The Top 85 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 5-11, 2022



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday Drinks That Don't Suck

As the site of the cocktail wonderland Sippin' Santa , Vinnie's Wine Shop is an ideal place to craft a tasty holiday beverage. Paul Clarke, editor of Imbibe Magazine and author of The Cocktail Chronicles, will teach you to whip up some of your own while you sip festive drinks.

(Vinnie's Wine Shop, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

12 Minutes Max

This fast-paced community production showcases new work by regional artists across genres. Short experimental pieces—each 12 minutes long—will be performed by artists selected by curators Akoiya Harris, a Seattle-based movement artist and cultural preservationist, and Gary Champi, a San Diego-born dance artist and educator.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown)

TUESDAY

FILM

Mountains on Stage

Skiing into Seattle for the first time, the Mountains on Stage film festival brings the best of mountain sports to the screen with a curated selection of scenic snowy flicks, including "vertical odyssey" From Shade to Light and woman-led bouldering short Nina and Katie in Yosemite.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

REEL BLACK: Sidney Poitier and the Legacy of Black Film

SIFF partnered with Langston for this fresh Film Talks series, which explored the fascinating legacy of actor and leftist civil rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier in celebration of the new documentary Sidney. Since September, SIFF has cycled through screenings of several of Poitier's most thought-provoking flicks; the series will conclude with an in-depth film talk at Langston tonight.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

45th Anniversary of Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

Italian prog-rock ghouls Goblin, led by film composer Claudio Simonetti, will celebrate the 45th anniversary of Dario Argento's lurid, bloody masterpiece Suspiria with a live performance of their acclaimed score set to a screening of the film.

(El Corazón, Eastlake)

Charley Crockett: The Man From Waco

Back in 2019, former Mercury contributor Santi Elijah Holley wrote: "It’s hard to think of a young musician today who embodies the spirit of Texas more than Charley Crockett. Not the jingoistic “Don’t Mess with Texas” machismo or Austin’s pseudo-country posturing, but the honky-tonk and western swing of Willie Nelson, Ernest Tubb, and Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. Crockett got his start busking on street corners across the country and getting into various scuffles with Johnny Law before returning to his home state for good in 2015. As Waylon says, Bob Wills may still be the king, but Charley Crockett is quickly proving himself to be a worthy successor." He will play tracks from his latest album, The Man From Waco, alongside Americana duo Greyhounds.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo)

Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever

It's cold, the skies are dreary, cuffing season is starting to settle in—it's time for us to worship at the altar of Soccer Mommy. The Nashville indie star (real name, Sophie Allison) has made a name for herself writing songs that complexly express what it means to be alive, to love, to reflect on oneself in this twisted and crazy world. At one point, I swear to god, I was composed of bone, nerve, and Allison's "bloodstream," a solemn track off her 2020 album color theory on the transience of childhood. This year, she released the Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never)-produced Sometimes, Forever, which finds Allison stepping into different genres, but with lyrics that still plumb the emotional depths of existence. On Tuesday night, she'll be joined on the Moore stage by Canadian outfit TOPS, one of the most delightful cultural exports out of Montreal since poutine. STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

PERFORMANCE

Peppa Pig's Adventure

Legendary shade queen and gay icon Peppa Pig will celebrate the holidays with a camping trip this year, hitting the stage with her faves (Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, Daddy Pig, and others) to sing songs, play games, and enjoy the "outdoors."

(McCaw Hall, Uptown)

WEDNESDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Experimental composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith initially made waves with her 2017 album, The Kid, which received critical acclaim for its accessible new-age pop structure, compelling storytelling, and distinct use of the Buchla Music Easel. She will stop by with songs from her new album, Let's Turn It Into Sound, alongside French electronic artist Ouri.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

READINGS & TALKS

Bruce Adams with Dave Segal

In conversation with Stranger writer and Seattle DJ Dave Segal, Bruce Adams will present his new book You’re With Stupid: kranky, Chicago, and the Reinvention of Indie Music. The book chronicles the indie record label boom of the late '80s, charting the explosion of Chicago's DIY music scene and the city's kranky music label. (You might be familiar with their catalog of sonically experimental artists, which currently includes Tim Hecker, Lotus Plaza, Grouper, and Atlas Sound.)

