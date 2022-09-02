The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Labor Day Weekend: Sept 2-5, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15-$20)

Who's High?

Put your skills of stoner perception to the test in this interactive improv set. A guest host will tell stories inspired by audience suggestions, and a clever cast of improvisers will try to act them out. The catch? Half of the performing comics will be high, and it's up to the audience to smoke out the stoners in the room.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FESTIVALS

Trans Pride Seattle 2022

Plans are still coming together for this one, but Gender Justice League never disappoints. Generally, the event is a neighborhood march with a focus on trans and gender-diverse visibility as well as disability justice, followed by a fair in the park featuring tables by LGBTQ+- and POC-specific organizations, trans-owned small businesses, and services used by trans and gender-diverse people in the area. Expect stellar performances by The Royal House of Noir and Seaside Tryst, and stick around after the show—rumor has it that there’s a dope after-party, too. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

FILM

Friday Movie Nights

Outdoor movie screenings have popped up all over the city this summer, so catch the last of the season's offerings in the evening breeze at Freeway Park on Friday nights. They're screening kid-friendly faves and funny classics; the series of free flicks continues on the 2nd with In the Heights, and there'll be free popcorn, too.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Capitol Hill Series Resurrection

Head-bang to a no-cover show from the "Southern-fried" rock and roll group Smoker Dad and try Elysian's newly released black lime lager "Hands Off My Merkin." A portion of proceeds from every pint sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

(Elysian Brewing Company, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Benefit for FFUD with Floral Tattoo, Supercoze, and Ouija Boob

Local artists including six-piece punk band Floral Tattoo, bedroom pop gem SuperCoze, and feminist electro-pop duo Ouija Boob will join forces for a benefit show supporting FFUD, a donation-based mutual aid group that offers food and supplies to the University District community.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Grooving for Good: Celebrating One Year of Amplifying Hope

Move, groove, and get inspired this Friday night for a good cause with a multimedia party in support of You Grow Girl, a local program that empowers girls through mentorship, counseling, and community. The evening will begin with a discussion on Seattle's youth, followed by uplifting DJ sets from cafénico, c0smic j0ke, Kadeejah Streets, Nicesumitu, and Shannon O. Plus, poetry readings, performance art, installations, healing objects, live painting, and more will be scattered throughout the night.

(Substation, Fremont, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Creative Curriculum: Spoken and Written Word

This spoken word showcase spotlights Black voices in poetry, performance art, and more, featuring work by renowned poets Ebony Stewart, Janae Johnson, and Chelsey Richardson alongside artist-educator Ebo Barton and host Moni Tep. Turn up for a good cause—a portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Lavender Rights Project in support of the Black gender-diverse community.

(The Liink Project, $7-$10)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

First Caturday Seattle

In Korea, cat owners often refer to themselves as butlers. It makes sense—we live to serve our feline overlords. If your kitty is comfortable on a leash, in a stroller, or hanging out in their carrier, they might enjoy this outdoor event, where they'll sniff around and catch a few rays while you socialize with other butlers. Catnaps and bug chasing encouraged.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Faerie Festival

Don thy wizard's hats and faerie wings for this celebration of all things mystical—pirates, fauns, princesses, hobbits, and goblins are invited, too. You'll find the standard festival offerings of food vendors, face painting, and music, but if the organizer's wacky website is any indication of the crowd attending, you're in for some epic people-watching too. Oh, and there's a pet costume contest, so prep your pups for their journey to Middle-earth.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

FILM

Maple Leaf Park Movies by the Tower

Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for this fam-friendly screening of 2021 sci-fi comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines, part of the park's partnership with Scarecrow Video. Moviegoers can arrive early for live music, film trivia, and a meet-and-greet with local neighborhood businesses.

(Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

National Cinema Day

In celebration of the first-ever National Cinema Day in the United States, moviegoers can catch flicks for only $3 at participating theaters.

(Various locations, $3)

LIVE MUSIC

Animal Party: Thavoron, Kaylyn, and Emily Stranger

Animal lovers are encouraged to congregate at Fremont's new vegan bakery for a critter-themed party featuring moody indie rock tunes from Thavoron, Kaylyn, and Emily Stranger. Claire (of What the Hell is Up podcast) and Seattle-based artist Maya Marie will host. Animal print attire is encouraged!

