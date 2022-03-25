This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Korean Spot Opens, Dacha Diner Closes, and A Noodle Restaurant Is Coming Soon

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Aliberto's Jr.

This local Mexican chain, which started in San Diego and now operates seven drive-thru locations in Washington, recently opened a SoDo outpost, serving tacos, combo plates, burritos (including California-style and carne asada fries burritos), quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas, tostadas, and aguas frescas.

SoDo

Pickup, delivery, dine-in, drive-thru



Denny Lodge

The laidback bar Lodge Sports Grille, which has locations in Mukilteo, Mill Creek, Kirkland, and West Seattle, has expanded to South Lake Union, with a simple menu of appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pub grub like fish and chips and mac and cheese, desserts, and a weekend brunch.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kottu

Syd Suntha, an alum of several food trucks (including the well-known Skillet ) and Rupee Bar , recently launched this Sri Lankan street food cart specializing in kottu roti, a dish consisting of diced roti stir-fried with scrambled egg, onions, chilies, spices, and optional meat and/or vegetables. The cart serves up three or four versions each night, with mix-ins ranging from mango chicken to jackfruit.

Various locations

Pickup



Salima Specialties

This halal pan-Asian street food spot has landed in Skyway, with a menu that reflects the flavors of Cham cuisine (a type of regional cooking found in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Hainan). The menu features specialty beverages, bánh mì, samosas, taro fries, bao buns, shrimp fritters, lemongrass beef skewers, and "rotatoes" (a spiral-cut and fried potato snack on a skewer, also known as tornado potatoes).

Renton

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

WeRo

Wes Yoo, who had bought the Ballard cocktail bar The Gerald two years earlier, reconnected with his love of Korean comfort food in 2020 during the advent of the pandemic. Inspired by the food he ate growing up in Seoul, he started a Korean takeout pop-up, which quickly gained a loyal following. This week, Yoo reopened the Gerald as WeRo (a Korean word meaning "comfort," "upwards," and "to the stomach"), serving modern Korean food and cocktails. The updated menu, which is subject to change, offers 24-hour-roasted Yukon gold potatoes (a tribute to the kind often found at Korean highway rest stops), jeon (savory kimchi pancakes), fried wings, and ssam platters with steak or tofu.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Noodle/Bar

Travis Post and Lisa Zack, the owners of the Sichuan/Yunnan restaurant Plenty of Clouds on Capitol Hill, plan to launch Noodle/Bar, a noodle-focused spinoff, in the former Feierabend space in South Lake Union on April 20, according to a press release. Inspired by the weekly "Noodle Night" specials at Plenty of Clouds, the upcoming spot will feature Chinese noodles made with Washington-grown wheat.

South Lake Union

CLOSURES

Dacha Diner

Capitol Hill's beloved Eastern European, Russian, and Jewish restaurant, which was nominated for Bon Appetit's best new restaurants list in 2019, announced via Instagram this week that its last day will be this Sunday, March 27. In the announcement, co-owner Tora Hennessey wrote that the closure was due not to the pandemic, but to her husband and co-owner Tom Siegel's health issues. Co-owner Joe Heffernan has also left the business to enter the tech field. Hennessey and Siegel will be focusing their efforts on their first restaurant, the Independent Pizzeria —they won't be serving Dacha menu items (like the popular khachapuri) there due to logistics, but Hennessey noted that a future pop-up is not out of the question.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi adds weekend brunch

Last Saturday, Bellevue's swanky Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi added a new weekend brunch menu, according to a press release. Items include steak and egg fried rice, chicharron chicken and waffles, and "Fruitopia" pancakes, with cocktails like the "Snuggly Duckling" (duck fat-washed Crown Royal, old fashioned bitters, and maple demerara) and the "Mang-Mosa" (Ciroc mango, fresh mango and mandarin juices, and sparkling wine).



Starbucks Seattle location unionizes

Seattle officially has its first unionized Starbucks: The workers at the coffee giant's Broadway and Denny location voted unanimously to form a union on Tuesday. Six other local Starbucks locations, including Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill, also have unionization efforts in the works, and five have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations board.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

In-Person Author Talk: Cathy Barrow, Bagels, Schmears and a Nice Piece of Fish

Become your own bagel maker with writer Cathy Barrow's latest cookbook, which details the bagel-making process from start to finish. She'll share her tips and chat about Seattle's burgeoning bagel scene with local food writers Nancy Leson and Rebekah Denn.

Book Larder, Friday, 6:30-8 pm

Georgetown Bites

At this annual spring food walk, you can scoop up edible offerings from a variety of vendors in Seattle's oldest neighborhood.

Georgetown, Saturday, 11 am-4 pm



The Big Taste

Enjoy an embarrassment of booze at this tasting event with over 100 Pacific Northwest wines, beers, ciders, and spirits, plus barbecue from Carolina Smoke.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Saturday, 5-8 pm

2022 Oyster Slurp Grand Finale

Gulp a dozen raw bivalves as quickly as you can for a chance to be crowned the next Oyster Slurp Champion.

Anthony's Fish Bar, April 1, 4-6 pm

Kirkland Wine, Beer & Spirits Walk

Stroll through the galleries and boutiques of downtown Kirkland while you sip wine samples from tons of Washington wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

The Heathman Hotel, April 1, 5-9 pm

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

The popular local burger joint chain Li'l Woody's is closing out its annual Burger Month series, which features burgers dreamed up by local chefs. This year's final special is the "Romesco Burger" with smoked paprika-spiced beef and pork burger, melty leeks, hazelnut-almond romesco sauce, escarole in parsley sauce, and mayo from Corson Building chef Emily Crawford Dann (March 22-28).

Various locations, through Monday

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse

Cafe Flora's charming Beacon Hill bakery is greeting spring with some stunning pink rhubarb Danishes (available on weekends only) and rhubarb hand pies.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Temple Pastries

The Central District bakeshop has revealed some specials from its spring menu, including cacio e pepe croissants, strawberry cream cronuts, guava cream cheese croissants, lime leaf ginger cake donuts, and black forest tarts.

Central District

Pickup