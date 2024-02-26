The Top 38 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 26–Mar 3, 2024

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Cherry Glazerr

Clementine Creevy began writing the latest Cherry Glazerr record, I Don't Want You Anymore, at home during the pandemic, so the outline for many of the songs came to fruition on the computer. As a result, several tracks feel more expansive and experimental than the band's previous full-throated rock efforts. "Bad Habit" is a guitarless moody and glitchy dance track that would be at home on the Euphoria soundtrack, maybe playing during one of Kat's cam-girl sessions, and eerie jazz trumpet surprisingly haunts "Golden." But a Cherry Glazerr record isn't a Cherry Glazerr record without a few emotive guitar onslaughts, and those are well represented in tracks like "Ready for You" and "Soft Like a Flower," which sounds like an ode to the late-90s grunge-tinted radio rock in the best way possible. It's cathartic, but a slower burn than 2019's Stuffed & Ready. Feeling some complicated feelings? Turn it on, get comfortable in a dark room, and let its buzzing rage clear the fog from your head like a Sonicare toothbrush for your love-drunk brain. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Rev. Kristin Michael Hayter

Classically trained singer and multi-instrumentalist Kristin Hayter (fka Lingua Ignota) floats between neo-classical piano ballads, industrial noise, and heavy metal, filling those sounds with subversive lyricism that draws on her personal experiences with religion, violence, and misogyny. She will support her latest release, SAVED!, which Pitchfork's Daniel Felsenthal described as "a scholarly deep dive into the ecstatic and strangely melodious world of traditional Christian hymns and original devotionals." AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

FILM

Nine-Tenths of The Law: Squatters’ Cinema

Squatters are not a group of folks that I'd previously associated with cinema, but I'm not afraid to admit that I was wrong. "In 2019, a radical group calling itself the Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective forced their way into the derelict building which housed La Clef (The Key), a '70s-era cinema," The Beacon explains. The French collective revitalized the space, which had shuttered in 2015 because the owners wanted to sell the property for redevelopment. Booo! La Clef Revival has fostered a community-programmed space for "squatter's cinema" ever since, shouting a gargantuan "fuck you" at exclusionary rental practices and vampiric landlords and developers. Show up to this screening series throughout March for a selection of squat-centric flicks like Occupied Cinema, Winstanley, and many others. One of my personal faves, Robinson's Garden, will screen later in the month—it's a clear-cut punk statement offering up a rare glimpse of a multicultural Tokyo sans city pop and financial prosperity. Not to gush too much, but the film draws from underground No Wave aesthetics (think Jim Jarmusch) to tell an anticapitalist story of a bohemian drug dealer who discovers an abandoned building lush with vegetation. Promise you'll dig it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

READINGS & TALKS

Joy Harjo

With ten poetry collections, two memoirs, and several plays and children's books under her belt (not to mention four albums—yep, she's also an accomplished saxophonist), three-time Poet Laureate of the United States Joy Harjo (a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation) will head to Seattle after winning Yale’s 2023 Bollingen Prize for American Poetry. She'll chat with self-described "punk-ass sick neurospicy indigiqueer" Arianne True, an alum of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

FRIDAY

FILM

Your Fat Friend

Jeanie Finlay's Your Fat Friend documents the rise of writer and self-described "very fat person" Aubrey Gordon, who cut her teeth as an anonymous blogger and has since become a bestselling author. I'm a big fan of the loud-laughing, Portland-based fat acceptance activist, whose podcast Maintenance Phase pokes fun at Goop-driven garbaggio and widens my perspective on what it means to be healthy. "It is a real paradigm shift to look at someone my size and think...that person may have put in a great deal of effort, and that may have been what got them here," says Gordon in the film. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Fall Out Boy

Pop-punk fans, rejoice! Fall Out Boy is bringing their skinny jeans, power chords, and swooped fringe (just kidding, Pete Wentz has weird long blonde middle-parted hair atm) back to Seattle on their So Much For (Tour) Dust tour. They will support their new album, So Much (for) Stardust, their first new music since their critically disparaged 2018 album Mania. Need more nostalgia? JIMMY EAT WORLD is opening. Yeah, that's right, the guys that sing "The Middle." AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Grace Potter

