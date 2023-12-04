The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 4-10, 2023

Jump to: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

WEDNESDAY

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits your well-deserved "Bah, humbug," I recommend taking this dependable Yuletide delight for a spin. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 48th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with a bunch of intrusive ghosts and a notably grumpy old dude. What could be more Christmassy than that? LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown Seattle)

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Alaska...a Christmas Show

Say HIEEEE to Alaska Thunderfuck, because she’s wiggling seductively down a chimney and into town. She'll pull "heartwarming" stories and songs from her sleigh to warm your icy ticker this time around—I'm hoping for something in the vein of her albums Anus, Poundcake, and Vagina. The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season two winner has been busy lately; she hosts the Race Chaser podcast with fellow former contestant Willam and still makes time to call for a ceasefire. LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Do Not Go Gentle: Three Queer AIDS Films

On Wednesdays through December 13, Northwest Film Forum will screen a series of "decidedly queer" films spotlighting the life experiences of those directly impacted by the AIDS virus. The series continues this week with Gregg Araki's seminal queer flick The Living End, which tells the story of an HIV-positive freelance writer on the lam. It's set to a badass hardcore industrial soundtrack. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Local filmmaker Jeremy Cropf’s hybrid Holiday Horror series will take an in-depth look at the feel-bad grindhouse slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night, which follows an axe-wielding Santa's Christmas Eve punishment of the naughty-listers in town. Upon its '84 release, people got fussy. The flick inspired what Variety described as a “rising chorus of protests" against its possibly "traumatizing" depiction of a splatter-happy Santa, and Siskel and Ebert climbed onto their soap boxes to shame the film's production team. In other words, it's a total blast if you're into gnarly, low-budget, mean-spirited horror. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

THURSDAY

PERFORMANCE

Poog: The Road to Christmas

The hags are coming!!! Poog (Goop backward) is the unhinged blend of hypochondria, consumerism, and millennial ennui that you might not have known you needed, served up on a platter covered in retinoids and permed lashes. Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak are on the road for the holidays, so prepare for some lymphatic drainage in the form of diatribes on skincare and microgreens. If you are exhausted by the endless, girlbossy guides to optimizing, glass skin, and supplements that occupy nearly every corner of Beyonce's internet, Berlant and Novak are here for you—not to debunk or fact-check these things, but to laugh along. ("The original batch of snake oil had to have had something in it," says Novak.) LC

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Christmas Ship Parade of Boats

Because nothing says Christmas like giant ships covered in lights, the waters around Seattle will get a little more sparkly this season as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship leads a parade of holiday cheer. You can grab a spot on the lead boat, deck out your own boat in lights and follow along in the water, or stake out one of the many excellent shoreside viewpoints if you're boatless like us. The parade will gather in Lake Union and head westward through the Fremont Cut, where you can find a free viewing party at Evanston Plaza. SL

(Lake Union)

LIVE MUSIC

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull: The Trilogy Tour

Enrique Iglesias sounded a lot like Elmo at a recent concert in Canada, begging the question: Has this man been using Auto-Tune the whole time? Or is he the real voice behind the red-haired puppet? The world may never know, because he will be quitting the music biz after the release of his album, Final (Vol. 2) (seems suspicious if you ask me). This may be your last chance to see the dreamy-eyed, muppet-voiced singer IRL, so don't live a life full of regrets. And, to make things even more enticing, this is a tripled-headlined tour featuring beloved baldy Pitbull (aka Mr. Wolrdwide) and multi-hyphenate superstar Ricky Martin. AV

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Natalia Lafourcade

Soprano superstar Natalia Lafourcade, who holds the record for most Latin Grammys won by a female artist, will stop by on her De Todas Las Flores tour to support her first album of original music since 2015. Describing the album as a "musical diary," De Todas Las Flores gets vulnerable with lyrics regarding heartbreak, loss, and grief through Latin jazz croons and Joni Mitchell-esque acoustics. AV

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Vagabon

Speaking about her adventurous new album, Sorry I Haven't Called, Vagabon told the Guardian that she just "didn't feel like being introspective." However, that lack of introspection did not sacrifice her sharp, cutting lyricism. The album is honest and conversational with a refreshing breeze of effervescent electro-pop. She will support the new album alongside the indie R&B project Nourished by Time. AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Alcott and Improv: Breaking the Mold

