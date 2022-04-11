The Top 72 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 11-17, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope

Collide-O-Scope has been melting brains with freaky found footage and expertly curated ephemera for over a decade. This mish-mash of music, oddities, and pop culture obscurity is well-suited to the weirdo in all of us. Plus, attendees have the chance to win sick prizes throughout the night.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters is one of those films that's really worth seeing on a big screen. With decadent cinematography, costuming, and set design, Mishima follows the dramatic final day of contentious Japanese writer Yukio Mishima's life, ending with his public seppuku. Iconic director and feisty social media poster Paul Schrader described the film as an interpretation of Mishima's life, rather than a straightforward biography.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Black Midi

Black Midi made headlines with their electric live performances before their debut album even hit the stands. Now just after the release of their sophomore album, Cavalcade, they’ve managed to keep the intrigue afloat with their unique genre contesting jumble of post-punk, reggae, hip-hop, free-jazz, and avant-rock.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Koffee

Fresh off the release of her new album Gifted, singer-songwriter and rapper Koffee, who made history in 2019 as the youngest and first female Grammy winner of the Best Reggae Album, will ignite the stage with her feel-good mix of contemporary reggae, Afrobeat, and dancehall.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Steve Gunn with Jeff Parker

LA-based songsmith Steve Gunn weaves together country, folk, and psychedelic rock, for delicate guitar-oriented arrangements that feel just as timeless as they do innovative. Catch him on tour supporting his latest album, Other You, alongside guitarist and composer Jeff Parker.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

TUESDAY

FILM

Check to the Queen

Pasquale Festa Campanile's erotic, hallucinatory decadence is a feast for the eyes, revealed here through the tale of Silvia, a beautiful young woman desperate to add a BDSM twist to her cushy life. Margaret, a wealthy movie star, fulfills Silvia's dreams from a mildly creepy, secluded home in Rome. The film isn't straight-up pornographic, though; critic Matt Lynch describes Check to the Queen as "not particularly transgressive or sleazy." Instead, it's "pastel glam" and "kind of sweet."

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

MUSIC

Baby Keem Presents the Melodic Blue Tour

At just 21 years young, Las Vegas-based rapper Baby Keem has already made a splash in the mainstream music world with collaborations with megastars like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar (who happens to be his cousin). Baby Keem will take the stage in support of his debut album, Melodic Blue, a bold introduction to his lyrical capabilities and infectious trap production.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

Gayle with Justus Bennetts

By now, you've without a doubt heard Gayle's breakup-song-for-the-ages "abcdefu," which seemingly turned from a 30-second acoustic song posted on TikTok to a top 40 radio hit overnight. The seventeen-year-old pop splendor will surely play the hit amongst other relatable teenage anthems like "ur just horny" and "sleeping with my friends," after an opening set from fellow rising star Justus Bennetts.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita Suba Trio

Grammy-nominated, Cuban-born pianist Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora expert and vocalist Seckou Keita will play in support of their new jazz-world fusion album, SUBA, their second collaboration, which made the NPR Music's "20 Best Albums of 2021" list.

(Jazz Alley, Belltown)

Sampa The Great

After two rounds of show cancellations, the rising Zambian Australian Sampa The Great is finally able to make her way across the Pacific for a North American tour supporting her critically acclaimed 2019 album, The Return, a meditation on the concept of “home” propelled by ‘90s soul-inspired production and jazz flourishes.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Viagra Boys with Kills Birds

The Swedish six-piece bring their shapeshifting post-punk and garage rock to town to support their fourth album, Welfare Jazz, with an opening set from LA punk trio Kills Birds.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Chelsea Bieker with Danya Kukafka

Portlander Chelsea Bieker debuted her novel Godshot at an inopportune moment in mid-2020, but the book still found its way to audiences charmed by her gritty-yet-sincere humor. Bieker will discuss her new book of short stories, Heartbroke, in this conversation with Seattle-based novelist and lit agent Danya Kukafka.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company)

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Altın Gün with Pachyman

Amsterdam-based six-piece Altın Gün has earned a reputation for reviving the psychedelic-folk sound of mid-century Turkey, often fuzz-ifying traditional Anatolian songs and turning them into trippy grooves full of wah-wah guitars and retro organs. The band will support their latest album, Yol, which adds to their signature sound with airy '80s synths and dancefloor-ready beats. Early roots reggae-inspired artist Pachyman will get the night started with some feel-good dub.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Kelsy Karter

