The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 8–10, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Video Presents: The Academy Awards Oscar Preview

Bona fide film history buff Lance Rhoades will continue Scarecrow Video's tradition of Oscar pregaming at this virtual preview, where he'll resurrect the highs and lows of previous ceremonies and offer up his predictions on who will walk away with a garish golden statue. I'm looking forward to Rhoades's thoughts on buzzy nominated flicks like The Zone of Interest and Poor Things, and hoping any Barbenheimer chatter is kept to a minimum. LC

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Clock-Out Lounge Presents: National Women's Day Celebration

In honor of International Women's Day, legendary vocalist Carrie Akre (of Hammerbox), alt-country gem Star Anna, beloved singer-songwriter Brittany Davis, rootsy rock marvel Kim Virant, soulful rocker Dejha, and guitarist and guitarist Kathy Moore will take the stage for a multi-genre concert and celebration. Music mentor and former radio DJ Cathy Faulkner will emcee the event with a slide show from As Many Weirdos As Possible. There will also be a photo booth commemorating the evening. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15)

Debut: Liv Victorino, La Fonda, Toxic Tears, and Lauren Fernandez

Four Filipinx-led bands—melodic rocker Liv Victorino, indie rock sisters La Fonda, punk quartet Toxic Tears, and singer-songwriter Lauren Fernandez—will take the Barboza stage for this coming-of-age-themed concert. Plus, Filipina-owned bakery Grayseas Pies will set up shop with chicken adobo and cassava langka (jackfruit) pies. This event is mask mandatory and formal or Filipinx traditional attire is encouraged.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

Magnuson Park Live: Beverly Crusher and TV Star

Magnuson Park's low-power FM radio station SPACE 101.1 invites local musicians and listeners into their studio for a series of small, cozy, mostly acoustic sessions. The series will continue this week with rock 'n' roll Trekkies Beverly Crusher and jangly alt-rock band TV Star. AV

(Magnuson Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Babe Night Market

What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than dancing to some unabashedly femme-forward Euro house bops played by some of our city's savviest female DJs—Chong the Nomad and Wax Witch? Add some vintage shopping, tooth gems, and commemorative tattoos in the mix and it's a party. Plus, this event is putting its money where its mouth is; all proceeds will be donated directly to the Jubilee Women's Center, a local organization that offers transitional housing to women experiencing poverty. AV

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $15)

BOOTS! - Dancin' in the Rain: A Benefit for Shout Your Abortion

This weekend, Seattle's '60s dance night will trade go-go boots for rain boots during this theatrical sockhop inspired by the 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain. Look out for raincoated go-go dancers, on-theme decorations, and a variety of vintage tunes. Dress on theme in your rain gear—c'mon, I better see some mod raincoats in the crowd! All proceeds will be donated to Shout Your Abortion, a national organization aiming to normalize abortion and elevate safe paths to access, regardless of legality. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Hilite Apartments Grand Opening

A new apartment building is opening across the street from the giant Goodwill in the C-ID, and they're celebrating by highlighting neighboring businesses. Enjoy free coffee from Bloom, bubble tea from Sunset Boba, and bánh mì from Saigon Drip Cafe as you shop from 15+ vendors at the maker's market. You can enter to win a gift card to Communion, Pho Bac, or Jackson's Catfish Corner, and the first 100 people get a tote bag full of goodies. I'm not looking for a new place to live, but I always think checking out apartments and open houses is fun—this one just happens to sound tastier than most others. SL

(Hilite Apartments, Atlantic, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2024

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series has your name written allll over it. Grand Illusion will continue a longstanding tradition with its 16th season of matinee classics screened alongside a secret feature film every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. The series continues this weekend with "Pulp Detectives Strike," so strap in for dime magazine regulars with B-movie mystique. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11 tickets, $66 series pass)

VHS Uber Alles

Joey sounds like he sucks: Having just graduated from high school, he's en route to ultimate yuppie nepo-baby status with an acceptance to Yale law school, a clerk job handed to him, and a clear-cut future at his dad's law firm. Fortunately, he's about to get his shit rocked when he heads to a punk show on "the wrong side of town" with his fellow bros. The preps think they can score easy dates, but instead, Joey falls for a drummer named Thunder and starts spiking his hair. This freaks out his parents, so he heads to LA to chase Thunder and party. This kind of direct-to-VHS mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Elysian Brewing's Juice Dust Pop-Up Market

If your vibe this week could best be summarized as one of those vintage "Calgon, take me away" commercials, good news: In celebration of the release of Elysian's refreshing new Juice Dust IPA, Elysian Fields will transform into a tropical oasis, complete with food from The Jerk Shack, Melton's BBQ, Kathmandu MomoCha, and more. DJs Jyoti.B.Fly and Mike Ramos will add to the lush ambience, while Elysian will offer $3 Juice Dusts on tap, free tattoos, and other surprises. JB

