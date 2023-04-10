

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope - Hosted by Shane Wahlund & Michael Anderson

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well suited to the weirdo in all of us—plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Tessellate Dinner with Brothers & Co.

As part of Fair Isle Brewing's supper club-inspired Tessellate series, which pairs Fair Isle beers with menus created by "talented chefs from diverse backgrounds," sibling chefs Seth and Zachary Pacleb's pop-up Brothers & Co. will serve a menu "inspired by the art, patience, and deep flavors of fermentation," exploring the nexus between brewers and chefs with fermented foods plucked from the Brothers' very own larder.

(Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

100 gecs

The unhinged hyperpop of 100 gecs, one of the internet's favorite bands, has been praised as propelling the genre forward, with the New Yorker calling their sound "an impressively precise maximalist exercise with no rules." They've grown exponentially, from their acclaimed 2019 debut 1000 gecs to their recently released album 10,000 gecs. Catch the pair supporting the new album alongside Long Island-based electronic project Machine Girl.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

PERFORMANCE

Sasha Velour

This won't be just another drag show. On April 4 Velour released her book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag. It's a deep dive into the history of queerness and drag, and how it all shaped Velour's life on and off the stage, woven together with photos, news clippings, illustrations, fliers, and other artifacts. At the Neptune, the Season 9 RuPaul's Drag Race winner aims to bring the book to life with a performance, yes (I hope there are rose petals!), but also a discussion with a surprise guest and an audience Q&A session. There's a post-show book signing, too, and copies will be available for sale in the lobby. Award-winning burlesque duo—and longtime Stranger favorites—Kitten N Lou will open the evening. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Quenton Baker with Anastacia-Renee and Jane Wong

Local favorite Quenton Baker will return for a National Poetry Month reading from his latest collection, ballast. He'll be joined by poet-friends Anastacia-Renee, whose new collection Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems illuminates Black femme culture, and Jane Wong, whose work "contributes to a related conversation about 'haunting' in Asian American poetics," as Stranger editor Rich Smith has written.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

VE Schwab with Nisi Shawl: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Fantasy favorite V.E. Schwab, whose works have been translated into more than two dozen languages, will be joined in conversation by Nebula Award finalist Nisi Shawl for this celebration of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, Schwab's whirlwind bestseller. (Neil Gaiman described the book as "the most joyous evocation of unlikely immortality.”)

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

TUESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

John Mayer: Solo Tour

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is known for a lot of things that aren't related to his music (e.g. his orgasmic guitar faces, tumultuous dating history, and his notoriously "stupid mouth"), so we'll just say he's back in town and he'll be playing a solo set of easy listening hits from throughout his career. Recent setlists from the tour have included rom-com soundtrack staples like "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," "No Such Thing," "Your Body Is a Wonderland," and even a cover of Beyoncé's "XO."

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Sabrina Carpenter

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, best known for her role on the Disney Channel's coming-of-age sitcom Girl Meet World, has followed in the footsteps of fellow Disney star Ariana Grande with a glossy pop career complete with raps about forgetting your ex and finding your chill (and plenty of "yuh"s, naturally). Tracks from her 2022 album, Emails I Can't Send, which Rolling Stone hailed as one of the 100 best albums of the year, should dominate the show’s setlist.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Vieux Farka Touré

Many have called Touré “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” but if so, it's the Hendrix of “Little Wing” and “One Rainy Wish,” not of “Fire” or “Love or Confusion.” Generally, though, the comparison's a stretch, because Vieux's touch is so beguilingly feathery and fluid and averse to the wild distortions that marked Jimi's work. Both musicians are virtuosi, obviously, but in quite different idioms. Touré doesn't need to bask in the reflected glory of saint Jimi, but if the tag draws more people to explore the former's music, that's cool. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Book Talk with Clint Smith

Presented in partnership with Elliott Bay Books, this chat with New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith will be moderated by Marcus Harrison Green, the Northwest African American Museum's 2022 Baldwin Circle Fellow. Smith will share the details on his latest poetry book, Above Ground. This quote really deserves to be shared in entirety, so here's Ross Gay on the collection: “I think there is an emergent theory, and maybe also a demand, when Clint Smith considers the brutalizing facts and language of war almost alongside a reverie about sprinkling sand on his baby’s feet; when he mourns the long and brutal and ongoing history of American slavery almost alongside making French toast with the kids or dancing until the whole family falls down. When he makes us witness the most incomprehensibly awful (and daily) brutalities not only beside but almost in tandem with the most incomprehensibly tender (and daily) actions of care. It’s a theory, and a demand, to which I think we must pay very close attention.”