In the words of EverOut music calendar editor Audrey Vann, it's Little Women Winter. (If you hadn't noticed, there are Little Women screenings, a theatrical interpretation, and now a Little Women improv set. Try to keep up!!) Seattle Rep and Bandit Theater will band together to present this night of 19th-century-approved comedy, in which a special guest will read passages from the iconic Alcott tome and Bandit's cast of improvisers will create scenes off the cuff. The set will feature exclusively women performers and performers of marginalized genders in comedy. LC

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown)

Jingle All the Gay

Don’t you DARE pout at this "brilliant deranged" (TimeOut New York) jubilee, lest you make the naughty list of fabulous fruitcakes like Tito Bonito, Woody Shticks, Kylie Mooncakes, and Cherdonna Shinatra. Jingle All the Gay is bound to stuff your stockings with luminous burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and musical performances in one hilarious celebration of chosen family. In other words, they're making the yuletide gay!! Get it? It’s Christmas-themed. Bless. LC

(West Hall (Oddfellows Building))

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

CloZee: Microworlds Tour

Renowned French producer Chloé Herry—aka CloZee—will bring her imaginative and technically precise bass sounds to the Showbox SoDo in support of her third album, Microworlds. Thinking of an eyeball as its own little planet, the album explores "how humans are related to our vast universe" through a combination of reflective instrumental samples and danceable beats. AV

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Seattle Men's Chorus Presents: A TREEmendous Holiday

The Seattle Men's Chorus will make the yuletide gay with a festive, fun-filled performance that proclaims to be the Pacific Northwest’s "gayest sing-a-long." The chorus will perform dazzling carols of the season, such as revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more. Look forward to snazzy tree costumes, sensational singing, humorous dancing, and plenty of holiday cheer. Plus, while all the performances are family-friendly, this year's lineup will include an abbreviated and interactive show specifically for little ones with short attention spans. AV

(Benaroya Hall S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, Pike Pine Retail Core)

READINGS & TALKS

Bushwick Book Club 2023-24 Season: Bushwick Bestiary

The Bushwick Book Club isn't some stuffy after-school program—they're a collective of badass local musicians who also happen to be avid readers. This week, the ensemble will enter the "fourth chapter" of their 2023-24 season with a concert inspired by three local poets: E. Briskin, Justine Chan, and Tanya Holtland. Crafting original songs inspired by their respective books—Briskin's Orange, Chan's Should You Lose All Reason(s), and Holtland's Requisite—the performance will tackle a range of themes like grief, race, climate change, and resistance. AV

PERFORMANCE

O-Jak Bridge Festival 2023

Presented by MiYoung Margolis Dance Collective (MMDC), a Seattle-based company, and Adage Ballet Academy, this evening of multicultural dance blends classical ballet performance with contemporary, K-pop, hip-hop, and folk dance styles to reimagine the story of Swan Lake. The festival takes its name from a traditional Korean fairy tale: "O-Jak Bridge refers to the bridge that crows and magpies make once a year to connect the male and female main characters," the promotional materials report. LC

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Bill Callahan

Former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk wrote: "Bill Callahan has a deep, warm, gentle baritone that feels like a cozy sweater of sound curling around your consciousness, and his stripped-bare folk songwriting is acoustic-guitar-driven relaxation. You just want to snuggle up in it and take a siesta. He’s been around a real long time, formerly performing under the Smog moniker (you’ve heard 'Cold Blooded Old Times'—it was tapped in the High Fidelity soundtrack), until re-assuming his given name with 2007’s Woke on a Whaleheart." Callahan will return to Seattle in support of his nineteenth studio album, YTI⅃AƎЯ, which filters his personal experiences through a kaleidoscope of whimsical folktales. AV

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Wizard People, Dear Seattle

Ho, ho, dear reader...check in with Harry, Haggar, and "Roast Beefy Weefy" at this unauthorized parody of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which has very little to do with J.K. Rowling's TERFy bullshit and instead celebrates the book with self-contained, Mystery Science Theater 3000-style, fourth-wall-breaking schlock. (If you haven't yet experienced the absurd satire, it's 100% worth a listen.) Dress in costume and you might score a prize, too. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Holiday Tea in the Fireside Room

Instead of gazing at a virtual Yule log video, take your tea beside an actual roaring, crackling hearth at Hotel Sorrento’s Fireside Room, a Mad Men–worthy old-school vision in opulent ochre mahogany paneling. You can nosh on posh teatime fare as you sink into a squishy high-backed leather chair and enjoy sounds played on a baby grand piano. If you’re lucky, you might even spy the ghost of Alice B. Toklas, who is rumored to roam the halls of the hotel. JB