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Flock! A Queer Stand Up Comedy Showcase

This recurring night of stand-up hosted by Jaleesa Johnson features Seattle's finest queer and POC comedians. This time around, the show will feature local funny faves Alyssa Yeoman, Juno Men, and Zahnae Aquino alongside guest comics Clar Hart, Addie Sison, and Jim Webber.

(Olmstead, Capitol Hill)

Super Like! A Stand-Up and Interactive Comedy Show For Daters

Few things capture the incredible highs and lows of human experience like dating, so you might as well giggle about it at this interactive stand-up show just for singles. Local funny folks Bo Johnson, Monica Nevi, and Alyssa Yeoman will provide the laughs, and who knows—maybe you'll spot your soulmate in the audience.

(Rendezvous, Belltown)

FILM

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The complicated, inspiring life of acclaimed photographer and activist Nan Goldin sees new light in this documentary, which compiles rarely seen footage and interviews to illuminate her fight against big-pharma villains the Sackler family. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and was previously screened at this year’s SIFF DocFest .

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown)

Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky - a Fundraiser for The Starbucks Union Relief Fund

This screening of '91 kung fu bloodbath Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky plays out like a bizarre video game–you'll have to witness the wacky special effects and impressive ass-kicking choreo to believe it. Even better, 100% of proceeds from the fight flick will be donated to the Pacific Northwest Starbucks Workers United labor union relief fund.

(The Beacon, Columbia City)

LIVE MUSIC

Courtney Marie Andrews

In 2019, former Mercury writer Ciara Dolan wrote of Courtney Marie Andrews' album May Your Kindness Remain: "It’s relevant and powerful protest music, and Andrews contextualizes her own despair within a much bigger picture, all sung in her emotive vibrato, which can resemble the iconic voices of Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and Loretta Lynn within the span of the same song." She will stop by in support of her latest release, Loose Future, alongside kindred singer-songwriter Jonny G.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

X

They were contemporaries of SoCal punk bands like the Germs and Black Flag, but X’s relevance and influence can still be heard draped across the sounds of the rock underground. I reckon you could say, even as their music is deeply rooted in, well, roots rock, at this point they MIGHT be considered roots rock themselves. And don’t forget they were/are universally loved by the nerdy college kids, punks, AND the goths. I bet it’s safe to say 1970s Exene is prolly still an archetype. MIKE NIPPER

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

PERFORMANCE

Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?

"Octogenarian" drag cabaret duo Kiki & Herb will head to Seattle for some holiday sleighing this year. Creative duo Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman will present this festive spectacular as part of the duo's first tour outside of NYC since 2007, so don't miss your chance to witness their boozy cocktail of pop culture critique and seasonal songs.

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

READINGS & TALKS

Eileen Myles with Rae Armantrout, Rebecca Brown, and Matthew Stadler

Generation-defining writer and poetry legend Eileen Myles will head to Elliott Bay in celebration of Pathetic Literature, a "global anthology of pieces from lesser-known classics" they edited that includes work by over 100 writers. Pulitzer Prize winner Rae Armantrout and prose writer/librettist Rebecca Brown, both of whom contributed work to the anthology, will join Myles in conversation for this talk alongside writer and editor Matthew Stadler.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Chophouse Row - Guilty Holiday Pleasures

This celebration of holiday guilty pleasures at dreamy Chophouse Row invites visitors to get naughty under the twinkle lights with drag queen carolers, a "bad Santa photo booth," breakdancing elves, and (of course) boozy libations.

(Chophouse Row, Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

Can you believe? Beloved hair stylist, noted Michelle Kwan stan, and Queer Eye's resident Aries Jonathan Van Ness will head to Seattle, probably to make us laugh, spin some uplifting yarns, and show off their perfectly coiffed locks.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

FILM

Labyrinth Fundraiser

In support of Three Dollar Bill Cinema's robust queer film programming, this pay-what-ya-can fundraiser celebrates bona fide queer icon David Bowie with a costume contest, lip-sync battle, themed cocktails, and a screening of '86 dark fantasy Labyrinth.

(Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill)

The 2022 NWFF Holiday Snow-Ball

Northwest Film Forum's cozy holiday shindig celebrates all things cinema again this year with karaoke, crafts, slow jams, and signature cider recipes handmade by the theater's staff.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Ballard Cocktail Trail

Venture through the Ballard neighborhood to try craft cocktails at 10 different boutique shops.

(Various locations, Ballard)

LIVE MUSIC

100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday 2022

Country music station 100.7 The Wolf will present a down-home holiday evening with live music from Americana-pop darling Elle King, country music heavy Chris Young, Nashville-based troubadour Nate Smith, Southern-rock star Bailey Zimmerman, singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke, Oklahoma-born vocalist Corey Kent, and country artist Michael Ray.

(Accesso ShoWare Center, Kent)

Bartees Strange with Pom Pom Squad and They Hate Change

British indie-rock artist Bartees Strange, who was named Stereogum's Artist To Watch back in 2020, will swing through town in support of his sophomore album (and debut on acclaimed label 4AD), Farm to Table. The album explores lyrical themes of political turmoil, budding fame, and his relationship with his parents. Don't miss opening sets from NYC-based alt-rock project Pom Pom Squad and hip-hop duo They Hate Change.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Chloe Lilac & Mothé: Big Night Out Tour

Rising star Chloe Lilac writes angst-fueled pop-punk anthems reminiscent of black nail polish-wearing pop queens like Avril Lavigne, Ashlee Simpson, and Demi Lovato. Expect to hear songs from her latest EP, you were good to me, after opening sets from LA-based alt-rock gem Mothé and Ohio-born singer-songwriter Cassidy King.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown)

THEM with Cherry Ferrari and King Sheim

West Seattle-based teenage indie pop quartet THEM will play their first-ever headlining show in support of their harmony-driven debut, the car ep, which draws inspiration from contemporary stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers. Arrive in time to catch opening sets from soulful pop duo Cherry Ferrari and pop-punk trio King Sheim.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

NEW Rory & MAL Live

Rory Farrell and Jamil ‘MAL’ Clay will bring their hit podcast to the stage for this performance, so prepare for all-new hot takes from the dudes and their secret special guests.

(Neptune Theatre, University District)

READINGS & TALKS

Rachel Demy with Joe Plummer

Rachel Demy, a promoter and tour manager for indie heavy hitters like St. Vincent, The Shins, The National, and Neko Case, is also a stellar portrait and documentary photographer. In Between, Everywhere, the music scene vet shares some of her best shots from life on the road. She'll be joined in conversation by drummer and composer Joe Plummer, who has performed with Modest Mouse and The Shins.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill)

Word Works—Katie Kitamura: Finding First Person

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this discussion of first-person narrative forms, led by Intimacies novelist Katie Kitamura and award-winning wordsmith Lucy Tan.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill)

VISUAL ART

On/After Boucher

As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Molly Jae Vaughan's reinterpreted drawings inspired by French artist François Boucher have adorned the facade of the Frye Art Museum since October. This performance and public lecture led by Vaughan will further explore Boucher's opulent work and Vaughan's own trans and genderqueer figures positioned in lush Rococo settings. Decadent bites will be provided by Cupcake Royale.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

7th Annual Parade of Boats Onshore Viewing Party

Watch the cheerful Christmas Ship lead a procession of twinkly sea vessels through the Fremont Cut at this parade, where attendees can enjoy warm sips and bites from Chayen Coffee Trailer and Born-n-Braised and vote for their favorite boat.

(Evanston Plaza, Fremont)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Curtis Cook

Portlandia sketch actor, Crank Yankers writer, and very tall guy Curtis Cook will head back to the stage for more slick, sarcastic comedy that makes Tucker Carlson angry.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown)

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday Wine, Beer, & Spirits Walk

Dress up in your kitschiest holiday finery and enjoy over 50 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits at 23 shops across downtown Bothell.

(Various locations, Bothell)

Seattle SantaCon 2022

In the words of Stranger staff writer Matt Baume, "I do not necessarily endorse this event, but I feel that you should be warned that it is happening again." Claiming to be "much more than a pub crawl," an alcohol-infused flash mob of folks clad in Santa Claus costumes will hit the streets of downtown Seattle again this year to enjoy drink specials, contests, and live entertainment.

