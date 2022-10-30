COMMUNITY & FESTIVALS

El Centro de la Raza Día de los Muertos

Continuing its annual tradition of Día de los Muertos celebration, El Centro de la Raza will honor the dead with an exhibition of ofrendas (altar offerings), a catrinas fashion show, and mouthwatering Mexican cuisine.

Roberto Maestas Festival Street (Sat Nov 5)

57th Annual Veterans Parade & Observance

One of the largest of its kind in the United States, the mile-long Veterans Parade brings old-school Americana to Auburn each year. The celebration includes a military fly-over, marching bands, drill teams, and floats, plus a pancake breakfast before the festivities begin. Bring your grandpa!

Auburn Downtown Association (Sat Nov 5)

Short Run Comix and Arts Festival

In 2018, Stranger lit critic Rich Smith wrote of Short Run: "You’re going. You’re bringing at LEAST $50 cash. You’re picking up new art books, zines, buttons, and little strips of beautiful screen-printed ephemera from internationally/nationally/locally-renowned comics creators." Challenge accepted! The 10th anniversary of the now-legendary DIY fest includes special guests Claudia Chinyere Akole, Lale Westvind, Anna Haifisch, and others, plus cool creative exhibitors from 20 different states and six countries.

Seattle Center (Sat Nov 5)

GeekGirlCon

This year, GeekGirlCon once again offers the same dedication to inclusivity and underrepresented groups in STEM, comics, and game development. Nerdy girls (and geeks of all gender identities) are welcome to enjoy the convention's lineup of powerful panel discussions, science experiments, and vendors; attendees can also take part in anime and K-pop meetups, a DIY game design workshop, and a cosplay contest.

Seattle Convention Center (Sat Nov 5)

Freakout Festival

Now on its 10th year, Freakout Festival will take over Ballard with over 70 performers spanning six venues and four days, with an emphasis on Latin and femme-fronted acts. You won't want to miss performances from revolutionary Tropicália group Os Mutantes, singer-songwriter Isobel Campbell (formerly of Belle & Sebastian), noise rock duo No Age, punk icon Kid Congo Powers with his band The Pink Monkeybirds, LA-based indie-pop artist Colleen Green, and so many more.

Various locations (Nov 10–13)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

Woodland Park Zoo (Nov 11–Jan 22)

Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration

The National Nordic Museum's long-held annual tradition returns for its 45th year with more music, dancing, and customary holiday food fare from the northern region. Modeled after a traditional Christmas market, Julefest includes over 30 local artisan vendors, visits with Santa, and a Scandinavian bar to keep ya warm.

National Nordic Museum (Sat Nov 19)

United Indians Native Art Market

Support local Native artists and score unique holiday gifts at this weekend market, where visitors will find handcrafted jewelry, woodworking, clothing, drums, and more.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center (Nov 19–Dec 18)

Issaquah Turkey Trot

Before gobbling Thanksgiving dinner, support the Issaquah Food Bank and trot at a leisurely or high-speed pace through scenic downtown Issaquah.

Downtown Issaquah Association (Thurs Nov 24)

GeekCraft Expo Seattle Holiday Market 2022

DIY lovers won't wanna miss this craft market, which claims to be the "largest curated collection of geeky crafters and makers in the PNW." Local artisans will share their holiday wares so you can snatch up unique presents for the special nerds you know. (Crocheted TARDIS, anyone?)

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Fri Nov 25)

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a bigass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

Various locations (Nov 25–Dec 23)

Snowflake Lane 2022

Celebrate the holidays over and over again at this very festive parade, with floats cruising through downtown Bellevue every night for a month. (Fake) snow will fall, Yuletide tunes will echo in the air, and lights will flicker each night until Christmas Eve.

Bellevue Collection (Nov 25–Dec 24)

Seattle Marathon 2022

Runnin' around Seattle since 1970, the city's biggest annual marathon returns this year with full- and half-marathon options.

Husky Stadium (Sat Nov 26)

27th Annual Magic in the Market

Now in its 27th year, Magic in the Market brings some eggnog-sippin' holiday spirit to Pike Place Market, which is already pretty festive at this time of year. Before the tree lighting ceremony at 5 pm, meet up with Santa and listen to carolers while staying warm with hot apple cider.

Pike Place Market (Sat Nov 26)

LIVE MUSIC

Whiskey Myers: Tornillo Tour

Billboard-charting southern rock outfit Whiskey Myers blossomed out of a love of country kings like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., and Waylon Jennings. They will play tracks from their new album, Tornillo, which utilizes heavy basslines and a wailing horn section. Kindred rockers Read Southall Band will come along for the ride.

Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 1)

Cloudbreak: Seattle’s ReviveLive Music Fest

Cloudbreak, Seattle's newest music fest, will celebrate the return of live music as local venues continue healing from hardships they faced during the pandemic. The festival, which takes place over the course of four weeks and across more than a dozen venues, will kick off with local hip-hop legend Sir Mix-a-Lot and Canadian electronic duo The Funk Hunters . Other highlights include singer-songwriter Damien Jurado , psych-rock duo The Black Tones , indie pop artist SYML , and R&B gem Parisalexa .

Various locations (Nov 3–23)

Dave Matthews Band

Birkenstock-rock legend and number one dad bod Dave Matthews and company will crash into Seattle for an evening of jam band magic, and for a good cause too! On this tour, DMB has partnered with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program, funding the planting of over one million trees.

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)

Bikini Bottom Rave

Are you ready kids?? With the rise of movie and TV-themed raves sweeping the nation (did you hear about the viral Shrek Rave?), this Spongebob-themed dance party is the latest capitalization on nostalgia. So slip into your tropical apparel (costumes are encouraged!), get drunk off triple gooberberry sunrise, and dance your heart out to bangers like "Jellyfish Jam," "F.U.N Song," and "Ripped Pants."

The Showbox (Fri Nov 4)

Duke Ellington's "Reminiscing in Tempo"

Witness the monumental legacy of Duke Ellington with a tribute performance by the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. They will tackle Ellington's ambitious masterwork Reminiscing in Tempo, which he wrote in 1935 as a loving response to his mother's death, along with other jazz classics from Ellington and his peers. Award-winning vocalist Jacqueline Tabor will also join, performing hits from this golden era of jazz.

Benaroya Hall (Sat Nov 5)

Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour

After a spate of cancellations due to health issues, Grammy-nominated rapper/singer Post Malone is back on the road supporting his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, and more. Trap rapper Roddy Ricch (who appears on the new album) will open.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 5)

Ty Segall - Solo Acoustic

Beloved garage rock sage Ty Segall is back with a special acoustic tour, supporting his latest album, Hello, Hi, which Pitchfork described as a "quiet soundtrack for overcast days." The album's sweet melodies, sparse instrumentation, and folk inspirations bring Segall on a quieter and more understated ride. Indie rock artist and frequent Segall collaborator Emmett Kelly will join.

Neumos (Sat Nov 5)

Bret Mckenzie

On his aptly titled new solo album Songs Without Jokes, New Zealand renaissance man Bret McKenzie (best known as half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords) takes a breather from the funny stuff for a seriously serious piano-driven album reminiscent of classic troubadours like Randy Newman and Harry Nilsson.

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 6)

Earshot Jazz Festival 2022

This year's hybrid Earshot Jazz Festival will provide swingin' in-person and virtual experiences with an extensive lineup that covers live music, film screenings, social justice forums, artist panels, and more. Highlights for this week include local ensemble Alex Dugdale Big Band, Malian singer-songwriter Habib Koité, and the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra paying tribute to Duke Ellington.

Various locations (through Nov 6)

Lizzo: The Special Tour

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past three years, we're sure that you already love national treasure/pop superstar Lizzo. Known for her self-love anthems, genuine reliability, and jaw-dropping flute playing skills, her latest album, Special, embraces disco beats and '80s synths for smooth-as-hell R&B-pop loaded with lyrics about being a bad bitch and loving yourself. She will support the album alongside rising rapper Latto, best known for her infectious radio hit "Big Energy."

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 9)

Lucy Dacus

In 2019, Stranger writer Ryan J. Prado wrote: "It makes sense that Lucy Dacus has catapulted to such high acclaim; the directness of her writing, and the subdued music she drives it with, is a great study in earnest songwriting. Her 2016 debut, No Burden, the forming of Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, her follow-up LP Historian basically flooring everyone who’s heard it and landing at or near the top of numerous Best of lists—if you haven’t invested any time listening to Dacus yet, what the fuck are you waiting for?" She will play tracks from her newest release Home Video, which reflects on childhood, faith, and adolescent love.

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 9)

Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw

Brooklyn, NY-based quartet Sō Percussion, known for their use of non-standard instruments like scrap metal, rocks, and flower pots, will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning vocalist/composer Caroline Shaw for a performance of their new co-composed piece, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part, along with Jason Treuting’s ravishing work, Amid the Noise.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Thurs Nov 10)

Tan Dun: Buddha Passion

Celebrated composer Tan Dun will conduct the Seattle Symphony in a performance of Buddha Passion, a mighty score that transmits the Buddha's teachings of love, forgiveness, sacrifice, and salvation through powerful chants, thought-provoking stories, and stunning vocal performances.