New Zealand alt-pop singer Kelsy Karter initially made herself known as the girl who got a Harry Styles face tattoo. Although it ended up being a faked publicity stunt to promote her single "Harry," it got her a reputation as a pop rebel. The star will take the spotlight in support of her debut album, Missing Person, a collection of radio-friendly songs that revive the polished pop-punk of Y2K stars like P!nk and Ashlee Simpson.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

Pinegrove with Katy Kirby and Drench Fries

New Jersey-based experimental rock band Pinegrove moves into alt-country territory on their latest album, 11:11, with frontman Evan Stephens Hall singing his signature heartfelt lyrics with a light twang on top of the band's free-flowing alt-rock instrumentation. Nashville singer-songwriter Katy Kirby and DIY psych-folk project Drench Fries will get fervent tunes flowing.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Flock! A QTPOC+ Stand-Up Comedy Show

This night of stand-up features Seattle's finest queer and POC comedians. Hosted by Rohini, the show will feature funny people Bobby Higley, Juno Men, and Zahnae Aquino, plus guest stars Jonna Nguyen, Lindsey Anderson, and Jeanina.

(Olmstead, Capitol Hill)

Loose Cannons Improv

Loose Cannons is aptly named—it's an exciting, unpredictable performance developed through audience suggestions. Improvisers will devise songs, monologues, and/or word associations informed by the audience, eventually landing on common themes that will continue to mold the performance.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market)

FILM

A Re-Introduction to Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Double Feature: Touching the Skin of Eeriness and Heaven is Still Far Away

You've probably heard the buzz about Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Murakami-inspired Drive My Car, which recently won an Oscar for Best International Film. This double feature takes a deeper dive into the Japanese director's candid, conversational style. In Touching The Skin of Eeriness, a young man practices a fluid form of modern dance while processing his father's death. Heaven Is Still Far Away follows an odd pair of roommates guarding a ghostly secret.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

No Man's Land World Tour

This all-women adventure film festival hails from the mountains of Colorado. Now on an international tour, No Man's Land Film Festival champions the gritty, determined films of woman-identified athletes and risk-takers.

(The Mountaineers, Northeast Seattle)

MUSIC

Ben Chasny (Six Organs of Admittance)

LA guitarist Ben Chasny (AKA Six Organs of Admittance) will play an acoustic set of instrumental psych-folk serenades from his new album, The Intimate Landscape, released on legendary library music label KPM Music.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Glitchlette, Night Mayor, and Catch Rabbit

Float through an evening of electro, dream, and psych-pop with emotional dance bops from Bellingham-based solo project Glitchlette. You'll also indulge in spacey pop tunes from Seattle-Olympia band Night Mayor and shimmering psych-pop by Catch Rabbit.

(Timbre Room, Belltown)

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind Tour

Since the immensely talented Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. first landed in the public eye, she has cemented herself as the “anti-star” of the future, never allowing her personal life to overshadow her artistry and expertly crafted R&B gems. H.E.R. makes relaxed songs that could soundtrack just about any mood, with a voice that puts anyone at ease.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

The Shivas, Peyote Ugly, and J. Graves

Catch Portland four-piece The Shivas as they support their new album, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad, with some reverb-y garage rock. Don't miss opening sets from Seattle psych synthers Peyote Ugly and "Portland's most passionate dance punk" J. Graves.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Lance Olsen with Lidia Yuknavitch

Fiction writer and experimental narrative professor Lance Olsen presents his newest literary experiment, Skin Elegies, in this virtual conversation. He'll be joined by Oregon-based writer, Corporeal Writing educator, and noted badass Lidia Yuknavitch.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

DRAG

So You Think You Can Drag?

So You Think You Can Drag? is a recurring 10-week drag competition hosted by the iconic Cookie Couture at brand-new bar and venue The Comeback! Season three of the competition promises a drag-tastic prize package to the winner, including $5,000.

(The Comeback, SoDo)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Dave Nihill

Irish-born comic Dave Nihill draws from his vast international experiences—he's been to 70 countries, and lived in 12—to reflect on cultural norms, drinking sessions, and his life as a slightly confused US immigrant. Nihill's unconventional rise to comedy fame began when he crashed festivals and comedy clubs, pretending to be a successful comic named "Irish Dave." We hope to see more of Nihill's enterprising spirit, and hear that cool accent, in this performance.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

River "RB" Butcher

Akron's sickest childhood skateboarder River "RB" Butcher delivers a blue-collar brand of cool in his stand-up performances, appearing on HBO's 2 Dope Queens, Conan, and more. Tinged with a Midwestern sensibility, Butcher offers a funny, frank perspective on vegetarianism, feminism, and his experience as a queer person.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Weeding Out The Stoned