(Lazy Cow Bakery, Fremont, $15)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. The series comes to a close this weekend with Letter Carriers Band, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Music Molida, and Moondance & Van Morrison Band.

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

Pier Sounds

Take in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay soundtracked by a rotating cast of performers while enjoying grub from local food trucks. This week, enjoy tunes from vocal powerhouse Shaina Shepherd (of soul-grunge band BEARAXE), electro-soul group Fly Moon Royalty, garage rock four-piece NighTraiN, and retro funk ensemble Breaks and Swells.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bey Day Seattle: Beyoncé Birthday Tribute Night

Celebrate the biggest day of the year (we're talking about Beyoncé's birthday, obviously) with a B'Day dance party featuring all your favorite tunes from the Destiny's Child days to Renaissance along with a costume/dance contest and a complimentary photo booth. All-white garb or Beyoncé-inspired lewks are highly encouraged.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week, they’ll kiss summer goodbye with booming house and techno beats from DJs Interwave Surfer, Geo Xeal, Jeromy Nail, Sho Nuph, and Peter Evans.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $9.07)

PERFORMANCE

The Final Cucci's Critter Barn

Former Stranger editor Chase Burns once wrote, "Cucci’s Critter Barn is more likely to feature queens lip-synching vaporwave tracks and pouring paint on themselves than anything resembling RuPaul's Drag Race. Last year at Critter Barn, a San Francisco artist named Jader Vision shoved a bottle up a papier-mâché anus they sewed to the lining of their body suit. It was very well received." Expect a round-up of Seattle’s best drag critters for this barn-burnin' farewell to drag devilry.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $15)

SHOPPING

Punk Rock Flea Market

What's punk rock without a dash of consumerism? Grab your mohawked buddies for this metal-studded weekend flea, where hundreds of alt vendors from across the region will peddle their ripped and chained wares alongside DJs and live bands.

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma, $1)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

A Shadow on the Door: An Improvised Film Noir

Fans of pulpy stories, smoky bars, and dark noir flicks will love this improvised performance, complete with deadly love triangles and seedy bandits on the run. Based on audience suggestions, A Shadow On the Door will play off classic noir tropes to construct a new tale that's as moody as it is hilarious.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Bubbles & Brunch

Procrastinators, rejoice—no reservations are required for this Sunday brunch bash, complete with food and drink specials, local artisan vendors, and DJ tunes. Guzzle sparkling wine and nosh on sweet and savory brunch dishes.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free)

Labor Day Weekend Sunday Celebration

This Labor Day weekend, treat yourself to tasty barbecued grub (courtesy of The Metropolitan Grill), decadent Nutty Squirrel gelato, and refreshing frosés at the winery's scenic courtyard. Tribute group Petty or Not will be jamming all your favorite songs from the late, great Tom Petty.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, free)

LIVE MUSIC

The Veldt, Erik Blood, and bloococoon

Pioneering shoegaze band The Veldt, led by twin brothers Daniel and Danny Chavis, uniquely infuse their fuzzed-out dream pop with inspiration from soul and R&B, which has led them to tour alongside goth household names like Cocteau Twins, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Echo & the Bunnymen. If you're unfamiliar with their music, we recommend you check out their 1994 debut, Afrodisiac, which Pitchfork hailed as one of the top 50 shoegaze albums ever released. Stranger Genius Award-nominee Erik Blood will open alongside dreamy rock project bloococoon.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $15)

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Free Burger Day

As is yearly tradition, the ever-popular local burger joint Li'l Woody's will dispense free burgers for Labor Day. Note that "extras cost extra," so you'll have to pony up if you want additional toppings.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

2nd Annual Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival

The Verbal Oasis Spoken Word Festival offers attendees of all ages the chance to step up to the mic and share their creative talents, but if that's not your thing, you'll also find live music, painting sessions, and dance performances at the poetry-infused fest near Rainier Beach. (True spoken word fans can also check out Creative Curriculum: Spoken and Written Word on Friday evening.)

