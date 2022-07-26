Stay Cool in the Heat with These Boozy Frozen Drinks at Seattle Restaurants & Bars

Admiral Benbow Room Like Add to a List
Restaurateur Mark Fuller recently reopened the beloved Admiral Benbow Room, a delightfully kitschy pirate-themed dive bar and longtime West Seattle landmark (immortalized in Mudhoney's "Suck You Dry" music video). The spot is now serving Fuller's signature boozy slushies, in flavors like "Coco Loco" (white rum, silver tequila, vodka, coconut water, cream of coconut, lime juice), "POG Margarita" (tequila, passion fruit, orange, guava, lime juice, orange liqueur), "Banana Daiquiri" (anejo rum, coconut rum, banana liqueur, lime juice, banana puree, orange bitters), and "Hurricane" (white rum, dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit, grenadine).
West Seattle
Dine-in
Ba Bar Like Add to a List
The Vietnamese restaurant and craft cocktail bar's South Lake Union location offers a variety of rotating slushie cocktail flavors, like coconut daiquiri and frosé.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bait Shop Like Add to a List
The Capitol Hill watering hole is infamous for its frozen Painkiller cocktail, a heady blend of Havana Club rum, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, topped with a cocktail umbrella.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bar Harbor Like Add to a List
During the summer, South Lake Union's Atlantic Northeast-themed bar's Back Deck serves refreshing slushies (like a Negroni slush with Campari).
South Lake Union
Dine-in
Barrio Like Add to a List
The Northwest-inspired Mexican restaurant offers frosé made with rosé, Singani 63 Bolivian Brandy, guava, and lemon and a mojito slushie made with lime, mint, and rum.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Ben Paris Like Add to a List
High-tail it to the downtown State Hotel restaurant's happy hour (Wednesday-Sunday, 4-5 pm) for $7 slushies.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Big Max Burger Co. Like Add to a List
Too hot to cook? Order burgers and fries with frosé and/or frozen lemonade from this casual, family-friendly fast food spinoff from the team behind Eden Hill.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Bottlehouse Like Add to a List
The Madrona wine bar Bottlehouse offers frosé (made with strawberry simple syrup, rosé, and lemon juice) on tap on their menu.
Madrona
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Brownrigg Hard Cider Like Add to a List
This small-batch urban cidery has been dispensing frosty cider slushies in flavors like jamaica con canela (hibiscus and cinnamon).
SoDo
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Chuck's Hop Shop
Everyone's favorite craft beer geek destination is getting in on the slushie action with frosé, frozen margaritas, and a non-alcoholic fruit punch slush.
Central District, Greenwood, Seward Park
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
El Camino Like Add to a List
This festive Fremont eatery's paloma slushie is made with Pueblo Viejo blanco, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, and pamplemousse liqueur.
Fremont
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Fair Isle Brewing Like Add to a List
The Ballard brewery recently debuted fizzy beer floats, featuring a choice of their dark farmhouse ale Paulie or boysenberry saison Cordelia topped with vanilla ice cream.
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails Like Add to a List
For a decidedly grown-up version of a nostalgic childhood treat, Motif Seattle's bar serves "Prosecco pops": Local favorite Seattle Pops served dunked in bubbly. Another icy option is the "Very Berry Sling" (Bombay Bramble, Cherry Heering, Bénédictine, lime, orange, pineapple, Angostura bitters).
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
Jude's Old Town Like Add to a List
The family-friendly Rainier Beach neighborhood bar's resident slushie machine, which they've affectionately christened "Buffy the summertime slushie slayer," is responsible for specials like frozen peach summer lemonade with your choice of (optional) booze.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
La Dive Like Add to a List
This chic natural wine bar on Capitol Hill serves up a rotating selection of frozen drinks, including the "Pool Party" (vinho verde, white rum, lime), "Only Fans" (passionfruit, tequila, vanilla), and "It's a Small World Aperol" (Aperol, vodka, grenadine, lemon-lime soda).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lottie's Lounge Like Add to a List
Stop by the Columbia City hangout for hibiscus margarita slushies and other frozen drinks. If you're hungry, snacks like their signature "Lottie dogs" are also available.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in
The Maple
Like
Add to a List
The Maple's cheerful banana-shaped walk-up window recently brought back its boozy slushies for the season in flavors like strawberry frosé and daiquiri.
Maple Leaf
Pickup, dine-in
Market
This seafood-focused destination famed for its lobster rolls is now offering frosé and frozen spring sangria.
Downtown, Edmonds
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Milk Drunk Like Add to a List
Homer Like Add to a List 's fried chicken and soft serve spinoff serves a rotation of seasonal boozy slushies.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Nacho Borracho Like Add to a List
The ever-churning slushie machines at Capitol Hill's favorite kitschy dive dispense boozy libations like pink guava Moscow mules and avocado margaritas.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Navy Strength Like Add to a List
Chris and Anu Elford's modern tiki bar will transport you to a tropical locale with their "Pamipami Cooler" (Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, bourbon, saffron, yuzu, and honey).
Belltown
Pickup, dine-in
Nick's On Madison Like Add to a List
After admiring the Arboretum, stop by this elegant but laidback bistro for some frosé.
Washington Park
Pickup, dine-in
Olmstead Like Add to a List
Lounge on this colorful watering hole's patio with a boozy slushie, like a passionfruit frosé or a "Forbidden Root" (a purple taro daiquiri).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Rachel's Ginger Beer
The spicy-sweet Seattle staple is even better when swirled into frozen cocktails, like a black cherry Moscow mule or a coconut Dark & Stormy. If you'd like a little extra chill with your slushie, they also have a raspberry CBD flavor.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Red Star Taco Bar
You can get margarita slushies in flavors like lime, mango, peach, strawberry, hibiscus, raspberry, pomegranate, passionfruit, and guava alongside your street tacos at this Fremont bar.
Fremont
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Revolver Bar Like Add to a List
The vinyl-obsessed bar's boozy vegan "My Milkshake" cocktail brings all the boys to the yard with vodka, oat milk, coconut milk, St. Germain, almond whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Ridgewood Bottle & Tap Like Add to a List
This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney churns out a truly impressive selection of seasonal slushies, with unique options like the tiki-inspired "Tai One On" Prosecco slushie, frosé with rainbow boba, and saké margaritas with prickly pear.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Schilling Cider House Like Add to a List
Schilling has crammed the summery flavors of their Big Zesty Guava Lemonade cider into a slushie topped with whipped cream and fresh mint.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Seattle Cider Co. Like Add to a List
In honor of the Discovery Channel's Shark Week, the local cider company is serving up bright blue raspberry slushies topped with a tiny gummy shark.
Industrial District
Pickup, dine-in
Supreme
The concept for this pizzeria from Mark Fuller is a winner: pizza pies and boozy slushie machines. Flavors include "Supreme-sicle," berry margarita, Negroni, banana piña colada, and Jungle Bird (gin, Campari, orange juice, ginger ale, pink guava, grenadine, and lemon juice).
West Seattle, University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
TeKu Tavern Like Add to a List
Though it's known primarily for its beer, this South Lake Union tavern is now serving frosé along with a rotating cider slushie.
South Lake Union
Pickup, dine-in
Truffle Queen Like Add to a List
This Pike Place Market favorite specializing in specialty truffle products recently introduced frozen frosé and sangria slushies to its offerings.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Union Saloon Like Add to a List
The beloved Wallingford neighborhood spot Union Saloon serves drinks like palomas and French 75s in slushie form.
Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, dine-in