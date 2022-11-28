The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 28-Dec 4, 2022



MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Peach Pit

Vancouver, BC's Peach Pit will serve up some riff-heavy indie pop that they describe as "chewed bubblegum pop" for a headlining show supporting their third album, From 2 to 3. Acclaimed indie-rock trio Sunflower Bean will open the show with songs from their latest album Headful of Sugar.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation

Indie folk band The Head And The Heart, who got their start busking on Seattle street corners, will stop by for a fundraising concert benefitting The Rivers and Roads Foundation, a nonprofit started by the band that gives back to local music programs and initiatives with an emphasis on equitable access to music education and mental health resources.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

TUESDAY

COMEDY

Daniel Howell: We're All Doomed!

Sardonic YouTuber and stressed millennial Daniel Howell will head to the stage for this self-deprecating solo show, which digs into a relatable feeling of impending doom with an eye toward how the apocalypse might bring us together. (If it's the end of the world, we may as well have a laugh or two.)

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Improv All-Stars

Legendary improv experts Unexpected Productions will bring their talents to Jules Maes for a night of quirky, off-the-cuff comedy inspired by audience suggestions. Get ready for wacky stories, quick-witted scenes, and spontaneous songs that'll make you laugh on the spot.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown)

LIVE MUSIC

Helen with Star Party

Helen is the Portland-based dream-pop project of Liz Harris (of beloved ambient folk project Grouper), Jed Bindeman (of psych-rock band Eternal Tapestry), and Scott Simmons. The band initially set out to make roaring thrash metal music before landing on their ethereal shoegaze-y sound. Listen to their first (and only) album, The Original Faces, which Pitchfork described as "somewhere between My Bloody Valentine's distorted bliss and Eternal Tapestry's psyched-out experiments." Olympia punk duo Star Party will open.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Pete Souza

As the White House photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza saw his fair share of the Oval Office—he created nearly two million photographs over the course of Obama's eight-year term. In The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency, Souza shares a unique insider's perspective on democracy, depicting everyone from national security staffers to the White House groundskeeper. He'll present his rare photos, share stories from the book, and answer audience questions at this talk.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SPORTS & RECREATION

FIFA World Cup 2022 Watch Parties

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

FILM

The La Stella Foundation and Greg Olson Productions present Spellbound: The 43rd Film Noir Series

Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, returns with Spellbound, the longest-running film noir program in the world. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deems this year's lineup "exciting and refreshing," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who calls Spellbound "the best series in Seattle film history." Don't miss screenings on Wednesday nights in October and November; the series continues this week with Nicolas Winding Refn's stylish contemporary noir Drive.

(Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island)

LIVE MUSIC

Joe Bonamassa: The Guitar Event of the Year

Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist and genre icon Joe Bonamassa, who has been hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, will stop by in support of his latest release, Time Clocks.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

A John Waters Christmas

John Waters, who shall henceforth be known as the "anti-Santa," will land his perverse sleigh in Seattle for Christmas twistedness and holiday jeers. He might stomp on your perfectly wrapped presents, but this evening with the cult filmmaker seems promising for those on the holiday-averse end of the spectrum.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Flight Before Xmas

This recurring holiday production by "fearless feminist non-profit arts organization" Macha Theatre Works starts with an all-too-familiar story of holiday stress at the airport, but flight delays and lost luggage won't dampen the cast's Christmas spirit.

(West of Lenin, Fremont)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Julie Kim, Dewa Dorje, J Jones

Buzzy stand-up, comedy festival fave, and stuffing lover Julie Kim will head to the stage in Seattle alongside local favorite Dewa Dorje (host of monthly comedy talk show Dee's Nuts ) and Seattle-based Southern charmer J Jones.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

COMMUNITY

Community Day at MOHAI

In celebration of the museum's 10th anniversary, head to MOHAI for complimentary admission to their permanent exhibits and discounted entry into the temporary exhibition Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine . MOHAI executive director Leonard Garfield will deliver special lectures throughout the day, including a close look at "icons from Seattle's past" and landmark events in the city over the last decade.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union)

FILM

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Seattle Symphony will perform Danny Elfman's iconic film score from Tim Burton's spooktacular holiday film The Nightmare Before Christmas, bringing Jack Skellington, Sally, and the whole crew to life on the big screen.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Rayos: Cine en México

Honoring Mexican filmmaking from the country's golden age of cinema to the present day, this series of screenings and community discussions (in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival) spotlights everything from feature flicks to documentaries and archival 16mm treasures. Rayos: Cine en México continues on December 1 with screenings of short films Cosas de mi Vida, Ausencias, and Entrevista con la Tierra.

(Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma)

LIVE MUSIC

Emerson String Quartet

Nine-time Grammy winners the Emerson String Quartet will showcase their famed musical abilities with a program of music from composers George Walker, Franz Joseph Haydn, Samuel Barber, and Franz Schubert. This performance is not to be missed, considering that the ensemble announced their disbandment after the 2022/23 season.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle)

Kristin Hersh with Claire Tucker

Mercury writer William Kennedy once wrote: "Whether she’s fronting projects like Throwing Muses and 50FootWave or playing solo, Kristen Hersh has quietly contributed to the traditionally male-dominated world of indie rock for decades. Hersh’s songwriting blends punk, indie, and folk, with lyrics that touch on her struggle with bipolar disorder." She will take the stage after an opening set from local folk singer-songwriter Claire Tucker (of Loose Wing).

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Rakim

Back in 2019, Mercury writer Jenni Moore wrote: “Eric B. & Rakim are one of the most influential hip-hop duos in history, and Rakim is universally recognized as one of the greatest—if not the greatest—MCs of all time. In an episode of the Netflix docuseries Hip-Hop Evolution, Shad K. asserts that ‘Rakim’s rhyme style would singlehandedly set the tone for what hip-hop has become today.’ Later in the episode, Rakim explains that since he grew up listening to jazz and learning to play saxophone, he always tried to rhyme like John Coltrane played the sax. In contrast to rappers like Run-DMC and Chuck D., who were energetically shouting on the mic, Rakim’s approach was more methodical. His clear, concise style is the definition of flow; some say he may have even been the one to make “flow” a thing." Don't miss the iconic emcee stop to mark the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album, The 18th Letter, alongside True II Form, Greg Cypher, and DJ Indica Jones.

(The Crocodile, Belltown)

Shaina Shepherd & Josiah Johnson

Gear up for a magical night of local sounds with powerhouse vocalist Shaina Shepherd—the frontwoman of grungy soul outfit BEARAXE—who applies her soulful voice to a wide range of genres. Singer-songwriter Josiah Johnson, best known as a founding member of indie-folk outfit The Head and The Heart, will also perform.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

The Soft Moon

The Soft Moon is the creative project of San Francisco musician Luis Vasquez. From his 2010 self-titled debut LP to 2015's Deeper, he's essentially been the musical equivalent of a flickering light in a back alley, both broken and eerily alluring. Vasquez has emerged among a slew of fantastic post-mall goth contemporaries, like Los Angeles' Chelsea Wolfe and Corners, whose veins flow with '80s synth-goth blood, but whose skin is scarred with an even more terrifying modern electronic glitch. The world of the Soft Moon is a sci-fi dystopia in which everybody has pacemakers under the control of Vasquez, who will either decide to make you dance or convulse in unison. CAMERON CROWELL

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

Day With(out) Art 2022: Being & Belonging

For its sixth consecutive year of Day With(out) Art, Frye will partner with Visual AIDS, an AIDS awareness arts organization, to screen seven short videos spotlighting artists living with HIV. The program, titled Being & Belonging, centers the artists' lived experiences of isolation and intimacy, and will include newly commissioned videos by national and international artists Camila Arce, Davina “Dee” Conner, Karin Hayes, Jaewon Kim, Clifford Prince King, Santiago Lemus, and others.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Miranda Sings

Multipassionate comic Colleen Ballinger can't be pinned down—she's also a vocalist, actor, writer, and magician—but you might recognize her from the viral videos that have amassed the idiosyncratic jokester over 50 million followers on social media. She'll head to the stage as her wacky internet alter-ego, Miranda Sings, for this performance.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Winter Beer Festival

