur of space and time. "Expanding on the iconic characters, the script combines a powerhouse cast, imaginative visuals, and a handful of puppets with a bit of edgy blues, 60's rock, and a splash of Mardi Gras," writes Theatre 22. "Add a twist of TikTok and a drag queen facing off with a narcissistic dictator and you'll find a perfect summer cocktail."

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (free)

Vashon Repertory Theatre Fest

The lineup for Vashon Rep's inaugural theater fest, which will take place at various theaters and stages across the island, looks excellent. It includes Peter Glazer's musical Woody Guthrie’s American Song at Ober Park, Elizabeth Heffron's magical realist Bo-Nita at Vashon Center for the Arts, and classics like Shakespeare's The Tempest at Open Space.

Various locations, Vashon Island (pay what you can)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Green Lake and Wallingford Improvement Party

Thanks to your tax dollars that funded the Levy to Move Seattle initiative, the Seattle Department of Transportation has rolled out some sweet improvements in Green Lake and Wallingford. Head to their week-long opening event to be the first to enjoy new bike paths (they'll even have an inaugural bike ride/run/stroll this Saturday along the new two-lane paths going from the Woodland Park Zoo to Green Lake Way North), freshly paved walking paths, and shiny new traffic stops (less recreational, but exciting nonetheless).

Various locations (free)