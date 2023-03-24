The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 24-26, 2023



FRIDAY

COMEDY

Gram Worthy

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presences picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that, but this time around, they're focusing on famous influencers—they'll put your faves on the chopping block to razz their music festival duds and brunch pics. For this performance, influencers will head to the stage to explain their "brands" while improv comics riff off their interviews.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

FILM

The Last of Sheila in 35mm

If you dug the Agatha Christie-esque quirks of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, check out this cinematic predecessor, which was co-written by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins (yes, that one). The Last of Sheila, which Roger Ebert called "a devilishly complicated thriller of superior class," follows a gaggle of mysterious acquaintances (including siren Raquel Welch, RIP) as they chill on a yacht and try to determine which one murdered a Hollywood gossip columnist. Juicy!

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

LIVE MUSIC

Nada Rosa, Craetorus, and Musiana

Seattle-based band Nada Rosa takes cues from '60s surf rock, cosmic soul, and global psychedelic music for their cosmic, reverb-driven indie rock. You can expect to hear dreamy tunes with equally dreamy names like "Butterfly" and "Birth of Spring" after opening sets from Kitsap-born rock band Craetorus and indie-folk artist Musiana.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)

Spacemoth, somesurprises, and Peg/Fodder

On her debut album, No Past No Future, electro-pop alien Spacemoth employs vintage synths (like the Yamaha CS-50 and Korg Polysix) and tape manipulations for whimsical tunes like "UFObird" and "Flutter Memory." She will support the album alongside psych-folk artist somesurprises and kindred spirits Peg/Fodder.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Flower Power Dance Party

Dance the night away to house jams courtesy of DJs Kimere and Justice Manslayer at this queer-focused flower power-themed party inside an old train car. Don't forget to throw on your grooviest garb for a shot at winning the costume contest.

(Orient Express, SoDo, $5)

Justice D.A.N.C.E Tribute Night

Revisit the bloghouse era by D.A.N.C.E-ing along to the nostalgic electro-rock jams from the Grammy-winning house duo Justice.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$10)

Rupaul's Drag Race Viewing Party with Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow

"She already done had herses!" Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 for free each Friday as local legends Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow kiki and spill the tea. Stick around after each episode for Lashes, the longest-running drag show in Washington State history and the "anchor of Capitol Hill queer nightlife," per former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume.

(The Comeback, SoDo, free)

READINGS & TALKS

AUTHOR TALK: Am I Trans Enough? with Alo Johnston

Author and marriage and family therapist Alo Johnston will chat about his new book, Am I Trans Enough?: How to Overcome Your Doubts and Find Your Authentic Self, at this free talk and Q&A session. Written with common questions and doubts surrounding gender identity in mind, Johnston, who is trans, reflects on internalized transphobia and the historical narratives that fuel it.

(Ada's Technical Books, Capitol Hill, free)

Word Works—Bethany C. Morrow: The Importance of Thinking About Writing

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this writer's block-blasting conversation led by indie bestselling writer Bethany C. Morrow, whose work includes speculative adult fiction and YA novels. She'll be joined in conversation by Nebula Award finalist and Seattle Times contributor Nisi Shawl to discuss tactics for combatting the dreaded block.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Holi Festival of Colors

Expect to walk away rainbow-hued after attending this neighborhood Holi festival, a vibrant spring tradition in India. Attendees are encouraged to fling colored powder all over each other, so wear light-colored duds to get the full experience.

(Phinney Center, Phinney Ridge, $7-$12)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Barbara Loden's Wanda, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Georgetown Bites

Known for being Seattle’s oldest neighborhood, industrial-gritty Georgetown has become a culinary destination in its own right, with a high concentration of underrated under-the-radar gems. At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up all those and other offerings from more than 30 different vendors, including grilled cheese and tomato bisque from Brother Joe, fish tacos from El Sirenito, slices from Flying Squirrel Pizza Co., full-sized gold bars from Fran's Chocolate, tavern burgers from Star Brass Works Lounge, Thai iced tea and ginger lemonade from Voi Ca Phe, and more.