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District)

Brian Lowery: Who Are You?

You may have been hanging out with yourself since the moment you were born, but that doesn't mean you know who you are. Baffled? Social psychologist and Stanford professor Brian Lowery elaborates in Selfless, which posits that the little voice in your head is actually a social construct. Inequity, race, gender, politics, and power structures all transform our view of the world, and therefore, our sense of self—learn more about it at this conversation.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Designing with Intention: Black Architects’ Visions for Seattle’s Future

Learn more about the vital contributions Black architects have made to Seattle's cityscape at this community program, which will spotlight the City of Seattle’s comprehensive plan and envision potential futures for Seattle’s built environments. Attendees can also catch MOHAI's current exhibit, From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers, which looks closely at the history of Black pioneers in the architecture field, before the talk.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

FILM

Life is a Feast: The Cinema of Federico Fellini

Fellini's sensuous spirit, wry realism, and carnivalesque hallucinations add up to a lush cinematic universe you'll want to spend weeks basking in. That's why this screening series makes sense. SIFF Cinema Uptown theater will welcome spring by showcasing 10 of the director's best films restored by the Fellini Foundation, Martin Scorsese, and Gucci. The series kicks off on April 12 with Variety Lights, which stars Fellini's wife Giulietta Masina—bring a date you want to impress.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Springtime with Jacques

We can think of few better ways to celebrate spring than with the films of Jacques Demy, who largely shirked the French New Wave's stylish black-and-white ambiguity in favor of whimsy and color. Northwest Film Forum's screenings of Demy faves continue this week with the pastel musical The Young Girls of Rochefort on April 12, followed by the labor rights melodrama Une Chambre en Ville and intimate docudrama Jacquot de Nantes later this month.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Drama

Chicago's Na’el Shehade and Via Rosa make up the highly danceable R&B project Drama. Join them for a darkly passionate potion of pop, jazz, Bossanova, and electronica after an opening set from British house producer Eden Prince.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Midori

World-renowned violinist Midori, who made her debut with the New York Philharmonic at the tender age of 11, will play a selection of Bach, Escaich, and Zorn in honor of her 40th anniversary as a performer.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Screaming Females, Generacion Suicida, and SMIRK

The New Brunswick-hailing trio Screaming Females will blow the roof off Madame Lou's with their patented blend of shred-driven punk, powerhouse vocals (thanks to frontwoman Marissa Paternoster), and quick riffs. Arrive in time to catch fellow punk bands Generacion Suicida and Smirk.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Taylar Elizza Beth

Seattle-based rapper Taylar Elizza Beth will support her latest album, UNDERCOVER LOVERGIRL, which utilizes confessional lyrics, hyperpop beats, and jazz-infused croons reminiscent of Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack. Don’t miss openers DJ Reverend Dollars and experimental rap artist Ex-Florist.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Preston Singletary: Honoring Stories Through Glass-Blowing

Native American glass artist Preston Singletary, who first learned his signature glassblowing techniques over 30 years ago, will offer a lecture on his mystical works, which feature themes of transformation, animal spirits, and shamanism inspired by his Tlingit cultural heritage.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked

Lindy West, the former Stranger film editor and brilliant wordsmith behind the essay collection Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, is nothing if not discerning. In Every Castle, Ranked, she'll revisit the magical castles of her childhood daydreams, which now appear to be nothing more than creaky old military forts for rich dudes. The 40-something-year-old will lead the audience on a "hilarious, bittersweet journey through her own disillusionment," which promises a pit stop to discuss the history of toilets. Sign us up!

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

LIVE MUSIC

Brett Dennen with Ivan & Alyosha

Singer-songwriter Brett Dennen draws inspiration from classic folk-rock artists like Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, and Van Morrison to craft his timeless sound. His seventh and most recent album, See The World, showcases the vulnerable yet witty songwriting that he's known and beloved for. Local indie rock band Ivan & Alyosha will open.