Benaroya Hall (Thurs Nov 10)

LUMA Guild Presents: Vita-Pausa-Vita

Anthony Spain and Noah Gundersen will conduct the Northwest Symphony Orchestra with a performance of Vita-Pausa-Vita (Life, Pause, Life), the latest work by renowned local composer Mateo Messina. Donating proceeds to Seattle Children’s Hospital, this concert will explore themes of human connection and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benaroya Hall (Fri Nov 11)

Kevin Morby

Back in 2016, Mercury writer Ned Lannamann wrote: "Carrying high the tradition of New York City cool, Kevin Morby's leather-clad tunes evoke Television, Sonic Youth, and the godheads themselves, the Velvet Underground. Morby's first two solo albums, Harlem River and Still Life, deserve shelf space alongside Ramones, Bookends, and The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan as part of any proper collection of New York classics." Morby will support his latest release, This Is a Photograph, which draws inspiration from the musical history of Memphis, where the album was recorded. New York-based rock trio Coco (fronted by Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors) will open.

The Showbox (Fri Nov 11)

The Smashing Pumpkins with Janes Addiction

Are The Smashing Pumpkins past their prime? That's up for debate (we're leaning towards yes), but it's hard to pass up the opportunity to hear timeless alt-rock classics like "1979" and "Today." Plus, founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin have reunited with frontman Billy Corgan for this tour, making it the closest thing to the original lineup since their initial disbandment in 2000. Assuming that lead vocalist Perry Farrell is feeling up for it, alt-metal pioneers Jane's Addiction will open the show.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 12)

Fletcher

Witness a superstar in the making with a performance by Cari Elise Fletcher, known simply by her surname, who has stood out with her confessional songwriting delivered in a pop package that oozes sincerity and warmth. She will support her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, after an opening set from dark pop artist Chappell Roan.

Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 14)

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Hear your favorite classic rock tunes performed live, with no time machine necessary! British tribute Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (who have been personally endorsed by founding member Mick Fleetwood) will play the iconic 1977 album, Rumours, in its entirety.

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 15)

Lucius: Feels Like Second Nature Tour

Acclaimed indie rock and pop outfit Lucius will swing through town with tunes off of their new album, Second Nature, which was produced by the renowned Dave Cobb and beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Texas-via-Athens, Greece-based blues-rock artist Abraham Alexander will open.

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 16)

The Flaming Lips with Particle Kid

With four decades of otherworldly live performances in their back pocket, psych-rockers The Flaming Lips have gotten putting on a show down to a science. Expect to see costumes, balloons, confetti, video projections, and plenty of stage antics to accompany their cinematic rock arrangements. Particle Kid, fronted by Willie Nelson's youngest son Micak, will get the party started.

Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 16)

AWOLNATION: Falling Forward Tour

Boom-clap electro-rock project AWOLNATION will bring their all-American ad spot jams to Seattle on their Falling Forward Tour, promoting their new album My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me. They will be joined by British alt-rock band The Mysterines and LA-based hard rockers Badflower.

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 18)

Tegan and Sara: Cry Baby Tour

Things never slowed down for twin sister duo Tegan and Sara after their 2004 stunner So Jealous, which packed iconic hits like “Walking with a Ghost,” and “Where Does the Good Go?”—the latter of which became a staple on the Grey’s Anatomy soundtrack after premiering in the fourth episode as Meredeth and Cristina’s “dance it out” song. In 2019, the sisters—who are both openly gay—wrote a memoir, High School, that’s been turned into a TV show, premiering this fall. On Friday, October 21, the duo will release their highly anticipated 10th album, Crybaby, via their new label Mom + Pop. Then a month later, Tegan and Sara will embark on their first tour in three years. JENNI MOORE

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 18)

A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie

A pantheon of PNW music legends will join together to perform the music of David Bowie, raising money for Seattle nonprofit SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare). The A-list lineup of performers includes Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Peter Buck (REM), Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie), Charity Rose Thielen with Matty Gervais (The Head & The Heart), and plenty more.

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 20)

beabadoobee

Claw your way through droves of Zoomers to see Filipino-British singer-songwriter beabadoobee sing brightly over jangle-pop riffs inspired by early 2000s radio hits and childhood daydreams. She'll support her latest album Beatopia alongside experimental indie rock duo Lowertown.

