The Top 41 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 19–25, 2024

MONDAY

COMEDY

Some Stars of Native American Comedy

With shows like Reservation Dogs and writers like Tommy Orange on the rise, Native arts and performances are getting some overdue shine. This evening of laughs spotlights Native comedy greats like Miguel Fierro, Oakland-based stand-up Jackie Keliiaa, Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma member Adrianne Chalepah, and queer trans comic Howie Echo-Hawk—expect a night of stereotype-shirking laughs and thoughts on the land back movement. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

TUESDAY

FILM

She Is Conann

There have been plenty of cinematic incarnations of the Conan mythos, but never has there been one quite like French filmmaker Bertrand Mandico’s She Is Conann. Telling the story of Conann through six different incarnations across time, it is a visually gorgeous journey worth taking in on the big screen. Dancing with death at every turn before launching into each new rebirth with plenty of flair, it is all guided by a Cerberus of sorts bearing a camera with almost magical properties. With each demise, a new world is discovered with plenty of pleasures and perils to be uncovered. It’s a scrappy fantasy vision inflected with sci-fi elements that, while not for everyone, may also get your head spinning. Put simply, this isn't your grandfather's Conan. Like peering into an increasingly hellish world that, much like its titular character, is constantly shifting before you, it is a bold film best experienced by letting its visceral visions wash over you. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(Grand Illusion, University District)

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

The Psychology of Serial Killers

Why do people kill other people? Uh, don't ask me!! Ask Dr. Rachel Toles, a practicing clinical psychologist who has more than a little insight into the psychology of serial killers. She'll share about serial killer myths, new methods of detection, gender differences in murderers, hybristophilia, killer couples, and the different categorizations for serial killers (and here I was thinking they were all kinda lumped together). Even if you frequent true crime subreddits, you'll probably learn a creepy new factoid or two. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham

Back in 2012, Stranger theater critic Brendan Kiley wrote: "Critics talk about hip-hop theater and hip-hop dance-theater, but artists like Abraham are making that critical frame obsolete, demonstrating that hip-hop is an influence, not a cage," and the sentiment holds true today. Abraham and his dancers will return to the stage with a new dance-based work that's "galvanized by Black culture and history." The New York Times recently reported that Abraham is "known for his use of popular music — recently, he has choreographed substantial works to D’Angelo and James Blake," so expect some tunes you recognize. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

The Kids Aren’t Alright: Troubled Teens on Screen

Teen movies really hit their stride once the youngins started hanging out in malls in the early '80s. Suddenly, teens were more visible, and with that visibility came more complex and rebellious young roles on screen. Local filmmaker Jeremy Cropf will chat about some of the most enduring teen films of the last 40-odd years in this series, which includes screenings of Jennifer's Body, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more alongside hybrid lectures on teen representation with themes corresponding to high school grades ("Freshman Year: The Invention of the Teenager," "Sophomore Year: Dark Comedy and Social Satire," and so on). Show up if you're into Euphoria. LC

(Virtual)



THURSDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bailen

Comprised of twin brothers Daniel and David and their sister Julia, NYC trio Bailen will come to town toting three-part harmonies, whirling guitars, and bouncing percussion. Their newest album, Tired Hearts, is their most ambitious yet with songs that span dancey future-funk ("Call It Like It Is") to uninhibited, Phoebe Bridgers-esque acoustic tracks ("These Bones"). Pop singer-songwriter John-Robert will open.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Mahalia: In Real Life

R&B queen Mahalia will come through town to support her sophomore album, IRL, which provides a candid take on the "break up album" trope. "I had just come through a traumatic breakup and I was looking at the woman I was becoming and wondering if I liked her or not,” she told NME. “That was a difficult space to create in. There was an emotional block.” What came after that "block" is an honest flow of songs that highlights her strength, vulnerability, and self-love. In my opinion, the album's crowning bop is "Cheat," which features pop gem (and my tween idol) JoJo. Mahalia will support the album alongside singer-songwriter Alicia Creti. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk: Misunderstood Vegetables by Becky Selengut

