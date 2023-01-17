The Top 68 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 17-22, 2023



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

TUESDAY

FILM

Tár

Some have described the journey Tár takes us on as one about cancel culture: a phrase that can mean whatever one wants it to mean at this point, though this easy categorization feels far too neat and Internet-brained. A more apt comparison would be to 2014’s Whiplash, a film that explores ambition and power—though Tár contains more humor and a willingness to poke fun at its central subject. Without tipping off exactly what happens, those who stick out the two and a half hour film are treated to a final, fraught, and unexpected punchline. It cements. Field's tragicomedy uncovers the full picture of a unique figure in all her grim glory. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Luna

Longtime indie rock project Luna, fronted by husband-and-wife duo Dean Wareham (formerly of Galaxie 500) and Britta Phillips (she voiced Jem in the original '80s cartoon!), will return to Seattle in support of their recently reissued albums Penthouse and Lunafied, which feature covers like the Velvet Underground's "Ride Into The Sun," Blondie's "In the Flesh," and Serge Gainsbourg's "Bonnie and Clyde."

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Lunar New Year Celebration Show

Hop over to Seattle Public Library for free Year of the Rabbit festivities at this Lunar New Year celebration, which will include cultural dance and musical performances, poetry readings, martial arts, and more.

(Central Library, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Clarence Lusane with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

In celebration of his new tome Twenty Dollars and Change: Harriet Tubman and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice and Democracy, award-winning author and activist Clarence Lusane will head to Third Place Books for a discussion with prominent historian and writer Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, who penned An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States. They'll discuss Lusane's research into the inextricable link between "racist historical narratives and pervasive social inequities."

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park)

Jenny Xie

National Book Award finalist and lauded poet Jenny Xie will head to Seattle in celebration of her soon-to-be-released second collection, The Rupture Tense, which delves into experiences of "diasporic homecoming, intergenerational memory transfer, state-enforced amnesia, public secrecies, and the psychic fallout of the Chinese Cultural Revolution" and was deemed "a devastating master class in subtlety” by Publishers Weekly.

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, so do your homework by catching flicks like Enter the Dragon, La Haine, and City of God throughout the five-week series.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Anthrax with Black Label Society

After more than four decades, legendary thrash metal band Anthrax is still going strong with original members Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, and Frank Bello. Originally set for last year (but delayed due to the you-know-what), the band will hit the road on their now 41st-anniversary tour with support from heavy metal quartet Black Label Society.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Dry Cleaning

Formed after a rousing night of karaoke, London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning is known for their spoken word vocals, intricate lyricism, and witty insights on mundane aspects of life, like grocery shopping. They will support their critically acclaimed album, Stumpwork, alongside new wave rap project Nourished By Time.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Piano Starts Here - The Music of Carole King and Nicky Hopkins

The Piano Starts Here series showcases the work of musical icons who contributed to the knowledge and appreciation of the instrument. This iteration will celebrate the music of eminent pop singer-songwriter Carole King and classic rock organist Nicky Hopkins.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

READINGS & TALKS

History Café: Why America Was Not in Carlos Bulosan’s Heart

University of Washington professor Moon-Ho Jung will draw from his extensive research for his book Menace to Empire: Anticolonial Solidarities and the Transpacific Origins of the US Security State to illuminate the FBI's investigation into Carlos Bulosan, a Seattle-based Filipino American novelist, labor organizer, and anticolonial activist.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

Max Hunter with Moses Sun and Mahalia Gayle

In celebration of his new book Speech Is My Hammer: Black Male Literacy Narratives in the Age of Hip-Hop, which was described as "beyond brilliant" by Kiese Laymon, local author Max Hunter will dispel literacy myths alongside Afrofuturist explorer Moses Sun and Seattle-based scholar Mahalia Gayle.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Local Voices

Hear an earful of exciting new writing at this showcase of Seattle Arts and Lectures Writers in the Schools residents, who will share their works in progress in a hybrid format.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

FILM

Cartoon Happy Hour

This two-hour block of free classic cartoons and wacky animation will help you gets a head start on the weekend with family-friendly laughs, adult-friendly bevvies, and food specials.

