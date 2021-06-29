The Best In-Person Events in Seattle This Week: June 29-July 5, 2021

A merciful marine breeze has cooled things down a bit in Seattle, making way for a sunnier-than-average-but-not-quite-unbearably-hot week (which extends through Monday, July 5, thanks to the holiday). We've compiled our suggestions for ways to spend it below, from concerts with Spirit Award and Chong the Nomad to the opening of Monet at Étretat at the Seattle Art Museum, and from Fourth of July Fireworks in Bellevue Downtown Park to Kremwerk's Grand Reopening. Plus, be sure to keep our guide to air-conditioned activities in Seattle in your back pocket in case temperatures climb again.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

FILM

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

For the last 17 years or so, Marymoor Park has been one of Seattle's hottest destinations for outdoor movie viewing. While you won't be able to set up on the grass this year, BECU will keep the tradition going by shifting to a drive-in model for the second year, screening classic flicks on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer. (This week brings The Breakfast Club and Men in Black.) Food trucks will be onsite, too.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

MUSIC

Take 6

Allegedly heralded by Quincy Jones as "the baddest cats on the planet," this Grammy-winning a cappella group will take over Jazz Alley for a whole weekend.

Jazz Alley (Belltown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Just a Phase: A QTPOC Comedy Show

This periodic stand-up showcase, which features local up-and-comers who are traditionally underrepresented in comedy, is back! Join host Vee Chattie and local funny people Tambre Massman, Dan Hurwitz, Andy Iwancio, Stephanie Nam, Clara Pluton, and Mitch Mitchell.

Ozzie's (Queen Anne)

MUSIC

Neumos' Grand Reopening Party

The darkly driving post-punk and old wave-charged music makers of Spirit Award will headline Neumos' official reopening party with tracks from their brand-new record, joined by fellow locals Antonioni, Black Ends, and KEXP's DJ Morgan. Chong the Nomad, Archie, and Slow Shudder will keep things going around the corner at Barboza, while Double Sunrise Club will liven up The Runaway.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

VISUAL ART

Tip Toland: Fairy Tale

Distinguished sculptor Tip Toland shows hyperreal renderings of satirical and allegorical portraits.

Traver Gallery (Downtown) - Opening

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

VISUAL ART

Dinner With Friends

Though ICE is responsible for maintaining nutritional food services in the immigrant detention facilities it operates, those being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center (and no doubt elsewhere) have voiced that they receive expired, low quality, sometimes inedible food, with little access to fruits and vegetables. This group show highlights this injustice through work by Meg Hahn, Jeffry Mitchell, Nicholas Nyland, and Brendan Shea, plus some of the detainees themselves.

SOIL (Pioneer Square)

Monet at Étretat

SAM's resident Monet painting, Fishing Boats at Étretat, gets placed within a larger landscape of the French impressionist's work, focusing on pieces created during his times of artistic and financial struggle. The collection also brings a dozen works by Monet's contemporaries.

Seattle Art Museum (Downtown) - Opening

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Safeword

Watch kinkster and vanilla comics incorporate random perversions into their routines in this sexy comedy game show, a brainchild of Claire Webber and Bobby Higley. As you might guess from the title, the audience enters into a "verbal contract" with the performers to ensure everyone's fun and safety. If the safeword is used, Claire and Bobby get spanked by someone who's shelled out to be in the "SplashZone"—these lucky folks also get to interact kinkily with the comics. Don't bring the kids, obviously, but there will be no nudity and no actual sex.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Phinney Food Truck Fridays

Make your way to Phinney Ridge every Friday this summer for food offerings from mobile purveyors such as Sam Choy's Poke to the Max, Panda Dim Sum, Bumbu Truck, Bean Fish Taiyaki, Delfino's Pizza, Kiss My Grits, Falafel Salam, Seoul Bowl, and Off the Rez, who will be posted up in the parking lot.

(Phinney Center)

MUSIC

Kremwerk Grand Reopening

After a few Pride events last weekend, the beloved club will celebrate its official reopening with dance parties lasting until the wee hours across all three of its stages, featuring sets from DJ Houseplants, Meow Pals, Dos Leches, and others.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

VISUAL ART

D Allan Drummond: Closer

Trilobites, aphids, jumping spiders, and other crawling creatures fill the gallery courtesy of D Allan Drummond, who "[takes] a rigorous approach to scientific accuracy infused with joyous wonder," according to Roq La Rue.

Roq La Rue (Madison Valley) - Closing

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

First Caturday

Because even the laziest housecat is wild at heart, this monthly event is the perfect opportunity to treat your beloved feline to an outdoor adventure among other (leash-trained) kitties, whether they want to chase birds, eat bugs, or take a nap in the grass.

Cal Anderson Park (Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

SIN

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing, with features by Seattle Shibari, professional photography by Jason Renek, and the talents of DJs Shane Augnst and Jasyn Bangert spinning the best of EBM and Industrial.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

SUNDAY

FOURTH OF JULY

4th of July at the Mountaineering Club

Enjoy seasonal cocktails adorned with actual sparklers, local beers, natural wine, "camping-inspired bites," and tunes from live DJs on this hotel bar's charming rooftop.

Mountaineering Club (University District)

Art Marble 21 Fourth of July Block Party

Dance in the streets to live music from country-rockers Beatdown Saints, plus sets from DJs Fraze, Eric Nelson, and Indica Jones.

Art Marble 21 (South Lake Union)

Bellevue 4th of July Fireworks

If you're on the Eastside for the Fourth, consider this annual family-friendly fireworks show, featuring live performances by local bands.

Bellevue Downtown Park

MUSIC

The Blue Moon Tavern's Grand Reopening with The 350's & Moose Almighty

The classic U-District dive will mark its return with live music from its erstwhile regular headliners The 350's (an instrumental rock trio) and Moose Almighty (a jam-rock outfit with a penchant for "swampy funk").

Blue Moon Tavern (University District)

Flammable

This dance-party staple that claims the title of longest-running house music night on the West Coast will return with sets from Doza, Julie Herrera, Chloe Harris, and Brian Lyons.

Kremwerk (Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

BeautyBoiz REVIVAL

Head to this newly reopened Sodo nightclub to get down to house music curated by Cookie Couture, PAPI.WAV, and Alfonso Tan while a cast of go-go dancers, drag queens, and BeautyBoiz residents (R. Gatsby, Britt Brutality, Isis, Augusto Essence, and Sarah Kendall) dazzle you with performances.

Supernova (Sodo)

ALL WEEK

FILM

RhodZi & Church: Two Short Films By Charles Mudede

Appropriately screened in the Mudede Theater, MoM will show two back-to-back short films by The Stranger's resident filmmaker/philosopher Charles Mudede as part of his Planet C series, which is a part of e-flux’s Artist Cinema program. The first, "rhodZi" (June 17-July 15), is a collaboration between Mudede, director Adam Sekuler, and Tendai "Baba" Maraire of Shabazz Palaces.

Museum of Museums (First Hill)