Whether you're prejudiced against parsnips or biased against beets, local cookbook author Becky Selengut is here to help you gently break down your aversions to veggies that have traditionally gotten the short end of the stick. Her newest release Misunderstood Vegetables is dedicated to this mission, with seasonal recipes like charred chard with spicy chili oil and celery root gratin, sure to convert even the pickiest palates. She'll chat about the plight of unpopular produce with her friend, fellow cookbook author and Spilled Milk co-host Matthew Amster-Burton, followed by a Q&A and book signing. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont)

FRIDAY

FILM

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's 50 Years of SIFF series will return, offering an opportunity to catch 11 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the past five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. The series kicks off on February 23 with freaky fave Poltergeist and modern classic The Babadook. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie with John Cameron Mitchell

Celebrate the Thin White Duke's "golden years" with the Seattle Symphony, which will perform a unique interpretation of David Bowie's emotionally intense final album, Blackstar. The lyrics will be sung by actor/writer/director John Cameron Mitchell, who is best known for creating the cult-classic film and Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. If you've seen hiscover of "Moonage Daydream" in the TV adaptation of Lindy West's Shrill, then you probably saw this coming. AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Dorian Electra

Pop sensation Dorian Electra gained a queer cult following and critical acclaim after the release of their 2019 '80s-tinged hyperpop debut, Flamboyant. Their newest release, Fanfare, sounds like an absolutely bananas version of Charli XCX's Vroom Vroom era with elements of metal, hip-hop, and baroque. My favorite lyric on the album? "Fuck it, put it up me like puppet / Love it, fill me to the brim like bucket / Shove it, Miss Piggy squeal like Muppet" from the track "Puppet." I'll let that poetry marinate with you for a moment. Electra will be joined by the electropop duo Frost Children and indie rock project atlgrandma. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour

Eastern Washington University grad and The Young Rock star Nate Jackson is also the founder of Tacoma comedy haunt Super Funny Comedy Club, one of the only Black-owned comedy clubs in the nation. He'll stop by Seattle for this show, so watch your back if you look like a Build-A-Bear. LC

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival

As daredevils attempt the annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with a fleet of food trucks, plus 20 wintry beers on tap from local breweries. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics. JB

(Alki Beach, Alki)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

2024 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival

The Seattle Chinese Garden's annual Lunar New Year Lantern Festival will herald the Year of the Dragon with traditional Chinese music, tai chi and lion dance demonstrations, storytime, and a tea tasting courtesy of Phoenix Tea. The Sichuan-style Chinese garden is a lovely place to reflect on the new year amid classical Chinese architecture and peaceful water features. LC

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview)

Chinatown-International District's Lunar New Year

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with vendor booths, dance performances, live music, and over 40 food walk destinations scattered throughout the Chinatown-International District at this joyful celebration.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin, professional shit-stirrer, Trump decapitator, and star of one of the best Cribs episodes, will visit Seattle to continue celebrating "woo girls." LC

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

FILM

Reel Black: Space is the Place

Celebrate Black History Month in the grooviest way possible with the Afrofuturist masterpiece Space Is The Place, which sees space prophet Sun Ra and the whole Intergalactic Solar Arkestra return to Earth (Oakland, to be exact) after a cosmic trip to prep Black people for an impending apocalypse through teleportation tunes. Their music aims to transport listeners to a "planetary paradise away from violence and racial prejudices"—if you haven't seen the sci-fi classic yet, make this the year you fix that. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Bakar

London-born singer-songwriter Bakar makes breezy, vibrant tunes that make me want to put the top down and drink a milkshake in the sunshine (Can't a girl daydream a little? It just snowed in February!) He will support his latest album, Halo, which elevates his acoustic pop-punk sound with soulful harmonies and intimate lyricism. AV

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Damian + Stephen Marley: Traffic Jam 2024

Former Stranger contributor Kyle Fleck writes: "The winding road of musical history is paved with the sons and daughters of icons, who (often through nepotism, sometimes with talent) gave a shot at their own careers, never to step out from the shadow of their legendary parents. What sets reggae icon Bob Marley’s brood apart is their undeniable hit-making abilities: Damian’s blistering 'Welcome to Jamrock' was pretty much inescapable the summer it was released, and Stephen’s a Grammy-winning, critically lauded artist in his own right. His is a dressed-up, omnivorous take on reggae, incorporating hip-hop drum breaks, record scratches, and pop-leaning female backup singers, along with the requisite mentions of Jah. It’s sort of a globalized, millennial take on reggae, and while it lacks the rootsy charm of his father's classic records, it’s nice to see the Marley clan doing their own thing and doing it well." The brothers will return to Seattle on their Traffic Jam tour with a medley of their solo hits and their father's timeless classics. AV