(Elysian Fields, SoDo, free)

Flora Roast Launch Party

Beacon Hill's pastry haven the Flora Bakehouse and the revered coffee brand Stumptown have teamed up to create a new signature organic roast for Flora. To mark the occasion and to help you get your caffeine buzz, they're throwing a launch party with free Minor Figures oat milk lattes from 1-3 om, free pourovers from the Stumptown crew from 9 am-12 pm, java-themed pastries and soft serve, DJ tunes, and raffle drawings. JB

(The Flora Bakehouse, Beacon Hill)

Ilegal Bar Takeover

During this Seattle Cocktail Week event, the Oaxaca-based brand Ilegal Mezcal will take over Bar Sabine for a free evening of slightly smoky spirits, live music from the digital folklore and psychedelic electro-cumbia project Terror/Cactus, an appearance from artist B Line Dot, embroidered swag, and Mexican food and drink specials. If that doesn't grab your attention, they also promise a mysterious "secret" will be revealed, and who doesn't love a bit of intrigue? JB

(Sabine Cafe & Bar, Ballard)

OUTDOORS

Washington State Parks Free Days

Billy Frank Jr. was a member of the Nisqually tribe and a prominent advocate for treaty rights and environmental protections. In honor of his birthday on March 9, state parks are waiving entrance fees for the day! On a typical day, it costs $10 for a one-day pass or $30 for an annual pass to visit one of these natural gems, so a day like this helps make the outdoors accessible to all. The closest parks to Seattle proper are Bridle Trails in Kirkland and Saint Edward State Park on the northern shores of Lake Washington; both are about a 30-minute drive. SL

(Various locations, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Glitterbomb Disco Party

Depending on who you are, this dance party will either be a glitter-coated dream or your worst nightmare. Throw on your shiniest, sparkliest garb and dance the night away to a dazzling mix of disco tunes. Glitter is truly the gift that keeps on giving, so be prepared to find sparkles in your hair, socks, and bed for weeks after the party. AV

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo, $0-$15)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

REI Presents: S’Mores on the Shore

There's something about the smell of a campfire that immediately sets me at ease. If you're looking for a cozy way to ward off the Sunday scaries, head down to Pier 62 for free s'mores, multiple fire pits, a cozy camping lounge, and giveaways from REI. I won't judge if you forego the chocolate and graham crackers and put the gooey marshmallow straight in your mouth. You can even bring the kids, just be prepared to scrub off the stickiness. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Seattle Secrets

Drawing from radically honest projects like PostSecret, Mortified, and Found Magazine, this mysterious—and hilarious—show compiles anonymously submitted secrets from Seattleites and uses the city's dirty laundry to create improvised scenes. Expect a mix of lighthearted laughs, tea-sipping, and catharsis. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Dune: Part Two

A sweeping sci-fi film with origins right here in the Pacific Northwest, Dune: Part Two is a sequel that surpasses the first by leaps and bounds as it transports us back to the world first created by the late local author Frank Herbert. Picking up where its predecessor left off, it follows the young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he aligns himself with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen who have found a way to survive in the harsh desert climate of Arrakis. As they battle against the forces of the galaxy looking to mine the valuable resources that the planet holds, there is soon a growing sense that the greatest dangers are only just beginning. The film also digs into fears Herbert explored about the hazards of giving power to leaders who talk a big game even as they may be the villains of their own stories. Readers of said books know how this ends, but the film offers just as much to those who are going in blissfully unaware, and its stunning visuals deserve to be seen on the big screen. In all of 2024, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a film as immense and well-crafted as Dune: Part Two. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday-Sunday)

I Heard It Through the Grapevine

This fresh 4K restoration of I Heard It Through The Grapevine, which commemorates James Baldwin's would-be centennial birthday, conveys the writer and civil rights activist's brilliance with new clarity. The '82 documentary retraces Baldwin's Southern explorations from Selma to Birmingham in the '60s, and shares his experiences with Amiri Baraka and the Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe. The film's clear-eyed perspective showcases the civil rights movement's sacrifices with an artful, profound precision. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Sunday)

