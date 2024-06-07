The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 7–9, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Purple Rain

I recommend showing up in your most loud-and-proud '80s threads (a second-hand raspberry beret, perhaps?) to celebrate the High Priest of Pop at this sparkly screening of Purple Rain, which also celebrates Prince's would-be 65th birthday. About the film, former Stranger writer Angela Garbes wrote: "Prince made me feel weird, mostly because he reminded me of God. My brothers and I watched silently in our den—enraptured and confused—until my mother walked in at the exact moment Apollonia peeled off her leather jacket to reveal her beautiful bare breasts. The movie was abruptly shut off, though soon after I found a way to watch it and became forever enthralled by Prince's music, body, and movements. Prince was, in fact, a sexy MF. But there was always something transcendent and divine about his eroticism. He taught me sex wasn't filthy. At its best, it's generous and holy." LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14.50-$15.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Camera Obscura Live on KEXP

I was lucky enough to see Camera Obscura support their fifth album Desire Lines back in 2013,before the tragic loss of their keyboardist Carey Lander. Although I spent most of the show examining the crowd for my high school crush, I've since realized that was precisely the right way to experience their dreamy indie pop: lovelorn, daydreaming, and yearning for a boy who wears cardigans. The Glasgow-based outfit will stop by KEXP for a live in-studio performance to support their first album in over 10 years, Look to the East, Look to the West. The studio session is free and open to the public, but admission is limited—you've been warned! Snag your tickets in person 90 minutes before the set (or just watch it on YouTube afterward). AV

(KEXP, Uptown, free with in-person registration 90 minutes prior to the session)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Georgetown Carnival

The wonderfully gritty and industrial backdrop of Seattle’s oldest neighborhood will become awash with color as carnival games, acrobats, sideshows, clowns, live music, beer gardens, arts and crafts, and vendors take over Airport Way South for the Georgetown Carnival. Live acts this year include local hip-hop artist Sol, garage rockers Monsterwatch, Portland-based pop duo Foam Boy, Boots! DJs, and more. AV

(Georgetown, Georgetown, free)

Indigenous People Festival

In partnership with the Seattle Indian Health Board, Seattle Center Festál celebrates Indigenous culture with a day of music and dance performances, art, food, and the sharing of Indigenous knowledge. This year's event promises drum and dance performances, a drag show (it is Pride Month, after all), DJ sets, and hoop dancing alongside a vendor market selling wares blending traditional and contemporary influences. Off the Rez and Ryan’s Rez-ipes will sling fry bread and other tasty treats. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Laina's Ice Cream Social

Happy ice cream season to all who celebrate! The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn, ube, and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring limited-time flavors and discounts on pints and single servings. It's right by Rainier Beach, so secure your scoops and then enjoy them while gazing out over the waterfront. JB

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

Machine House 11th Anniversary Party!

In 2018, former Stranger staff writer Lester Black wrote of the English-style cask ale destination Machine House Brewery, "[Their] beers are beloved in the city for their nuance and balance, and it helps that most of their best beers are under 4 percent alcohol, an enjoyable proposition for industry regulars who often tire of excessive alcohol. When Machine House is at its best, and it usually is, their beers are succinct little packages that deliver beguiling flavor without hitting you over the head. They’re charming beers, like a witty remark that lingers in your head for hours." Help the small-batch brewery celebrate its 11th anniversary this weekend at its Hillman City taproom with two new special beer releases, other special beers on tap, and fusion fare from the MexiCuban food truck. JB

(Machine House Brewery, Hillman City, free)

Pierogi Fest 2024

To know pierogi, the absurdly comforting and starchy Polish dumplings, is to love them. This wildly popular yearly event from the Polish Cultural Center gives you an opportunity to shovel the petite pockets of dough into your face by the plateful, with fillings like potato and cheese; meat, sauerkraut and mushrooms; sweet cheese; and blueberries. Plus, try pastries, Polish dogs, and beer, and take in a performance from the Polish Vivat Musica! Choir. Bags of frozen pierogi and other Polish delicacies are also available, so you can stock up for future cravings. JB

(Polish Home Association, Miller Park, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Pearl & The Oysters

On their latest album, Coast 2 Coast, electro-pop duo Pearl & The Oysters breathe new life into the glossy pop music that echoed across shopping malls in the 1980s. As one Bandcamp commenter aptly put it, "Pop genius that manages to sound brand-new while utilizing classic elements of pop past." The result is flirty, fun, and lightly psychedelic. The LA-based pair will stop by Seattle to support the album alongside dreamy synth wizards Teal Pop. AV

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cowboy Carter: A KNTRY Beyonce Dance Party

Can't get enough of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era? Come "take it to the floor now" at Neumos this weekend. Throw on your best western wear and clack your boots to remixed album tracks from the Sway & Swoon DJ Collective (aka Stas THEE Boss, JusMoni, and DJ Yaddy). AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

