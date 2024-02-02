This Week in Seattle Food News: Atulea Expands to Phinney, Cycle Dogs Closes, and Beth's Brings Back Late-Night Hours

NEW OPENINGS

Atulea

The Capitol Hill tea shop—one of my favorite destinations for a little treat—soft opened its long-awaited Phinney outpost this week, and the new space looks sunny and adorable. (If you haven't gotten to try it yet, I recommend the banana milk latte or the butterfly matcha latte.)

Phinney Ridge



Bunsik

This Korean spot soft opened in Bellevue this week, serving a menu of kimbap, tteokbokki, army stew, and poké.

Bellevue



Distant West Brewing Company

The microbrewery Distant West soft opened a taproom and brewery in the original Reuben's Brews location in Ballard in late January.

Ballard



Lioness

Denizens of Phinney Ridge, you're extra lucky this week: Famed chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson opened her highly anticipated restaurant Lioness, an Italian-ish wine bar, in the neighborhood on Monday, and walk-ins and limited reservations are now available. The menu features oysters, salumi, burrata, small plates, cocktails, and of course, plenty of wine.

Phinney Ridge

FUTURE OPENINGS

Tangerine Thai

This Thai restaurant is set to open in the former Koo Hoo Thai Street space in Ballard. An opening date has not yet been announced.

Ballard

CLOSURES

8 Oz. Burger

The Capitol Hill burger joint (and purveyor of some of the city's best fries) recently closed its brick-and-mortar location on Capitol Hill, but has partnered with the ghost kitchen Cap Hill Kitchens so that the surrounding neighborhood will still have access to its menu for takeout and delivery. The business's Ballard location will remain open.

Capitol Hill



Coastal Kitchen

After 31 years of business, this longtime Capitol Hill mainstay will close its doors permanently following service on February 21.

Capitol Hill



Cycle Dogs

After struggling to stay open, the popular vegan comfort food destination shuttered on January 31. Owner Keaton Tucker wrote on Instagram, "Well folks, we tried to hang on, but in the end it just didn’t work out. We were hoping to keep this place open until the investors could step in, but we had a few thousand dollars stolen and Dec/Jan were abysmal. So, it’s time for us to bid farewell for now." He also stated that this is not the end for Cycle Dogs and that the business "will live on in some form."

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Beth's Cafe brings back late nights

Nocturnal diner lovers, rejoice: The hallowed greasy spoon Beth's Cafe , known for its 12-egg omelettes and crayon-drawing-papered walls, has been taken over by new owners Tim Crawley and Mason Reed, and they plan to bring backs its legendary late-night hours. Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen has more details.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Strange Brewfest

For the 18th edition of Port Townsend's proudly quirky two-day festival, over 20 brewers will flaunt the most esoteric and offbeat beers they have to offer. (Last year's "Strangest Brew" winner was Double Bluff Brewing's French Onion Soup beer, made with puréed caramelized onions, to give you an idea of what's in store.) A steady lineup of local music and food vendors will keep energy levels high, and local glass blower Patrick Forrestal of Port Townsend Glassworks will show off his talents with a live demonstration.

American Legion Hall

SATURDAY

Tamale Project Pop-Up

Scarf down husk-wrapped delights from the pop-up Tamale Project. Flavors will include pork, green chili chicken, and vegan chipotle squash.

Milpa Masa Company, 10 am-2 pm



Yérm Doughouse Pop-Up

Named for a Thai word that means "oozy" or "lava," the Bellevue-based pop-up Yérm Doughouse specializes in what they call "Seattle's first fusion lava pía mochi," a sensory delight of a treat that combines the Vietnamese pastry pía with chewy mochi and satisfyingly gooey fillings. Enjoy this unique Gusher-like delicacy alongside snacks like chicken wings and beverages like taro milk tea and salted cheese foam-topped Vietnamese coffee from the cafe Saigon Drip.

Saigon Drip Cafe, 11 am

SPECIALS

General Porpoise Doughnuts

This month, the filled doughnut shop is rotating three new flavors: passionfruit curd, chocolate-covered cherry cream, and strawberry jam.

Capitol Hill, Laurelhurst, Pioneer Square



Li'l Woody's

As a nod to its upcoming Burger Month, which starts next Tuesday, the local fast food chain has reprised a fan favorite chef collaboration from last year, the "Paju Jr." from Paju chef Bill Jeong: a beef patty, American cheese, kalbi sauce, kimchi cucumber coleslaw, and gochujang aioli on a bun.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center



Pancita

The Seattle food scene is mourning beloved restaurateur Sarah Penn, owner of Pair and Frank's Oyster House , who died at 57 from ovarian cancer on January 23. Pancita chef Janet Becerra, who runs her restaurant in the former Pair space, is serving chocoflan on her menu this week in tribute to Penn, who loved the dish and whom Becerra considered a mentor.

Ravenna