(Kirkland Performance Center, Moss Bay)

Debby Friday with Zah

The press release for Debby Friday's Sub Pop release GOOD LUCK reads: "On the surface, you’ll hear smears of Santigold’s dub dazzle, the MIDI-crush of Death Grips, but less obviously the plaintiveness of directors like Eric Rohmer, or the grotesque decadence of later-era Sylvia Plath." Catch the surrealist pop star on tour supporting her debut album after an opening set from experimental electronic artist Zah.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Hear Me Talkin' to You: Womxn & Blues

Hear Me Talkin’ To You is a recurring showcase that aims to amplify the stories, songs, and voices of women and non-binary artists through blues and blues-influenced music (think Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Bessie Smith, and Big Mama Thornton). Thursday's Royal Room show will feature powerhouses Adra Boo, Taryn Rene Dorsey, and Adriana Giordano. If you’re familiar with any of these names, you already recognize the magic of this lineup.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

La Fonda

Float through the evening with Seattle-based sister-led indie rock band La Fonda, known for their dreamy laid-back sound. They will be joined by fellow dream pop-rockers Lisa Prank, Chinese American Bear, and Cujo Boogie.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Female Artists Over 80

Planned in honor of Katherine Bradford, the East Coast painter of UFOs, swimmers, and luminous earth-dwellers who turned 80 last year, art historian Rebecca Albiani's latest lecture will look at the late-career works of significant women artists like Alma Thomas, Louise Bourgeois, and Carmen Herrera. (Those who attend the in-person lecture shouldn't miss Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford, currently on view at the Frye.)

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

Taking Care: Collections Conversations

This series of talks led by museum collections professionals is planned in tandem with Taking Care: Collection Support Studio, a new exhibition that illuminates the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks. The first of three talks will feature a panel of conservators, including Claire Kenny, an associate conservator at the University of Washington, J. Claire Dean, a Portland-based private practice art conservator, and Nicholas Dorman, Seattle Art Museum's Jane Lang Davis Chief Conservator.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Kenny Sebastian: Professor Of Tomfoolery

Bangalore-based stand-up and YouTube star Kenny Sebastian will visit Seattle on the heels of his four-year role as a judge on the Indian comedy competition Comicstaan.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Noel Miller: Everything Is F#&ked

One-liner expert, biting satirist, and Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch streamer Noel Miller, who also co-hosts the Tiny Meat Gang podcast with fellow comedian Cody Ko, will stop by Seattle to ask the important questions.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the award-winning mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will return to host another showcase of local funny folks with disabilities.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons & Drag Queens

Described as "fantasy and hilarity on a magical journey" by the South Seattle Emerald, drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this recurring show. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PAUZ Presents: Madonna Dance Night

In honor of Madonna's upcoming Celebration Tour, unleash your inner material girl at this high-energy dance party celebrating the Queen of Pop. Don't forget to "express yourself" with a showstopping outfit—costumes are encouraged!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Anastacia-Renee: Side Notes from the Archivist

Formidable poet, genre-crossing artist, TEDx speaker, podcaster, and former Seattelite Anastacia-Renee will drop by her old stomping grounds in celebration of Side Notes from the Archivist: Poems, a funky, feminist new collection that illuminates Black femme culture through coming-of-age poems set in '80s Philly.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Word Works—Jonathan Escoffery: Earning Your Readers’ Attention

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this engaging discussion on capturing readers' attention, led by 2020 Plimpton Prize for Fiction winner Jonathan Escoffery alongside wordsmith and Seattle University assistant professor Juan Carlos Reyes. In Escoffery's 2022 novel If I Survive You, which follows the experiences of a Jamaican immigrant family in Miami, "the ‘you’ his characters are trying to survive is America itself" (NPR). Makes sense! We're stoked to hear more about Escoffery's approach to holding readers' interest, which is grounded in sly humor and relatability.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Jessica Michelle Singleton

Quippy comedy powerhouse Jessica Michelle Singleton, who co-hosts the podcast Slobs ("a podcast for slobs by slobs") alongside Steph Tolev, will pop by Seattle with her delightfully negative energy.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Shane Gillis

Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast co-host and Barstool Sports regular Shane Gillis will visit Seattle to get pumped for his upcoming role in the buzzy comedy series Bupkis, in which he'll appear opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, and Edie Falco.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Ziwe: In Conversation

Ziwe's 2022 interview with Chet Hanks is the stuff of legend. The snazzy satirist and queen of discomfort has a gift for bringing out cringe-inducing behavior in privileged people, and she tends to do it all in Cher Horowitz-chic outfits. She'll drop by Seattle with more pointy, incisive critiques.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Cascadia Spring Tea Festival 2023

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the second edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and tea-themed crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment. You can also get a tea charm with donations over $5.