(Central Cinema, Central District)

Rayos: Cine en México

Honoring Mexican filmmaking from the country's golden age of cinema to the present day, this series of screenings and community discussions (in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival) spotlights everything from feature flicks to archival 16mm treasures. Rayos: Cine en México continues on January 19 and 21 with screenings of thought-provoking documentaries En el Hoyoand Calle López.

(Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Matt Cameron Trio with Motel 7

As a member of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and the Smashing Pumpkins (he plays on their fourth album Adore), legendary grunge drummer Matt Cameron has a hefty resume. For this rare performance, he will revisit his jazz-inspired songs from his side-project Harrybu McCage alongside keyboardist Ryan Burns and bassist Geoff Harper. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from Motel 7, another one of Cameron's projects, with composer Wayne Horvitz.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Tenille Townes

Alberta-born country queen Tenille Townes will perform songs from her latest album, Masquerades, which grapples with themes of "duality, self-reflection, and embracing flaws." Don't miss an opening set from PNW Americana artist Aaron Crawford.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Will Sheff with Okkervil River

The New Hampshire-hailing troubadour Will Sheff, best known as the frontman of the beloved indie-folk band Okkervil River, will head out on his first-ever solo tour in support of his compelling debut album, Nothing Special. Arrive in time to catch an opening set from Brooklyn-based pop duo mmeadows.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Ginny Ruffner with Dr. Jim Heath: The Intersection of Art and Science

For this conversation at the intersection of art and science, pioneering Seattle-based glass artist Ginny Ruffner, whose work is currently on view at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, will chat with Institute for Systems Biology president Dr. Jim Heath. Turns out that artistic and scientific disciplines have more than a few commonalities, but for Heath and Ruffner, the most important overlap is curiosity.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

In Person Author Talk: Lisa Samuel, Room at the Table

Forgoing gluten doesn't have to mean giving up the communal pleasures of food. Bellingham-based cookbook author Lisa Samuel will chat with local cookbook author Ashley Rodriguez of Not Without Salt about her latest release Room at the Table, which includes over 120 gluten-free recipes ranging from weeknight dinners to occasion-worthy meals.

(Book Larder, Fremont)

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Cash'd Out

The San Diego-based Johnny Cash tribute band Cash'd Out has been called “the next best thing to Johnny Cash,” by critics and praised by his daughter and producer for their authenticity. They will travel back in time with faithful performances fueled by genuine love and admiration for the late country singer.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Time & Space

Seattle-based vocal ensemble Radiance will perform choral pieces from contemporary composers who have explored themes of time and space. Look forward to groundbreaking works by Caroline Shaw, Nico Muhly, and Philip Glass, with "minimalist flavors framed by the eternal sounds of medieval chant."

(Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, Downtown)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dungeons and Drag Queens

Drag queens of the bard, druid, and paladin variety will play the legendary tabletop game of monsters and mayhem in this special event. Mysterious Dungeon Master Paul Curry will lead the way through a collaborative storytelling adventure.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

UW Dance Presents

Alana Isiguen and Rachael Lincoln will premiere contemporary dance pieces and beloved repertory works alongside guest choreographer Nia-Amina Minor, who was named one of Dance Magazine’s 25 Artists to Watch in 2021, and award-winning choreographer Ronald K. Brown. The concert will also include a dance film installation by scholar Juliet McMains.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District)

WINTER '23

Whim W’Him's boundary-pushing approach to contemporary dance returns with this dynamic winter program, which will feature a Seattle premiere of new work by BARE Dance Company founder Mike Esperanza, plus a new creation by Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and fresh work by Whim W’Him founder/creative director Olivier Wevers.

(Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center, Uptown)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Chris D'Elia: Don't Push Me Tour

Smooth-brainedcreep Chris D'Elia of Netflix comedy special fame will head to Seattle to (natch) joke about being canceled, which should surprise no one.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. For the next two weekends, the theme will be “Swashbuckling Generations”—expect swordplay and secret identities.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

FOOD & DRINK

Lunar New Year 2023 Festivities Kick-Off

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Water Rabbit Yuzu Pilsner (made in collaboration with North Carolina-based Highland Brewing) and White Rabbit Milk Stout (made in collaboration with Ladd & Lass Brewing). Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, merch, and dim sum treats from the food truck Panda Dim Sum.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Booker T: Note by Note - 60 Years of "Green Onions" and STAX Hits

Mr. Booker T. Jones is a bona-fide heavy! He was THE understated, always cool, conservative, and concise Hammond organ player for the Stax house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. Y’all might recognize their classic “Green Onions”—a song that, in less than three minutes, perfectly distills the moment when rock and roll and R&B met. Jones’s musical reach can’t be overstated. MIKE NIPPER

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds)

Holland Andrews

Performance artist, vocalist, and composer Holland Andrews employs multi-layered soundscapes and operatic vocals for an "aesthetic journey of profound creative balance," exploring the "chaos and oppression of our times."

