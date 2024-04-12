The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 12-14 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

A Night of Latin Music & Art

Did you know that there is a boutique hotel above the Crocodile (cue Lana Del Rey's "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd")? This week, Hotel Crocodile is back to spotlight Latin artists, performers, and musicians at their monthly art walk showcase. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for music from Gold Chisme, La Mala Noche, Albina Cabrera, Gloomyyy, Bloqueador Solar, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and ArtnBeats, along with gallery displays, installations, tattooing, and live poetry. Plus, tasty treats will be provided by the Mexican-Italian street food cart That’s-a-Molè! and pop-up panadería Bakescapade. AV

(Hotel Crocodile, Belltown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! Swinging Sixties 2 Year Anniversary Party

The '60-themed DJ night Boots will celebrate its second anniversary with a far-out birthday bash featuring go-go dancers, mod decor, and groovy tunes from the space age. The party will get started with a go-go dance lesson at 8:30 pm. Afterward, you can show off your new moves with a sock-hop soundtracked by vintage vinyl DJs (and Boots founders) Maxwell Edison and Sarah Savannah. Don't forget to dress to impress! I am talking paper dresses, fashion helmets, and giant statement earrings. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

RENAIDDANCE : Beyoncé Celebration

I think we can all agree that Beyoncé's latest albums, Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, were made for the dance floor. So, don't miss this opportunity to "release your stress" by dancing to Acts I and II, along with the old-school disco, techno, and country bangers that inspired them. Don't be a bitch, come take it to the floor now! AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

​​​​​​​Anastacia-Reneé with ​​​​​​​Noni Ervin

Former Seattleite, formidable poet, genre-crossing artist, TEDx speaker, and podcaster Anastacia-Reneé's funky, feminist collection Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems illuminated Black femme culture through coming-of-age poems set in '80s Philly, and it had me awe-inspired just last year. ("The deft tonal shifts of Anastacia-Reneé’s words and delivery amuse, disarm and devastate," said the Seattle Times.) She's somehow already back with Here in the (Middle) of Nowhere, a "bold hybrid collection of poetry, flash fiction, and Afrofuturism sci-fi," which sounds incredible. Show up to her talk with fellow author Noni Ervin to become a super fan. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

Public Mending Fair

When I was in college, a boy who lived in my hall once brought a shirt with a missing button to the room I shared with another woman. He asked if we could help him sew it back on. I'm pretty sure he never said two words to us before, or after, this exchange. To avoid being that guy, I recommend bringing up to three articles of clothing that need to be repaired to the first of several public mending fairs at Refugee Artisan Initiative's maker space. You'll get to watch and learn as an experienced artisan mends your clothing, from buttons to holes to hemming, as part of a new project to reduce waste and pass on vital life skills. SL

(RAI Maker's Space, Olympic Hills, free)

FILM

VHS Uber Alles

When a Shaolin monk is tasked with protecting her master and a young boy, who happens to be "the new living Buddha," from an evil abbott, they all attempt an escape to Hong Kong—where her master is assassinated and the kid gets snatched by thieves. Welp, she tried!! Expect a "magnificently psychotic sequence” in this flick's final boss battle. This kind of direct-to-VHS mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

Everything from Nothing: The No-Budget Splatter of J.R. Bookwalter

Horror renegade J.R. Bookwalter will drop by the Beacon to present his first new flick in over two decades. Bookwalter's freaky catalog emerged in 1985, when he made the Super 8 gorefest The Dead Next Door. This double feature includes screenings of the oozy zombie wonderland Ozone (1995) and Side Effects May Vary (2024), which tracks a science-denier's experiments during a pandemic. Little on the nose there, Bookwalter! I'm here for it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

READINGS & TALKS

Leela Corman & Stacey Levine: Comix, Lit, Music, & More

Acclaimed cartoonist Leela Corman will celebrate the release of her new graphic novel, Victory Parade, which follows a community of Jewish women coping with the trauma of World War II through dark humor and beautifully painted panels. She will be joined by punk pioneer Thalia Zedek (Live Skull, Uzi, Come) for a live musical performance. Afterward, local literary luminary Stacey Levine will read from her new novel, Mice 1961, with accompaniments from experimental cellist Lori Goldston (Earth, Nirvana). AV

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

VISUAL ART

14 Hours by Janelle Abbott

Janelle Abbott, a local zero-waste visionary and critic of all things hyper-consumerist, will chat about her upcoming performance, 14 Hours, at this artist talk. Abbott plans to "perform 14 hours a day, six days in a row...to surrogate and demonstrate the daily lived experience of garment workers across the globe," during which time she'll quilt deadstock fabric to be auctioned in support of garment workers' rights and reparations. (Abbott will compensate herself "based on the average daily wage of a Bangladeshi garment worker—about $3.50.") Scope the performance via Twitch, or see it in person April 15-20 from 6 am to 8 pm. LC

(Prairie Underground, Georgetown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Sour Beer Day

Try pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including mango tangerine, lemon piquette coolship, and "Cuke Nukem." The food truck Momos Kebab will be onsite to sling Mediterranean eats. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Arboretum Spring Plant Sale

Good news, plant people! The Arboretum's annual spring plant sale is back and offers up a selection of perennials, shrubs, and young trees for purchase. Volunteers will be around to answer any questions you have about caring for all your different plant babies, and you can even take a stroll along Azalea Way to admire the blooming cherry and dogwood trees. Good news for us non-plant people who might be dragged along by our friends—the forecast is predicting 60 degrees and sunshine. SL

(Washington Park Arboretum, Madison Park, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Black Ends, Lori Goldston & Dave Abramson, and Thalia Zedek