(Floral Hall, Everett)

LIVE MUSIC

Fatoumata Diawara

Former Stranger writer Jas Keimig once compared Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara's captivating vocal range to Sade, noting that her unique voice "skips like a rock over water across different registers." She will bring the crowd to their feet with her futuristic blend of traditional Malian folk, Wassoulou music, R&B grooves, and fuzzed-out electric guitars that led her out on tour with fellow genre-blending savants Gorillaz last fall.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Kayzo: Unleashed

Unwind from the work week by sweating it out to the trap-infused dubstep tunes of famed DJ/producer Kayzo. You won't want to miss opening sets from kindred turntable wizards Netsky, Must Die!, Tisoki, Infekt, Emorfik, Muerte, and Automhate.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Lolo Zouaï

Former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig wrote: "I’m a little shocked there hasn’t been more hubbub around French Algerian American singer Lolo Zouaï. Her latest release, High Highs to Low Lows, contains everything that’s hot in popular music right now, including but not limited to lite hip-hop/trap beats, bilingualism, Ariana Grande–style “rapping.” It’s boppable, perfect for the turn up and the turn down. Be sure to bang “Caffeine” before you head out—it’s equal parts bratty, poppy, and sugary sweet." Hyperpop jewel Amelia Moore will open.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Baek Z Young

South Korean pop vocalist and MAMA Award-winner Baek Z Young will head out on her first US tour, singing emotional ballads from throughout her 24-year-long career.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bang the Gong

Whispurr Watershadow hosts this inclusive drag extravaganza that exclusively stars AAPI glamazons. Expect show-stopping performances from Rowan Ruthless, "handsome lady" Beau Degas, and others.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

SPRING

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2023

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam.

(Various locations, Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)

Spring Bloom

Every weekend in April, Chihuly Garden and Glass will herald the arrival of spring with chic offerings like gin-based seasonal cocktails, live ikebana and bonsai demos, tours of the garden in full bloom, and more. It's all included in your general admission ticket, so bring a friend from out of town or #treatyourself.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, Monday-Sunday)

COMMUNITY

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. You find it, you keep it—and what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Those who scope out an orb can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package.

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, Monday-Sunday)

EXHIBITS

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Seattle

Fans of Monica's compulsive cleanliness, "Smelly Cat," and "the Rachel" shouldn't miss this utterly '90s experience, which will feature nostalgia-stuffed rooms with original props and costumes from FRIENDS, plus set re-creations, a retail store, and more.

(Pacific Place, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers

From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers looks closely at the history of Black pioneers in the architecture field, whose structural innovations can be found in ancient temples, cultural institutions, and soaring skyscrapers. The traveling exhibition spotlights groundbreakers like Georgia Louise H. Brown, Philip G. Freelon, and Roberta Washington, and considers how these experts have navigated racism and discrimination in the field to imagine better buildings and better worlds.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

16mm Centennial: A Year-Long Series

The Grand Illusion is celebrating the 100th anniversary of everyone's dreamy fave film stock—16mm—all year long with a wide range of screenings. Expect to see 16mm prints, plus 35mm and digital screenings of major movies originally shot on 16mm. The analog festivities will continue with a final screening of Mark Jenkin’s hypnotically creepy folk horror Enys Men on April 11 (a must-see for The VVitch fans), followed by a 4/20 double feature of skunky cinema (Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke and '37 scare film Marihuana: Assassin of Youth) later this month.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Mulholland Drive

When wholesome, perky Betty (Naomi Watts) lands in Hollywood with dreams of becoming a star, she meets a strange woman with amnesia. The pair search for answers across a dreamlike landscape in David Lynch's twisty, mysterious ode to LA.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Monday-Tuesday)

SAM NOW

Blending Super 8, home video, and modern-day digital footage,SAM NOW follows Seattle documentarian Reed Harkness, his half-brother Sam, and their family over the course of 20 years as they grapple with Sam's mother's sudden disappearance.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

South Korean Cinema: An Unconventional Crash Course

Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook devotees shouldn't miss this opportunity to dig deep into the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean cinematic history with film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek. The series continues with a Korean political history talk on April 12, followed by a screening of Io Island, a '77 mystery flick directed by Kim Ki-young, on April 16.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Wednesday & Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

All Them Witches

Nashville-based hard-rockers All Them Witches are known for their punchy, forward-thinking sound which incorporates heavy progressive and psychedelic influences. The band will take over the Tractor Tavern for three consecutive nights, jamming through a different album each night: Lightning at the Door (night one), Dying Surfer Meets His Maker (night two), and Sleeping Through The War (night three).

