The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 20–22, 2023

FRIDAY

FILM

Werewolves on Wheels

Life sucks, student loan payments are back, and a box of cereal costs, like, eight dollars now. Why not watch leather-jacketed, possessed werewolves ride motorcycles?? I can't promise you it will solve your problems, but you *will* get to watch a pack of lycanthropes chug brewskies and give Dracula the bird. What's the actual premise of Werewolves on Wheels? I mean, I dunno. Something about black-robed Satan worshippers wreaking havoc on a biker gang and turning at least one of 'em into a human-wolf hybrid. (Full disclosure, I just Googled "What is a werewolf?" and was informed by Wikipedia that they are "typically envisioned as working-class monsters, often being low in socio-economic status." Turns out we can't escape the perils of capitalism after all.) LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Breaking Free: Playing All Disney & Nickelodeon Hits

Break free from the work week with this nostalgia-driven Halloween party featuring hits from your favorite Disney and Nickelodeon movies and shows (think Hannah Montana, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more). There will be live lip-syncs (don't get caught like Paolo in The Lizzie McGuire Movie!) and plenty of dancing. In fact, you may want to revisit the "Hoedown Throwdown" to prepare. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Sideboob with Glitterfox

Portland-based folk duo the Shook Twins started the all-femme cover band Sideboob with the intent of starting a "BOOBment" that "celebrates the babes of the Northwest music scene." The "twins" (forgive me for this breast pun) will don their sparkliest attire for an evening of '90s pop covers alongside rotating bandmates from fellow PNW bands. Don't miss an opening set from local indie folk band Glitterfox. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $18-$20)

SPORTS & RECREATION

OL Reign 2023 Playoff

OL Reign has clinched a home match in the NWSL playoffs for the third consecutive season! We had an incredible time at Megan Rapinoe's retirement celebration earlier this month, and this Friday’s quarterfinal game against Angel City FC will be her last-ever home match with OL Reign. A limited number of tickets are available for just $15 in a few supporter sections, and we can guarantee your view will be great and the vibes will be immaculate. Allez! SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo, $15-$300)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Mad Science

This edition of the recurring improv show Mad Science could crack up the sturdiest Bunsen burner. First, you'll learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties. (This month's scientists have research interests that skew toward the creepy-crawly: Dr. Sharlene Santana is a bat expert and UW biology professor, and Dr. Rod Crawford is a spider expert and curator of the Burke Museum's arachnids exhibit.) A wacko cast of improv comics will twist the duo's scientific research into surprisingly scholarly giggles—no lab coat required.

LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FESTIVALS

We Are Water Arts Festival

As part of Seattle's current civil building projects, Coast Salish and urban Indigenous culture keepers have been commissioned to create major public artworks along the city's "newly redesigned Waterfront and adjacent downtown corridors." The projects shed new light on the importance of water in the region and aim to amplify Indigenous presence in public spaces—an "actualization of land acknowledgments," as described by the festival's promotional materials. Multidisciplinary Native artists and the yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective will discuss their work and share Indigenous cultural practices at this arts festival on scenic Pier 62. Drop by for interactive activities, check out Pier 62's art installations, and learn more about the Indigenous artworks in progress at Waterfront Park. LC

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

FILM

Seattle DSA Presents Labor Movie Night: Finally Got the News

Union is strength! Seattle DSA, a chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, will host this screening of Finally Got The News, which follows the activities of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers inside and outside Detroit's auto factories in the late '60s. (The independent Black labor organization endeavored to respond to inadequate wages, unsafe conditions, and more; the film also explores "the educational tracking system for both white and Black youth, the role of African American women in the labor force, and relations between white and Black workers.") The screening is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to help cover costs. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Free, $10 donation suggested)

FOOD & DRINK

Sour Beer Day

Try a quartet of pucker-inducing new beer releases from Lucky Envelope, including mango berry tea sour. The food truck Mexicuban will be onsite to sling its signature fusion fare, including Cubano sandwiches, caramel-filled churros, condensed milk plantains, and its trademark deep-fried fluffy tacos with cochinita or chicken pibil. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Girlie Pop: Lavenderhayez, Lane Lines, Mia Day, and Shawna Pair

This Saturday is Girlie Pop night at Barboza which entails an unabashedly feminine evening of tunes featuring cathartic bops from four local singer-songwriters. Taking inspiration from Taylor Swift's vibey (debatably sapphic) hit, Lavenderhayez crafts whimsical and lyrically dense indie pop that draws on her life experiences. Her recently released single "have fun" explores double standards in the music industry, stating "He gets to go on stage in an old t-shirt and his broken guitar / I have to look real nice and be polite just to not get as far." She will take the stage alongside synthy dream pop artist Lane Lines, folk-tinged indie rocker Mia Day, and post-disco gem Shawna Pair. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Mean Girls 2000s Halloween Prom