(Various locations)

LIVE MUSIC

Caifanes

Caifanes, the long-running quartet out of Mexico City, will reunite for an evening of progressive rock and post-punk classics from their definitive albums Caifanes, El Diablito, El Silencio, and El Nervio Del Volcán.

(Paramount Theatre, Downtown)

Cold Cave

Cold Cave, the moniker for LA-based musician Wesley Eisold, takes inspiration from early '80s post-punk/synth-pop bands like Joy Division and New Order for his dark and dismal electro-rock sound. Considering that he hasn't released a full-length album in over a decade, anticipate hearing songs from his two albums, Love Comes Close and Cherish the Light Years.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

Dear Nora

Portland-based singer-songwriter Katy Davidson will bring their beloved indie pop project Dear Nora back to the stage in support of their latest album human futures, which is their second release since reuniting back in 2017. The band is known for a unique sound which blends classic rock, folk, ambient, and punk styles with dense lyricism that tackles noted themes of "wilderness, humanity, morality, technology, late capitalism, and love." Don't miss support from bedroom pop outfit Living Hour and Olympia-based indie trio LAKE.

(Vera Project, Uptown)

Jake Shimabukuro

Hawaii’s prodigious ukulele virtuoso has pushed the boundaries of what seems possible on four strings for a few decades, jumping through genres (jazz, rock, funk, classical music, folk, bluegrass, and even flamenco), and mixing original compositions with covers that have his own personal stamp of uke agility and adventurous originality. LEILANI POLK

(Moore Theatre, Belltown)

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Falala-liday

At this landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling carols of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more. Look forward to plenty of nostalgia, laughter, singing, and holiday cheer.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown)

The Lowest Pair

The Lowest Pair, the duo of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, is strong in their simplicity—two whispering banjos making a bed for Lee and Winter's clear, modest harmonies. It's easy on the ear, the kind of thing you could hear night after night. ROBIN BACIOR

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard)

PERFORMANCE

Brazilian Connection 2022

"Part hype-woman, part sambista, and part dance ethnologist" Dora Oliveira will return with her third annual celebration of Afro-Brazilian dance forms. Special guests from Panama and the Garinagu (Garfiuna) diaspora will join Oliveira in the contemporary Afro-rooted production, which will wrap up with community connections and Brazilian refreshments.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District)

Theater Anonymous presents It's A Wonderful Life

This yearly production, inspired by Frank Capra's '46 classic It's A Wonderful Life, presents the feel-good holiday tale with a twist. Theater Anonymous's mystery cast (they don't even know each other!) will emerge from the audience to kick off the production, so you might be secretly seated next to George Bailey.

(Seattle Center, Uptown)

VISUAL ART

Geneviève Castrée Complete Works Art Show

Geneviève Castrée, brilliant cartoonist, self-taught musician, and late wife of Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie), tragically died of pancreatic cancer in 2016. In celebration of the publication of her complete works, this reception will include an art exhibition and musical homage to Castrée by cellist Lori Goldston, Mount Eerie, and others.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

METZ: 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Toronto noise-punks METZ play sludgy post-hardcore that’ll ooze out of your pores and stay under your fingernails long after they’re done. Live, the three-piece unflinchingly drenches you with sonic gasoline and then forces you to endure a pyrotechnics show. It’s both overwhelming and abrasive—but don’t worry, you’ll love every second of it. CIARA DOLAN

(Neumos, Capitol Hill)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

The scenic Canadian film festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta will head to Seattle, sharing the best of the best in exhilarating outdoor filmmaking, environmental storytelling, mountain sportsmanship, and much more.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, Wednesday-Thursday)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh (who also directed In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) continues to develop his thoughtful, darkly comedic style in this tale of two lifelong friends on an isolated island off the coast of Ireland (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who experience a startling rift in their relationship.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

Bones and All

Road trip!! Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), this cannibalistic thriller stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as blood-thirsty lovers traveling 3,000 miles through the backroads of the United States. IndieWire reports that the film "would have Chekhov himself weeping," so prepare to feel at least mildly devastated.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Monday-Thursday)

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Monday-Wednesday)

Seattle Soccer Film Festival

Gooooal! Catch soccer (or is it football?) flicks from the US, Germany, Sweden, and beyond at the Seattle Soccer Film Festival, which showcases the best soccer culture flicks from the last 30 years and includes a secret screening on opening night.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Unstreamable

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Stranger & EverOut's Holiday Drink Week

Ready to get your nog on? 'Tis the season for wintry libations, and we've got you covered with our inaugural Holiday Drink Week, presented in conjunction with our sister site, The Stranger. For one week only, you'll find a variety of holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. One thing's for sure: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer.