READINGS & TALKS

Maggie Smith with Jane Wong

Poet's poet Maggie Smith plumbs the depths of her disintegrating marriage in You Could Make This Place Beautiful, reflecting on contemporary womanhood, gender roles, and power dynamics with an inquisitive, empathetic eye. (If you dig Deborah Levy and Rachel Cusk, this memoir will be up your alley.) Jane Wong, whose recent memoir Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City traces her upbringing in a Chinese takeout restaurant on the Jersey shore, will moderate a post-reading conversation. LC

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Ballard FC 2024 Home Games

USL League Two champions Ballard FC return this season to defend their title. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having your main chant be "Up the bridges!" At the home opener this year, the game ball was delivered by parachuters and Dick's burgers were thrown into the crowd after every goal. Honestly, it was more exciting than expected and I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. Plenty of local food vendors are on-site if you're looking to do dinner at the game; the line seemingly never dies down for Nepalese food stand Kathmandu MoMoCha. SL

(Memorial Stadium, Uptown, $15-$40)

Seattle Dragon Boat Festival

I once read that if people drum together, their heartbeats synchronize. Not entirely sure if that's the case for dragon boat teams, but rhythmic drumbeats set a paddling pace to synchronize their strokes, so it's possible. Regardless, the music, athleticism, and speed certainly get my heart pumping. Check out this traditional Chinese water sport as local and visiting teams glide across Lake Union. Throughout the day, performances from Hālau Hula Pulamahiaikalikolehua, the Filipino Community Seattle Dance Troupe, the International Lion Dance Team, and more will also keep crowds entertained. SL

(South Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Everyone Is Guilty: Patricia Highsmith Adaptations

“I am not a whore...that’s just an expression. I’m an artist who paints with blood," Patricia Highsmith once said. You might be tempted to be like, "Well, okay then," and move on with your life, but here's another idea: You should sink into the essence of Highsmith's bloodiness with this round-up of some of the best cinematic interpretations of her work. Lesbian romance Carol is curiously not on the docket, but never fear: Purple Noon, The American Friend, sociopathic romp The Talented Mr. Ripley, and tennis thriller Strangers on a Train (Challengers fans, that one's for you) more than make up for it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Prestige Sleaze

Nothing says "Hollywood" like a good psychosexual thriller, and the '80s and '90s-era cinema seemed to have an innate understanding of this—you've probably already been titillated by Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction. SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest series gets a little freaky with shivery greats like Bound, Body Heat, and personal fave The Hunger, which follows Catherine Deneuve as a ravenous vamp torn between two extraordinary hotties, played by David Bowie and Susan Sarandon. (I'd have a hard time choosing, too.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14.50-$15.50)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

The Cramps: Live at Napa State Mental Hospital

If you told me that legendary janglers The Cramps and The Mutants had once played a show in a Napa psychiatric hospital, rousing the patients with Carter-era art punk while a Bay Area collective captured the whole thing on one of the first video cameras available to the public, well...I'd believe you, and I'd be desperate to see the footage. Luckily, I'm telling you this, and you can see the footage while everyone else chooses teams between Barbie and Oppenheimer. The Cramps: Live at Napa State Mental Hospitalwill screen at the Beacon in an unedited, fully remastered edition. Let's get fucked up! LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Saturday)

Drop Dead Gorgeous

It's time for Mount Rose, Minnesota's annual teen beauty pageant, and Amber Atkins (played by the incomparable Kirsten Dunst) is poised to steal the show. But a series of weird incidents and tragic "accidents" turn the event into a darkly hilarious bloodbath. The mockumentary boasts a killer cast including Brittany Murphy (RIP), Denise Richards, Allison Janney, and Amy Adams. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Unstreamable: The Linguini Incident

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will continue to share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. In The Linguini Incident, underpaid waitress and aspiring escape artist Lucy (Rosanna Arquette) relies on her pals (David Bowie and a bra designer?!) to help stage a robbery. The phrase "screwball comedy" applies here, and the fashion alone is worth showing up for. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GUNKED!

