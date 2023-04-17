EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Seattle > Picks & Guides > Record Store Day Guide
Music

Our Five Favorite Record Stores in Seattle

Plus What They're Doing for Record Store Day 2023 on April 22
by Audrey Vann
April 17, 2023
Easy Street Records is one of Seattle's most popular record stores, as evidenced by their long lines on Record Store Day.
In case you haven’t heard, LPs and cassettes are back in fashion. At this point, you can even grab a few records while grocery shopping at your local Target. Although vinyl seems to be sold everywhere these days, no place does it quite like a classic record store, which offers the unique experience of flipping through bins elbow-to-elbow with fellow music fans and knowledgeable staff on hand to recommend new tunes. Whether you have a record player or not, here are five record stores that I recommend supporting not just on Record Store Day (which is Saturday, April 22, 2023), but all year round, too.

Easy Street Records
Since its start in 1987, Easy Street has positioned itself as a West Seattle institution offering new and used vinyl, CDs, tapes, DVDs, and pancakes (yeah, you heard it right!) Right beside the endless aisles of media lies their beloved cafe featuring music-themed menu items like the “Dolly Parton stack” and the “Eddie Feta.” Plus, the long-running record shop is known for their killer in-store performances that have included acts like Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, and Lana Del Rey (just to name a few). Check out our calendar for their latest in-store events.
West Seattle
Record Store Day 2023 Offerings: Special releases with expanded hours 7 am-9 pm. Free bacon and coffee for folks waiting in line. Patio sale with 5 LPs for $10. Art exhibit from grunge photographer Charles Peterson. Live in-store performance from the Rockfords.

 

Georgetown Records
In my opinion, Georgetown Records is the coziest record store in Seattle. Maybe it’s their location in a historic brick building, or maybe it’s the quiet street that feels like an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. They also have a thoughtfully curated selection of used LPs and singles, with a special interest in punk, garage, and world music. I once got an amazing deal on a first pressing of The Feminine Complex’s, Livin’ Love, an object that I will forever cherish. Plus, they share a storefront with the local alt-comic publisher Fantagraphics, which is great if you love beautifully bound classic comic collections and contemporary graphic novels.
Georgetown
RSD 2023 Offerings: Not participating, but open 11:30 am–8 pm on Saturdays

 

Jive Time Records
Okay, full disclosure: I used to work here. But that only makes me more certain that it’s one of Seattle’s greatest record shops! The quaint location in central Fremont offers a mighty inventory of new and used records, CDs, tapes, and DVDs, with the best discount bins in the city. I know from personal experience that the small square-footage gives the product a quick turnover, which in turn provides great titles and reasonable prices. Don’t forget to walk across the street to their clearance annex at the Fremont Vintage Mall for even more deals. 
Fremont
RSD 2023 Offerings: Special releases with regular hours 10 am-9 pm

 

Royal Records
Blossoming out of Capitol Hill’s beloved Everyday Music (RIP), former employees saved some of the signage and fixtures from the store in hopes of opening an offshoot location called “Almost Everyday Music.” Although they decided on a different name, Royal Records honors their roots, offering new and used inventory with a large selection of DVDs and VHS (classic and scarce titles alike). They are also just a short walk away from the Light In The Attic Record Shop, so you can hit up two places in one go.
Uptown
RSD 2023 Offerings: Special releases with extended hours 9 am-7 pm. Live in-store performance from Serafima, Tomten, Wizdumb, Pitschouse, and Plash

 

Sonic Boom
Out of all the record stores in Seattle, Sonic Boom is my go-to for new releases. I’ve found that they have most major and obscure titles right on the release date. They also have great dollar bins, a large selection of CDs, and an all-around good environment remenicent of old chains like Tower Records or Peaches (yes, I am too young to remember, but I’ve seen the movie, okay!)
Ballard
RSD 2023 Offerings: Special releases with regular hours 11 am-7 pm. Free donuts and coffee for early birds (courtesy of Top Pot Doughnuts)

 

Rainy Day Records Add to a List (bonus)
Okay, it's not technically in Seattle, I know, but if you haven’t driven down to Olympia’s Rainy Day Records, you are sorely missing out. Established in 1973, Rainy Day remains a relic of another time with aisles of new and used media dusted with the scent of Nag Champa incense. They also have one of the region’s last remaining video rental departments and their walls are decorated to the gills in vintage memorabilia and regional punk flyers. Plus, if you’re looking score those limited RSD vinyl releases, driving out of the city usually means shorter lines!
Downtown Olympia
RSD 2023 Offerings: Special releases with expanded hours 9 am-6 pm