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown, $5 per tasting ticket)

Sour Beer Day

Try three pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including boysenberry and "TropiCoolShip." The food truck Po'Boy & Tings will be onsite to sling New Orleans-inspired eats.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Jade Plain Presents: Enereph, Nick Bigelow, Jon Scheid

Multimedia artists and Jade Plain collective members Enereph, Nick Bigelow, and Jon Scheid join forces for a psychedelic audiovisual journey that includes dancing synths, audio samplers, reactive visuals, sculptural artwork, textiles, and puppetry.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, Suggested donation $5-15)

KEXP Presents: Long Dark Moon, Carrie Biell, and Cumulus

Local trio Long Dark Moon makes music that "stretches the fields of Illinois to the deep waters of the Northwest" with their country-tinged indie rock. They’ll support their debut album All Your Mountains alongside singer-songwriter Carrie Biell and indie pop project Cumulus.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Seattle Chamber Music Society Presents: Pictures at an Exhibition

In partnership with the Frye's arts engagement program here:now, the Seattle Chamber Music Society will offer a free concert inspired by Mussorgsky's famous piano suite with acclaimed pianist Andrew Armstrong.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Kings: A Drag King Show

As anti-LGBTQIA+ and anti-drag bills throughout the US continue to remind us that conservatives are garbage, why not show up in support of Seattle’s only ongoing drag king show? The rotating lineup is open to “kings and things,” as it were, and a portion of show proceeds will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign for their "on-the-ground activation" of measures resisting Tennessee Senate Bill 3, aka the Tennessee drag ban.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-20)

SPORTS & RECREATION

SAM Body & Mind

What better way to beat SAD than with SAM? The art museum will present free, first-come, first-serve wellness activities on the fourth Saturday of each month this winter to help you combat the tedious post-holiday doldrums. Head to Olympic Sculpture Park for a 60-minute Vinyasa flow led by Take Care Yoga (BYO mat), followed by a vibrationally chill sound bowl session by Biom and a self-reflective art activity by The Feels Foundation.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

SHOPPING

Spring All Things Japanese Sale

Rummage through a treasure trove of vintage Japanese dishware, decor, art, toys, and clothing at this biannual sale, which directly benefits the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington's year-round cultural programming. The weekend sale is free to browse, but those who want first dibs can purchase tickets to the preview sale on March 24 for $25-40.

(Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, Central District, $0-$40)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee 2023

Don't sleep on the cuteness of this yearly spelling bee, which sees smarty-pants middle-schoolers from King and Snohomish Counties knock out words like "feuilleton" and "scherenschnitte." (A certain EverOut staffer is still mad that she lost a spelling bee in '99 by misspelling "phosphorescent," but that doesn't mean you can't go and have fun.) Seattle Radio Theatre founder and KIRO Radio’s producer, host, and historian Feliks Banel will host the brainy event.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Twisted Snifter

Break out the Aqua Net and tease your tresses to the high heavens for this Sunday night hair metal party. You'll get a chance to pile on the mascara and wigs, show off your sick air guitar skills at a casual competition, and sip Cognac Ferrand and Plantation Rum libations.

(Trade Winds Tavern, Belltown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Black Ends, Loolowningen, and Beautiful Freaks

Dave Segal reviewed the Black Ends' 2019 EP Sellout for our sister site The Stranger: "Its four odd rock songs bear a subtle darkness and sense of unease. Swims's guitar seems to be tuned to a cool, strange mode that generates faded twangs and muted chimes while her voice has a downered, Chrissie Hynde-esque nasality that's distinctive. Nicolle Swims's song structures gently skew in a manner reminiscent of obscure, women-dominated groups such as Quix*o*tic and Oh-OK. I can imagine the Black Ends—who include bassist Ben Swanson and drummer Jonny Modes—signing to a respected label such as K or Kill Rock Stars in the near future." They will be joined by the Tokyo-based avant rock band Loolowningen and local punk outfit Beautiful Freaks.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

More Music @ The Moore

More Music features young musicians collaborating and playing in a variety of styles, providing them with a program that offers mentorship from music industry folks, production and promotional support, and a chance to connect with local musicians. This year, rising local artists like Alex Vile, Anu Batbaatar, Cherry Ferrari, MIDPAK, and more will showcase what they’ve been working on under the mentorship of Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Mike Elizondo (best known for his 11-year partnership with Dr. Dre).

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, $10)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

Spring has almost arrived, but you can still duck under the Fremont Bridge for the second-to-last winter market, where you'll find over 100 booths of handcrafted goods, plus street bites, DJs, and patio heaters to help you stay toasty while you mingle.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Northwest Record Show

Dig through crates of records and CDs from every genre under the sun, DVDs, and tons of other music-related collectibles spread out across 50+ tables. Folks who bring a food item to donate to Northwest Harvest will get one dollar off admission.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, $2-$15)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle Secrets

Drawing from radically honest projects like PostSecret, Mortified, and Found Magazine, this mysterious—and hilarious—show compiles anonymously submitted secrets from Seattleites and uses the city's dirty laundry to create improvised scenes. Expect a mix of lighthearted laughs, tea-sipping, and catharsis.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

(Various locations, University District, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