(Various locations, Monday-Sunday)

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

(Rob Roy, Belltown, Monday-Sunday)

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on Second at nearby Rob Roy) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks include the "Kris Kringle Colada" (dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, allspice, lime and pineapple juice, and cream of coconut) and the "Christmas Eve of Destruction" (dark overproof rum, herbal liqueur, nutmeg syrup, lime juice and Angostura bitters).

(Navy Strength, Belltown, Tuesday-Saturday)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

(Can Can, Pike Place Market, Wednesday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Tuesday-Sunday)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Wednesday-Sunday)

A Very Drunken Christmas Carol

The Drunken Tenor returns for this comedy opera, which gets a little topsy-turvy after he's knocked out and sent to an alternate realm of Christmas ghosts with lessons to share. Sound familiar? The wobbly retelling of a classic Dickens tale includes an ugly sweater contest, so show 'em your worst for a chance to win a prize.

(Opera Center, Uptown, Friday & Sunday)

Acrobatic Conundrum—Volume 9: Thresholds

As Stranger associate editor Rich Smith has written, "Acrobatic Conundrum trades the cheeseball spectacle of circus arts for the more expressive vocabulary of modern dance without sacrificing the athletic rigor associated with the form." In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the impressive Seattle-based company will tumble onto the stage for this curated cabaret performance, which will include acrobatic acts from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, Thursday-Sunday)

Austen Unbound

Jane Austen lovers, we know you're out there—this imaginative improvised performance will transport you back to the Regency era where you belong. (Bridgerton fans, this one's for you, too.) Informed by audience suggestions, each performance of Austen Unbound shirks order and structure to celebrate the writer's signature wit with a loosened-up visit to the drawing rooms and manor houses of yore.

(Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Christmastown

If your ideal holiday season includes smoky lounges and sultry dames, you won't wanna miss this mistletoe noir, which follows hard-hitting sleuth Nick Holiday on a curious case involving Christmas trees and a "glamorous elf." Christmastown, a beloved recurring production, will take its final bow this year.

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, Thursday-Sunday)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

(Village Theatre, Bayside, Wednesday-Sunday)

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Seattle's own "Second Lady of Entertainment" will return to the stage with some Christmassy razzle-dazzle this month. Alongside Stranger Genius award-winning composer and musician Chris Jeffries, Dina Martina will deliver the surreal comedy and festive tunes for which she's been known and loved for 25 years. (Her show was described by former Stranger editor Chase Burns as "cozy but disorienting," and John Waters calls her act "some new kind of twisted art,” so buckle in for a holiday fever dream.)

(ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown, Thursday-Sunday)

The Flight Before Xmas

This recurring holiday production by "fearless feminist non-profit arts organization" Macha Theatre Works starts with an all-too-familiar story of holiday stress at the airport, but flight delays and lost luggage won't dampen the cast's Christmas spirit.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Thursday-Sunday)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

(McCaw Hall, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Homicide for the Holidays

Cafe Nordo's spirited seasonal "slumber party" blends an interactive performance led by Scot “Dragatha Christie” Augustson with a festive feast that will give attendees much to be merry about. Expect Christmassy crime, bawdy humor, and '80s nostalgia wrapped in a bow.

(Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square, Wednesday-Sunday)

Jingle All the Gay

You better not pout at this luminous jubilee featuring "fabulous fruitcakes" like Kylie Mooncakes, Tito Bonito, Woody Shticks, Cherdonna Shinatra, and others. Jingle All the Gay promises to stuff your stockings with burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and musical performances in one hilarious celebration of chosen family.