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

SPAM New Media Festival

SPAM's 2023 program began in August with an activation at Freeway Park by the University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates. DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it, so the experience brought the park to life with sound performances, installations, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. The explorations will continue all month: SPAM's tech-driven art "resonates with the notion of unlearning one’s privileges and positions of power," and the festival's free performances and exhibitions include collaborations with Henry Art Gallery, Mini Mart City Park, Method Gallery, Gallery 4Culture, Jack Straw Cultural Center, Georgetown Steam Plant, and Meany Hall at the University of Washington. Click here for a full list of events and head out with an open mind. LC

(Jack Straw Cultural Center, Monday-Friday)

FILM

Dream Scenario

Fans of last year's Everything Everywhere All at Once will likely dig Dream Scenario, which continues A24's recent propensity for gonzo dream sequences and madcap visuals with a fun plotline: Nicolas Cage stars as a typical dude whose life flip-flops when he begins appearing in millions of people's dreams. If that sounds familiar, you're not wrong—it seems likely that the film was inspired by This Man, who allegedly began appearing in dreams back in 2006. Does this mean we'll start to see more flicks based on old memes, guerilla marketing tactics, and internet hoaxes? I'm here for it. LC (SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Saltburn

Emerald Fennell's latest film is nothing if not polarizing ("Saltburn is the sort of embarrassment you’ll put up with for 75 minutes. But not for 127," says the New York Times), but as the world's preeminent Barry Keoghan stan, I have to at least entertain the idea that it has legs. Saltburn is billed as a "wicked tale of privilege and desire" (oOoOo) that sees an Oxford student attempt to infiltrate the aristocratic world of a classmate on an "eccentric family’s sprawling estate." (Has anything good ever happened at a "sprawling estate?") If you like Agatha Christie and drugs, this one might hit. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Holdovers

It's November. It's time to watch Paul Giamatti act his little heart out as a curmudgeonly educator at a New England prep school in the '60s, where a gaggle of students have been left behind on Christmas break. Honestly, though, have you ever heard a film premise that made you want to wear wool socks and drink apple cider more than this one? Plus, and perhaps most importantly, The Holdovers was directed by Alexander Payne, aka the guy who made Election and that movie about wine. It's going to be funny and charming!!! Enjoy. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Tuesday)

Anatomy of a Fall

In one of Burial's unreleased tracks, you will find a sample that makes this claim: "It's like people had forgotten how to make a tune." Something similar can be said about the cinema of the procedural. It's hard to find a director who can do it right, who deeply understands the form. This is why Anatomy of a Fall, a French film by Justine Triet, is so remarkable: It's 100% a thriller. There is a crime, an investigation, a suspect, and, of course, lots of drama in the court. Triet builds all of the questions (Who did it? What are we missing? Why is the man nearly blind? What about the music? The aspirin?) into a solid maze. And the tension increases the closer we get to its core. Anatomy of a Fall (what a great title) deserved the Palme d'Or it won at this year's Cannes Film Festival. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Boy and the Heron

Over the last 30 years, Studio Ghibli has become legendary for its lush visuals, emotional and affecting storytelling, and poetic, intelligent approach to nature and the more-than-human world. One of its central figures is (duh) cofounder Hayao Miyazaki, who has made some of the studio's most revered flicks (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki's Delivery Service among them). He's also the most endearingly idiosyncratic director, like, maybe ever, and has announced, then broken, his retirement a total of four times. Never change, Miyazaki!! Anyway, if you're a Ghibli fan, you probably know all of this and are already jazzed for his first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and The Heron. It's a hand-drawn, semi-autobiographical fantasy that seems likely to fall in line with all of the reasons you love him already. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Miracle on 2nd

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” JB

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on 2nd) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks range from the "Merry Spritzmas" (Prosecco, aperitif, tawny port, cognac, lemon, falernum, fig preserves, and cardamom bitters) to the "Jingle Bird" (bourbon, pineapple rum, Campari, lime, pineapple, and "jingle mix"). JB

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

The Stranger's Holiday Drink Week

'Tis the season for warming wintry libations, from mulled wine to spiked cocoa. Ready to get your nog on? The Stranger has you covered with our Holiday Drink Week, a new annual tradition that debuted last year. And the best part? They’re only 12 BUCKS! For one week only, you'll find a variety of exclusive holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. Why not round up some friends, bundle up in your coziest attire, and head out on a self-guided booze tour? One thing's for certain: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer. JB

