The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 31-Feb 6, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope 12th Anniversary Spectacular!

Pass around some special gummies to your housemates for Collide-O-Scope's special 12th-anniversary compilation of obscure internet oddities.

(Virtual)

READINGS & TALKS

The Secret Life of Bears

Conservation ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant works in the expansive American Prairie Reserve to protect and restore iconic wildlife populations, including North American black and grizzly bears, in a region once known for its great number of wild animals. She'll make an appearance as part of National Geographic's Livereturns series, where she'll share behind-the-scenes stories straight Nat Geo's photographers, scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

TUESDAY

PODCASTS & RADIO

Armchair Expert

Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s wildly popular podcast will hit the road (armchairs and all) to explore enthralling conspiracy theories with journalist and filmmaker David Farrier.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

John Darnielle with Luke Burbank

Known best as the frontman and lyric genius of The Mountain Goats, John Darnielle is also gifted (unsurprisingly) in the art of fiction. His latest thriller, Devil House, centers on true-crime writer Gage Chandler, who is presented with a chance at his big break: move into a house—what locals call "The Devil House"—where a pair of briefly notorious murders occurred during the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. Darnielle will appear in conversation with Live Wire's Luke Burbank.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMEDY

Tig Notaro

Check out Tig Notaro's Grammy-nominated standup special, Live; her Emmy-nominated HBO special, Boyish Girl Interrupted; and the intense Netflix documentary, Tig, to prepare for what will surely be a wildly popular Seattle tour stop.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

MUSIC

All Them Witches

Nashville-based hard-rockers All Them Witches are known for their forward-thinking ideas and everchanging sound. The band will play in support of their latest album, Nothing as the Idea, which explodes with a fierce punchy sound demonstrating heavy progressive and psychedelic influences.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Glitchlette, Night Mayor, and Catch Rabbit

Float through an evening of electro, dream, and psych-pop with emotional dance bops from Bellingham-based solo project Glitchlette. You'll also indulge in spacey pop tunes from Seattle-Olympia band Night Mayor and shimmering psych-pop by Catch Rabbit.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

TEKE :: TEKE

TEKE::TEKE, based out of Montreal, makes a melting pot of psychedelic rock that features traditional Japanese instruments, flute, trombone, as well as seething guitars, and powerful percussion. Their contrasting sound perfectly melds kaleidoscopic '60s rock with a contemporary experimental twist.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Michael Schur in Conversation

With creator and co-creator credits on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation under his belt, Michael Schur now brings a new guide to "living an ethical life," drawing from 2,500 years of theories from around the world. Hear him read from How to Be Perfect before diving into a Q&A with George Meyer.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

Washington State Book Award: Jennifer Haupt

Winner of the 2021 Washington State Book Award for General Nonfiction, Jennifer Haupt's Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19 features essays, poems, and interviews that explore how to connect during times of isolation and instability. Tonight Haupt will say a few words about this project, show a montage of contributors, and answer audience questions.

(Central Library, Downtown)

THURSDAY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Becoming Abolitionists–A History of Failed Police Reforms & Vision for True Public Safety

For their first free community event of the year, Seattle Arts and Lectures will present a virtual conversation with Derecka Purnell (the author of Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom) and MCF Freedom Scholar Dr. Robin D. G. Kelley.

(Virtual via Seattle Arts and Lectures)

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

There seem to be two schools of people when it comes to comedian, TV producer/host, writer, and activist Chelsea Handler: those of us who love her sarcastic, acerbic wit and brash outspokenness on topics ranging from sex to parenthood to politics; and those who find her abrasive as fuck. LEILANI POLK

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

MUSIC

Bodytalk: House, Techno, Drag, and Fashion

DJs Bimbo Hypnosis, Korra The Kid, and Benoit will be spinning house, techno, and breaks for this multi-media dance party/fashion market/drag show. Luminous drag queens Rowan Ruthless and Hoochie Papa will set the bar high with their style, so make sure to stop by the vendors to buy wearable art from across the state.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

WAR

Iconic soul group WAR has a way of creating songs that evoke the warmth of laying out in the grass on a hot summer day. You may know their classic hits like "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends," but as you dig deeper, you will continue to find carefree and politically driven songs that remain relevant in today's world. The legendary seven-piece band hasn't stopped since the '70s, working with contemporary frontrunners through the years such as Tupac, Janet Jackson, and Kendrick Lamar, and earning a spot on Barack Obama's summer playlist.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

FRIDAY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Key'mon W. Murrah in Recital

Kentucky-born opera singer Key'mon W. Murrah has wowed audiences with his angelic presence and rich vocal performance. This one-night-only recital is a great way to kick off Black History Month and experience a truly gifted vocalist.