(Rainier Beach Community Center, Dunlap, free, Friday-Monday)

FILM

Lost Highway

When a saxophonist and his wife begin receiving creepy VHS tapes, everything is fine, and they all live happily ever after. Just kidding! David Lynch's '97 nightmare is (of course) a psychological freakout of epic proportions, where two stories intertwine and spiral into a web of murder and deceit. This screening of the brand-new restoration brings new life to the surreal neo-noir.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Saturday-Sunday)

Panda! Go Panda!

When happy-go-lucky youngster Mimiko is left alone at home, a panda family drops by, and suddenly she's got a few new challenges to contend with. Fans of Studio Ghibli shouldn't miss this '72 film—it was directed by Isao Takahata (Grave of the Fireflies, The Tale of Princess Kaguya) and based on a concept by Hayao Miyazaki.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Run Lola Run in 35mm

Run Lola Run is an unabashedly '90s flick, but in the best possible way—the German experimental thriller is set to a pulsing electronic soundtrack that keeps you glued to the screen from start to finish. Franka Potente, whom New York Magazine described as a "human stun gun," stars as a vermillion-hued heroine who's gotta come up with 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Monday)

Xanadu

Olivia Newton-John is a Greek muse, Gene Kelly's trying to build a roller disco, and ELO provides the soundtrack (along with some classic tunes by Olivia herself.) Seriously, what else could you want from a movie?! We recommend the Love-O-Vision screening of Xanadu on September 5—Central Cinema will splash your funny, celebratory texts on the big screen as the film plays.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Monday)

FOOD & DRINK

Sixth Anniversary Celebration

Help Figurehead Brewing ring in their sixth birthday with live music, door and raffle prizes, cask beer, vintage beers on tap, brewery tours, and food from the truck Midnite Ramen. You'll also get to be among the first to try their new Sixth Leg anniversary black saison and their Triplehorn collaboration rye stout.

(Figurehead Brewing, Interbay, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

Cowboys With Questions

This contemporary take on Greek tragedy blends bacchanalia with doomsday cults and Talking Heads. When a group of mysterious folks and their "charismatic leader" are interrupted by a random cowboy with pressing questions, the conversation evolves into a reflection on what it takes to survive. Written and directed by Rebecca Tourino Collinsworth, the performance incorporates "Bacchic Rites," involving movement, ritual, and audience interaction.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $5-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SUMMER

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

(Frisky Girl Farm, North Bend, $10, Saturday-Sunday)

Summer in SLU

Throughout the summer, South Lake Union is making the best of the sunshine with rotating family-friendly experiences planned each day. Drop by the neighborhood during the week for craft activities, foodie pop-ups, and a tiki bar (yep, it's all free while supplies last); on the weekend, giant lawn games like Jenga and Connect Four will take over the Day 1 Playfield.

(Day 1 Playfield, Downtown, free, Friday-Monday)

VISUAL ART

Architecture in Art

Architecture fans will appreciate this compilation of etchings created by 20th-century artists, with depictions of iconic constructions like Notre-Dame and classic buildings in New York and Chicago. You might not be familiar with exhibiting artists like Caroline Armington and John Taylor Arms, but their clear adoration for architecture contributes to the show's unified aesthetic vision.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Chin Yuen: Elevation

Painter Chin Yuen's maximalist compositions are all rendered in acrylics, but they feel more like layered collages inspired by undulating landscapes. The artist's confident use of color is bolstered by repetitive patterns, and the results are a lot of fun to stare at—they're like elevated Magic Eye puzzles.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Marita Dingus: Baby Giants

Dingus’ sculptures are made entirely from materials no one else wants, and their political power is found in this economic devaluation. The pieces have been discarded, they have been found, and they have been transformed into striking expressions of the Black imagination. There is something post-human in the Baby Giants sculptures. One even has an insect-like quality. In this sense, the radical heterogeneity of Dingus’ found materials not only reimagines Blackness but humanness itself. In this respect, the cultural becomes biological, and the biological, cultural. STRANGER SENIOR STAFF WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The En, Columbia City, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Solastalgia

Karey Kessler's "map-paintings" help the artist process the environmental grief and "place-based distress" brought on by climate change; using watercolor, ink, and stencils combined with freehand writing, Kessler imagines geological spaces blended with internal, spiritual worlds. The results illustrate the tangled framework of the mind, made more complex by our lack of assurance about the planet we live on.

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)