Test your skills of perception by weeding out the stoner comedians to find the sober "narc." A series of sobriety tests led by "detective" Alex Grubard will provide the audience with clues, and might lead to some wicked prizes.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

FILM

Eraserhead

In heaven, everything is fine. David Lynch's debut feature cemented the director as an unmatched force in enigmatic, haunting cinema, inspiring endless contemplation over the last 45 years. This 4K digital restoration only enhances the gloomy beauty of Eraserhead's black-and-white photography.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

Napoleon Dynamite Live

Here's something better than chatting online with babes all day. If you were an adolescent around 2004, chances are good that cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite made a fierce impression on you. This full screening of the quote-worthy film will be followed by a playful discussion between cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Tots not included.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

MUSIC

Boy Harsher, Troller, and DJ Sharlese

Northampton, Massachusetts-based synth duo Boy Harsher, whom Stranger staffer Jas Keimig described as "moody enough to inspire you to seriously consider buying that black leather jacket you’ve been thinking about lately," will serve up some cinematic jams beside darkwave trio Troller and DJ Sharlese of Seattle’s False Prophet collective.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Pond (LP Release Show) with Eyelids

Short-lived Portland alt-rock trio Pond released three albums in their heyday, before disbanding in 1998. Now that their final album and major-label debut, Rock Collection, is getting a snazzy new vinyl reissue, the band is getting back together to celebrate. Fellow PDX royalty eyelids will get things started with their lively power pop.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

throb: Carlos Souffront and Kiernan Laveaux

Throb, a dance night of "undulating sounds for freaks and geeks" is back with a mix of club grooves from San Francisco selector Carlos Souffront, "techno wizard" Kiernan Laveaux, and Seattle legend Succubass.

(Kremwerk, Downtown)

Thunderpussy with Smokey Brights & Actionesse

Revel in some cool-as-hell rock 'n' roll with Seattle's Thunderpussy, who Dave Segal has described as "a foursome of fierce speed queens who are the rare Seattle rock group signed to a major label," whose self-titled debut LP "revamps familiar classic-rock power moves and hard-rock hooks to put some led in your zeppelin and some depth in your purple." Smokey Brights will start things off with some crackly warm guitar-driven rock alongside saxophone-infused "horncore" rockers Actionesse.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

Clyde W. Ford

Clyde W. Ford draws from his background as a psychotherapist and mythologist to develop a uniquely layered writing voice. Compiling compelling research in his newest book, Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth, Ford presents an enlightening perspective on the wage disparities and history of exploitation of Black labor within US institutions.

(Central Library, Downtown)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY & CIVICS

Context, Culture, and Construction: The Design Triad that Shapes Seattle

Learn more about the city's skyline in this architectural tour, which also delves into the cultural and historical aspects of Seattle's development. Attendees will hear about the early days of Seattle's downtown as well as the modern identity of the area, which is shaped by architectural designs like Rem Koolhaas’s asymmetric, cantilevered Central Library.

(Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Downtown)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy: The Art in Sci-Fi

Sharpen your pencils for an interstellar semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead ten conversations on iconic sci-fi styles and directing methods within the fascinating genre. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the films in advance of the events.

(Scarecrow Video, University District)

The Lure

This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters pulled ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human, their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

MUSIC

Cavetown

What were you doing at age 22? English singer-songwriter, record producer, and YouTuber Cavetown has already released four studio albums with a masterful blend of indie rock, indie pop, and bedroom pop enriched by his mellow use of ukulele. Expect to hear songs from his most recent album, Sleepyhead.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Deftones

The Grammy-winning alternative metal act out of Sacramento will return to Seattle to support their ninth studio album, Ohms, along with support from French heavy metalheads Gojira and nu-metal influenced pop sensation Poppy.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

Joy Oladokun

Ever since Nashville-based singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun saw Tracy Chapman on TV at age ten, she has been under the spell of the acoustic guitar, churning out folky R&B, rock, and pop songs about her experiences as a queer woman of color. She will play in support of her critically acclaimed third album and major-label debut, in defense of my own happiness, which was named one of the best albums of 2021 by Variety and Rolling Stone.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Tempers

Not to be mistaken for New York's Tempers (which I did, nonetheless), Seattle's the Tempers sound like a 21st-century version of Lene Lovich's cheeky, goth-inflected, new-wave disco flamboyancy. Their music whisks you away to a decadent European bat cave and makes you feel about 38 percent more glamorous than you actually are while listening to it. DAVE SEGAL