(Seattle Opera Studios, South Lake Union)

READINGS & TALKS

Jennifer Haigh with Claire Dederer

An acclaimed novelist and short-fiction writer with deep ties to Seattle, Jennifer Haigh will share excerpts from Mercy Street, her new novel set in a women's clinic in Boston. She'll be joined by PNW favorite Claire Dederer (Love and Trouble).

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

VISUAL ART

Art Battle Seattle

In this live painting tournament, local artists transform black canvases into colorful pieces in three rounds. Watch the artists at work, then help decide which piece should win. DJ Nightwatch will provide the beats. If you want to impress your date, bid on an item in the auction portion of the evening.

(Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont)

Public Winter Arts Kick Off Party at MoM!

A series of new exhibits, murals, and films will welcome the museum back from hibernation. Stop by to see some art, dance to live DJs, and sip drinks from the bar

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Belgian Fest

Sate your affinity for Belgian-style beers by tasting an array of Tripels, Dubbels, Saisons, Wits, Abbeys, Lambics, and Kettle Sours.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown)

DRAG

Miz Cracker - She's a Woman Tour

RuPaul's Drag Race star and comedy queen Miz Cracker will help you embrace your mistakes and truck along this road we call life with a full hour of jokes and musical numbers in what the organizers describe as "a show for anyone who loves not loving life."

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill)

MUSIC

Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson

Earl Sweatshirt, who just announced his forthcoming project Sick!, is back in Seattle for the first time since the pandemic, coheadlining with fellow rapper Action Bronson. Joining them on the killer lineup will be The Alchemist and Boldy James.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Presents: Art, Beats & Lyrics

The likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, Mannie Fresh, Scarface, and Bun B have headlined past iterations of this traveling urban art and music exhibition whose lineups are structured around "authenticity, creativity, and individuality."

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown)

THE KID LAROI: End of the World Tour

Fast-rising Aussie rapper The Kid LAROI will give the people what they want (beats that flex a firm understanding of greats like Tupac and Erykah Badu) on his End of the World Tour.

(Showbox Sodo, SoDo)

Sir Mix-A-Lot

You know, there's something special about a man who really loves ass. I think it reveals a lot about his character—moral rectitude, family values, unshakable faith. And that's why I'm so thankful that Seattle's patron saint of hip-hop and King of Ass, Sir Mix-A-Lot, is working a bit of his magic in Seattle. Roll through to pay tribute to our own titan of PNW rap. JAS KEIMIG

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

VolunteerPark with Milo Venus

VolunteerPark is a new jazz project that takes inspiration from Herbie Hancock, adding electronic flairs to their sound. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Milo Venus, who will play tunes from her forthcoming debut EP.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

READINGS & TALKS

Tacoma Arts Live presents John Leguizamo: In Conversation

The actor who you recognize from Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet, and countless other films will grace the south end to talk about his recent work in the worlds of film, theater, television, and literature.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Ty Segall & The Freedom Band

Beloved garage rock sage Ty Segall is back with his Freedom Band in support of their latest album, Harmonizer, which Pitchfork called "simultaneously sleek and sludgy." The album's tight beats, lustrous harmonies, and sometimes glitzy qualities bring Segall on a smoother and more polished ride.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

FOOD & DRINK

Field to Table

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, and Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, will cook up menus for the event.