Vermont-hailing singer-songwriter Grace Potter (formerly of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals) has opened for legends like the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, and Mavis Staples. Now on a headlining tour, Potter will play tracks from her new blues-tinged album, Mother Road. The album takes inspiration from a drive she took across the United States, with road trip-themed song titles like "Vagabond Lady" and "Truck Stop Angels. Don't miss an opening set from country singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Hailu Mergia

Keyboard and accordion luminary Hailu Mergia initially played with the Walias Band—an Ethiopian jazz-funk group that was wildly popular in their home country. When the group toured the US in 1981, they didn't find the success they'd hoped for. However, Mergia decided to stay and spent the next several decades working as a cab driver in Washington, DC. Luckily, he continued to write music in his spare time, telling the Guardian,“After I drop my customer, I grab my keyboard from the trunk and sit in the car and practice.” When his three '70s solo albums got a reissue through the Awesome Tapes from Africa label in 2013, a new generation of fans gave Mergia's musical career a second life. He will stop in Seattle to finally support his 2020 album, Yene Mircha. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

This series of biographical vignettes traces the life of the American Muslim minister and radical Black human rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, aka Malcolm X, from his early experiences with white supremacy to his conversion to Islam, ground-shaking activist work, and eventual murder. Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Anthony Davis (Central Park Five) created an intriguing minimalist and jazz-fused score for the operatic work, which is a co-production with Detroit Opera, Opera Omaha, and the Metropolitan Opera. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

READINGS & TALKS

Sloane Crosley with Ben Gibbard: Grief Is for People

New York Times bestselling essayist Sloane Crosley will chat about her disarmingly funny and fresh-off-the-press memoir Grief Is For People, which explores the many forms of loss that she experienced after a burglary and the death of her close friend to suicide. She'll be joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, who's also a longtime Seattle resident. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

PNA's Annual Wine Taste

Admission to this annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of wines from 13 local producers, including Delille Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Treveri Cellars, and The Orcas Project, plus homemade cookies and plenty of appetizers to snack on. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association's community programming. JB

(Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge)

LIVE MUSIC

Ground Hum

Expand your mind with a cozy winter celebration of experimental music and deep listening. This all-ages affair will feature performances from NYC-based percussionist/electronic musician Gladstone Deluxe, ambient artist Lucy Liyou, composer/trumpet player Sarah Belle Reid, local ambient virtuoso Bug Bus Piano, psychedelic electronic project Phylyps Hue, cyberpunk wizard IVVY, and techno marvel Selene. AV

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

Ministry & Gary Numan

Former Portland Mercury contributor Chris Sutton wrote of the groundbreaking industrial band: "The long journey of Ministry has transformed the dark wave pioneers into soul-destroying digital horror mavens. Classics like “Jesus Built My Hotrod” introduced the mainstream to the band’s sonic brutalism and inspired a new generation of aspiring cyber degenerates." To please all of you goth freaks (I say this with love), Ministry will be joined by synth-pop legend Gary Numan. AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons

Stardew Valley is the latest gaming craze that all my friends are playing but that I still don't understand (I'm still playing Candy Crush, people!) From what I can tell, the game is in a similar vein and has the same relaxing vibe as Animal Crossing, Harvest Moon, or even Farmville. And, given the aesthetics of the whole thing, I'm sure that the music is just as cozy. This immersive concert will feature fresh arrangements of the game's most cherished songs, performed live by a chamber orchestra. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour

Irish-born comic Dave Nihill draws from his vast international experiences—he's been to 70 countries, and lived in 12—to reflect on cultural norms, drinking sessions, and his life as a slightly confused US immigrant. Nihill's unconventional rise to comedy fame began when he crashed festivals and comedy clubs, pretending to be a successful comic named "Irish Dave." We hope to see more of Nihill's enterprising spirit, and hear that cool accent, in this performance. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Hot Chocolate Run