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Level Up RPDR S14 Showcase Series: Kornbread

The bakery is open! This LA queen, whose full name is Kornbread "the Snack" Jeté, had to pull out of season 14 early due to an ankle injury. Now she's back and ready to serve her delicious baked goods hot out of the oven, henny.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill)

NonSeq: Dakota Camacho – MALI’E’

Blending ritual activation, improvisation, and chanting, this performance reflects the research of three local Matao-CHamoru artists. Lourdez Puti’on Velasco, roldy aguero ablao, and Dakota Camacho probe the possibilities for oral history and prophecy through somatic musical practices, exchanging call-and-response verses called MALI’E’ and kantan chamorrita.

(Good Shepherd Center, Wallingford)

SUNDAY

FILM

Born Again: An Easter Zombie Mystery Double Feature

What better occasion than Easter for a festive double-feature of flesh-eating zombie flicks? This mystery screening promises rancid corpses and mimosas. Delish!

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

Jean Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast

Jean Cocteau’s relentlessly moody, eerie adaptation of this classic fairytale is nothing short of divine. We know the story—a lovely young woman slowly thaws the cold heart of a feral creature—but Cocteau's take lends a hypnotic, dreamy enchantment to the fantasy tale.

(Grand Illusion, University District)

MUSIC

Four Plenty Benefit for Seattle Hempfest with King Youngblood, Bob Lovelace and Friends, Kitty Junk, and More

Celebrate the return of Seattle Hempfest with performances from “Seattle’s alt-rock princes” King Youngblood, jazz bassist Bob Lovelace, and glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre with Mercury Rev

San Francisco-based psych-rockers The Brian Jonestown Massacre are to thank for the booming wave of neo-psychedelia that followed their shoegaze tinged 1995 debut, Methodrone. Though the band has cycled through 40+ members and released almost two dozen albums since its start, their singular vision of keeping psych-rock alive lives on. Longtime New York-based indie rockers Mercury Rev will get the ball rolling.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

SPRING

Pastor Kaleb's Easter Sunday Service

Pastor Kaleb's flock may not be your stereotypical churchgoing crowd—way back in pre-COVID times, former Stranger writer Brendan Kiley reported many sightings of "burlesque dancers and comedians, writers, and nightlife impresarios [...] drinking down the dregs of their Bloody Marys"—among their number. But Kaleb has a televangelist's charisma, even when he's preaching on something nonsensical, and this Easter ceremony will highlight the joy of spring.

(Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

(Various locations across Skagit Valley, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

48th Seattle International Film Festival

SIFF returns for its 48th year with the best in international and independent cinema. The hybrid festival will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. There's significant buzz surrounding Navalny, a documentary on the Russian opposition leader and his eventual poisoning, and The Territory, a Darren Aronofsky-produced film following an Indigenous leader's struggle with the occupants of a protected area of the Amazon Rainforest.

(Various locations, Thursday-Sunday)

Cadence 2022 – As the wind is breathing

Explorations and exploitations of sound—the sound of words, the sound of anxiety, the sound of abstraction. This showcase features works that bring ancient poetic traditions of musicality and rhythm to a contemporary foreground across Super 8 footage, paintings, performance, and animation. Some skim the surface of music video buoyancy, some are a discordant choreography of the senses, all use audio as integral to the experience of language.

(Jack Straw Cultural Center, University District, Monday-Sunday)

Dan Savage Presents: The 2022 HUMP! Film Festival

Dan Savage's pioneering erotic film fest is now streaming! Since 2005, HUMP! has brought inclusive, creative, and kinky films to the big screen. This year, viewers can also access all of the sex-positivity of HUMP!'s film programming right from home. Four-day streaming tickets are available through May 1.

(Virtual, Thursday-Sunday)

Seattle Deaf Film Festival 2022

This inclusive festival centers films by Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard-of-Hearing filmmakers from around the world. We're eager to see Changer: A Handtelling, a filmed performance of Deaf Native storytellers sharing the Coast Salish myth of Changer in Native and creative sign language, and What?, a black-and-white comedy following a struggling Deaf actor.

(Virtual, Monday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Piecraft Kitchen Pop-up at Pair

Indulge in pie for dinner with a pop-up from former Pair chef Frankie Cannata-Bowman's business Piecraft Kitchen, which specializes in vegan and gluten-free pies. The three-course menu, available during Seattle Restaurant Week, features a soup, your choice of a savory pie accompanied by a salad, and your choice of a sweet pie, with optional cocktail, wine, and mocktail pairings curated by Pair owner Sarah Penn.