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 21)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour

Portland-based indie rockers Modest Mouse stick around for three hometown consecutive shows in honor of the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West, by playing the album in its entirety. Although the band's lineup has fluctuated through the years, founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green will be present alongside recent additions Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. Local industrial-lounge outfit Mattress will get the night started.

The Showbox (Mon Nov 21)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Local rockers like Kevin Murphy of The Moondoggies, Ian Cunningham of Acid Tongue, Cameron Lavi-Jones of King Youngblood, and many others will pay tribute to Canadian roots rockers The Band's 1978 farewell concert, The Last Waltz, at this annual fundraiser for Northwest Harvest.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

The Lemonheads: It’s a Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour

You'll find members of Dinosaur Jr., Fuzzy, Blank Babies, and the Descendents on the ever-evolving Lemonheads' family tree. Lately, Evan Dando (the indie-rock band's founder) is holding down the fort. Join him and whomever else is currently sharing the stage with him (last month it was Courtney Love!) on this tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their beloved album, It's a Shame About Ray. Garage-punk outfit Bass Drum of Death and Texas-based indie rock band On Being an Angel will open.

The Showbox (Fri Nov 25)

Built To Spill

Built to Spill was the band that all my dude friends in junior high said they listened to before they started a band of their own. In that way, maybe Built to Spill are the West Coast's answer to the Velvet Underground. Okay, I'm mostly kidding about that one, but now that I'm thinking about it, 1999's Keep It Like a Secret seems to be the progenitor of so much of modern indie rock's sound, that it's almost like I've seen the band live before. But I haven't. Go and luxuriate in the sounds of flannel, beanies, and earnest angst. JAS KEIMIG

The Showbox (Sat Nov 26)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve

As Stranger writer Joseph Schafer wrote in 2019, "Yes, I know, they're cheesy in the extreme and not even actually from Siberia, but Trans-Siberian Orchestra's jolly blend of electric-guitar shredding and Christmas music is like the flu: It comes around every year and it's extremely catchy. That being said, if I'm going to be afflicted with pinch-harmonic-inflected cheer, then I'm at least going to focus on the upside. Which is, TSO formed from the remains of the excellent and under-appreciated power-metal outfit Savatage, whose interpretation of Edvard Grieg's 'In the Hall of the Mountain King' probably sparked the whole classical-music-meets-metal fad. Now if only they still had Alex Skolnick from Testament in the band."

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 26)

PERFORMANCE

The Amen Corner

Penned by civil rights activist icon James Baldwin in 1954, The Amen Corner follows the female pastor of a Harlem church and the secrets that threaten her congregation's devotion. In partnership with LANGSTON, theatre ensemble The Williams Project will return to the stage for this production, five years after their lauded rendition of Baldwin’s Blues for Mister Charlie.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (Nov 2–20)

The Seasons' Canon

In honor of their 50th anniversary, Pacific Northwest Ballet will present a fresh array of ballet for this performance, including a premiere of Crystal Pite’s artful work The Seasons’ Canon alongside a world premiere by Dwight Rhoden, artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and George Balanchine’s Duo Concertant, a two-dancer performance with on-stage musical accompaniment.

Pacific Northwest Ballet (Nov 4–13)

Dance Theatre of Harlem

The Dance Theatre of Harlem's history dates back to 1969, when the company was founded by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook at the height of the civil rights movement. Known as the first major ballet company to center Black dancers, the company is still recognized for its inclusive approach today. For this performance, the 18-member company will perform a blend of classics, Balanchine works, and contemporary pieces.

Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 5)

Jagged Little Pill

Written by punchy Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), Jagged Little Pill is based on the fearless heartache of Alanis Morissette's music. The jukebox musical follows an imperfect American family and "sustains the best hopes of Broadway," according to The New York Times, with lyrics written by Morissette herself. (And yes, you'll hear both "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know.")

Paramount Theatre (Nov 8–13)

Wheel of Fortune Live!

Get ready to scream out the alphabet at this live production of Wheel of Fortune, where audience members will be randomly selected to spin the wheel on stage for cash and prizes. (Come on, you know you want to.)

Paramount Theatre (Wed Nov 16)

Cinderella

Quintessential fairy tale Cinderella will bring some glass slipper magic to the Village Theatre stage in this interpretation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. You may not spot Julie Andrews or Brandy, but the performance will include all the classic songs and glittery gowns your heart desires.

Village Theatre (Nov 16–Jan 29)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to SODO Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

Sodo Park (Nov 16–Feb 19)

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Here's something better than chatting online with babes all day. If you were an adolescent around 2004, chances are good that cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite made a fierce impression on you. This full screening of the quote-worthy film will be followed by a playful discussion between cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Tots not included.

