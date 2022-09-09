The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

FILM

Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil

Chris Marker's '62 Left Bank sci-fi romance La Jetée and his creative documentary Sans Soleil, which was released over 20 years later, may seem to have little in common, but the radical director's challenging works both look closely at time and memory through unusual use of still photography, prescient film essay techniques, and unexpected lyricism.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

Jones Soda You-Pick Market

The locally based beverage company Jones Soda, known for its cane sugar craft sodas in quirky flavors, will celebrate the reopening of its offices with $1 individual sodas, $10 12-packs, mix-and-match 12-packs, and other deals, plus freebies like stickers and a drawing to win a free custom 12-pack.

(Jones Soda Co., SoDo, free)

GEEK & GAMING

Spelldown After Dark: An Adult Spelling Bee

An ambitious new nightlife series is kicking off in West Seattle: Spelldown After Dark is the Skylark’s new weekly adults-only spelling bee, featuring cash prizes. Every Friday in September, up to twelve spellers will compete to demonstrate their mastery of letters, with a thrilling championship finale on September 30. Contestants will be divided into two groups—one group will spell from the stage while the other spells from the audience—and players will be given opportunities to "pass" and "punt" challenging words to their competitors. Speaking just for myself, I still harbor resentment from getting booted from a sixth-grade spelling bee for missing “gnarled,” so this might be a prime opportunity to overcome whatever spelling-related baggage we’re all carrying around from our youth. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10-$15)

LIVE MUSIC

Jackson Street Jazz Walk

Spread across various Central District venues, this annual jazz walk benefiting the Northwest Harvest Food Bank aims to celebrate the neighborhood's rich legacy of African American artists, which birthed the careers of Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles, and Quincy Jones. You won't want to miss performances from local heavyweights like Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale Fade Quartet, Jovino Santos Neto, E. Pruitt & Maureese Itson Band, Peter Adams Quartet, Jennifer Mellish, and plenty more.

(Liberty Bank Building, Mann, Donations welcome)

Our Bodies Our Voices: Abortion Benefit Show with Velvet Q, Queen Chimera, and Sofiiak

Unleash your fury (in the form of dance, donation, and community support) over the loss of federal abortion rights as alt-rock artist Velvet Q, riot grrrl-inspired trio Queen Chimera, and indie punk outfit Sofiiak raise money for Indigenous Women Rising and the Northwest Abortion Fund.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10)

Downtown Summer Sounds

Downtown Seattle's summer tradition comes to a close this week with three final performances filling the Hard Rock Cafe rooftop, Occidental Square, and Bell Street Parks with dazzling local music. Don't miss a live set from "hard ass soul" ensemble the Staxx Brothers.

(Bell Street Park, Downtown, free)

Sun Chasers

Blow summer a kiss goodbye with an all-ages, pet-friendly party that will include feel-good tunes from DJ Mike Illvester, face painting, thematic cocktails, local pop-ups, and more.

(W Seattle, Downtown, free)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Arts-A-Glow Light Festival

Take a quick trip south to Burien for this luminous evening festival of light installations, performances, and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lanterns and sparkly costumes to take part in the night market and other to-be-announced activities.

(Burien Town Square Park, free)

Camp Long Mountain Fest 2022

At this annual celebration of the city's strong climbing and outdoor recreation history, folks can challenge themselves on a high ropes course and a rappelling wall. (Not your thing? There'll also be a scavenger hunt and other low-to-the-ground activities.) This year, Camp Long Mountain Fest honors Schurman Rock's 75th anniversary—built by the Works Progress Administration, it's thought to be the first human-made climbing structure in the United States.

(Camp Long, North Delridge, free)

Mid-Autumn Kite Festival 2022

According to the traditional Chinese calendar, which is broken into 24 solar terms, we are currently in the báilù, or "white dew" term, when summer sharply shifts toward autumn. Celebrate the seasonal change at this cultural festival, where visitors can take part in kite-making and kite-flying activities and watch demonstrations of traditional tea ceremony, calligraphy, and more.

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview, free)

Northwest Ukrainian International Festival

Turn up in support of Ukraine at this annual festival and you might learn something new about the country's fascinating history of traditional decorative arts, embroidered clothing (vyshyvanky), and more. Food vendors on site will share authentic Ukrainian delights and drinks, and attendees can catch stage performances from regional and international musicians.

