The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: May 9-15, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Robert Evans presents After the Revolution: A Novel

Investigative journalist Robert Evans, the voice behind bad-guy history podcast Behind the Bastards, has written a visionary dystopic novel. After the Revolution, inspired by Evans's reporting experiences in international conflict zones, envisions the collapse of the United States in 2070 after a violent civil war.

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Anand Wilder with Mt Fog

After indie rock trio Yeasayer split in 2019, co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder found himself acclimating from a life of consistent touring to quarantining with his family in their Brooklyn home. It was in this climate that Wilder began recording his debut solo album, I Don't Know My Words, a homespun acoustic album that takes cues from '70s folk-rock to tell vulnerable tales of the pandemic panic and confinement-driven romantic challenges. He will play in support of the album alongside folktronica project Mt Fog.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont)

Son Lux

The experimental NYC-based trio Son Lux, who recently composed the soundtrack for the sci-fi blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once, finds a unique sound by combining equal parts post-rock and electronica. The band will play songs off of their album, Tomorrows III, after a set from Brooklyn rapper Nappy Nina.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Vieux Farka Touré

Many have called Touré “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” but if so, it's the Hendrix of “Little Wing” and “One Rainy Wish,” not of “Fire” or “Love or Confusion.” Generally, though, the comparison's a stretch, because Vieux's touch is so beguilingly feathery and fluid and averse to the wild distortions that marked Jimi's work. Both musicians are virtuosi, obviously, but in quite different idioms. Touré doesn't need to bask in the reflected glory of saint Jimi, but if the tag draws more people to explore the former's music, that's cool. DAVE SEGAL

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Leah Thomas with Hannah Wilson: The Intersection Between Environmentalism, Racism, and Privilege

Activist Leah Thomas offers a call to action in The Intersectional Environmentalist, a guide for justice-minded changemakers and an ode to planetary healing. Thomas, who coined the term "intersectional environmentalism," looks closely at the overlaps between environmentalism, racism, and privilege, arguing that civil and environmental rights must be fought for simultaneously in order to achieve collective liberation. Thomas will be joined by Hannah Wilson, a queer, disabled, deaf, and Black non-binary community builder. Wilson is the Farm Manager at Yes Farm with the Black Farmers Collective and co-chair of the Environmental Justice Committee for the City of Seattle.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Be Bold Now 2022: Unleashing the Limitless Potential of Women

This annual event gives a round of applause to the innovative women ushering in changes that accelerate equality. Be Bold Now features a panel of influential women working to reduce domestic violence, help women adjust to life after incarceration, and empower refugees with new skills. Attendees will be able to access the talks online or in person.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

FILM

This Much I Know to Be True

Fans of Nick Cave's intense baritone will appreciate this documentary, which delves into the legendary singer's relationship with his Bad Seeds bandmate, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis. Expect a long look behind the scenes of the Bad Seeds album Ghosteen, as well as Carnage, an album created by the duo.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

MUSIC

HTRK + M. Caye Castagnetto

For people who think early Cowboy Junkies sound too cluttered and raucous, you may find Melbourne, Australia duo HTRK more in line with your chill demeanor. Consisting of vocalist Jonnine Standish and guitarist/producer Nigel Yang, HTRK (pronounced “Hate Rock”) have been honing their minimalist anti-torch songs since 2005. DAVE SEGAL

(Substation, Fremont)

King Youngblood (Album Release)

A rock trio that has been called “Seattle’s Alt Rock Princes” by Alternative Press, King Youngblood will celebrate the release of their new album, Big Thank, alongside guitarist Ayron Jones, producer Eric Lilavois, Nicolle Swims of "gunk-pop" band Black Ends, composer Phillip Peterson, and beatmaker Beats by Cotto.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

2022 Denny Lecture: Seven Generations of Duwamish History with BJ Cummings

Often, European and American settler sources diminish the role of Indigenous peoples in the shaping of history, opting to push a colonialist narrative instead. Author BJ Cummings aims to change that in The River That Made Seattle: A Human and Natural History of the Duwamish. Cummings shares her robust research in this talk, shedding light on the stories of seven generations of Native family histories.

