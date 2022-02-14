Our 10 Favorite Spots for Cookies in Seattle

Alexandra's Macarons and Cafe Like Add to a List
Alexandra Greenwald's business, a familiar farmers market fixture known for its pink VW bus named "Gertrude" and its fanciful, French-style macarons, runs this brick-and-mortar location in the Central District. Expect flavors like matcha raspberry and lemon basil mascarpone.
Central District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Batch Baking Company
This small-batch, dessert-focused bakery bakes up sweet palmiers, salted caramels, cookies, brownies, and original takes on nostalgic classics like Oreos and Nutter Butters.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Cookies with Tiffany
Baker Tiffany Lewis of the online business Cookies with Tiffany opened this bakery in Madrona earlier this month, with a bold mission to "take average, lackluster, and ordinary out of the cookie landscape." Choose from varieties such as toffee, chocolate chip, s'mores, "celebration" (funfetti), molasses, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, and "party animal" (animal cracker).
Madrona
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Hello Robin
From seasoned baker Robin Wehl Martin, Hello Robin is a bakery featuring freshly baked cookies, ready-to-bake cookie dough, and custom ice cream sandwiches. Its crown jewel is the "Mackles'more," named for the local rapper and made with dark chocolate chunks, a graham cracker square, marshmallows, and a square of Theo Chocolate.
Central District, University Village
Pickup, delivery
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar
The Filipino cafe and bakery is known for its soft, brilliantly-hued ube cookies. They're also available in dough form to bake at home.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lady Yum
Lady Yum is a purveyor of "artisan French macarons, a large variety of wines, and delicious specialty foods." Macaron maven Megan Wagstaff was in corporate finance before she became Lady Yum, and she makes macarons in whimsical flavors such as mango habañero, fennel pear, and maple bacon.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Lowrider Cookie Company
Previously a traveling pop-up, this cookie company christened in honor of owner Emily Allport's dachshunds focuses on classic and unexpected flavors alike. Signature flavors include brown butter triple chocolate chunk, cookies and cream, birthday cake, and salted toffee pecan, plus a lineup of rotating weekly and monthly seasonal flavors.
Central District, Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
Pickup, delivery
Metropolitan Market
The chocolate chip cookie at the local upscale grocery chain is so notoriously good that it's known simply to its many devoted fans as "The Cookie." (According to the store's website, 1,500 of them are baked each day.) Warm, gooey, crisp-edged, flecked with walnuts, and packed with practically more melty semisweet and bittersweet Callebaut Belgian-style chocolate than cookie dough, it's eminently deserving of the hype.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Midnight Cookie Co.
Sate your late-night cookie cravings with this bakery, which conveniently offers delivery service. Varieties range from classic chocolate chip and cookies and cream to Fruity Pebbles and "sweet and salty" (Heath bar, pretzels, and white chocolate).
Wallingford, Kirkland, Edmonds, Everett
Pickup, delivery
Slab Sandwiches and Pie
Lark's severely underrated casual lunch spot is one of Seattle's best-kept secrets, and its signature salted chocolate chip cookies made by Lark co-owner JM Enos are seriously good.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Our 10 Favorite Spots for Cookies in Seattle
Macarons, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and More
February 14, 2022
There aren't many things more fundamentally comforting than a warm, freshly baked cookie. We've rounded up our favorite spots in the city for the eternally beloved baked good, from the newly opened Cookies with Tiffany in Madrona to established favorites like Lowrider Cookie Company and Hello Robin. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.