The Washington Beer Commission's annual Winter Beer Festival returns with up to 30 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point)

LIVE MUSIC

John Craigie

Modern-day troubadour John Craigie, who describes himself as the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedbergbrings, will bring his tender blend of storytelling folk and Americana back to the town on his Keep It Warm tour.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

KEXP Presents: The Cave Singers with Your Heart Breaks

Seattle-hailing trio The Cave Singers, whom Stranger writer Leilani Polk once described as "vaguely dark and brooding, marked by washes of airy twanginess and strains of melodica," will bring their dynamic blend of indie, Americana, and folk rock back for a hometown show alongside the beloved indie rock project Your Heart Breaks.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard)

Peace: A PLU Christmas Concert

Pacific Lutheran University music groups, including the Choir of the West, University Chorale, and the University Symphony Orchestra, will unite for their annual holiday concert of works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Dan Forrest, Rosephanye Powell, and Cecilia McDowall, alongside traditional carols and beloved favorites.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

Phantoms: This Can't Be Everything Tour

LA electronic duo Phantoms look like nice, attractive young men, playing their sets in suits, using glow-in-the-dark drumsticks, releasing their music on the Universal Music subsidiary, Casablanca/Republic. As evidenced by their buoyant EP, Broken Halo, Phantoms are going to be festival fixtures, because festivalgoers love their sort of hooky, smooth, vocal-centric dance fare. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Pink Martini ft. China Forbes

Portland's own "little orchestra" Pink Martini features over a dozen musicians who perform a multilingual repertoire that's exotic yet familiar, seamlessly switching between jazz, classical, pop, and global music sounds. The band has a certain je ne sais quoi that puts everyone in a good mood—they don't just perform a show, they know how to throw a party. This performance will feature lead vocals from Massachusetts-born powerhouse China Forbes.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Skullcrusher, Babehoven, and Mal

On her latest album Quiet the Room, LA-based gem Skullcrusher (AKA Helen Ballentine) defies the aggressive, visceral nature of her project moniker with ghostly, atmospheric indie folk reminiscent of contemporaries like Phoebe Bridgers and Grouper. She will support the album alongside bedroom folk duo Babehoven and singer-songwriter Mal.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Christmas Caravan Tour

Jazz-rock ensemble Squirrel Nut Zippers will head out on their first holiday tour in four years, performing the southern roots- and swing-infused jingles from their festive album Christmas Caravan.

(Triple Door, Downtown)

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour

British synth-pop wizards The 1975, whom Mercury writer Ned Lannamann described as "drippy, slightly peppy, radio-designed porridge," will stop by on their At Their Very Best tour, supporting their experimental 2020 album, Notes on a Conditional Form, which featured collaborations with notable names like Phoebe Bridgers, FKA Twigs, and activist Greta Thunberg.

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

READINGS & TALKS

Hugo Lit Series—Unearthing: Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Matthew Olzmann, Arianne True, Zoser Dunbar

After the last few years, the idea of "rebirth" sounds pretty appealing. This season's Hugo Literary Series draws on rebirth as a conceptual theme, inviting writers of all stripes to reflect on revival and resurgence through prose, poetry, and songs. This session will feature writers Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Matthew Olzmann, Arianne True, and Zoser Dunbar presenting new works based on the juicy sub-theme of "unearthing."

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

Patti Smith

Renaissance woman Patti Smith has lent an unparalleled punk rock edge to her writing, visual art, and performances for decades. Next up: selfies. In 2018, Smith posted her first Instagram photo, and the practice spiraled from there with years of personal photos that served as vignettes of a deeply creative life. Smith’s new book, A Book of Days, takes a similar approach, compiling vintage photographs and travel writings to archive her journey as a poet and artist.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

36th Annual Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

Dozens of caroling teams will once again gather downtown to sing holiday ditties in support of the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, which offers free meals, free groceries, one-on-one counseling, and other services to low-income and houseless people in Seattle. The top caroling teams will compete in a very festive "sing-off" on the Figgy Pudding main stage at the end of the night.