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 17)

Martha Graham Dance Company

Founded in 1926, the Martha Graham Dance Company is the oldest modern dance company in the United States, and has counted huge names in choreography like Merce Cunningham and Erick Hawkins among their dancers. The company will perform a series of vignettes for this performance, as well as a reimagining of Graham's nature-inspired '52 work Canticle for Innocent Comedians.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Nov 17–19)

The Wiz

This glittery interpretation of The Wizard of Oz brings extra pizzazz with a slightly different tale set to a soul, R&B, and gospel score. The Wiz was a Broadway hit upon its 1975 release, winning seven Tony Awards and epitomizing the civil rights progress of the era. This version was directed and choreographed by Twin Cities theater mainstay Kelli Foster Warder.

The 5th Avenue Theatre (Nov 19–Dec 23)

Macbeth

Shakespeare's eldritch tragedy Macbeth always offers something wicked. This interpretation of the gore-flecked tale of witches, madness, paranoia, and civil war was directed by ACT Theatre artistic director John Langs, and stars Reginald André Jackson and Alexandra Tavares.

Seattle Center (through Nov 20)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

Taproot Theatre (Nov 23–Dec 30)

Blue Man Group: On Tour

Weird-pop performance art ensemble/bald icons the Blue Man Group will stop by for a three-night stint at the Paramount. Anticipate pulsating techno tunes, hypnotic drumming, custom-made instruments, absurdist comedy antics, and plenty of blue paint.

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 25)

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Nov 25–Dec 24)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

Seattle Public Theater (Nov 25–Dec 20)

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2022

Dickens' holiday tale may feel familiar to you, but as it turns out, A Christmas Carol can transform into something totally unexpected (and hilarious). Based on audience suggestions, a team of improvisers will reimagine Ebenezer Scrooge's world in this Yuletide rollercoaster ride.

Unexpected Productions' Market Theater (Nov 25–Dec 23)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (Nov 25–Dec 23)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

McCaw Hall (Nov 25–Dec 27)

A John Waters Christmas

John Waters, who shall henceforth be known as the "anti-Santa," will land his perverse sleigh in Seattle for Christmas twistedness and holiday jeers. He might stomp on your perfectly wrapped presents, but this evening with the cult filmmaker seems promising for those on the holiday-averse end of the spectrum.

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 30)

Austen Unbound

Jane Austen lovers, we know you're out there—this imaginative improvised performance will transport you back to the Regency era where you belong. (Bridgerton fans, this one's for you, too.) Informed by audience suggestions, each performance of Austen Unbound shirks order and structure to celebrate the writer's signature wit with a loosened-up visit to the drawing rooms and manor houses of yore.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (Nov 30–Dec 18)

COMEDY

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler

Sarah Millican, the bawdy Brit whose comedy style was once described as "gaspingly rude" by The Guardian, returns for her sixth international tour with more reflections on poop, unfortunate accidents, and more. (For those who aren't hip to Geordie slang, "bobby dazzler" is the highest of praise, oft bestowed on cute kids and ladies in fancy outfits.)

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 1)

James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome

English laugh master James Acaster, whose humor Paste Magazine describes as "stand-up comedy for people turned off by stand-up comedy," will head to Seattle with more of the eclectic, experimental style for which he's known and loved across the pond.

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 2)

42nd Seattle International Comedy Competition

America's biggest touring comedy festival will head to Seattle with 32 regional and far-flung comedians battling it out for a $16,000 prize. The Seattle International Comedy Competition is organized around rapid-fire 10-minute sets, challenging audiences to evaluate the comedic talent alongside bigwig execs from CBS, NBC, and more. Don't hold back your giggles—laugh levels help the judges determine their picks.

Unexpected Productions' Market Theater (Nov 3–10)

Kurtis Conner

Sure, Kurtis Conner kind of looks like a comedian/YouTuber/podcaster you'd meet on Tinder and spend a tumultuous few weeks with, but he's actually...a comedian/YouTuber/podcaster, and he's hilarious, so that's fine by us. The mulleted sensation will "go cheesesteak mode" with fresh jokes for this performance.

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 4)

The Wait Wait Stand Up Tour

Wait Wait panelist regulars, who somehow manage to be both hilarious and whip-smart, will hit the stage for an evening of stand-up that'll get you thinkin'. Hosted by Last Comic Standing season three winner Alonzo Bodden, this all-ages performance will feature fellow Wait Waiters Cristela Alonzo, Maeve Higgins, and Helen Hong.