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District)

Junior Boys

Back in 2016, former Mercury writer Rose Finn wrote: "Junior Boys are a couple of nice Canadian dudes, Jeremy Greenspan and Mark Didemus. Together they create fresh, smooth, electro-indie pop with danceable beats and Jesse Boykins III-style vocals. Junior Boys hit the ground running in 2003 with their first single, "Birthday"/"Last Exit," which featured a remix by Fennesz and earned critical acclaim. Caribou remixed a track on 2004's High Come Down EP, and they've been known to remix other artists' music, too. Though it's easy for Canadian pop duos that make tracks in their basements to get lost in the maple syrup/toque/grizzly bear shuffle, these boys have held their own. Greenspan and Didemus reveal their humble Hamilton, Ontario, beginnings in industrial beats, sonic backdrops, and quiet yet angsty melodies, accompanied by soft, velvety vocals." They will stop by with tracks off their first album in six years, Waiting Game, alongside cinematic ambient composer Claire Rousay.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Matthew Dear with Michael Manahan and Samaha

Get down to tunes from prolific Texas-hailing producer, DJ, electronic artist, and Ghostly International co-founder Matthew Dear, who will be spin electro-synthy avant pop alongside local selector Michael Manahan and "downtempo deviant" Samaha.

(Nectar, Fremont)

Mitchell Tenpenny

Country-pop singer Mitchell Tenpenny will swing through Seattle in support of his new album, This Is the Heavy, alongside like-minded cowboy Tyler Braeden.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

The Strings: Mother Goose

Return to the nursery with this morning session of classic children's literature paired with musicians from Seattle Symphony’s string section. This concert (recommended for ages 0–5) is intended to introduce children to orchestra instruments, but is open to all.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Wielding Forms Dance Festival

This brand-new festival, organized by Coriolis Dance and Yaw Theater, offers a reenergized take on contemporary dance festivals with four fresh performances that incorporate elements of chance. Participating choreographers have redefined the role of the audience in their works for Wielding Forms, creating new opportunities for interaction and manipulation in solo, duet, trio, and quartet pieces.

(Yaw Theater, Georgetown)

READINGS & TALKS

No B.S. with The Bulwark, featuring Special Guest Dan Savage

“Savage Love” advice columnist and "santorum" neological campaign creator Dan Savage will join the gang behind center-right political analysis network The Bulwark for this live taping of The Next Level, a podcast hosted by Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. They'll chat about the midterm results and share their differing perspectives on the GOP's rocky road ahead.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with the Sam Grisman Project

Bay Area-based bassist Sam Grisman will pay tribute to his father, Americana musician David Grisman, with a performance of the timeless acoustic tunes the elder Grisman recorded with Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in the early '90s.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Let Yourself Free

Find out just how much Fitz and The Tantrums can make your hands clap with their energetic soul-influenced dance-pop and iPod-era hits (queue up "MoneyGrabber" if you want to be transported to 2010), which notably get the job done without a single guitar. They will support their latest album Let Yourself Free alongside pop aficionado BabyJake.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

J.I.D & Smino: Luv Is 4ever Tour

Atlanta rap star J.I.D and St. Louis singer / rapper Smino both share the stage and perform separately for this co-headliner stop on their Luv is 4 Ever Tour—the name a mashup of J.I.D.’s excellent The Forever Story, and Smino’s recent Luv 4 Rent. Between the two, J.I.D may be the bigger draw. In 2018, he was in XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class of 2018, then signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label, before joining EarthGang’s Spillage Village music collective. Check out his recent appearance on Tiny Desk Concert for an idea of what his bouncy, poignant tracks are like in the flesh. On a local note, J.I.D also worked with Portland rap queen Wynne on “Ego Check,” the lead single from her 2019 debut If I May.... But while we gush about J.I.D, there's no denying that Smino is also a very charismatic performer, and a member of two super groups: Zoink Gang (with J.I.D), and Ghetto Sage. PORTLAND MERCURY CONTRIBUTOR JENNI MOORE