(Crossroads Park, Crossroads, free)

Xopantla Tianquiztli Festival

Based on the Anahuac pre-Hispanic era's celebrations to honor the dead, including the Miccaihuitontli and Tepeilhuitl feasts, this waterfront festival aims to honor and preserve traditions with a cultural market, traditional music and dance performances, authentic food trucks, and hands-on kid-centric activities.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Cascadia Mid-Autumn Tea Festival

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the inaugural edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and an art corner with tea-themed coloring pages and crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. You can also purchase a mooncake to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival for $5. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment.

(University Heights, University District, free)

C-ID Night Market 2022

Traditionally, night markets are a place to stroll, shop, and nosh on tasty street-food snacks. This annual festival takes place beneath the historic Chinatown gate in the International District and features a slew of Asian street food alongside handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and more, plus entertainment such as live bands and breakdancing groups.

(Chinatown-International District)

Green Lake Food Walk

Stroll around Green Lake in a "self-guided, self-paced gastronomic tour." For the price of your $10 ticket, you'll be treated to curated samples of food from a variety of participating restaurants. All proceeds will benefit the Green Lake Chamber of Commerce.

(Homestreet Bank Greenlake, Green Lake, $10)

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases, new merch (including Lucky Envelope steel chopsticks), baked mooncakes, and giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance. Mooncakes are available for pre-order, and any that are left over will be available for sale at the event.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Julia Shapiro (of Chastity Belt), No. 2 Record Release, and Floored Faces

Stranger arts editor Megan Seling writes: "Julia Shapiro's latest solo album, Zorked, is bleak but comforting, a collection of ethereal sometimes-lo-fi-pop-sometimes-shoegaze-inspired songs that you don't so much listen to as allow them to haunt the veins of your brain for 35 minutes or so. It's perfect October music." She will take the stage just as the weather starts getting gloomy alongside pioneering queercore band No. 2 and alt-rock trio Floored Faces.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

NonSeq: Arugakki

LA-based taiko duo Arugakki will bring their groundbreaking blend of taiko drums, synths, homemade instruments, and traditional choreography to Seattle to premiere new works (Feel Me, Distracted Driving, and Prairie) with accompaniment from local artists including dancer Alyza del-Pan Monley, violist Heather Bentley, and flutist Leanna Keith.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$20 sliding scale)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Shrek Rave

If you've ever wanted to get down swamp style like Donkey, Shrek, Fiona, or Lord Farquaad, here's your chance. You may be asking "Why?" and we guess the only answer would be "Why not?" It's a thing, and a thing whose NYC event was attended by Rico Nasty and Jaboukie Young-White, no less. So what're you waiting for? Get your game on, go playyyy!

(El Corazón, Eastlake, Sold Out)

PERFORMANCE

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute 50th Anniversary Block Party

For 50 years, Langston has worked to uplift and spotlight Black cultural expression—now it's time to show the longstanding nonprofit some much-deserved love. They'll celebrate their milestone anniversary with a block party at their historic Central District location. Expect groovy performances by Black Stax, Arami Walker, MarcoFarroni, Anzanga Marimba Ensemble, and others; Mayor Bruce Harrell will also be in attendance to give remarks.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Saturday University: Relative Sanctity

Renée Cheng, dean of the University of Washington’s College of Built Environments, will examine the relationships between sacred architecture and cultural practices in this lecture, referencing historic worship spaces and gathering grounds to kick off Saturday University's 2022-23 theme of "the social power of architecture." Your ticket to the talk includes museum admission, so stick around to catch Beyond the Mountain: Contemporary Chinese Artists on The Classical Forms afterward.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, $8-$15)

SHOPPING

Makers Art Market

Show your support for over 15 regional makers (including Stephanie Mai and Apridot Studios) at this beachside event with the added bonus of a gorgeous view.

(Alki Beach Pub, Alki, free)

The Odd Plant Sale

Pop by Volunteer Park Conservatory this Saturday for a selection of oddball tropicals, exotic cacti, and rare succulents. You're sure to spot something unexpected to greenify your living space (and impress your houseplant-happy friends), and the sale benefits the historic garden landmark.