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Helado Negro

Former Portland Mercury contributor Daniela Serna writes: "As Helado Negro, Roberto Carlos Lange creates shimmering and effervescent synth-pop that inhabits the twilight spaces between cultures. Born in South Florida to Ecuadorian parents and currently based in New York, Lange imbues his music with the heat and bright party sounds of Latin America, and often switches between Spanish and English. It’s crafted with musical dexterity—record samples, loops, synths, and a myriad of live instruments are the building blocks of Lange’s electro-psych-pop dreams." He will return to Seattle with songs from his new album, PHASOR. Written and recorded during lockdown, he describes the album as "an homage to going outside again." AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBITS

Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign

An often-overlooked 1968 social justice movement confronted poverty head-on and reimagined American activism, but you've probably never heard of it. The Smithsonian's traveling exhibition Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign looks closely at the nearly six-week-long protest, which took place in a constructed "Resurrection City" in DC and drew attention to the impact of poverty on Americans. Everyone from rural Appalachians to residents of Puerto Rico and Native communities showed up for demonstrations and demands for jobs, living wages, access to health care, and more. Organized by Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy, the Poor People's Campaign was the "first large-scale, nationally organized demonstration to take place after King’s death." Head to this exhibition to learn more about it through photographs, oral histories, and political ephemera. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Sunday)

FILM

12th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

For over a decade, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) has brought compelling Asian American independent films to the Pacific Northwest. This year’s festival is no exception, featuring a variety of buzzy standouts (including unseen and Sorry We're Dead), plus a robust shorts program, locally made flicks, and more in a hybrid format. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

American Fiction

If the words "incisive literary satire" perk up your ears, then boy, does director Cord Jefferson have the film for you!! In his new dramedy (an adaptation of Percival Everett’s Erasure), Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who's understandably aggravated by the establishment that profits from "Black" entertainment and its exhausting tropes. When Monk writes a book under a pen name, he finds himself paddling in the same phony waters he admonished in the first place. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Dad & Step-Dad

Today's entry in "movies that sound weird as hell" is Dad & Step-Dad, which was filmed for a mere $18,000 and features more goatees, pleated pants, air mattresses, and condescending tones than you ever thought you needed. (The Beacon claims that the film "plays like Frederick Wiseman directing an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm," which sounds perfect for those of us into a very particular brand of stressful comedy. If your dream man is a mash-up of Nathan Fielder and John Wilson, that's probably you.) Anyway, two aggressively dorky men head to a cabin upstate in a feeble, tension-ridden attempt at bonding, which devolves into guys being dudes. Bring it on. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday-Tuesday)

Ganja and Hess

This experimental horror from visionary director Bill Gunn, which will be screened in the Museum of Modern Art's fresh restoration, reconstructs the vampire mythos in '70s Hudson Valley and flirts with Blaxploitation elements. When Dr. Hess Jones, a wealthy anthropologist, is stabbed with an ancient ceremonial dagger by his crazed assistant, he acquires a piggish lust for blood. (Note to self: Avoid ancient ceremonial daggers.) Variety described the landmark indie film as "an ingenious metaphor for Black assimilation, white cultural imperialism, and the hypocrisies of organized religion." LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, Monday-Tuesday)

2024 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest will premiere an all-new lineup of sexy films featuring all genders and orientations at On the Boards this year. Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen—scope out the sex-positive fest in person for a tantalizing treat. This year's fest features not one but two feature-length lineups—part one includes a feast of "24 brand-spanking-new films" for your eyeballs. It's worth a venture outside of your sex dungeon, but you can still wear the latex catsuit. LC

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday–Saturday)

Noir City

Sultry dames and secondhand smoke make me nervous in real life, but they're a recipe for great cinema. Just ask Film Noir Foundation founder, Turner Classic Movies host, and "Czar of Noir" Eddie Muller, who produced this year's Noir City festival. The fest will return for its 16th year with the best film noir offerings that the shadowy back alleys of Hollywood have to offer, including "thematically linked" pairings of international and English-language flicks and a recent restoration of Argentinian thriller Never Open That Door. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

