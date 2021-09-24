Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 24-26, 2021

We’ve officially entered into the fall season, and there’s a lot of fun stuff to check out both indoors and out without having to fork over a lot of cash. Celebrate Italian culture at The Italian Festival, catch the conclusion of the Local Sightings Film Festival, get down to Puyallup for the Washington State Fair’s last hurrah until next year, plus a whole lot more. Just make sure to always have your vax card and mask on hand as most of these events require both.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

PERFORMANCE

Magic: Kylie Minogue Drag Show

This themed show will have an all-star lineup of Londyn Bradshaw, Cookie Couture, Jane Dont, Monday Mourning, Killer Bunny, and Rowan Ruthless performing to Australian icon Kylie Minogue's extensive discography.

Kremwerk, Downtown ($13-15)

MUSIC

riife album release show! With Christopher Icasiano, Medium Weekend & Coach Phillips

Head on down to the newly reborn Cafe Racer for a show in celebration of riife's new album, topics of cancer.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($5-$15)

Sponsored

The Social "Open Air" w/ Luke Mandala + Flammable, Open House Collective & Shameless DJs

The return of the weekly music event The Social is returning to an in-person show at a new home. Built around love, community, and music they have a variety of artists spinning electronic, house, and more.

Monkey Loft, SoDo ($10-$12)

Saint Hussy and The Tonins at The Factory Luxe

Featuring bands coming up from Tacoma, this show will have The Tonins playing both original music and indie covers followed by local experimental rock band Saint Hussy.

Old Rainier Brewery, Industrial District ($12-$15)

VISUAL ART

Z.Z. Wei: New Works

The 29th annual exhibit (impressive!) from artist Z.Z. Wei at this local gallery shows paintings that were made "in the face of an ongoing global crisis" and is entitled Rough Road. It "speaks to the difficulties in keeping the inner spirit nourished, the creative process churning and the artistic fires burning." It is gone after Friday.

Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

VISUAL ART

Field of Play

An exhibit of photos by Stephan Jahanshahi that captures the amateur rugby world, this debut solo project showcases "portraits of the athletes who devote themselves to rugby for love of the game and the community it fosters." It closes Saturday.

Gallery 110, Pioneer Square (free)

Jim Hodges: Selected Work

Work from Spokane artist Jim Hodges has been shown in galleries throughout the world and is praised for his "approach to capturing experience through such diverse media as collage, light, and reflection."

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

Mance Engine: Gifts of Distraction

It's natural to want to scrape hidden meanings from works of art, but this series challenges the viewer to take the sculptural curiosities, assemblages, modified ready-mades, and collages at face value. It closes Saturday.

BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District (free)

COMEDY

Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories

A night of improv comedy with a twist, this event is Halloween themed and promises to tell many a spooky story. The stories will be gathered from you, the audience, which the improvisers will use to guide stories that are both funny and frightening.

Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market ($15)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVAL

Washington State Fair

This is the last weekend to head on down to the fair to snag some of their famous scones, see some animals, and take in some of the various entertainment from music to comedy. If stuffing yourself with deep fried food is your dream, then don’t miss out.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup ($11)

VISUAL ART

Alden Mason: Fly Your Own Thing

The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig has nothing but praise for this exhibit, calling it a "vibrant jolt of color" that is "an astounding tour of one of the most imaginative painters to ever come out of the Pacific Northwest."

Bellevue Arts Museum (free)

Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Downtown Redmond's hub for Mexican culture and arts will proudly display an art exhibition featuring the work of Latino artists across the region.

Centro Cultural Mexicano, Downtown Redmond (free)

Seoul Kim: Hand-Colored Etchings

Seoul Kim's playful yet dark prints explore our attachment to objects and the paradoxical feelings of emptiness that can come with surrounding ourselves with stuff.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Dolly & The DJ: Britney vs. Xtina

Drag queen Dolly Madison will oversee this battle of the late ‘90s/early ‘00s pop princesses. No matter if you’re Team Brit or Team Xtina, we’re all winners for getting the chance to listen to the best hits from two iconic artists.

Admiral Pub, North Admiral (free)

Moon Phase

Watch the sunset and moonrise on Timbre Room’s patio, as resident DJ Ash Williams is joined by guests Sangwoo and Ahold of B2b Echtheit. Sip on natural wines by Farmers Wine along with some snacks, and take heart that all proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Afghan refugees.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($5)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Colombian Dance Folklore Outdoors

A class for dancers of all levels, this is your chance to learn about Folklore Colombiano. Organizers will provide a welcoming environment to destress, supplying participants with silent disco headphones so the music and instruction is right in your ears.