(Pair, Northeast Seattle, Tuesday-Friday)

Seattle Restaurant Week

During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.

(Various locations, Monday-Saturday)

Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest

This two-day event showcases authentic Scotch, tequila, and mezcal tastings, whisky seminars, craft cocktails, and a selection of 50 craft beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from West Coast brewers.

(Fremont Studios, Fremont, Friday-Saturday)

EXHIBIT

The Negro Motorist Green Book

The Negro Motorist Green Book was widely used during Jim Crow segregation to determine which facilities were cordial, safe, and willing to serve Black people. This multimedia exhibition, curated by Green Book scholar Candacy Taylor, examines the guide's fascinating history. Film, photographs, installations, oral histories, and interactive components help illuminate the trepidation experienced by African American travelers, while also honoring their resilience.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Tuesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

9 to 5

Dolly Parton's songwriting genius shines through in this musical based on her 1980 hit movie 9 to 5. When three female coworkers conspire to kidnap their tyrannical sexist boss, the office starts to run a lot more smoothly in his absence. But how long before the jig is up? Be Russell, Sarah Russell and Naomi Morgan star as the production's madcap heroines.

(Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill, Friday-Saturday)

The Book Club Play

When five book clubbers become the unlikely subjects of a documentary, they experience some hilarious shifts in their group dynamics. Directors Arlene Martínez-Vázquez and Jéhan Òsanyìn present a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud production, spotlighting famous novels and the people who love them.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

Dice: Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet is the next iteration of Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series. Each participating actor memorizes the script of an entire classic play, and in an impromptu twist, the audience will roll dice to determine who plays each part. Fast-paced choreography and a live band help bring Shakespeare to life.

(Inscape, Industrial District, Friday-Sunday)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Thursday-Sunday)

Ghosts

This contemporary interpretation of Henrik Ibsen’s polemic drama follows Mrs. Alving, who welcomes the return of her son, Oswald, after a prolonged absence. While she hides her husband's indiscretions from Oswald, the young man begins a new relationship, uncovering secrets that challenge her sense of self.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Swan Lake

Kent Stowell’s Swan Lake tells a familiar, ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil. Crafted with precision, the production's costuming and set design envelop viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

A Tribe Called Yes

This hip-hop improv adventure gathers an eclectic mix of actors, musicians, and MCs to tell an illuminating tale of underdogs on the road to freestyle stardom. A live DJ will set the tone for each performance.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Human/Animal

This group exhibition delves into the experience of being a "human animal." Thoughtful, charming, and a little cheeky, viewers will find anthropomorphic works in a variety of mediums, plus workshop opportunities for jewelry and tote bag making, pet caricature sessions, and more.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday; opening)

I wish I could tell you how I feel

This exhibition by Danish-German artist and filmmaker Anna Sofie Hartmann explores elements of storytelling and language that have threaded through her work for over fifteen years. Hartmann's photographs of beds in which she's slept represent aspects of her ever-growing archive of lived experience. In I wish I could tell you how I feel, these images are installed alongside intimate texts addressing the artist's emotional state at the time the photographs were taken.

(Goethe Pop-up Space, Capitol Hill, Monday-Sunday)

Marita Dingus: Re Soul

Seattle-based artist Marita Dingus investigates the confluences of spirituality, humanity, race, and identity through expressive figural sculpture, pulling material inspiration from African diasporic artifacts and legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

P. L .U. A. (Proposed Land Use Action)

P. L .U. A. (Proposed Land Use Action) represents a departure from Nigerian American artist Jite Agbro's standard figurative style. Instead, she shares architectural textile prints of her childhood home in this installation, creating a rendering of the local public housing complex currently planned for demolition. Reconciling with this loss, P.L.U.A. explores memory, cultural inheritance, and institutional impacts on local environments.

(MadArt, South Lake Union, Tuesday-Friday)

Preston Singletary: Between Here and The Spirit World

Over the last two years, Native American glass artist Preston Singletary lost two close mentors. This series of new works reflects on the experience of profound grief, the notion of time, and the impermanent nature of life. Singletary aims to celebrate his mentors, honoring their impact on his life and work.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, Tuesday-Saturday)

Select Works from Local Collectors

This multimedia exhibition compiles surprising works from local collections, including prints from household names like Robert Rauschenberg and Christo.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, Tuesday-Saturday)