(Pike Place Market)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

David Gborie

David Gborie, All Fantasy Everything podcast co-host, comedian, actor, and "official voice" of Comedy Central, will hit Seattle in advance of several exciting career developments—you'll spot him soon in Adult Swim series Royal Crackers andNetflix’s Mike Judge-produced series Exploding Kittens.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

Esther Povitsky

Alone Together co-creator/star, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, and fantasy nurse Esther Povitsky will bring her frank, trauma-informed comedy (with a side of millennial quirk) to the stage for this performance.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

Randy of Trailer Park Boys: Randy's Christmas Tour in Seattle

Randy, everyone's fave cheeseburger muncher from Canadian comedy Trailer Park Boys, will hit Seattle just in time for the holidays, sharing a few adult-oriented jokes that he's been keeping up his (lack of) sleeves. (Not a fan? Frig off!)

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

LIVE MUSIC

Nghtmre : Drmvrse Tour

Big-time LA electronic DJ Nghtmre will stop by on hisDrmvrse tour, supporting his long-awaited debut album of the same name. Forbes recently wrote of the album, "[Drmvrse] boasts heavy drops—get your neck braces ready for this one—catchy lyrics, dancefloor-ready heaters, rap, melodic bass and more."

(WaMu Theater, SoDo)

SMooCH 2022

The charity circuit will get an indie-rock soundtrack as a pitch-perfect lineup gathers to help raise funds for Seattle Children's Hospital. Attendees will get the unique treat of pairing their five-star meals (courtesy of renowned chef Ethan Stowell) with live sets from artists including beloved alt-rock band Grouplove and longtime power-pop outfit Visqueen. VIP ticket holders will be treated to an additional intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone.

(The Showbox, Downtown)

READINGS & TALKS

S.U.B.E. Children’s Book Day: A Celebration of BIPOC Voices in Children’s Literature

In partnership with Seattle Urban Book Expo, Town Hall Seattle will spotlight the importance of representation in children's literature with the first-ever Children's Book Day. The storytelling celebration will include BIPOC author meet-and-greets, family-friendly activities, and more.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

If, for whatever reason, you're into the corny comedy of known homophobe Kevin Hart, you're in luck! The stand-up will head to Seattle with more dad jokes.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues on December 4 with a 40th-anniversary screening of '82 action sci-fi Tron.

(MoPOP, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour

Atlanta-based rapper Destroy Lonely, who is known for his quick rhymes, atmospheric trap beats, and goth style, will stop by in support of his debut full-length No Stylist, which was released on Playboi Carti's label Opium. Hip-hop duo and labelmates Homixide Gang will support.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

Let Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman, who has collaborated with legends like Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Carly Simon, and John Oates, take you on a sugarplum journey through the sights and sounds of this snowy season as he performs carols, classics, and original songs on his 24th annual holiday tour.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

PERFORMANCE

12 Minutes Max

This fast-paced community production showcases new work by regional artists across genres. Short experimental pieces—each 12 minutes long—will be performed by artists selected by curators Akoiya Harris, a Seattle-based movement artist and cultural preservationist, and Gary Champi, a San Diego-born dance artist and educator.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2022

Dickens' holiday tale may feel familiar to you, but as it turns out, A Christmas Carol can transform into something totally unexpected (and hilarious). Based on audience suggestions, a team of improvisers will reimagine Ebenezer Scrooge's world in this Yuletide rollercoaster ride.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, Thursday-Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine

The first of its kind in the United States, this traveling exhibit explores the "evolution and potential" of artificial intelligence, presenting cutting-edge science and technology that encourages visitors (especially tech-happy Seattleites) to consider how AI might impact their futures.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, Monday-Sunday)

FILM

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Thursday)

MoPOP Matinee Takeover – Cadence Video Poetry Showcase

MoPOP's Matinee Takeover programming, which is included in general museum admission, continues with this showcase of the best shorts from the Cadence Video Poetry Festival. Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, the experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape.