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

COMMUNITY

Winterfest

Every holiday season, the Seattle Center transforms into Winterfest, where visitors will find seasonal decor, live performances on the weekends, and of course, the beloved miniature winter train and village. For the first time this year, we're getting a European-inspired outdoor Christmas market offering gifts from local and international vendors and tasty treats like glühwein and bratwurst. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2023

Grab some hot cocoa and get cozy with your friends, family, or Hinge date at this wintertime immersive experience full of giant glowing animal and nature scape lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Kids and those of us who are kids at heart will enjoy a magical snowy world in a polar regions exhibit, and marvel at brilliantly lit parrots and toucans in the Fine Feathered Friends zone. Arachnophobes might want to skip the Bugs and Blooms display, where vibrant flowers and giant spiders line your path (though we bet they won't bite). Let your imagination run wild in the Fantastical Folklore Realm as you search for mythical beasts from the white dragon to a pegasus. SL

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Monday-Sunday)

Meowga - Yoga with Cats

If you're anything like the EverOut staff, the phrase "yoga with cats" definitely perked up your ears. It's true: You can practice yoga alongside stretchy felines in Seattle Meowtropolitan's cat lounge, which up to 25 kitties from Regional Animal Services of King County call home. It's better than doing another Yoga with Adriene video in your house pants. The all-levels Hatha class is adaptive and focused on the breath, so you'll leave feeling more peaceful, and probably a little more covered in cat hair. Win-win, in my opinion. LC

(Seattle Meowtropolitan, Wallingford, Tuesday, Saturday-Sunday)

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a giant ship covered in lights, the waters around Seattle will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Puget Sound. Those who pay to hop aboard can enjoy holiday-themed food and drink, a community choir performance, and a reading of "‘Twas the Night Before Christmas" during the three-hour cruise. The 8th Annual Parade of Boats, where everyone is invited to deck their boats out in lights and join in on the fun, will take place on Friday, December 8, with a number of excellent shoreside viewpoints for us plebes who don't own boats. SL

(Various locations around Puget Sound, Friday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Honored to Tell

The first cohort to graduate from the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute will share their oral history and "Black memory work" in this culminating exhibition, which was inspired by interviews with Black longshore workers, barbers, dancers, educators, and beauticians. I'm stoked to see Ricky Reyes, Eboni Wyatt, and Sierra Parsons's Making.Wavs zine and immersive reading room, Ariel Paine's barbershop installation, and Brenetta Ward's quilted scrolls. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Tuesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

We Are Puget Sound

If you call the Puget Sound region home, it's worth it to learn more about the wildlife and cultures that also reside in and around the Salish Sea, from Southern resident orcas and Chinook salmon to community gardeners and Coast Salish tribes. The Burke Museum's new exhibition We Are Puget Sound "explores the marvel of our area" with canoe models, clam baskets, and specimens from its fish, plant, and fossil collections, plus photos and profiles of Salish Sea protectors. This is fascinating stuff, people! (The exhibition is based on the book We Are Puget Sound: Discovering and Recovering the Salish Sea, published by Braided River in partnership with Washington Conservation Action; you can snag a copy from Elliott Bay before you see the exhibit.) LC

(Burke Museum, University District, Tuesday-Sunday)

Satpreet Kahlon: the inscrutable shape of longing

After winning the 2021 BAM Biennial: Architecture & Urban Design Award of Excellence, Satpreet Kahlon was granted the opportunity to present a solo exhibition at the museum, and the inscrutable shape of longing began to take shape. The Indian-born, US-raised artist explores how cultural and ancestral histories intermingle to inform the "messiness, contradictions, and nuances" of embodied life. Kahlon drew from her experiences of displacement and colonization's aftermath to create a "multisensory constellation of video, image, and sound" in a web-like installation. I'm especially intrigued by Kahlon's use of mirrored acrylic, which splinters and refracts archival footage of Panjabi folk rituals into "hundreds of tiny fragments reflected across the gallery." LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)

Emily Counts: So Familiar

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new exhibition So Familiar, Counts's coven of life-sized ceramic figures "stand in ceremony," each paired with a folkloric animal familiar. The exhibition expands upon her previous exhibition, Sea of Vapors, at the now-shuttered Museum of Museums, so expect more themes of growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, plus sensory oddities and nostalgic features. LC (studio e, Georgetown, Thursday-Saturday)