Hubbard Homestead Park, Northgate (free)

VISUAL ART

Frye Art Museum: Community Day

During this jam-packed day of art appreciation, you can take the opportunity to browse the Frye Museum’s current exhibitions, such as Duane Linklater's mymothersside, or participate in an array of other festivities such as guided tours, craft activities, chair yoga, and more.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (free)

Artists' Garage Sale

There will be bargains aplenty at Schack’s annual street sale, which brings together more than a hundred artists selling their work and materials as they clean out their studios. Folks are encouraged to come early for the best selection or late for the best deals on ceramics, recycled art, photography, garden art, and more.

Schack Art Center, Port Gardner (free)

MUSIC

SOFT SERVE: COOLIN with SWAY AND SWOON

Sway and Swoon DJ collective (KEXP's DJ Yaddy, Stas THEE Boss, JusMoni, and Pax) will serve up some sweet beats of all flavors for you to get down to.

Mead Street Studios, Hillman City ($15)

A Tribute to Tim's Tavern

Perhaps a more forlorn affair, this night will be to pay tribute to the now closed Tim's Tavern. Celebrate the impact that the iconic Seattle institution had on the local scene with music from Randy Weeks and Mason Reed.

Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co., Fremont ($10)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Cider Co. Eight Year Anniversary Party

The award-winning cidery will toast to eight years of business with a bash that includes 25 taps of cider, caramel apple cider slushies, live music, special pop-ups from Mel's Nuts and Seacharrones, and more.

Seattle Cider Company, Industrial District (free)

C-ID Night Market 2021

Modeled after the lively night markets found across Asia, this event will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with a slew of Asian street food vendors alongside handmade local goods, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, and more, plus live entertainment, such as bands and breakdancing groups.

Chinatown-International District (free)

FESTIVALS

B-Town Fiesta

As part of the MEXAM NW Festival, head to Burien for Latinx folk dancing, live music from the likes of Son de Cuba and Tequila Rock, Zumba and salsa dancing classes, and more. Plus, expect plenty of food and craft vendors, a beer garden, and kids' activities. If you're not yet vaccinated, Sea Mar Community Health Centers will be on-site as well providing free shots.

Burien Town Square Park (free)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 – Since I Been Down

An unflinching analysis of the injustices of the supposed 'criminal justice system,' Gilda Sheppard's outstanding documentary tells the story of Kimonti Carter and how his life was forever changed after he was sentenced to life in prison. It then offers a way forward to heal and change the broken system that has affected countless others.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($7-$13)

Nature Is Waiting - Eco Educational Film Festival

This festival will feature a collection of films that highlight the urgency of climate change and what we need to do to address the looming crisis. There will be local speakers and a celebration of the indigenous communities that are taking a stand every day to help save the planet.

Fjällräven Seattle, Downtown (Suggested donation)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

NATURE

Seattle Parrot Expo

An expo that promises to be a squawking good time, there will be live bird shows with a variety of speakers talking about all you could ever hope to know about the noble creature that is the parrot.

Auburn Community & Event Center (free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

El Toro Regatta

What used to be a highlight of the Lake Union Wooden Boat festival is now its own event. Meant for boaters of all ages, there are both youth and adult racing categories. Sign up to sail your own boat or borrow one from the Center for Wooden Boats, or just show up to see who wins.

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (free, suggested donation)

FESTIVALS

The Italian Festival

Co-presented by Seattle Center Festál and Festa Italiana, this weekend-long event will celebrate all things Italian with cooking demos, a grape stomp, a bocce tournament, an Italian car show along with a non-stop lineup of music performances, dancing, food (*chef’s kiss*), and other family friendly activities.

Seattle Center, Uptown (free)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Black Love Market - "The Circus" Theme

Support and celebrate local Black-owned businesses specializing in goods ranging from jewelry to honey to candles. The circus-themed event will also delight crowds with dancing mimes, a ringmaster, a bounce house, and other surprises.

Renton Chamber of Commerce (free)

MUSIC

Greatest Hits & Gems- 10 Years On Tap!

A celebration of ten years of Opera on Tap Seattle, this event will present the classic art form in a more laid back setting while you enjoy some old vine wines from Domanico Cellars.

Domanico Cellars, West Woodland (free)

Addaura Cassette Release Party

Celebrate black metal band Addaura’s new cassette single in this early show with their friends Githyanki and Dogpatch.

The Killroom Studio, Georgetown (pay what you can)

NIGHTLIFE

K-POP Night

Whether you have or haven’t entered a serious K-pop phase, this themed night will blast some of the best K-pop and hip hop hits while dancers perform. The event aims to build a community of K-pop lovers in Seattle.

Trinity Nightclub, Pioneer Square ($15)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021 – Closing Night: Manifest Destiny Jesus (In-Person Only)

An intriguing film that our colleagues at the Stranger describe as a work that "weaves interviews from religious, political, and cultural figures around the city to dissect topics and themes such as Jesus's supposed whiteness, gentrification, lynching, and police brutality," Manifest Destiny Jesus is the perfect showstopper to end the festival with.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($7-$13)

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience. This weekend will have the 1997 classic Jackie Brown starring the iconic Pam Grier. They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)