(Museum of History & Industry [MOHAI], South Lake Union)

Francis Fukuyama with Eric Liu

Political scientist Francis Fukuyama argues that liberal democracies and Western capitalism might signal the end of human sociocultural evolution. He'll share his controversial opinions and discuss his new book, Liberalism and Its Discontents, alongside Eric Liu, writer, CEO of Citizen University, and director of the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship & American Identity Program.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

THURSDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Conversations for Change: What's Happening with Reproductive Rights and What You Can Do About It

A recently leaked draft opinion, which may lead to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, has left many Americans feeling disturbed, confused, and afraid (to say the absolute least). That's where this discussion comes in. Local lawmakers, Representative Harris-Talley and Representative Thai, will join abortion provider Dr. Anuj Khattar to share their first-hand experiences with protecting reproductive rights and offer thoughts on how you can help, too.

(The Collective Seattle, South Lake Union)

FOOD & DRINK

Baby Goats & Brews

This wildly popular event, which allows guests to cuddle small ruminant critters while downing brews from Reuben's, is back after being on hiatus for the last few years. Proceeds will benefit volunteer-run charity Puget Sound Goat Rescue, which saves the lives of more than 100 goats every year with its work rescuing, caring for, and finding new homes for goats in need.

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

MUSIC

Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren

Smooth groove legend Daryl Hall (half of Hall & Oates) will stop by with The Daryl's House Band just after the release of Before After, a retrospective album of solo works and live recordings from his Live From Daryl’s House webcast. Here’s hoping that opener and fellow classic rock-heavy Todd Rundgren will play some songs off of his 1972 glam-rock masterpiece Something/Anything?.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Seattle-based ensemble Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will pour you a glass of soul-jazz infused with Jimmy Smith flavored organs, Motown spiced rhythms, and Jimi Hendrix seasoned guitars. This feel-good concoction is what your soul needs!

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Saba: The Back Home Tour

On his new album, Few Good Things, posi-vibe rapper Saba takes his influences from growing up on the west side of Chicago and his newfound wealth and success. He will headline in support of the album alongside rapper femdot., singer-songwriter Amindi, and Joseph Chilliams of hip-hop group Pivot Gang.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

The Sound of Space: Sci-Fi Film Music

Under the direction of conductor Robert Ames, the Seattle Symphony will take you on an action-packed musical journey to a galaxy far, far away with a performance of epic sci-fi film scores including Alien, The Martian, Arrival, Foundation, and more.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Nghi Vo

Hugo Award-winning fantasy maven Nghi Vo will present her sparkly newest novel, Siren Queen, at this event. The novel imagines a pre-code Hollywood world steeped in dangerous, ancient magic.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Cherry Presents: Conducta

UK-based DJ and "Soundcloud sensation" Conducta melds together UK garage, hip-hop, and soundsystem culture into a unique style that has made him into one of today's most in-demand DJs. But first, local selectors P.Ross and Austin Robertson will take the controls.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown)

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) with Spirit Award

Fresh off the heels of their new album, Let It Be Blue, Nic Offer and his NYC-based dance-punk troupe bring their kaleidoscopic sounds back to town with local support from dream-pop artist Spirit Award.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Insomnia: The Bach Goldberg Variations

This might be the only concert out there where falling asleep is the goal. The string trio including violinist Kristin Lee, violist Juan Miguel Hernandez, and cellist Efe Baltacigil will explore music for insomnia with The Bach Goldberg Variations, originally composed for harpsichord by Johann Sebastian Bach for Johann Gottlieb Goldberg to lull 17th Century Count Keyserling back to sleep on his restless nights.

(415 Westlake, South Lake Union)

Sigur Rós

Although Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have not released a proper studio album in nearly a decade, the band has been busy with projects such as the first-time release of their 2002 orchestral work Odin's Raven Magic, a slew of multimedia experiments/ambient soundbaths, and now a world tour.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Daniel Habif: Ruge Tour

As one of the most renowned Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world, Daniel Habif has delivered hundreds of talks on self-help, meditation, and spirituality. He's also a writer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, resonating with millions through a commitment to authenticity and motivation. Habif just announced the release of a new book, Las Trampas del Miedo—hopefully, he'll share the scoop at this talk.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Context, Culture, and Construction: The Design Triad that Shapes Seattle

Learn more about the city's skyline in this architectural tour, which also delves into the cultural and historical aspects of Seattle's development. Attendees will hear about the early days of Seattle's downtown as well as the modern identity of the area, which is shaped by architectural designs like Rem Koolhaas’s asymmetric, cantilevered Central Library.

(Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Downtown)

Northwest Green Home Tour

Kermit says it's not easy being green, but this eco-friendly home tour might change his mind. With both in-person and virtual options, attendees will take a peek at the latest remodels and energy retrofits found in sustainable, "green" new homes throughout the Puget Sound area.

(Various locations around Puget Sound)

FOOD & DRINK

Buds: A Tomo Dinner Series with Chef Carlo Mirarchi

Former Canlis chef Brady William's up-and-coming restaurant Tomo recently announced a new dinner event series in which Williams collaborates with some of his "chef-buds." This event will find him teaming up with Carlo Mirarchi of the famed New York pizzeria Roberta's and its neighboring Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Blanca. Menu details are TBA.

(TOMO, White Center)

Reuben's Haze Fest

Get hazed and confused with 16 different hazy beers, including guest taps and one-off infusions, from the acclaimed Reuben's Brews.

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

Seattle World Whisky Day

Over 20 craft distilleries from around the world will showcase their brown liquors, including single-malts, bourbons, and ryes. If you find something you like, you can get a bottle shipped to your door. Plus, listen to music, nosh on food truck fare, and enjoy other entertainment.

(Redmond Downtown Park, Redmond)

MUSIC

Arrington de Dionyso, Noel Kennon, Pink Void, and Sarah Pyle

Expand your mind with an evening of experimental music featuring "trance punk" musician Arrington de Dionyso, ambient electronic artist Noel Kennon, drone/soundscape project Pink Void led by "noise queen" Crystal Perez, and experimental flutist Sarah Pyle.

(Gallery 1412, Central District)

Big K.R.I.T

Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. (that stands for King Remembered In Time) is known for his sincere rhymes and booming production that riffs on ‘90s Southern rap style. On his latest output, Digital Roses Don't Die, he finds new ground with polished retro-funk production that Pitchfork described as "love-soaked retrofuturism." Catch him after opening sets from fellow rappers Elhae and Price.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Curtis Harding with Joshy Soul

Former backup singer to the stars Curtis Harding has stepped into the spotlight with his lustrous potion of classic soul, gospel, R&B, and psych-pop that he's dubbed "slop 'n' soul." Harding will play some kaleidoscopic soul tunes from his latest album If Words Were Flowers, after an opening set from LA-based vocalist Joshy Soul. (Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Fontaines D.C. with Just Mustard

Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. have had a big past few years with a Grammy nomination, multiple television performances, and headline arena shows across the UK. Now, in support of their critically acclaimed album Skinty Fia, the quintet will bring their adventurous post-punk back to our neck of the woods. Fellow Irish rock band Just Mustard will get the noisy tunes flowing.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Holi by the Ocean Des Moines

Holi is a popular Indian festival celebrating spring renewal with dancing, singing, and throwing colored powders. Sounds like a blast! Join in on the "Festival of Colors" on the saltwater shores of Puget Sound, complete with Bollywood dances and vibes provided by DJ Gabbar. Pro tip: dress in white and you'll leave the event drenched in a rainbow of color.

(Saltwater State Park, Des Moines)

Julianna Barwick with Malibu

Using instruments and detectable lyrics sparingly, electronic composer Julianna Barwick primarily employs layers and loops of her voice to create puddles of emotion that Mercury contributor Raquel Nasser noted as being “enough to leave you sobbing over a loved one or reveling in a sense of calm.” Like-minded French composer Malibu will start off the evening with her emotive ambient soundscapes.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park)

Kuinka: '90s Throwback Party with Payge Turner

Seattle folk-pop group Kuinka will take you back to the days of Crystal Pepsi, crushed velvet, and pencil-thin eyebrows with a special cover night playing all of their favorite hits from the '90s.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Off99 Presents: Ron Trent

Legendary Chicago-hailing DJ Ron Trent will pack your Saturday night with booming house bangers that will have you dancing into oblivion. Local Off99 DJs will get the party started.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Samantha Boshnack: “Uncomfortable Subjects”

Join Seattle-based trumpeter/composer Samantha Boshnack as she premieres “Uncomfortable Subjects," a thirteen-member song cycle that draws on her correspondence with conceptual artist and writer Natasha Marin and poet Jane Wong.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford)

Stevie Nicks

Former Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and beloved good witch Stevie Nicks will return to the Gorge for the first time since her Enchanted Tour back in 1998. If you watched her 2020 concert film, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, then you know what to expect: her classic hits, a sprinkling of deep cuts, and her signature whimsical garb.