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 12)

Daniel Howell: We're All Doomed!

Sardonic YouTuber and stressed millennial Daniel Howell will head to the stage for this self-deprecating solo show, which digs into a relatable feeling of impending doom with an eye toward how the apocalypse might bring us together. (If it's the end of the world, we may as well have a laugh or two.)

Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 29)

FILM

"Tshiū-á Siann" Whispers of Trees: Visual Soundscapes of Taiwan

"Tshiū-á Siann" Whispers of Trees is a collaborative project between composer Hsuan-Hung Chou and film director Zhao-Yi Wei that explores the life of trees through stunning visuals, ambient soundscapes, and music performed by the Seattle Symphony.

Benaroya Hall (Wed Nov 2)

Engauge Experimental Film Festival 2022

With a focus on "films that originated on film," the Engauge Experimental Film Festival returns for its fifth year to show more love for the analog, experimental side of filmmaking. Engauge includes 73 films from 15 countries over four days of screenings, so you're bound to scope out some unfamiliar film techniques. The festival will conclude with an "expanded cinema performance" by interdisciplinary filmmaker Kristin Reeves in the Northwest Film Forum lobby.

Northwest Film Forum (Nov 2–5)

Tasveer South Asian Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, workshops, and more. The 18-day festival includes a spotlight on LGBTQIA+ films, a screening of buzzy British-Indian diaspora story Goldfish, and an opening night bash with samosa chaat by Spice Waala and a screening of LA-based comedy Four Samosas.

Various locations (Nov 3–20)

SECS Fest

Returning with over 25 short films, five feature-length films, and a freshly restored archival print this year, the appropriately named SECS Fest will continue to promote sex positivity (and no, not just the cishet, male-gazey kind) with an array of intriguing erotic flicks. We're stoked for The Listener, an "erotic murder mystery set in London," and the 4K restoration of '75 film Saturday Night at the Baths, which explores gay bathhouse culture.

Grand Illusion (Nov 4–6)

Cinema Italian Style

SIFF's 14th annual roundup of the best in contemporary Italian cinema offers both streaming and in-person viewing options. The homage to Italian film will also include a retrospective classic by art cinema master Michelangelo Antonioni this year, as well as Mario Martone's award-winning thriller Nostalgia and Blessed Boys, an erotic debut by Silvia Brunelli.

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Nov 10–17)

Romanian Film Festival

A new wave of Romanian filmmakers is producing innovative, boundary-pushing films, and back for its ninth year, the Romanian Film Festival continues to spotlight the best creatives from the country. Showcasing work by emerging and established directors, the festival (titled "Homelands" this year) reflects on current crises of displacement, economic strife, and political turmoil, but also aims to "redefine our sense of homelands and belonging."

Northwest Film Forum (Nov 11–27)

READINGS & TALKS

Penn Jillette: A Crime Caper That Leaves Everything to Chance

When you learn that Penn Jillette is coming to Seattle, you may be tempted to holler, “Bullshit,” the catchphrase of just one of the many beloved pieces of entertainment crafted by Jillette and his tight-lipped colleague Teller. But it’s true: Jillette will be the guest at Town Hall on Tuesday, November 1, discussing his new novel, Random. It’s the story of a man who decides to leave life to chance, rolling dice to make his decisions for him—a matter of personal interest to Jillette, who’s spent so much of his career in Vegas. MATT BAUME

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Nov 1)

James Welch Prize Reading

Founded in 2021 and awarded by Poetry Northwest, the James Welch Prize honors two outstanding poems written by an Indigenous US poet. In celebration of the second annual prize, this reading features winners Halee Kirkwood and Melanie Merle alongside judge Elise Paschen, the co-founder and co-editor of Poetry in Motion.

Hugo House (Thurs Nov 3)

Andrea Gibson: You Better Be Lightning Tour

Spoken word icon Andrea Gibson has radically reframed the poetry reading experience, creating a live show that touches on everything from gender and feminism to mental health and gun reform. Prepare to feel "seen, heard, and held" at this fresh performance by the frequent World Poetry Slam finalist.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 4)

Ada Ferrer

This year’s A. Scott Bullitt Lecture in American History will be delivered by Ada Ferrer, a Cuban American historian, NYU professor, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Cuba: An American History.