Well Well Projects: Companions

This cross-city pollination invites eight artists from the Portland collective Well Well Projects to showcase work in Seattle, while Vestibule artists will install an exhibition in Portland. Guest curated by prolific creator Alyson Provax, Well Well's exhibition, Companions, displays works by more than half of the member-run gallery collective's members. The show "operates as a forest," meaning that the multimedia work presented helps "create an environment of unique species that have come together in ways both interdependent and at odds." Expect a wide range of mediums, including paper-cutting, collage, ceramics, and more. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, Thursday-Saturday)

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars

Los Angeles-born light experience Astra Lumina will illuminate the Seattle Chinese Garden all month long, transforming the botanical space into a "wonder of visiting stars" with projections, lighting, music, and "astral energy." OoOoO! Bundle up to stroll down the celestial pathway; you're promised to encounter "cosmic visions and astral song." (You may also want to pop an edible first.) I think it'd be the perfect way to celebrate New Year's Eve—lock your resolutions into place with a fake shooting star or twenty. LC

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview, Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

The scenic Canadian film festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta will head to Seattle, sharing the best of the best in mind-bamboozling outdoor filmmaking, environmental storytelling, and mountain sportsmanship. LC

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown Seattle, Wednesday-Thursday)

PERFORMANCE

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on the Christmas spirit. Yippee ki-yay, am I right!? Sketch writers from The Habit have teamed up with Seattle Public Theater for the production, confirming that no holiday season is complete without a few pesky German terrorists. LC

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

Little Women

It's not easy to improve upon greatness, and to me, "greatness" is personified by the 1994 film Little Women starring the trifecta of perfection that is Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, and Kirsten Dunst. (No, not the Greta Gerwig one. I said what I said!!) But hey, this theatrical interpretation might change my mind. Based on Louisa May Alcott's courageous 1869 novel, which dared to envision an "unladylike" woman author who writes penny dreadfuls and rejects her rich hottie neighbor, this production of Little Women was adapted by playwright Kate Hamill. I am hoping to see Amy put a clothespin on her nose. LC

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol

Dickens' holiday tale may feel familiar to you, but as it turns out, A Christmas Carol can transform into something totally unexpected (and hilarious). Based on audience suggestions, a team of improvisers will reimagine Ebenezer Scrooge's world in this Yuletide rollercoaster ride. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

It's The Nutcracker—you already know the premise, but it never really gets old, does it? Tchaikovsky’s magical score will spring to life again in this sugar plum-packed rendition of the longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets. Let's say you're all Nutcrackered out, though. Here are some little-known facts that might entice you: The production's eight Polichinelle costumes are decked out with 640 black pom-poms, and there are 154 costumes in the show, not counting duplicates. The scenery is made up of 3,000 square yards of fabric, and 98 yards of faux fur were used to create the mice. (Personally, there's nothing like 98 yards of faux fur to get me into the holiday spirit.) LC

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War On Christmas!

Scott Shoemaker (aka Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Saturday)

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Seattle's own "Second Lady of Entertainment" will return to the stage with some Christmassy razzle-dazzle this month. Alongside Stranger Genius award-winning composer and musician Chris Jeffries, Dina Martina will deliver the surreal comedy and festive tunes for which she's been known and loved for over 25 years. (Her show was described by former Stranger editor Chase Burns as "cozy but disorienting," and John Waters calls her act "some new kind of twisted art,” so buckle in for a holiday fever dream.) LC

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown Seattle, Friday-Saturday)

LIVE MUSIC

Tremolo Fest

Tremolo Fest will vibrate the walls of the Central Saloon with three days of experimental free-wave weirdos blasting out shoegaze, dream pop, psych-rock, and other droney sounds. Some highlights from the lineup include pioneering soul-tinged shoegaze group the Veldt, dreamy post-punk band Fotoform, and psychedelic garage ensemble Black Nite Crash. AV

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

South Lake Union Winter Market

If you didn't get enough of Urban Craft Uprising's artsy, anti-big-box offerings this year, head to South Lake Union for dozens more booths from buzzy brands and artisans. Pop by the free event to peruse divination decks by Dark Days Tarot, fermented hot sauces by Splat, and gourmet dog treats by Puddles Barkery. LC

(Van Vorst Plaza, South Lake Union, Thursday-Friday)



Winter Renegade Craft Fair 2023

Serving up a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed trinkets and big box stores, Renegade Craft Fair purports to be "the broadest-reaching curated craft showcase in the world." It'll return with goodies from over 180 vendors representing the best of the Pacific Northwest and beyond—skincare enthusiasts, plant parents, and fans of checkerboard patterns should find something to smile about. Why not snatch up some crafty wares from indie artists and bites from on-site food vendors? It's what you deserve. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Saturday-Sunday)