The Hot Chocolate Run is back! Sign up for a 5K, 10K, or 15K race and celebrate at the finish line with a special mug overflowing with chocolate fondue, dippables, and drinkable hot chocolate. Still not enough chocolate? Stop by the free and open-to-the-public expo where you can warm up your sweet tooth and browse chocolate-themed items from local vendors. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Blending traditional knowledge and modern science, Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science. gathers stories from Indigenous communities to share perspectives on eco-restoration, traditional foods, and crafts. Visitors will come away with a better grasp on the issues Indigenous communities face and how they're working to solve them through sustainable—and sometimes ancient—practices. Designed with input from Tulalip, Cherokee, and Umatilla groups, the exhibition digs into the Cherokee use of native river cane for basket weaving, Tulalip gardening, Native Hawaiian aquaculture, and uses for the Columbia River's native lamprey. LC

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday; closing)

FILM

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's 50 Years of SIFF series has returned, offering an opportunity to catch 11 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the past five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. The series continues this week with freaky fave Trollhunter and Zhang Yimou's Hero. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Drive-Away Dolls

A Margaret Qualley-fronted flick directed by Ethan Coen? Okayyyy, I'm listening. Drive-Away Dolls stars Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two friends aiming to "loosen up" by driving to Tallahassee. (This was their first mistake—trust me, I'm from Florida.) The pair meet up with a bunch of idiot criminals, and things spiral from there. One Letterboxd reviewer deemed the film a "zippy queer joyride," and they weren't kidding—the best thing about Drive-Away Dolls might be its tight 84-minute runtime. Take notes, Christopher Nolan. LC

(Ark Lodge Cinemas, Columbia City, Thursday-Sunday)

2024 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a tantalizing treat. This year's fest features not one but two feature-length lineups—part one includes a feast of "24 brand-spanking-new films" for your eyeballs. It's worth a venture outside of your sex dungeon, but you can still wear the latex catsuit. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday–Saturday)

The Kids Aren’t Alright: Troubled Teens on Screen

Teen movies really hit their stride once the youngins started hanging out in malls in the early '80s. Suddenly, teens were more visible, and with that visibility came more complex and rebellious young roles on screen. Local filmmaker Jeremy Cropf will chat about some of the most enduring teen films of the last 40-odd years in this series, which includes screenings of Jennifer's Body, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more alongside hybrid lectures on teen representation with themes corresponding to high school grades ("Freshman Year: The Invention of the Teenager," "Sophomore Year: Dark Comedy and Social Satire," and so on). Show up if you're into Euphoria. LC

(Various locations, Monday & Wednesday)

Perfect Days

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Wings of Desire and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, is known for his deliciously "slow" cinema and emphasis on desolation. Interestingly, this film (which was shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars) feels a little more lighthearted, but I suspect that I will still come away feeling somehow devastated. Perfect Days follows a Tokyo toilet scrubber, Hirayama, whose days are filled with contentment, cassette tapes, books, and photos of trees. May we all be so blessed. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The Seattle Jewish Film Festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year's "cinemanna" includes an opening night screening of the Anthony Hopkins-fronted flick One Life and The Catskills, a "humorous and nostalgic tribute to the rise and fall of what was affectionately known as the Borscht Belt or Jewish Alps." Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home. LC

(AMC Pacific Place and Virtual, Saturday-Sunday)