Nine-Tenths of The Law: Squatters’ Cinema

Squatters are not a group of folks that I'd previously associated with cinema, but I'm not afraid to admit that I was wrong. "In 2019, a radical group calling itself the Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective forced their way into the derelict building which housed La Clef (The Key), a '70s-era cinema," The Beacon explains. The French collective revitalized the space, which had shuttered in 2015 because the owners wanted to sell the property for redevelopment. Booo! La Clef Revival has fostered a community-programmed space for "squatter's cinema" ever since, shouting a gargantuan "fuck you" at exclusionary rental practices and vampiric landlords and developers. Show up to this screening series throughout March for a selection of squat-centric flicks like Occupied Cinema, Winstanley, and many others. One of my personal faves, Robinson's Garden, will screen later in the month—it's a clear-cut punk statement offering up a rare glimpse of a multicultural Tokyo sans city pop and financial prosperity. Not to gush too much, but the film draws from underground No Wave aesthetics (think Jim Jarmusch) to tell an anticapitalist story of a bohemian drug dealer who discovers an abandoned building lush with vegetation. Promise you'll dig it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Saturday)

Oscar Shorts 2024: Live Action

If you typically watch the Oscars with a passing interest in the nominated short films, perhaps feeling intrigued but knowing that you'll never get a chance to see them on screen, have I got the opportunity for you. SIFF Cinema Uptown will screen the nominees in the live action, animation, and documentary categories, so you can predict the winners and scope out standouts like Wes Anderson's The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar, which was based on a Roald Dahl story. Pepper that into conversation later, your friends will think you are cool. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday-Sunday)

Perfect Days

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Wings of Desire and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, is known for his deliciously "slow" cinema and emphasis on desolation. Interestingly, this film (which was shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars) feels a little more lighthearted, but I suspect that I will still come away feeling somehow devastated. Perfect Days follows a Tokyo toilet scrubber, Hirayama, whose days are filled with contentment, cassette tapes, books, and photos of trees. May we all be so blessed. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes an opening night screening of the Anthony Hopkins-fronted flick One Life and The Catskills, a "humorous and nostalgic tribute to the rise and fall of what was affectionately known as the Borscht Belt or Jewish Alps." Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home. LC

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Generous Portions: Collaborative Platters by Joe Max Emminger, Elizabeth Sandvig and Dick Weiss

If you haven't been enraptured by a ceramic platter lately, first of all: Same. But consider my previously platter-less perspective irrevocably changed by Generous Portions, the result of local artists Joe Max Emminger, Elizabeth Sandvig, and Dick Weiss's collaborative painting sessions. The trio gathers on Sandvig's sunny porch each week to gossip and paint ceramic plates with colorful enamels. (Hi guys, are you looking for a fourth friend?) The resulting pieces are layered, diary-like, and contain an element of spontaneity that only a hangout with a bestie can provide. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Matriarch: Portraits of Indigenous Women in the Pacific Northwest Fighting for our Collective Future

Happy Women's History Month! Tacoma-based photographer Roxann Murray will celebrate with this solo exhibition. On March 2, Murray will be on site to discuss the pieces in Matriarch: Portraits of Indigenous Women in the Pacific Northwest Fighting for our Collective Future, answer visitor questions, and honor the participating subjects, including Carolyn Christmas, Sweetwater Nannauck, Nancy Shippentower, Lisa Fruichantie, Elizabeth Satiacum, and others. Head to the museum to be among the first to see the show—you can also check out the current exhibition Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign while you're there. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free, Friday-Sunday)

Sleepless Nights

Curator Hannah Newman's Sleepless Nights explores the horrors that would've kept Edgar Allan Poe twisting and turning at night, had he been born in the last 50 years or so: Doomscrolling, mental health struggles, grind culture, inflation, all that very scary stuff. Describing busyness as a survival tactic ("The moment we slow down, our worries catch up," the promotional materials explain), Sleepless Nights posits that artists distract themselves by creating beauty. The exhibition, which features works by Marcelo Fontana, Pamela Hadley, Nicholas Moler-Gallardo, Jessie Rose Vala, Morgan Rosskopf, Katherine Spinella, and Newman, will unfold in a "dark room via blacklights, nightlights, phone screens, and projectors...infused with a continuous stream of audio, a background score of current events, news updates, podcasts, and other data." Nothing we're not accustomed to, right? LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Stranger Fruit: Work by Jon Henry

For his series Stranger Fruits, New York-based photographer Jon Henry composed powerful portraits of Black mothers holding their sons. The mothers and children range in age, and the settings are both indistinguishable and recognizable—among them public parks, backyards, a Target parking lot, and Montgomery Alabama’s capitol building where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “How Long, Not Long” speech in March 1965. In his statement about the series, Henry writes, “The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality that this could happen to their family.” It could happen any minute, anywhere. According to gun violence nonprofit Everytown, “Black, Indigenous, and Latinx people experience higher rates of gun homicides overall and fatal shootings by police than white peers” and Black people are 12 times more likely to die by gun homicide than white people. Stranger Fruits will make you feel those statistics in your bones. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)