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

Obsessed With: Disappeared

Hosts Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto will bring their true crime comedy mash-up podcast to the stage for a live edition of Obsessed With: Disappeared, which recaps the best (and worst) true crime TV shows with a giggle (and, most likely, a song or two). This performance promises to break down "one of the wackiest cases from the best true crime series that campy television has to offer," so if murder with a side of mirth is your thing, don't miss this.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Tacoma Arts Live presents: The Peking Acrobats

The famed Peking Acrobats, whose somersaults, contortions, and tumbles have graced stage and screen for 32 years, will return to the Pacific Northwest with exuberant feats of human determination, high-tech effects, and traditional Chinese tunes.

(Pantages Theater, Tacoma)

READINGS & TALKS

National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor

Centering the research of marine biologist Diva Amon, this presentation looks closely at the familiar friends and freaky, otherwordly creatures that live in the deep-sea layers of Earth's biodiverse underwater ecosystems. FromShallows to Seafloor will be presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Monica Nevi

Washington State native Monica Nevi wasn't always a comedian—she started out as a collegiate basketball player, but after sustaining injuries, she made a major career pivot. Nevi has since toured internationally, released a "comedic guided meditation album," and appeared in sketches on ESPN’s SportsCenter. We hope she'll share more thoughts on butts for this set.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Lake Chelan Winterfest 2023

Keep the winter spirit alive at this family-friendly celebration at Lake Chelan, which has an indisputable "winter wonderland" vibe at this time of year. They'll help you break free of the mid-January blues with seasonal fun, including ice sculptures, fireworks shows, and live music, plus festive drink options at a bar made out of ice.

(Lake Chelan, Tuesday-Sunday)

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The holidays may be over, but winter's still here—why not pretend you're in a real-deal Bavarian village? Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching. The charming town will brighten its streets with twinkle lights and offer performances and demos of ice carving and fire dancing alongside other snowy festivities.

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Broker

Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang-ho (Parasite) stars in this cynical flick from lauded Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d’Or for crime drama Shoplifters in 2018. The dramedy draws from an unexpected subject—child trafficking—inviting audiences to question their sense of empathy.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Utama

Photographer-turned-filmmaker Alejandro Loayza Grisi's debut feature film, which features awe-inspiring cinematography by Barbara Alvarez, won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Utama follows an elderly Quechua couple whose tranquil life in the Bolivian highlands is interrupted by a severe drought; the not-so-subtle portrait of global warming was deemed "a gentle and superbly shot film" by The Guardian.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Whale

True to his provocateur style, Darren Aronofsky's latest flick has already generated a polarizing response. Roxane Gay described The Whale, which follows a withdrawn English teacher's endeavors to reconnect with his estranged daughter, as "a gratuitous, self-aggrandizing fiction at best" with "a demeaning portrayal of a fat man." The Daily Telegraph disagreed, giving the film a perfect rating and praising Brendan Fraser as "seal[ing] his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

Women Talking

Miriam Toews's bestselling 2018 novel Women Talking unraveled the tense tale of a group of women clawing to escape from an isolated Mennonite colony. This film adaptation boasts an all-star cast including Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara; The Los Angeles Times described director Sarah Polley's approach as "an artful, incisive distillation of Toews’ arguments."

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Tuesday-Thursday)

LIVE MUSIC

Samson and Delilah in Concert

A star-powered cast—including “rich-voiced mezzo-soprano" (The New York Times) and Tacoma native J’Nai Bridges—will deliver this powerful rendition of Samson and Delilah in Concert backed by a full orchestra and chorus. Not seen in Seattle since 1965, the performance tells a seductive tale of passion, obsession, and old-fashioned biblical revenge.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday & Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Bohemia

Set in 1890s Prague, this "macabre and mystical" cabaret-style musical from Mark Siano and Opal Peachey features absinthe-tinged music by Dvořák and Chopin and art nouveau moods by Alphonse Mucha, plus an alluring blend of aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, and more.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Faye Driscoll: Thank You For Coming: SPACE

The final performance in her lauded Thank You For Coming series, world-renowned choreographer Faye Driscoll’s Thank You For Coming: Space views theater as a "secular social space" for moments of vulnerability and tangible connection. The solo performance will unfold as an installation held in place by weights and pulleys, aiming to create a "communal realm where our experiences are heightened and questioned."