(Gorge Amphitheatre, George)

The Righteous Mothers

The Righteous Mothers are a quartet of PNW music veterans/funny ladies who love serving up harmony-driven folk-rock interpretations of everyday joys and issues.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Inscape Arts Open House: Spring 2022

Seattle's largest art studio building will throw open its doors to the public after a two-year hiatus. With four floors of open studios, you're bound to find something that suits your aesthetic. Expect performances, a raffle, and opportunities to get involved with the preservation of the cultural haven.

(Inscape, Industrial District)

The Standing Nation

Actor, artist, and educator Mik Kuhlman presents this interdisciplinary work alongside a team of creative collaborators. The Standing Nation illuminates the secret world of trees, presented to small audiences in intimate forest settings. Infused with "feminine perspectives" on forestry research, the performance highlights the ability of trees to strategize and connect without words for the good of the whole forest.

(Vashon Repertory Theatre, Vashon Island)

VISUAL ART

Another One Bites the Crust

Pop by this book signing and drawing exhibition celebrating graphic novelist Sarah Romano Diehl's latest release, Another One Bites the Crust. You'll find more contemporary art offerings throughout the historic neighborhood for the Georgetown Art Attack .

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

Transitional Visions

Cornish College of the Arts juniors come together in this group exhibition highlighting collaborative works made in the school's Interdisciplinary Arts department. The result of 15 weeks of communal art practice, Transitional Visions considers themes ofconsumption, identity, alternate realities, and transformation through multimedia works.

(Specialist, Pioneer Square)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Aurora with Sub Urban

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora perfectly encapsulates her noted influences, with the youthful whimsy of Björk, the vocal range of Kate Bush, and the ethereal production of Enya. She will bring her avant-pop to town supporting her latest album, The Gods We Can Touch, with an opening set from kindred weirdo-pop star Sub Urban.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

mxmtoon

The artist known as mxmtoon (pronounced “em-ex-em-toon,” n00bs) has, like so many musicians her age (21), found her fame on the internet. It started with cute footage of family vacations on her YouTube channel. Then, it was clips of adorably awkward confessionals and tart original songs played on ukulele. Years later, she has amassed a global fanbase and has a debut full-length that blends her quaint, diary entry-like tunes with lush, textured pop. She may be a mystery to you olds but best believe your adorable nieces and nephews know all the words to “seasonal depression” and “prom dress.” ROBERT HAM

(The Showbox, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

KUOW Celebrates 70: Seven Decades of Community Radio

KUOW had humble beginnings as a student-run station, developing over 70 years to become a strong community resource. This anniversary celebration reflects on seven decades of independent nonprofit radio with station show hosts Bill Radke and Ross Reynolds, plus special guests. Stick around for a live taping of KUOW's new show Soundside, which tells community stories that foster connection.

(Town Hall, First Hill)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Upper Left Comedy Festival

With three days of solid stand-up, Upper Left Comedy Fest showcases the best in local and national talent. Expect side-splitting acts from crowd fave comics like Ron Lynch, Jackie Kashian, Derek Sheen, David Gborie, Emmett Montgomery, Monica Nevi, and Andy Iwancio.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Red May Seattle 2022

This annual, intellectual "vacation from capitalism" ("the most star-studded regular radical left event in Seattle," as The Stranger's Charles Mudede has written) offers new takes on Marx, equality, and economics in community spaces.

(Virtual and The Beacon, Monday-Sunday)

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, Friday-Saturday)

Southeast Asia x Seattle Film and Literature Festival

Streaming nearly 40 short films from Southeast Asia and its diaspora, this festival also includes virtual panels on the region's creative practice, art, and anthropology. SEAxSEA merges cinema and literature with a common goal of seeing as a form of resistance and activism.