(MoPOP, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Oink

Oink, the festival darling and stop-motion feature debut by Mascha Halberstad, has all the charm of a German fairytale. Hilarious and aesthetically irresistible, the flick follows bespectacled Babs, a nine-year-old whose new present (a pig named Oink) creates a series of messy complications in her life.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Seattle Turkish Film Festival: 10th Year Anniversary!

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington's annual juried film festival will offer up a fresh collection of sought-after Turkish flicks. This year's program includes standouts like political thriller Burning Days and Emre Erdoğdu's class-conscious The List of Those Who Love Me.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Coffee Beer Week

What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week, which kicks off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Alesmith, Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont, Georgetown, Holy Mountain, and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing.

(The Beer Junction, Junction, Monday-Friday)

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

Acrobatic Conundrum—Volume 9: Thresholds

As Stranger associate editor Rich Smith has written, "Acrobatic Conundrum trades the cheeseball spectacle of circus arts for the more expressive vocabulary of modern dance without sacrificing the athletic rigor associated with the form." In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the impressive Seattle-based company will tumble onto the stage for this curated cabaret performance, which will include acrobatic acts from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Austen Unbound

Jane Austen lovers, we know you're out there—this imaginative improvised performance will transport you back to the Regency era where you belong. (Bridgerton fans, this one's for you, too.) Informed by audience suggestions, each performance of Austen Unbound shirks order and structure to celebrate the writer's signature wit with a loosened-up visit to the drawing rooms and manor houses of yore.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday; opening)

Christmastown

If your ideal holiday season includes smoky lounges and sultry dames, you won't wanna miss this mistletoe noir, which follows hard-hitting sleuth Nick Holiday on a curious case involving Christmas trees and a "glamorous elf." Christmastown, a beloved recurring production, will take its final bow this year.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Saturday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Homicide for the Holidays

Cafe Nordo's spirited seasonal "slumber party" blends an interactive performance led by Scot “Dragatha Christie” Augustson with a festive feast that will give attendees much to be merry about. Expect Christmassy crime, bawdy humor, and '80s nostalgia wrapped in a bow.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Saturday-Sunday)

Jingle All the Gay

You better not pout at this luminous jubilee featuring "fabulous fruitcakes" like Kylie Mooncakes, Tito Bonito, Woody Shticks, Cherdonna Shinatra, and others. Jingle All the Gay promises to stuff your stockings with burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and musical performances in one hilarious celebration of chosen family.

(West Hall, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Not / Our Town

This reinterpretation of Thornton Wilder's Our Town is informed by audience surveys; attendees will be tasked with selecting options for scenes, staging styles, and story elements prior to the show. Sound experimental? Pony World Theatre has been described by The Seattle Times as "inventive and deranged," so expect the unexpected.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Saturday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

This rhythmic spin on a Dickens classic sees crabby old Ebenezer visited by "the ghosts of hip-hop past, present, and future," plus a Jamaican Jacob Marley. Sign us up! As the story goes, Scrooge will cast off his grumpy chains in favor of a funky new beat.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Saturday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Tuesday-Wednesday & Friday-Saturday)

The Wiz

This glittery interpretation of The Wizard of Oz brings extra pizzazz with a slightly different tale set to a soul, R&B, and gospel score. The Wiz was a Broadway hit upon its 1975 release, winning seven Tony Awards and epitomizing the civil rights progress of the era. This version was directed and choreographed by Twin Cities theater mainstay Kelli Foster Warder.

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005 to become the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Offering a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed holiday gifts and big box stores, the winter show will include all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics your heart desires, with artsy offerings from independent businesses like Salad Days, Crunch Supply, Fatfluff, and Snowmade.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery: Surface

Conceptual artists Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery come together in this multimedia group show, transforming the METHOD gallery space with a "multilayered immersive structure" that encourages viewers to "explore the luminous intricacies of a liminal, whimsical space." (Expect an ultraviolet glow and shifting surface textures.) We're intrigued!

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Lusio Lights Renton

Don't miss historic downtown Renton's glow-up this holiday season—Lusio Lights always delivers a unique light art experience, complete with projections, interactive light exhibits, and uplifting DJ sets. (Bring your glowsticks!)

(Gateway Park, Renton, Saturday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Tuesday-Sunday)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)