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, Thursday-Saturday)

Phish

Vermont jam rock legends Phish, known for their devoted fanbase and distinctive live performances, will head upstream on their eight-date spring tour with two consecutive shows in Seattle.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, Friday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

A Midsummer Night's Dream

George Balanchine's cheeky adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream promises chaotic sprites, misplaced affections, love potions, a 12-foot spider, and a hybrid donkey-man with a fairy girlfriend. The Pacific Northwest Ballet production has brought Shakespeare's impish romantic comedy to the stage for 25 years; they'll return again with costumes in pastel rainbow hues and an enchanted forest setting that evokes the charm of our neck of the woods.

(Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Can Can Presents: Noir

At Can Can's swanky new soirée, sparkly performers will "escape into nocturnal revelry" with a song-and-dance performance set to a psychedelic soundscape. (Eyes Wide Shut fans, this one's for you.) Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepped with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

Christopher Morgan: Native Intelligence/Innate Intelligence

Blending movement, Hawaiian chant and percussion by Patrick Makuakāne, cello compositions by Wytold, and scenic design informed by lei structures by Brenda Mallory, Christopher Morgan's Native Intelligence/Innate Intelligence thinks carefully about ancestry, home, and belonging, beginning by questioning the vague, politically charged word "native."

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night

Dice, Dacha Theatre's inventive original series that randomizes roles for each performance, will return with Dice Keeper: Twelfth Night. (They've added a new parameter—the Dice Keeper changes the play's directorial concept for each show, sending the cast to the Wild West or demanding that they all wear hospital scrubs.) It's a great way to keep the actors, and therefore the audiences, on their toes. Head to a performance of Shakespeare's rom-com Twelfth Night and enjoy the ride.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, Thursday-Sunday)

How To Break

Village Theatre's latest production kicks off on its Issaquah stage this week. How to Break follows two hospitalized teenage hip-hoppers coming of age in difficult circumstances, and the show's distinctive mix of poetry, breakdancing, and beatboxing makes salient points on the broken state of the American health care system.

(Village Theatre, Issaquah, Wednesday-Sunday)

Moisture Festival 2023

A true testament to the popularity of underground cabaret entertainment in Seattle, the longstanding Moisture Festival has fostered circus performers, comics, burlesque dancers, and musicians for years, and now claims to be "the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival." The month-long fest offers eye-popping events from the (relatively) mild-mannered to the racy and scantily clad end of the spectrum, including the risqué, adults-only Libertease Cabaret.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Best of the Northwest Spring Art & Fine Craft Show

The 34th edition of this annual spring arts celebration features top talent in a variety of creative mediums, with handmade items for sale and artists present to chat about their work. Craft Lab Seattle will facilitate a "free, all-ages art activity," and local food trucks like Cascadia Pizza and Sweet Wheels will dish up delicious grub.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Saturday-Sunday)

Bri Chesler and Minhi England: Delectable

Bri Chesler and Minhi England, the artistic collaborators and glass blowers behind Liquid Lush Studio, will present this installation inspired by their connection and their traumatic experiences. DELECTABLE explores sickening compulsions, private desires, and "the uncontrollable aspects of feeling" through a freakishly pink visual buffet of textual sculptures.

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Jodi Rockwell: The Passage

Koplin Del Rio's curation has been fire lately, and Seattle-based sculptor Jodi Rockwell's solo exhibition is no exception. Stop by the gallery for a peek at Rockwell's "shape-shifting" wheel-thrown ceramic works in The Passage—each work "emit[s] a human presence and ethereal connectivity," and Rockwell's naturalistic forms look soft and inviting enough to touch.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday; closing)

Taking Care: Collection Support Studio

A lot goes on behind museum doors, and in this exhibition of pieces from the Henry's permanent collection, the often-invisible process of assessing, cataloging, and photographing artworks will be in full view. Featuring works by Nan Goldin, Los Carpinteros, Vik Muniz, Kiki Smith, and other heavy hitters, Taking Care: Collection Support Studio will allow visitors to see pieces "removed from the wall one by one" for assessment by the museum's collection team as they work to improve their records.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday)

this was a densely wooded hill

yəhaw̓ Indigenous Creatives Collective's this was a densely wooded hill looks closely at the displacement of Native peoples and the role institutions play in continued displacement through a material embodiment of grief. The installation uses organic materials like oyster shells and tree stumps, which will be returned to the land when the exhibition ends in a "small gesture of reversal."

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Thursday-Sunday; closing)