Central Library (Mon Nov 7)

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories

Blending film, music, comedy, and more, Pop-Up Magazine is a "live magazine," designed to engage audiences through multimedia storytelling from top journalists and performers. This fall "issue" will include a talk with Chanel Miller, whose bestselling memoir Know My Name detailed her experience of sexual assault at the hands of Brock Turner. Other guests include writer and actor Ryan O'Connell, comedian Pamela Rae Schuller, radio producer Rachael Cusick, and filmmaker Nadav Kurtz.

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 7)

Rick Steves

At this Seattle Arts & Lectures talk, longtime travel guru, hometown hero, and America's sweetheart Rick Steves will speak about travel as a political act (and ways it can be more stress-free and cost-effective).

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs Nov 10)

Kid Congo Powers: Some New Kind of Kick

Kid Congo Powers, legendary rock guitarist and former member of The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, will stop by Seattle to read from his jangly new memoir Some New Kind of Kick, which offers a striking view of counterculture through the lens of a gay Latino punk. Powers will sign copies and chat with fellow guitarist Tom Price.

Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery (Sat Nov 12)

An Evening with Nigella Lawson

TV chef, celebrated food writer, and quintessential foodie Nigella Lawson will head to Seattle in celebration of her latest book, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories. The tome intertwines fresh recipes with essays exploring Lawson's personal relationship with food—readers can dig into everything from beef cheeks to peanut butter cake while learning more about her kitchen rhythms and rituals.

Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 13)

Tacoma Arts Live presents Bob Woodward: 50th Anniversary of Watergate

It's been 50 years since the infamous Watergate scandal, which brought concerns about excesses of power and secretive government goings-on to new heights. Reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein broke the story, winning Pulitzers for their legendary investigative journalism. Woodward will head to Pantages to look back at that pivotal moment in history and what's transpired in his career since—for those out of the loop, he's penned 21 bestsellers.

Pantages Theater (Sun Nov 13)

National Geographic Live: Wild Hope

Photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale shares her personal odyssey — from documenting the heartbreaking realities of war to witnessing the inspiring power of an individual to make a difference. Her award-winning work illuminates the unsung heroes and communities working to protect our wildlife and find harmony in our natural world. Hear her awe-inspiring stories of the reintroduction of northern white rhinos and giant pandas to the wild, as well as Kenya’s first indigenous-owned and run elephant sanctuary.

Benaroya Hall (Nov 13–15)

Live Wire with Luke Burbank: Nora McInerny, J. Kenji López-Alt, Ross Gay, and musical guest Madison Cunningham

Live Wire's latest season heads to Seattle with this evening of honest conversation between memoirist Nora McInerny, National Book Critics Circle Award-winning poet Ross Gay, and famed chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt, supplemented by musical vibes from folk rocker Madison Cunningham.

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs Nov 17)

TrueAnon Presents: The Year of the Smile :)

Brace Belden and Liz Franczak's leftist analysis podcast, which they describe as a "blind grope through the sphincter of today into the wet dirt of tomorrow," has attained a major cult following across the internet. Though sometimes associated with the "dirtbag left," they're a duo worth lending your ear—Belden, also known as "PissPigGranddad," actually abandoned his life in San Francisco to volunteer with the People's Protection Units, a Kurdish militia, in the Syrian Civil War.

Neumos (Sat Nov 19)

An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris, quintessential humorist and beloved icon of NPR fans everywhere, presents his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, at this talk. The book compiles Sedaris's notes on his pre- and mid-pandemic life—when once he learned to shoot guns and hung out in Serbian flea markets, he's now shifted to solitary walks and reflections on a battle-scarred country marked by empty storefronts and political graffiti.

Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 20)

An Evening with Pete Souza

As the White House photographer during the Obama administration, Pete Souza saw his fair share of the Oval Office—he created nearly two million photographs over the course of Obama's eight-year term. In The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency, Souza shares a unique insider's perspective on democracy, depicting everyone from national security staffers to the White House groundskeeper. He'll present his rare photos, share stories from the book, and answer audience questions at this talk.

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Nov 29)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—the prolific artist has a second solo show opening at Greg Kucera Gallery on November 3. We're anticipating more tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture blended with thoughtful reflections on material wealth and status.

Greg Kucera Gallery (Nov 3–Dec 23)

Short Run Marathon Art Show and Pre-Fest Party

Celebrate the forthcoming Short Run Comix and Arts Festival , a beloved DIY fest featuring creative exhibitors from local and far-flung locales, at this pre-fest shindig and "marathon" art show. The show's title references the tireless productivity of comics and DIY artists—drop by to see original works by festival special guests, with exhibitors including Shary Flenniken, Megan Kelso, Gareth Brookes, and many others.

Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery (Fri Nov 4)

Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest

Spotlighting the vivid history of Indigenous tattoo artistry on the Northwest coast, Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest presents photography, artifacts, and contemporary artworks that underscore how these practices have persevered despite historical attempts at disruption.

Burke Museum (Nov 6–April 16)

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

Works by acclaimed American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are displayed in conversation for this touring exhibition, emphasizing the artists' overlapping perspectives on gender, class, and power struggles that Black people experience in the United States. Both artists were born in the same year—1953—and their works feel thematically and tonally linked, yet still distinct.

Seattle Art Museum (Nov 17–Jan 22)

Pathways: Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez

Washington-based artists Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez will present new work in this group exhibition, focusing on "hyper-specific abstraction." (Sounds paradoxical, but we're intrigued.) Rudko's found photo collages create curious networks of memory, while Susol's meditative wax-coated paper sculptures look deceivingly soft.

Winston Wächter Fine Art (Nov 18–Jan 11)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste America: Seattle

At this star-studded supper, the James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great cook and food writer) will bring together a stacked lineup of acclaimed local chefs. This year's lineup includes Taylor Thornhill of Bateau, Michelle Wallace of Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston, Chera Amlag of Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, Kristi Brown and Damon Bomar of Communion, Shota Nakajima of Taku, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Ethan Stowell, and more.

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle (Wed Nov 2)

POUR 2022 Presented by Seattle Urban Wineries

Kick off your weekend by sipping vintages from over 15 Seattle urban wineries while enjoying DJ tunes and food from the local Cuban spot Cafe Con Leche.

Club Sur (Fri Nov 4)

Tacoma Arts Live presents: Tacoma Distillery Festival

Sample spirits from over 20 Northwest distilleries in the form of cocktails and neat sips at this annual festival. Proceeds will benefit Tacoma Arts Live’s Arts Access and Education programs.

Tacoma Armory (Sat Nov 5)

Northwest Chocolate Festival

If your chocolate obsession borders on pathological à la the Cathy comic strip, look no further than this two-day all-out cacao extravaganza focused on sustainability. The festival features milk chocolate, dark chocolate, inclusion bars (chocolate bars with added ingredients), desserts, truffles, bonbons, molten chocolate cakes, caramels, and more.

Bell Harbor International Conference Center (Nov 5–6)

In Person Author Talk: Rosie Mayes, Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie

Rosie Mayes, creator of the popular YouTube channel I Heart Recipes, will discuss her new book Super Soul Food with Cousin Rosie, which divulges the secrets behind cooking classic Southern and Creole comfort food favorites with her own special twist. She'll sign copies after the talk.

Book Larder (Wed Nov 9)

Wine on the Rock

Abscond from the city for a weekend and explore four Bainbridge Island wineries. You'll get to see the winemaking process in action and may even get a chance to join in or try a sample. Your ticket includes a wine flight and charcuterie at each participating venue.

Bainbridge Island Wineries (Nov 11–12)

35th Annual Winter Beer Taste: Night of the Living Draft

Stimulate your palate with tastes of beers from over 30 Northwest breweries and cideries, including some made exclusively for this event. This year's theme is Night of the Living Draft, so come prepared for plenty of zombie hijinks. 74th Street Ale House will provide red beans and rice served with andouille (a vegetarian option is available).

Phinney Center Blue Building (Sat Nov 12)

An Incredible Feast

At this fundraiser feast put on by Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets and benefiting the Good Farmer Fund and Food Security Programs, 20 acclaimed Seattle chefs will be matched up with local farms to create a locally sourced spread. This year’s batch of culinary luminaries includes Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata, Syd Suntha of Kottu, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Kristi Brown of Communion, Ethan Stowell, and more, and they’ll be whipping up dishes using fresh ingredients from Alvarez Organic Farm, Tonnemaker Valley Farm, Skinny Kitty Farm, and Sno-Valley Mushrooms, among many others. Plus, there’s local beer and wine, games, raffles, and a silent auction.

Block 41 (Sun Nov 13)

Gobble Up Seattle 2022

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the sixth year in a row, promising over 80 local vendors slinging everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sat Nov 19)

Whiskies of the World

Distillers from all over the world will cross ponds, oceans, and highways to hawk their finest spirits and share their knowledge of whisky with curious drinkers.

The Rainier Club (Sat Nov 19)

Seattle Restaurant Week 2022

In a change from years past, this year's Seattle Restaurant Week is no longer just about finding a great deal—it's a "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at price points ranging from $20 to $65 per person, it's a great time to branch out and try something new.

Various locations (through Nov 5)