Back in 2019, The Stranger's resident music critic Dave Segal reviewed the Black Ends' 2019 EP Sellout: "Its four odd rock songs bear a subtle darkness and sense of unease. Nicolle Swims's guitar seems to be tuned to a cool, strange mode that generates faded twangs and muted chimes while her voice has a downered, Chrissie Hynde-esque nasality that's distinctive. Nicolle Swims's song structures gently skew in a manner reminiscent of obscure, women-dominated groups such as Quix*o*tic and Oh-OK." They will be joined by the avant-classical Lori Goldston & Dave Abramson and the punk pioneer Thalia Zedek (Live Skull, Uzi, Come). AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

READINGS & TALKS

Cozy Con West

Fans of comfy-cozy mysteries can curl up with a good one among 15 authors at Third Place Books's Lake Forest Park location. Cozy Con West, billed as a "casual Sunday afternoon," should actually be full of intrigue: Expect bookish games, signings and panels, "author speed dating," and snacks, plus a swag bag for all who RSVP. LC

(Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kraken Skate & Watch Party

Join your fellow fans to cheer on the Kraken from their practice facility with community skate and watch parties. Channel your inner Gourde and take a spin around the ice under a live broadcast of the game on a 32-foot screen. Don't worry if gliding around on ice wearing tiny blades on your feet freaks you out; fans are also welcome to watch from the bleachers. SL

(Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, $14.97)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

If your social media feed is anything like mine, it's been filled with photos of cherry blossoms. Put down the phone and learn about Japanese and Japanese American culture this weekend at Seattle Center. Enjoy tea ceremonies, folktales, and performances from sumo to taiko. There's even a Japanese word for viewing cherry blossoms, hanami, an act described as "a reminder to celebrate life," which I think we could all use a little more of these days. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Best of the Northwest Spring Show 2024

The 35th edition of this annual spring arts celebration features top talent in a variety of creative mediums, with handmade items for sale and artists present to chat about their work. Over 100 creatives will share their ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, and more in the light-filled, historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30, and food trucks will post up throughout the weekend. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $3 - $5, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

The Films of Edward Yang

The late Taiwanese director Edward Yang is regarded as a pioneer of the '80s-born Taiwanese New Wave, and the reasons are clear—his films tend to feel almost literary in pacing, smoky and subtle, with painstaking mise-en-scène. This series celebrates five of Yang's 4K film restorations, so if you're unfamiliar with Yang's uniquely meticulous and empathetic oeuvre, now's the time to catch up! SIFF Cinema Egyptian will screen A Brighter Summer Day, Yi Yi, and others. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $7.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Wicked Little Letters

Olivia Colman is a national treasure, and she doesn't even live here. She's English and has a delightfully historical face that lends itself perfectly to queenly roles set in the past (The Crown, The Favourite). In other words, she was born to play a prim, devout Christian in 1920s England who begins receiving lewd, sinister letters. Thea Sharrock's black comedy is based on a real scandal that shook the sleepy town of Littlehampton, Sussex, which makes it all the more delicious. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Civil War

Alex Garland's latest, Civil War, is A24's most expensive in-house production to date, following a group of military-embedded journos headed to DC "before rebel factions descend upon the White House." Honestly, I'm wary of how he'll handle this one, although Garland's work does tend to thrive in dystopian settings. But Kristen Dunst stars as a photojournalist, which is reason enough to watch. Also, Garland may or may not be retiring from directing ("I’m going to take a break for the foreseeable future," he clarified recently), so if you're a fan of the filmmaker behind Annihilation and Men, you should plan to let his new one marinate. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Dune: Part Two

A sweeping sci-fi film with origins right here in the Pacific Northwest, Dune: Part Two is a sequel that surpasses the first by leaps and bounds as it transports us back to the world first created by the late local author Frank Herbert. Picking up where its predecessor left off, it follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he aligns himself with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen who have found a way to survive in the harsh desert climate of Arrakis. As they battle against the forces of the galaxy looking to mine the valuable resources that the planet holds, there is soon a growing sense that the greatest dangers are only just beginning. The film also digs into fears Herbert explored about the hazards of giving power to leaders who talk a big game even as they may be the villains of their own stories. Readers of said books know how this ends, but the film offers just as much to those who are going in blissfully unaware, and its stunning visuals deserve to be seen on the big screen. In all of 2024, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a film as immense and well-crafted as Dune: Part Two. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, $14.50 - $19.50, Friday-Sunday)

Tampopo

Juzo Itami's "ramen western" follows a band of milk truck drivers whose pit stop at a roadside noodle shop blossoms into a quest for the perfect noodle recipe. The genre-bending 1985 film is segmented by stirring stories that don't relate to the main plot, but speak to the emotional power of food. Slurp it up in a new 4K restoration at this screening. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Spring, Time

Spring is a great season and all, but it's also kind of weird. Newly hatched nestlings emerge with pinkish, bald heads, and crocuses expand from the grass next to the muddied slush that's still plopped in the gutters. As we emerge from the darkness of winter, it takes a moment for the season to feel real. Spring, Time conjures some of the surreality I'm describing—the artists involved, including Anneka Wilder, Sharon Servilio, Yeon Jin Kim, and others, are thinking about mechanically grown grass, plastic flowers, and misbehaving creatures. I'm intrigued by Colton Sampson's barbed-wire flora. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

PERFORMANCE

Centrifuge

In this quirky collaboration between science writers and playwrights, five brand-new 10-minute plays will be performed over two nights, each based on the spiciest science news. I'm picturing aliens and Bunsen burners bubbling with mysterious green goo, and if you're as confused about "science news" as I am, never fear—additional context on play themes will precede each work in short presentations with science writers. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, pay-what-you-can, Friday-Saturday)