(Lumen Field, SoDo, Tuesday-Saturday)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia

With over a decade’s worth of stand-up specials, one-man shows, and feature films to his credit, comedian and filmmaker Mike Birbiglia has earned his household name status in the world of comedy. Don't miss him as he swings through town on his latest tour.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown, Saturday-Sunday)

THEATER

Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Seattle for a run of the Broadway Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Dragon Mama

Genius Seattle playwright Sara Porkalob will present the second installment of her trilogy of plays, whichfollows Porkalob’s mother, Maria, through 25 years of life in Bremerton. The play promises “queer love in a barren land, a dope ’90s R&B soundtrack, Filipino gangsters, and ghosts.”

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Cheryl West’s portrait of the late Fannie Lou Hamer, starring E. Faye Butler, tells the story of the former Mississippi sharecropper who became a moral leader of the civil rights movement.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Hotter Than Egypt

Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi (Threesome, Ramayana, People of the Book) brings the world premiere of a new dramedy set in Cairo, where dreams and relationships are put to the test when old connections lead to new temptations.

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Monsters of The American Cinema

Remy Washington is left with two major responsibilities after his husband passes away: taking over his husband's drive-in movie theater business and caring for his teenage son, Pup. The pair bond over their shared love of classic monster flicks, but things change when Remy discovers that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay kid at school. Press materials describe Christian St. Croix's play as "a haunting and humorous tale about fathers and sons, ghosts and monsters."

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

Photograph 51

Anna Zeigler's play gives new light to the story of chemist Rosalind Franklin, who worked to unlock the mysteries of the DNA molecule while facing adversity from her colleague Maurice Wilkins and his team. This production sees MFA director Amanda Rountree in her UW Drama mainstage debut.

(Jones Playhouse, University District, Wednesday-Sunday)

CABARET & BURLESQUE

Ooh La La!

Is it hot under these petticoats, or is it just the sexy cast of Can Can's Parisian-inspired production? Guests of this burlesque affair will get to sip on sparkling libations and dine on the finest of foods while taking in sultry song-and-dance numbers that'll evoke a night out in Montmartre.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

CIRCUS & ACROBATICS

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría in a New Light

Youth in revolt is the driving theme of this revamped phantasmagorical production from Cirque du Soleil, which features an "eclectic mix of sonic palates" and, of course, stunning acts of circus artistry.

(Marymoor Park, Southeast Redmond, Wednesday-Sunday)

DANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Roméo et Juliette

Romeo et Juliette is a PNB classic, featuring music by Prokofiev and choreography by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Back in 2009, when Pacific Northwest Ballet first performed this version, Jen Graves wrote that artistic director Peter Boal "has beefed up PNB's short, experimental repertory, but his updating of [Kent Stowell's] Romeo and Juliet with Roméo et Juliette is proof that he's undermining convention on all fronts, refusing to ghettoize experimentalism. His unified vision can reach even the big-story ballets. And the audience is eating it up. It's understandable: Roméo et Juliette is hot. It seduces the audience with everything the dancers have, not just some of it—their command and their release; their Olympian ability not just to spin bolt upright but also to ache; their fingers, eyes, mouths; their acting. Feels are copped. Making out is not symbolized: It occurs."

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Cat Tower!

You'll never look at pet accessories the same way after seeing this collection of free-standing sculptures inspired by the work of Frank Crow, aka the guy who invented cat towers.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

Christopher Paul Jordan (from the United States) and Arnaldo James (from Trinidad and Tobago) engage in a conversation about the global Black diaspora and the Black public space in this joint speculative project. The exhibition centers on a soundproof recording booth called The Interim, which will be accessible only to self-identified Black individuals. Participants are invited to record their predictions and prophecies for the future, which will be compiled on a hard drive and stored in a time capsule

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Future Machine vol 4. NO[W]HERE

Electric Coffin's ongoing project explores the intersection of art and industry. Volume 4 is focused on transformation, technology, and humanity.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Lauren Halsey: 2021 Knight | Lawrence Prize Winner

Afrofuturism and funk pervade LA-based artist Lauren Halsey's work, whether it's a sculpture or a site-specific installation. She's this year's recipient of the Seattle Art Museum’s Gwendolyn Knight | Jacob Lawrence Prize.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Friday-Sunday; opening)