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Gloria: A Life

Women's rights firecracker Gloria Steinem may occasionally misfire, but the activist and founder of Ms. magazine is still a celebrated leader of the American women’s movement. Penned by Emily Mann, Gloria: A Life traces the progress of her career as a staunch feminist, from undercover Playboy investigations in the '60s to the 2017 Women's March. The production will include a community conversation on local activist movements "inspired by the organizing principles of Black Lives Matter: Lead with Love, Low Ego, High Impact, and Move at the Speed of Trust."

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

House of Hearts

This luscious new choreographed performance at Can Can will see curious cabaret performers professing their feelings and shirking tradition in the name of love. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

(Sodo Park, SoDo, Tuesday-Sunday)

Thoreau at Home

This one-actor play penned by celebrated Northwest poet and novelist David Wagoner follows the winding paths of flora and fauna encountered by American naturalist Henry David Thoreau. Staged within the varied landscapes of Thoreau's Massachusetts home, the production was inspired by Thoreau's journals and "wrestle[s] with the effect the human race has had on the natural world."

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey

Award-winning actress and producer Debra Ann Byrd presents this "tour-de-force journey of living memoir," which follows her triumphs and unique challenges growing up in foster care in Harlem, becoming a single parent, and finding the theater. Infused with multimedia elements and verses from Othello, The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey is a solo performance that feels both vulnerable and brave.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Limited Liability

Seattle-based artist and curator Anthony White challenges symbols of material wealth and status by creating new hierarchical frameworks in drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture. White reframes the low-brow, reimagining the trivial in more lavish environments. As the 2021 Betty Bowen Award winner, he received a solo exhibition at Seattle Art Museum, so head to their third floor galleries to see his plastic sculptures, portraits, and still-lifes.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Bleak Beauty

Koplin Del Rio's latest group exhibition conjures the overcast days of January with an eclectic mix of sculpture and two-dimensional works rendered in moody blacks and grays.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Saturday)

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

The four decades of photography exhibited in Contact High unveil the last fifty years of hip-hop's revolutionary impact on music, culture, politics, race relations, and fashion. Over 170 images of major tastemakers (think Tupac and Missy Elliott, plus many more) provide a rare view of their creative processes and hip-hop's evolution over time.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Tuesday-Sunday)

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

Works by acclaimed American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are displayed in conversation for this touring exhibition, emphasizing the artists' overlapping perspectives on gender, class, and power struggles that Black people experience in the United States. Both artists were born in the same year—1953—and their works feel thematically and tonally linked, yet still distinct.

(Seattle Art Museum, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday; closing)

Mel's Hole - PUNCH Projects

Seattle-gallery-turned-rural-arts-collective PUNCH Projects presents this eerie investigation into Mel’s Hole, which ranks eighth on thetravel.com’s 20 Most Mysterious Places in the USA. So what's going on with this weird hole in Ellensburg, shouting distance from Central Washington University? Well, it might be bottomless. It also might emit "powerful beams of light." Explore the hole's mysteries through this installation, which offers a visual journey deep into the Manastash hills.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk

Honoring the Pacific Northwest's rich legacy of craft traditions and DIY ethos while acknowledging its Indigenous and colonist histories, New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk pairs handmade and "unpretentious" works by regional artists across generations with an immersive playlist created by Portland’s Mississippi Records.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, Wednesday-Sunday)

Seeing Light

Focused on compositions that emphasize light and shadow, Seeing Light compiles dramatic new works by local photographers Berhanu Wells and Daniel J. Gregory. (While you're at SAM Gallery, don't miss the museum's thoughtful new photography show Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue .)

(SAM Gallery, Wednesday-Sunday)

VIM: A Group Invitational

Innovative contemporary artists like Sofia Arnold, Markeith Woods, and Genevieve Leavold come together for this invitational group exhibition, a playful response to the archaic word "vim" (not often seen without its counterpoint word, "vigor"). VIM aims to capture the "high spirits and infectious energy" of the term through eye-popping visuals and textures.

(ZINC contemporary, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Sunday)

WINTER

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Thursday-Sunday; closing)