The Taste of Things

Early on in The Taste of Things, a renowned chef asks a young culinary prodigy to taste a consommé and note how the flavor has changed. The prodigy concludes that it’s become less strong, and the chef agrees. “What you lose in taste you gain in color,” he says, explaining that the clarification process has alchemized the broth into something smoother, subtler, gentler, more delicate and pure. It’s a fitting analogy for the film itself, which forgoes embellishments and is all the more powerful for it. Director Trần Anh Hùng allows long, uninterrupted cooking sequences to speak for themselves: Instead of relying on music to evoke emotion, he scores the movie with a symphony of sounds: the clink of cutlery against china, the sizzle of short ribs in a pan, and the crackle of a hearth, all set against a near-constant backdrop of birdsong and buzzing bees. Read the full review on The Stranger. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. Remaining specials include the Pancita Tostada Crunch (a Royal Ranch beef and pork Patty, American cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, slaw, aioli, and a crunchy tostada on a bun) from Pancita chef Janet Becerra (February 20-26) and The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4). JB

(All Li'l Woody's locations, Monday-Sunday)

GEEK & GAMING

Emerald City Comic Con 2024

It doesn't matter if you're a gamer, sci-fi nerd, anime fan, fantasy fairy, or cosplay artist, Emerald City Comic Con is for you! Don't miss this jam-packed weekend of panels, meet-and-greets, cosplay, comics, fanfic, and screenings. This welcoming con offers youngling lightsaber training, furry meetups, and panels on topics like mental health in pop culture and LGBTQ+ representation in the superhero world. Celebrity guests include America's favorite ass (Chris Evans), James Hong of EEAAO and Kung Fu Panda fame, the first female (and 13th overall) Doctor Jodie Whittaker, LOTR buds Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, and many more. Good news for Twilight fans (Washington pride!), four of the actors who played members of the Cullen family will make appearances. SL

(Seattle Convention Center, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Freakout Weekender

Freakout Records and The Crocodile bring you a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Some highlights out of the dozen artists include Ty Segall's hard rock trio FUZZ, Brazilian neo-psychedelic outfit Boogarins, jazzy R&B artist Nick Waterhouse, the "offbeat SoCal rockers" (SPIN) Plague Vendor, garage rockers Levitation Room, and Mexico-based punk musician/activist Elis Paprik. AV

(The Crocodile Complex, Belltown, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Sanctuary City

The newest production by Polish-born playwright Martyna Majok, whose play Cost of Living received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, was a New York Times Critic's Pick. Sanctuary City is staged in post-9/11 Newark, where two pre-DACA DREAMers meet up on a fire escape to share their worries and hopes as undocumented teens. They plan to marry, but time shifts their relationship and brings up questions about sacrifice, love, and belonging. LC

(Leo K. Theater, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Something's Afoot

Agatha Christie rules, and as one of the literary canon's most twisted storytellers, her style is a perfect fit for a musical spoof on the whodunit genre. Enter Something's Afoot, in which 10 stranded strangers on a sprawling estate are plucked off one by one. You know the drill, so just show up and enjoy the mystery! Fifth Avenue Theatre also compares the production to the farcical antics of Arrested Development, The Office, and Schitt’s Creek, so even if you're not "into" murder, you'll find something to laugh about. LC

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Colleen RJC Bratton: Edgeless Burial

The brilliant, genre-transcending Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta died on September 8, 1985 after somehow "falling" from a window amid an argument with her husband, the minimalist artist Carl Andre, who passed away on January 24. Let's pay Andre homage the right way: By focusing solely on Mendieta and her "earth-body" works, which stand the test of time and are infinitely stronger than anything he ever created. That's what Colleen RJC Bratton does in Edgeless Burial, which directly references Mendieta's Siluetas series of ephemeral body tracings created in varying landscapes. Bratton's drawings "find their roots in the landscapes that birthed them," including the Puget Sound, the Cascades, and a small farmstead, among other places. Bratton reckons with impermanence, transformation, and the climate crisis in her multimedia time-lapses and "biomorphic" installation, which also reference Washington's landmark decision to legalize human composting. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Monday-Thursday; closing)

Hank Willis Thomas: LOVERULES—From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Conceptual artist and activist Hank Willis Thomas blends mixed media with mass-produced, archival, and contemporary images to create photographs, sculptures, and installations that reckon with important questions about the role of art in civic life. LOVERULES, which pulls works spanning 20 years of Thomas's career from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation's collection, includes some of his most well-known pieces, including the corporate advertising-inspired works Branded and Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America. Staying curious about advertising and visual culture as creators of "narratives that shape our notion of value in society," Thomas spotlights the cultural tropes that influence race relations, inequality, and resistance. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday–Sunday)