Perfect Days

New German Cinema pioneer Wim Wenders, who directed Wings of Desire and a mysterious terrain of canyons and neon in Paris, Texas, is known for his deliciously "slow" cinema and emphasis on desolation. Interestingly, this film (which was shortlisted for Best International Feature at this year's Oscars) feels a little more lighthearted, but I suspect that I will still come away feeling somehow devastated. Perfect Days follows a Tokyo toilet scrubber, Hirayama, whose days are filled with contentment, cassette tapes, books, and photos of trees. May we all be so blessed. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Sweet East

The Sweet East is the directorial debut of an artist, Sean Price Williams, who has made his mark as a cinematographer. Williams has worked closely with the Safdie brothers (watch Good Time), Alex Ross Perry (watch Listen Up Philip), and Abel Ferrara (watch Zeros and Ones). He also lensed Nathan Silver's Between the Temples. The Sweet East, which he shot and directed (no small feat), is a road movie that travels across post-pandemic and post-BLM America. It stars Talia Ryder and Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms). Its world premiere occurred at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It should not be missed. See you at Columbia City's the Beacon. (And, yes, I recently enjoyed drinking with Williams at one of my favorite Manhattan bars, The Library.) STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday-Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

10th Annual Black & Brew Imperial Stout Festival

Dark, wintry days call for dark beers. In honor of Stout Month, Watershed has hoarded a wealth of "the most indulgent, tantalizing and eclectic" imperial stouts they could find and is ready to unleash 15 of them at this event to propel you into dark beer nirvana. JB

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Monday-Tuesday)

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's has revealed the lineup for its 10th annual Burger Month series, which features four weeks of special burger collaborations dreamed up by some of the city's brightest culinary luminaries. This year's specials include the Pyanggang Fried Chicken Sandwich (a fried chicken thigh, burnt coconut aioli, sawsawan pickled cucumbers, and scallions on a bun) from Canlis chef Aisha Ibrahim (February 6-12); the Bremerton Burger (a Royal Ranch beef patty, crispy coppa, roasted shimeji mushrooms, gruyere cheese, XO sauce, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, and cilantro on a bun) from Darkalino's chef Conner Cronin (February 13-19); the Pancita Tostada Crunch (a Royal Ranch beef and pork Patty, American cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, slaw, aioli, and a crunchy tostada on a bun) from Pancita chef Janet Becerra (February 20-26); and The Nadia (a grilled halal beef kefta patty, tahini and lemon garlic aioli, pickled cucumbers, cabbage salad, and Yalla’s fermented hot sauce on a Ben’s Bread brioche bun) from Yalla chef Taylor Cheney (February 27-March 4). Burger enthusiasts who purchase all four specials will receive a limited edition Li'l Woody's water bottle. JB

(L'il Woody's, Monday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Otoboke Beaver

Mosh along to Kyoto-based punk quartet Otoboke Beaver's fast and ferocious anti-love songs from their album Super Champion. The album soars on seething rage and masterful riffs with feminist anthems like "i am not maternal," "You’re No Hero Shut Up Fuck You Man-Whore," and "Dirty Old Fart Is Waiting for My Reaction." They get an A+ for song title creativity. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Tuesday-Wednesday)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

A Lunar New Year Passport Program

The winter doldrums can be a challenging time of the year for small businesses. Help give them a boost—and celebrate Lunar New Year in the process—by participating in this passport program, which lets you earn stamps by making purchases at the following AAPI-owned businesses: the Korean deli and cafe Ohsun Banchan, the Asian market Anyoung Super (located inside Ohsun), the Ballard brewery Lucky Envelope, the independent Asian American bookstore Mam's Books, and the boutique Sairen. Each business has a unique stamp created by artist and printmaker Lauren Nishizaki, and if you collect all five, you'll earn 20% off the purchase of your choice at any of the participating venues. JB

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

New Year’s All Year Round: Theater, Dance & Sound

Wing Luke's New Year's All Year Round exhibit is back in the Uwajimaya Kidplace Gallery, celebrating the Year of the Dragon with displays on lion dances, New Year's demonstrations, and food traditions. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, Monday/Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Once More, Just for You