I grew up a mere 1.9 miles away from Universal Studios Florida, so every day after school, I could practically hear the screams as innocent children were drenched with green goo (it was actually a mix of vanilla pudding, applesauce, food coloring, oatmeal, and baby shampoo) on Slime Time Live. Modern history has cemented slime as a crucial aspect of any child's upbringing, from the Double Dare goos of yore to whatever the hell this is. Directed by Tootie Spangles, GUNKED! conjures some millennial childhood charm, imagining a late-'80s, neon-tinged competition series on the eve of its high-energy launch. Bring a towel. LC

(Annex Theatre, Pike/Pine, Sliding scale starting at $5, Friday-Sunday)

Sweets by Kate

Lowbrow Opera Collective's two-act chamber opera follows Elizabeth Brigmann, who, after her father's death, finds herself back in the town that shunned her for coming out as gay. While '50s rural America attempts a cheery, neighborly sheen, Brigmann (and her partner, Kate) know the truth, and must navigate the town's disapproval. Turns out they're also facing the literal Devil, which is where the plot gets really juicy. Head to Theater Off Jackson for the choose-your-own-price production, or livestream it from home on select dates. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Sliding scale $10-75, Friday-Saturday)

READINGS & TALKS

The Genius Conference

Organized by the African-American Writers’ Alliance in partnership with LANGSTON Seattle, this free, two-day art and science showcase emphasizes accessibility and "strategic partnerships with underserved communities." Head to Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute for words from author Debrena Jackson Gandy, poet/playwrightJourdan Imani-Keith, and others, plus hip-hop storytelling, Afrofuturist ideas, artist workshops, a marketplace, and plenty of soul food options on deck. LC

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, free, Friday-Saturday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Pride Classic 2024

The Seattle Pride Hockey Association returns with the fourth installment of the country’s most inclusive hockey tournament during Pride Month, offering free entrance to spectators who want to cheer on 20 teams in a draft-style competition across three days. Luke Prokop, the first openly gay player in the NHL, returns to the tournament to meet fans and wrap hockey sticks in pride tape donated by the NHL (which is pretty ironic, given the league's momentary and very controversial ban on the rainbow-colored adhesive). DJs will be keeping the vibes high during games, the Reign City Riot pep band will make an appearance, and Kraken fans of all ages can register to skate with Buoy on Sunday afternoon. SL

(Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, free, Friday-Sunday)

Washington State Parks Free Days

Washington State Parks is making getting outside easy this week by waiving entrance fees for not one, but TWO days, so start planning your weekend now for National Get Outside Day and Free Fishing Day. On a typical day, access to one of these natural gems will set you back $10 for a one-day pass or $30 for an annual pass, so fee-free days like this help make the outdoors accessible to all. The closest parks to Seattle proper are Bridle Trails in Kirkland and Saint Edward State Park on the northern shores of Lake Washington; both are about a 30-minute drive. JW

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Embodiment Exhibition

For better or worse, none of us can escape the experience of living in a body. AMcE digs into it in their latest group exhibition, which thinks carefully about embodiment through a series of pensive, dreamy works. Artists Alfred Harris, Rachel Maxi, Vander McClain, Megan Prince, Cara Tomlinson, and others all share their unique perspectives in Embodiment—I'm especially responsive to Orlovski's earth-toned body part collages and Brooks Shane Salzwedel's tiny box paintings. LC

(AMcE Creative Arts, free, Friday-Sunday)

Hourglass Lying Down

Sophia Arnold might be one of my favorite contemporary artists—her oil, acrylic, and watercolor compositions of surreal scenes are intoxicating, lush, and seemingly full of secrets, reminiscent of Elizabeth Malaska's paintings. In the group exhibition Hourglass Lying Down, Arnold's works will appear alongside Polaroids by Autumn Knight, luxuriant paintings by Klara Glosova, and collages by Serrah Russell. Anticipate a dreamy feast for your eyeballs. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

MAD STUDIO

As former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig wrote back in 2022, "To be an arts writer in Seattle is to be continually in awe of the site-specific works dreamed up by artists-in-residence at MadArt Studio." Sadly, MadArt's final exhibition is upon us, and the group show will pay tribute to the organization's 15-year legacy. All past MadArt artists were invited to "propose works that referenced, extended, or resonated with their original MadArt creations," leading to a whopping 51-piece showcase that incorporated lesser-visited areas of the MadArt space, like the mezzanine office and the kitchen. It's a fitting final tribute to MadArt's immersive art ethos. LC

(MadArt, South Lake Union, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

See Through: Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs

Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs's exhibition See Through feels uniquely delicate, relying on soft, luminous wax to reflect on the inherent fleetingness of relationships. The concept of "ephemerality" is mentioned pretty often in artist statements, but Ahmed and Hobbs seem to take a refreshing look at the idea, considering how impermanence can feel weighty and structured. "How much do you give or take in a relationship?" they ask the audience. Show up to feel seen. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday)

旅する猫たちの原画展: The Travel Cats By Mari Ichimasu

The Seattle Japanese Garden is already a tranquil sanctuary and a solid place to refill your creative cup, but do you know what would make it even better? Original watercolor paintings of cats wearing backpacks. Japan-born, Seattle-based artist Mari Ichimasu will present her signature series, Fur Coats and Backpacks; The Travel Cats, during the garden's lushest season. Visitors can participate in a "commemorative original stamp rally" and are welcome to bring their sketchbooks to draw inspiration from the on-the-go kitties. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $0-$10, Friday-Sunday)