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Beer Week 2022

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Hatching

The unsettling body horror of Hatching is both alluring and revolting. The Finnish horror tells a freaky fairy tale through the lens of gymnast Tinja, a 12-year-old whose discovery of a strange egg turns into a major problem.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Wednesday)

Petite Maman

Céline Sciamma, lauded French director of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, continues a pattern of painfully intimate, reflective storytelling in Petite Maman. The film follows eight-year-old Nelly on a journey to the countryside, where her parents plan to settle the affairs of her recently-deceased grandmother. When Nelly meets a new friend, she finds that not all about their relationship is as it seems, and their limited time together takes on new meaning.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Vortex

Director Gaspar Noé is known for his transgressive, challenging works, always presented without apology. Vortex appears to be less of a psychedelic, druggy ride than his other films. Instead, it's a quieter—but still unsettling—story of aging, starring legendary Italian horror director Dario Argento.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Afterwords

Afterwords's emotive, soulful score merges pop, rock, and indie-folk. This world premiere follows journalist Jo and grieving sisters Kali and Simone in an innovative story of healing.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Monday-Sunday)

Alma

When hardworking mom Alma realizes her daughter, Angel, isn't home the night before the SATs, a clash ensues that brings a long-ago sacrifice to the surface. Alma's past converges with Angel's present challenges, bringing up new fears that threaten their American dream.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Monday-Sunday)

Gaslight (Angel Street)

One of Broadway's longest-running plays in history, Angel Street (originally called Gas Light) is the source of the now-popular colloquialism "gaslighting." The Victorian thriller's themes of coercion and manipulation coalesce in a chilling conclusion.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

MOMIX: Alice

Part dance, part surreal light spectacle, this inventive performance of Alice by dancer-illusionists MOMIX dives down the rabbit hole into the classic hallucinatory tale. MOMIX founder Moses Pendleton's imaginative choreography helps unfold the curious fantasy.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, Thursday-Saturday)

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's quintessential feisty comedy revolves around two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. This production of screwball antics and zingy banter is directed by Allison Narver, who previously staged The Government Inspector.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Or,

It's 1666, and Aphra Behn—poet, spy, and the first professional female playwright—has got to get her love life in order before she loses her shot at a hot production in London. Juggling relationships with actress Nell Gwynne, King Charles II, and double agent William Scott, Behn's life gets even more complicated when she discovers that William might be part of an assassination plot. Or, celebrates Behn's life with humor and complexity, blending history with laughter and a touch of chaos.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Maurya Kerr, Micaela Taylor, and Olivier Wevers

The 12th season of Whim W’Him draws to a close with three world premiere dance performances rooted in liberation and expanded practices. Pushcart-nominated poet and choreographer Maurya Kerr, Belgium-born dancer Olivier Wevers, and Micaela Taylor, artistic director of LA-based The TL Collective, will perform.

(Cornish Playhouse, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

This collaborative exhibition, In the Interim, is between Christopher Paul Jordan—of AMP Memorial Pathway fame—and Arnaldo James. Jordan and James have their eyes on preserving Black oral tradition and “the facilitation of intergenerational dialogue” between Black people. The exhibition is centered around a soundproof recording booth where Black visitors are invited to record prophecies, predictions, and musings about the future. These recordings will then be encrypted and stored on a hard drive. When the show closes, the encryption key will be held in a time capsule and buried somewhere on the Frye’s grounds to be made publicly available 100 years from now (if we’re not all underwater). The show will also include a new series of paintings and photographs from Jordan and James that “address themes of inversion and immersion, evoking the underworld and the otherworldly." JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Select Works from Local Collectors

This multimedia exhibition compiles surprising works from local collections, including prints from household names like Robert Rauschenberg and Christo.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday; closing)

Soya the Cow: Planet Moo

Experimental artist Daniel Hellmann, also known by their gender- and species-bending drag persona Soya the Cow, merges queer, feminist, and environmental ideas in their animal rights-driven art. This exhibition spotlights the "nonhuman" artist's music, fashion, and performance practices.

(Goethe Pop-up Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

Superfine Art Fair Seattle

Superfine's unconventional art fair model allows attendees to support the arts and connect with artists, too. With an eye toward inclusivity, the fair offers affordable art (90% of the art is priced from $50 to $3,000), plus meet-and-greet opportunities. Oh, and it's for a good cause: 25% of ticket proceeds will be donated to an LGBTQ+ youth-supporting charity.

(Block 41, Belltown, Thursday-Sunday)