If you've ever wondered what that building by the Green Lake swimming area is, it's a playhouse. And if you're wondering if you should see a show there and when, the answer is most definitely yes and right now, before the current production closes. Once More, Just for You is a world premiere play about time travel and the very human desire to change the past and do right by those we love, and who love us. I managed to snag tickets to opening night and laughed harder than I've laughed at any recent performance (except maybe Petite Mort at Pacific Northwest Ballet, which was innuendo-laden and full of cacti), though the humor here is more about the awkwardness and earnestness of being human. The production is refreshingly sincere, bringing someone in the row behind me to tears during one of the more touching monologues. SL

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Monday-Sunday)

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

This series of biographical vignettes traces the life of the American Muslim minister and radical Black human rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, aka Malcolm X, from his early experiences with white supremacy to his conversion to Islam, ground-shaking activist work, and eventual murder. Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Anthony Davis (Central Park Five) created an intriguing minimalist and jazz-fused score for the operatic work, which is a co-production with Detroit Opera, Opera Omaha, and the Metropolitan Opera. LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Annual Gallery Artist Group Exhibition

Contemporary mainstay Traver Gallery's first exhibition of 2024 kicks off the new year with its annual multimedia selection of works from its material-focused roster of artists, including heavy hitters like Granite Calimpong, Andrea Dezso, Naoko Morisawa, Bronson Shonk, Preston Singletary, Curtis Steiner, April Surgent, Dick Weiss, and more. Expect to feast your eyes on works from the realms of blown glass, watercolor, ceramics, and engraving. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Black & Boujee

Aiming to redefine stereotypes and notions of luxury in Black culture, the group exhibition Black & Boujee challenges the Eurocentric conception of opulence, centers Afrocentric aesthetics, and will likely expand your perceptions on all things expensive. The show is a great reason to visit Bainbridge Island—it'll showcase works by Black artists and designers working in painting, sculpture, and other mediums to investigate the "complexity of navigating luxury in a society shaped by racial inequalities." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow. Monday-Tuesday; closing)

Colleen RJC Bratton: Edgeless Burial

The brilliant, genre-transcending Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta died on September 8, 1985 after somehow "falling" from a window amid an argument with her husband, the minimalist artist Carl Andre, who passed away on January 24. Let's pay Andre homage the right way: By focusing solely on Mendieta and her "earth-body" works, which stand the test of time and are infinitely stronger than anything he ever created. That's what Colleen RJC Bratton does in Edgeless Burial, which directly references Mendieta's Siluetas series of ephemeral body tracings created in varying landscapes. Bratton's drawings "find their roots in the landscapes that birthed them," including the Puget Sound, the Cascades, and a small farmstead, among other places. Bratton reckons with impermanence, transformation, and the climate crisis in her multimedia time-lapses and "biomorphic" installation, which also reference Washington's landmark decision to legalize human composting. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, Monday-Sunday)

Hank Willis Thomas: LOVERULES—From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

Conceptual artist and activist Hank Willis Thomas blends mixed media with mass-produced, archival, and contemporary images to create photographs, sculptures, and installations that reckon with important questions about the role of art in civic life. LOVERULES, which pulls works spanning 20 years of Thomas's career from the Jordan D. Schnitzer Family Foundation's collection, includes some of his most well-known pieces, including the corporate advertising-inspired works Branded and Unbranded: Reflections in Black by Corporate America. Staying curious about advertising and visual culture as creators of "narratives that shape our notion of value in society," Thomas spotlights the cultural tropes that influence race relations, inequality, and resistance. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Sky Hopinka: Subterranean Ceremonies

Sky Hopinka, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño people, and 2022 MacArthur Foundation grant awardee, blends English and "Indigenous dialects such as Chinuk Wawa, a revived Chinookan creole of the Pacific Northwest" in his ground-quaking works, which often layer elements of poetry, prose, and image to think carefully about language as a strong cultural force. I was honored to write about Hopinka's work back in 2019, so this solo exhibition—the artist's first in the Pacific Northwest—feels especially exciting. Subterranean Ceremonies includes four recent films and new photographs that "focus on personal and political notions of Indigenous homeland," inspired by transitory landscapes and Hopinka's own wanderings. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday–Sunday)