Where to Get Food for Easter & Passover 2022 in Seattle

Spring is finally here, which means Easter (April 17) and Passover (April 15-23) are both approaching, and both holidays call for some festive meals. We've gathered this list of the restaurants in Seattle offering Easter and Passover specials. Whether you're looking for golden hot cross buns or comforting brisket and chicken soup, you'll find something for your celebration here. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

EASTER AND PASSOVER (BOTH)

Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery is serving up specials and holiday breads for Easter, including hot cross buns, coffee cake, kringle, cardamom braids, cardamom buns, lemon lavender cake, Easter cookie decorating kits, and more, as well as Swedish "gooey cake" (a rich flourless chocolate cake also known as kladdkaka) for Passover.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery



Macrina Bakery

The longtime local favorite's spring menu features seasonal baked goods like guava cream cheese hand pies, lemon poppyseed cake, mini rhubarb raspberry upside-down cakes, "bird's nest" cupcakes, pastel shortbread cookies, Colomba pasquale (an Easter celebration bread), and more. They've also got flourless chocolate cake and macaroons for Passover and some other Jewish treats for post-Passover enjoyment, including challah and chocolate babka. Orders must be placed by noon, two days in advance.

Various locations

Pickup



Trophy Cupcakes

The cupcake bakery has colorful macarons and flourless chocolate cupcakes for Passover. In addition, they've jazzed up matzo with brown sugar caramel, bittersweet Belgian chocolate, and crunchy rainbow sprinkles for their "matzo sprinkle crunch." They also have plenty of Easter specials, including decorated cupcake dozens, cupcakes frosted with spring flowers, macarons, cakes, gift boxes, and DIY Easter cupcake decorating kits.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

Sponsored

EASTER

Bai Tong Thai Restaurant

In honor of Easter, the local Thai chain will be serving a festive "Peeps Paradise" cocktail, available exclusively at the Capitol Hill location.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bakery Nouveau

The beloved local bakery chain is baking up classic hot cross buns, available at all three locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup



Bake Shop

Queen Anne's recently opened all-day cafe is also offering hot cross buns flecked with 70% dark chocolate from Theo Chocolate for preorder, with pickup available from April 16-17.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Bluwater Bistro Leschi

Kick off your Easter with Bluwater's waterfront view and a breakfast that includes Dungeness crab quiche, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, and a scone. A limited menu of other breakfast dishes is also available.

Leschi

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge

Enjoy a sumptuous Easter Sunday brunch on April 17 at this elegant restaurant atop the Lotte Hotel. The menu features shared starters followed by dishes such as white asparagus soup, king salmon, Anderson Ranch lamb, and spring pea cavatelli. Cap off the meal with an "Easter dessert hunt" (a display featuring treats like macarons, cakes, cookies, and tarts).

Downtown

Dine-in



Coyle's Bakeshop

Though pre-orders have already sold out, Rachael Coyle's lovely Greenwood bakery is selling its Easter hot cross buns (which are made with mildly spiced enriched dough, currants, candied orange peel, and candied Meyer lemon peel) in the store from Friday through Sunday until Easter. Sales are limited to six per customer.

Greenwood

Pickup



Lá Liath Bakery

This British Isles-inspired bakery has a spring menu with lemon lavender shortbread, hot cross buns, Cadbury egg-studded blondies, simnel cake (a light fruitcake traditionally eaten for Lent and Easter in the United Kingdom and Ireland), and carrot cupcakes. Pre-orders are required for pickup.

Georgetown

Pickup



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's seasonal Easter pack includes a selection of spring-ready flavors like robin's egg, princess cake, carrot cake, lemon, and vanilla bean.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



L'Experience Paris

Forgo the plastic Easter eggs from the store in favor of L'Experience Paris's colorful, classy French chocolate versions from Le Chocolat des Français, available in Hip Hop (milk chocolate), Rock (dark), or Disco (dark and milk).

Mercer Island

Pickup, delivery



The London Plane

Pioneer Square's bright, airy cafe and bakery has you covered with specials such as hot cross buns, a rhubarb frangipane tart, and carrot cake.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mainstay Provisions

This all-day cafe and specialty market's à la carte Easter dinner menu includes rotisserie lamb, rotisserie chicken, vegetarian galettes, scalloped potatoes, grilled romanesco salad, asparagus with preserved lemon, and strawberry cake.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup



Mighty-O Donuts

Beginning on April 8, the popular vegan donut chain will be offering chocolate Easter egg donuts for pre-order for pickup on Easter morning.

Various locations

Pickup



Piroshky Piroshky

The pastry purveyor is currently offering its Easter kulich, a sweet bread made with citrus, raisins, and almond, available for delivery or pickup at the Pike Place Market location from April 11-17.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Queen Anne Coffee Co.

This cafe is offering an order form in stores for ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls, pies, salads, quiches, and other Easter treats.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sugar Bakery & Cafe

The local bakery has Easter sugar cookies, hot cross buns, and shredded coconut "nests" of Cadbury eggs available for pre-order.

First Hill, Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Whale Wins

Renee Erickson's Wallingford restaurant has hot cross buns with candied citrus fruit and currants from General Porpoise head pastry chef Katie Smith available for pre-order for pickup during Easter weekend (April 16-17). Quantities are limited, so be sure to place your orders ASAP. They're also selling goodies like chocolate, cured coho salmon, and wine in their "Larder" market and will serve holiday brunch specials for dine-in during Easter weekend.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Wild Mountain Cafe

Start the day with a six-pack of scratch-made cinnamon rolls from this Crown Hill cafe, available for pre-order for pickup on Easter morning.

Crown Hill

Pickup

PASSOVER

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

The Jewish deli has an extensive menu of à la carte Seder dishes, including whole roasted kosher lemon-herb chickens, slow-roasted kosher brisket with gravy, house-smoked salmon, chicken soup, smoked sablefish, charoseth, tsimmes, "matzo roca," macaroons, and more. Dishes can be picked up beginning at 11 am on April 14.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Zylberschtein's

Zylberschtein's Passover menu offers a choice of slow-cooked brisket, harissa chicken, or vegetarian "brisket" made with jackfruit, plus caraway roasted carrots, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, a sheet of matzo, charoset, and a coconut macaroon drizzled in chocolate.

Pinehurst

Pickup, delivery