The Apple

When I watched The Apple for the first time, I went into the experience without prior knowledge of the plotline, aside from hearing this cult classic was wonderfully fucked up. Naturally, I was in. It’s like The Rocky Horror Picture Show was impregnated by Jesus Christ Superstar and gave birth to Xanadu. The disco-musical tickled my senses with flamboyant dance fantasies, '70s glam rock, and plenty of kaleidoscope effects. It initially began as a musical take on George Orwell’s 1984 (in Hebrew), but producer Menahem Golan transformed the script into an overwhelmingly excessive rock opera. Why? I don’t know! At its core, The Apple is a biblical analogy about good versus evil, but it hasn’t always been viewed that way. The musical has been likened to a Christian scare film and is actually pretty problematic in 2023 terms. Good thing it came out in 1980 so we can still laugh! It’s giving drama. It’s giving sci-fi. It’s giving me spicy thoughts about Catherine Mary Stewart! Love it or hate it, The Apple is a fever dream that never really goes away. BRITTNE LUNNISS

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Linoleum

If you’ve ever wanted to see a goofy Jim Gaffigan act in his own version of Donnie Darko alongside the great Rhea Seehorn, then you’re in luck—that is what is in store in Linoleum. Placing us fully in the mind of Gaffigan’s Cameron, we discover how he has always wanted to do something more with his life. He tried to make a go of it as a children's science show host but has little to show for it. Following some strange occurrences, Cameron decides to build a rocket in his garage. As he throws himself headlong into this dream, this surprisingly reflective film becomes utterly unbound from any and all expectations to drift into something more expansive. It is one of those works that takes some mighty big swings and, when all is revealed, the visually striking conclusion taps into a wavelength that transcends time itself. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Make Believe Seattle Film Festival

The first inaugural Make Believe Seattle Film Festival aims to "shine a dark light on the energy that courses through the PNW’s veins"—in other words, they'll bring horror, sci-fi, and animated movie magic to our fantastical region. The genre film festival, which was juried by Chris Devlin (screenwriter of 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Sara Fetters (lead film critic at Seattle Gay News), and others, will offer up a diverse range of programming for newbies and film buffs alike. We're stoked for buzzy Sundance comedy Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out and Poundcake, a horror satire about a serial killer stalking straight white men. Spoopy!

(Various locations, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Return to Seoul

You may think that you’ve experienced a story like the one being told in Return to Seoul based on a description of its plot, but that is only the beginning of the journey it has in store. It is a film that immerses you in the life of the charismatic yet chaotic 25-year-old Frédérique "Freddie" Benoît who has returned to South Korea. She is there supposedly by chance but decides to seek out her birth parents who she has never met. With a mesmerizing debut performance by Park Ji-Min, it is a work that sees her character radically change over the years as she searches for some sort of tranquility. No matter how many immense leaps through time the film takes, it paints an intimate portrait that ensures even the quietest moments are bursting with emotion. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Betsy Eby: Milk and Honey

Encaustic painter Betsy Eby's gauzy, colorful compositions are built up with thick layers of wax and pigment, and you might get lost in their Rorschach-like qualities—the works in Milk and Honey evoke sunrises and verdant fields, despite being totally abstracted.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Fred Lisaius: Symbiosis

Prominent Pacific Northwest painter, RISD grad, and Stranger featured artist of the week Fred Lisaius showcases his explorations of the natural world in Symbiosis, a sweet solo exhibition of dreamlike floral compositions dotted with northern flickers and hummingbirds.

(Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Jodi Rockwell: The Passage

Koplin Del Rio's curation has been fire lately, and Seattle-based sculptor Jodi Rockwell's solo exhibition is no exception. Stop by the gallery for a peek at Rockwell's "shape-shifting" wheel-thrown ceramic works in The Passage—each work "emit[s] a human presence and ethereal connectivity," and Rockwell's naturalistic forms look soft and inviting enough to touch.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Michèle Landsaat: The Alchemy of Love

Seattle-based writer and illustrator Michèle Landsaat will share new drypoint etchings and papier-mâché sculptures in The Alchemy of Love, a delicate, whimsical exhibition that speaks to the artist's interest in alchemical processes, storytelling, and the "transformative potential of loss."

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Plantasia: Forming. Growing. Expanding.

If you haven't heard Canadian electronic music pioneer Mort Garson's brilliant '76 album Mother Earth's Plantasia, cue that up, then come back here. Are you listening? Are you experiencing a full-body sense of twinkly-yet-placid calm? Okay, good. You can keep the good vibes flowing at Plantasia: Forming. Growing. Expanding., a group show of large-scale installations, photography, paintings, and sculptures curated by Artma Pop-Up, a curatorial team representing artist, mother, and caregiver voices.

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)