Into the Light: Works on Paper from the Collection

Frye Art Museum's robust collection of 19th- and 20th-century European and American oil paintings is well-known, but less frequently seen is the museum's collection of 800 light-sensitive works on paper. Bringing a selection of these works out of storage and "into the light," this exhibition will feature a rotating sample of pieces installed for six-month stretches. Arranged within stylistic and geographic themes, Into the Light will aim to create new conversations and connections between unexpected artists.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)

Jaune Quick-To-See Smith: Memory Map

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, a citizen of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation, is one of the 20th century's most innovative artists—she blends references to pop art and abstraction with Native perspectives on Americana and mass media in brilliant, layered compositions. This solo exhibition curates from across five decades of the artist's paintings, drawings, and sculptures; I'm especially drawn to the Bush administration critique of War is Heck and Indian Map, Smith's "first recognizable map of the country in which brushstrokes and drips blur states’ borders and collaged texts and photographs tell stories of the land’s vast Indigenous presence." LC

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Merry Go Round of Pleasure and Understanding: Melissa Messer and Ian Kurtis Crist

In this joint show Merry Go Round of Pleasure & Understanding, two artists, Melissa Messer and Ian Kurtis Crist, share vastly different approaches to capturing the human form. Messer's paintings of people—some solo, some warmly wrapped up in one another—will invite your eye to linger on the long brush strokes and lulling colors that shape their bodies. Crist's work, however, is initially unsettling—stark scenes of sex, violence, and questionable characters will leave you wondering if I should be looking at all. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, Monday-Saturday; closing)

Positive Fragmentation

Focusing on female artists whose works "employ a strategy of fragmentation," Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of the Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation compiles a whopping 200 prints that dismantle, reconstitute, and blend new ideas. The exhibition's works include meditations on the body, explorations of urban landscapes, and a focus on women of color artists. Although these artists are often underrepresented in museum spaces, you're bound to spot a few names you recognize, like art icons Betye Saar, Kara Walker, and Wendy Red Star. Judy Pfaff, Jenny Holzer, Judy Chicago, Louise Bourgeois, and Polly Apfelbaum are also standouts. LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday–Sunday)

Søren Solkær: Sort Sol

Danish photographer Søren Solkær cut his teeth photographing musical legends like Björk, Metallica, Paul McCartney, the White Stripes, and Amy Winehouse, but in this solo exhibition, he studies "music makers of another sort": starlings, those passerine birds with wings that resemble the night sky. This series of photographs studies their "murmurations," or forms made by flocks in flight. ("Occurring before dusk in the spring and fall months, the mysterious act may function as an open call to join the evening roost and provide protection against predators," explains the show's promotional materials.) Sort Sol features over 50 photographs, video art, and homages to European paintings and Japanese woodblock prints, too. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Tuesday-Sunday)

Stranger Fruit: Work by Jon Henry

For his series Stranger Fruits, New York-based photographer Jon Henry composed powerful portraits of Black mothers holding their sons. The mothers and children range in age, and the settings are both indistinguishable and recognizable—among them public parks, backyards, a Target parking lot, and Montgomery Alabama’s capitol building where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “How Long, Not Long” speech in March 1965. In his statement about the series, Henry writes, “The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality that this could happen to their family.” It could happen any minute, anywhere. According to gun violence nonprofit Everytown, “Black, Indigenous, and Latinx people experience higher rates of gun homicides overall and fatal shootings by police than white peers” and Black people are 12 times more likely to die by gun homicide than white people. Stranger Fruits will make you feel those statistics in your bones. Henry will host an artist talk and reception at the gallery on Thursday, January 18, from 6-9 pm, where limited copies of his Stranger Fruit book will be available. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)