Get in loser, we're going to the Y2K Halloween Prom! Seattle's pop prince DJ Indica Jones will keep you shakin' that thang with early aughts bangers from your youth along with a special performance from boy band tribute group All4doras. Costumes are highly encouraged; specifically pink prom attire or extra-scary Halloween getups. In my opinion, there are two types of people in the world: the ones who dress in movie-quality (and genuinely frightening) costumes and the ones who just throw on a Jason mask or cat ears (see: Mean Girls when Cady shows up overdressed to Regina George's costume party in a bloody wedding gown and vampire teeth while Amanda Seyfried dons some mouse ears). Be a Cady! AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15-$20)

SOUR GUTS: Listening Party & Dance Night

Yes, I am one of those millennials who's been screaming along to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS ever since it was released last month, and what about it?? Despite graduating high school over a decade ago, Rodrigo's songs about homeschooling and not being old enough to drink are simply hitting for me. Regardless of your age (although you do have to be over 21), this Olivia-themed dance night will help you too live out your "Teenage Dream" with songs from her angsty debut and sophomore albums.I know my place and THIS IS IT. AV

(High Dive, Fremont, $15-$20)

SHOPPING

The 13th Annual International Independent Video Store Day

Long live physical media, am I right? If you're a VHS zombie like me, shamble on over to Scarecrow on October 21 to celebrate independent video stores at this all-day event, which includes exclusive sales on select titles from Criterion and OCN this year, plus 50% off all used items. Can't stop by the cavernous video mainstay? No big deal—head to Scarecrow's YouTube channel instead, where you'll find the company's own Emalie Soderback and Matt Lynch livestreaming the day's events, interviewing special guests, and more. Pro tip: If you make a donation to Scarecrow, they'll read your message live on the air. LC

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Pregame at the Armory: Seattle Kraken Pregame Experience

The Seattle Kraken are back! The Seattle Center Armory is once again hosting pregame celebrations, starting two hours before each weekend match. You can join your fellow Kraken friends to make signs, play cornhole, enjoy food and drink vendors, and get hyped before the puck drops! If you don't have tickets to the game at Climate Pledge next door, don't fret, the Armory will be showing it on a big screen. You can even get your photo with Kraken mascot Buoy, or enjoy toe-tappin' tunes from Kraken band Red Alert. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Two on Two: Rafael Soldi and Victor Yañez-Lazcano in Conversation

Presented in conjunction with Rafael Soldi: Soft Boy, the artist's solo exhibition of video and prints investigating gender expectations, performative machismo, and "the construction of masculinity in Latin American society," Soldi will meet in conversation with fellow artist Victor Yañez-Lazcano. The two plan to cover a lot of ground—they'll discuss "masculinity, gender, intimacy, violence, and the sometimes-bizarre power of language," as well as their experiences as immigrants. To ground the discussion in their own art practices, Soldi and Yañez-Lazcano will also discuss how these themes are revealed through photography, video, and larger installations. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Wild Mushroom Show 2023

"The Pacific Northwest is home to some 10,000 species of fungi," the Snohomish County Mycological Society's website reads. "About 100 varieties of those bloom with edible mushrooms." This seems vaguely ominous to me. What are all of the other mushrooms up to??? Find out at the society's annual wild mushroom show, where fungi, sprouts, and spores will be on full display. The donation-based shindig includes mushroom identification classes, fresh mushrooms for sale, mushroom grow kits, books, and even mushroom coffee. Bring the true mycophiles in your fungal network. (Bonus points if you also bring that weird mushroom you found in your yard—experts on site will help you identify it.) LC

(Forest Park, Everett, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Poe Unexpected: Edgar Allan Poe Improvised

Say nevermore to weekend boredom at this evening of wicked and macabre humor based on Edgar Allan Poe's dreary oeuvre. A team of improv experts will channel Poe's tell-tale heart to have you laughing or quivering in fear—whichever comes first. And what's more comical than a subtle sense of foreboding, right?! (Seriously though, I dare these off-the-cuff dudes to find a way to make The Pit and The Pendulum swinging blade funny.) LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $12-$15, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBITS

Sound Check! The Music We Make

Sound Check! The Music We Make is a new exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum that celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander musicians. Photos, artwork, audio and visual installations, and other artifacts recognize local greats such as Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden, Karen Maeda Allman of '80s punk band Conflict US, and Geo Quibuyen of Blue Scholars alongside history-making peers including the Slants, the Portland-based Asian-American rock band who won the right to trademark their name in a 2017 Supreme Court case, and Fanny, an oft-overlooked rock band from the '70s who inspired everyone from the Go-Go's to Def Leppard. (The 2021 documentary Fanny: The Right to Rock is related required viewing.) STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, $0-$17, Friday-Sunday)

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier, which is just what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

SPAM New Media Festival

SPAM's 2023 program began in August with an activation at Freeway Park by the University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates. DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it, so the experience brought the park to life with sound performances, installations, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. The explorations will continue all month: SPAM's tech-driven art "resonates with the notion of unlearning one’s privileges and positions of power," and the festival's free performances and exhibitions include collaborations with Henry Art Gallery, Mini Mart City Park, Method Gallery, Gallery 4Culture, Jack Straw Cultural Center, Georgetown Steam Plant, and Meany Hall at the University of Washington. Click here for a full list of events and head out with an open mind. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series continues to shudder this weekend with trash-gore Jaws spoof Piranha and Gremlins 2: The New Batch in 35mm. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11, Friday-Sunday)

Hausu

Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu is a film that utterly defies description, but here goes: the 1977 cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens. It's also one of my all-time favorites, and the perfect apéritif for creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors!!) Antics ensue with a possessed piano, floating heads, and the film's unsung hero: a big-ass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Killers of the Flower Moon

The calendar is inching closer to Oscar season, and with it will come a film that already rivals the chatter of this summer's Barbie and Oppenheimer, if that's even possible. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which the Guardian described as an "epic of creeping, existential horror about the birth of the American century," follows the true story of quasi-genocidal serial killings that impacted Oklahoma's Osage tribal community in the '20s. The film takes a "show, don't tell" approach to illustrating the epidemic of violence against Native people in the United States. Calling it now: Based on the trailer alone, Killers of the Flower Moon blends Western sensibilities, true crime, and the macabre in an enthralling way that'll land each and every butt in a theater seat. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the scawie series. Scarecrowber will continue to ooze with Near Dark this weekend. Later in the month, I'll be shivering for Possession and Twins of Evil. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Social Justice Film Festival 2023

Now in its 11th year, the hybrid five-day Social Justice Film Festival will continue to push for positive change by spotlighting diverse justice movements worldwide. Expect flicks that dive deep into the climate crisis and racial, reproductive, and LGBTQIA+ activism. I'm looking forward to imagining a world beyond policing with Beyond Walls, a "series of documentary films and a panel discussion presentation that defines and amplifies what prison industrial complex (PIC) abolition means." Beyond Extinction, which "traces Indigenous matriarchs who revive traditions and fight to save an ancient burial ground in Slocan Valley," sounds awesome, too. LC

(Individual events $5-10 and by donation, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Laina's Haunted Carnival

Halloween is just around the corner, and you can celebrate with Laina's Ice Cream and The Stonehouse Cafe at their Haunted Carnival! If you make it all the way through the (free) haunted house, you'll receive a discount at Laina's. I’m normally not into being scared, but my love of ice cream is boosting my courage. The Haunted Carnival is open for you and your friends to get frightened on the shores of Lake Washington Tuesdays to Thursdays from 8 am to 3 pm and Fridays to Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. SL

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Catherine Howe: Ultra – Florescent

If you were once a kid who liked making squiggles with shaving cream, New York painter Catherine Howe's Ultra – Florescent will likely appeal to you. The show's textured paintings were created with an "alchemical" blend of acrylic mediums, white matte glaze, and mineral pigments, resulting in a thick, tactile effect and curious luminosity. Howe's strange garden is set against shimmering backdrops, and her floral forms burst from the picture field like silly string. The works are super-satisfying to look at, but chances are good that you'll be wishing you could touch 'em, too. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Jane Rosen and Ginny Ruffner

Jane Rosen's quiet, material-driven sculptures have been a longtime favorite of mine, particularly her regal, almost glowy bird figures rendered in blown glass and limestone. The best part of Rosen's material sensibility, though, is that it's non-hierarchical—she's just as comfortable drawing inspiration from housepets as she is falcons. A Dog's Life proves it; the show "celebrates the unique connection between humans and animals through time," and pays special tribute to her canine studio mates, Book and Mei-Rose. Paired with A Dog's Life is Ginny Ruffner's Language = Symbols, Symbols = Language, which features a totally delightful goldfish sculpture that caught my attention. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)