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, Free)

VISUAL ART

Kim Keever: Painting Dreams Under Water

Kim Keever's complex photographs depict paint formations in an aquarium, but capture something far more magical—fleeting movements that are both completely abstracted and tightly controlled by the artist. The results feel like alien landscapes, vaguely familiar yet totally new.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free; opening)

Open House

As breezy tunes from the Jackson Street Jazz Walk echo through Central District, take a 20-minute stroll south to Pratt's open house event, where they'll host live printmaking and bookbinding demos by teaching artists, hands-on art activities, and games. Don't miss the food trucks on site and the beer garden with local sips from Eleven Winery and Standard Brewing.

(Pratt Fine Arts Center, Central District, free)

Safety: A Group Show

Beacon Hill gallery Fresh Mochi's fourth exhibition presents works by artists on the theme of safety, with multimedia interpretations including witchy electrical sculptures, textiles, talismanic drawings, and more (you might also spy a carnivorous plant or two). Safety includes works by Elizabeth Trainor, Amanda Manitach, Sharon Arnold, Sheila Klein, Marie Bouassi, Eve Cohen, and Elizabeth Jameson; visitors will also find a safety-focused zine and other "safeguarding accouterments" up for grabs in the gallery space.

(Fresh Mochi, North Beacon Hill, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

A Shadow on the Door: An Improvised Film Noir

Fans of pulpy stories, smoky bars, and dark noir flicks will love this improvised performance, complete with deadly love triangles and seedy bandits on the run. Based on audience suggestions, A Shadow On the Door will play off classic noir tropes to construct a new tale that's as moody as it is hilarious.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

FESTIVALS

Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Celebrate all things Hawaiian culture at this festival, where you'll find mouthwatering BBQ and poke bites, cultural vendors, and special appearances by Grammy-winning Hawaiian singer Kalani Pe'a and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning trio Ei Nei.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FILM

Seattle Queer Film Festival Preview Party

An online thesaurus tells us that synonyms for "excited" include "turnt" and "full of beans," so get full of beans for the upcoming Seattle Queer Film Festival at this magical preview event. You'll sneak a peek at this year's round-up of queer-centered cinema, and local vendors will be on site with cute crystals, apothecary items, tarot readings, and more. Don't miss a live performance from indie singer karinyo and locally sourced bites from Terra Plata.

(Elsom Cellars, SoDo, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Jazz in the City at the Frye - The Folks Project

This art talk and jazz concert will explore artist Romare Bearden's connection to the Harlem Renaissance and how the music, performers, and clubs of the time helped shape his work featured in the new exhibition Romare Bearden: Abstraction . The discussion will be followed by a live performance from Seattle-based soul-jazz trio The Folks Project.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

Naby Camara Ensemble

This all-star ensemble, led by master balaphone player and storyteller Naby Camara, will get you on your feet with traditional grooves from Guinea, West Africa.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$25 Suggested Donation)

READINGS & TALKS

Kristin Liam Kali — Queer Conception: The Complete Fertility Guide for Queer and Trans Parents-to-Be

Kristin Liam Kali, midwife and owner of MAIA Midwifery and Fertility Services, will share insights from their evidence-based, body-positive book Queer Conception: The Complete Fertility Guide for Queer and Trans Parents-to-Be. Toni Weschler, author of Taking Charge of Your Fertility, described Kali's book as "life-changing...equal parts practical handbook and sensitively written resource."

(Third Place Books, Seward Park, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

SketchFest Seattle 2022

Returning to an in-person format after two years of virtual programming, SketchFest Seattle will gather a gaggle of the strongest sketch comics in the country. With seven shows planned, expect to hear nonstop laughs coming from Market Theater. (Fans of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave won't wanna miss this.)

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

San Gennaro Festival 2022

This Georgetown Italian street fair features vendors selling authentic wares (including lots of food), a beer and wine garden, children's activities, and a stage with live Italian music.

(Georgetown, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Daisies

This 4K restoration of the gleeful, surrealist Daisies brings the Czech film's hedonistic splendor to new heights. Once banned in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic, the '66 flick revolves around two young women who shirk stereotypes in pursuit of debauchery and pleasure. Who says anti-patriarchal antics can't be fun?

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Unstreamable

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen, starting with Bob Fosse’s 1979 hit All That Jazz. Future titles include The Garbage Pail Kids Movie (making a real hard left on the tone, there), Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, and Drew Barrymore’s Poison Ivy from 1992. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Saturday-Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

(Frisky Girl Farm, North Bend, $10, Saturday-Sunday)