(West Hall, Capitol Hill, Wednesday-Sunday)

Harlem Nutcracker Teaser

This adaptation of the beloved holiday ballet uses Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's "Nutcracker Suite" as a "musical starting point" to share the tale of an African American family's Christmas Eve in Harlem. This surprising teaser performance, which includes the entirety of Harlem Nutcracker minus the last 20 minutes, will preview the final production, which is slated to premiere next year.

(On the Boards, Uptown, Thursday-Sunday)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Journey to the lascivious Land of the Sweets at this showy burlesque spectacle, which will return for its 16th season with more sugar plum sexiness and swinging tunes by The Nutcracker Nonette.

(Triple Door, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, Wednesday-Sunday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, Saturday-Sunday)

Q Brothers Christmas Carol

This rhythmic spin on a Dickens classic sees crabby old Ebenezer visited by "the ghosts of hip-hop past, present, and future," plus a Jamaican Jacob Marley. Sign us up! As the story goes, Scrooge will cast off his grumpy chains in favor of a funky new beat.

(ArtsWest, Junction, Thursday-Sunday)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Friday-Saturday)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

(Taproot Theatre, Greenwood, Wednesday-Saturday)

The Wiz

I can't decide what I love most about The Wiz, the 5th Avenue Theater's first live holiday show since 2019's Annie. Kataka Corn is a fantastic Dorothy, slowly unveiling the true power of their voice a little more with every song, culminating in the stunning, teary-eyed show-closer, "Home." The horny tap-dancing tin man, clumsy scarecrow, and emotionally complicated lion were everything, too. And the witches! And the Wiz! Truly all delightful! But I think it was the costumes (designed by Jarrod Barnes) and the wigs and makeup (by Kelley Jordan) that were truly phenomenal—dancers turned into mesmerizing swirls of psychedelic colors and glitter during the big dance scenes, at times recalling Nick Cave with the way feathers, strings, fabric, and fur moved and swayed. While it took a few songs for the energy of the production to build—mostly because the earlier songs are mid-tempo plot builders with less opportunity for singers to flex the vocal strength we get to hear later in the show—the payoff was entirely worth waiting for. Look, I'm just gonna say it, okay? I can't not say it: You better "ease on down the road" to the 5th Avenue Theatre to catch The Wiz before it closes on December 23. STRANGER ARTS EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown, Wednesday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

South Lake Union Winter Market

If you didn't get enough of Urban Craft Uprising 's artsy, anti-big-box offerings this year, head to South Lake Union for dozens more booths from buzzy brands and artisans. Pop by the free event to peruse hand-poured wax candles by Tyger Tyger, ceramics by Muddy Mammoth, and hand-tufted rugs by Fatfluff.

(Nitro Building, South Lake Union, Thursday-Friday)

VISUAL ART

Grey Magic

Curated by gallerist Dawna Holloway, Grey Magic is a potent potion that "cast[s] a spell of contemporary sensuousness." The group exhibition of 14 artists (including local fave Emily Counts and multimedia artist Joe Feddersen, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes) draws from the natural world in beadwork, painting, ceramics, and other mediums.

(studio e, Georgetown, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery: Surface

Conceptual artists Lalitha Bandaru, Lindsey Champlin, and Henry Cowdery come together in this multimedia group show, transforming the METHOD gallery space with a "multilayered immersive structure" that encourages viewers to "explore the luminous intricacies of a liminal, whimsical space." (Expect an ultraviolet glow and shifting surface textures.) We're intrigued!

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, Friday-Saturday)

Mygration: An exhibition of works by Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant

Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant's immersive exhibition Mygration reflects on the historical relocation of Sámi herders to Alaska so that they could teach reindeer husbandry to the region's Native peoples. Sámi artist Colbengtson and Swedish artist Folkebrant explore themes of migration and hidden histories through archival photography, a panoramic painting installation, and a mural.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Scott Fife: Cardboard Kingdom

Scott Fife's Cardboard Kingdom brings mythical beasts and folkloric creatures to life in large-scale portraiture. The artist's ultra-tactile cardboard-and-glue creations, created in his Vashon Island studio, give thought to the complicated roles of predator and prey in the animal world.

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, Tuesday-Saturday)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, Tuesday-Sunday)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

(Chihuly Garden and Glass, Uptown, Monday-Sunday)