This Week in Seattle Food News: Chicken Curry Puffs, Bodega Sandwiches, and The First Sweetgreen in Washington

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Kanom Sai Cafe

Chumita “Sai” Huntress recently opened this "Asian fusion sweet and savory" cafe in the former Raised Doughnuts space in the Central District, serving treats like chicken curry puffs, golden egg yolk thread crêpe cakes, bubble tea, and chocolate-stuffed "NYC cookies."

Central District



Sweetgreen

Fans of harvest bowls and green goddess ranch only have to wait a few more days for the arrival of the "farm-to-table fast food" chain Sweetgreen's first-ever location in Washington: The business will debut a location inside The Village at Totem Lake shopping center in Kirkland on Tuesday, January 16. Locations in South Lake Union and Capitol Hill will follow later this year.

Kirkland

FUTURE OPENINGS

Bad Chancla

Soon, you'll be able to grab comforting bodega-style sandwiches, rice bowls, and fresh juice after picking up your weed: José Garzón, whose name you might recognize from his eponymous Latinx street food spot Garzón, plans to open the takeout kitchen Bad Chancla, described as a "love letter to millennial immigrants and first gen Latinx Americans," inside the former space of the recently closed crêperie La Rue (housed inside the same building as the dispensary The Reef ) this spring. Garzón writes, "This menu will represent the struggle of an immigrant growing up on tradition and adapting to life in the USA. It will have anything from ROPA VIEJA RICE BOWLS, PUERTO RICAN, DOMINICAN & MIAMI inspired SANDOS to LATE NITE GRILLED CHEESE POP UPS AND HUEVITOS CON WINNIES AND FLOUR TORTILLAS FOR BRUNCH." Sounds like a recipe for god-tier stoner snacks to me.

Capitol Hill



The Last Drop

This Maple Leaf beer and wine shop is set to open a location in the former Kaladi Brothers space on Capitol Hill soon.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Coping Cookies

The queer and woman-owned Capitol Hill bakery, which opened last March, announced that it will close its brick-and-mortar location near Cal Anderson after this week in favor of returning to its original pop-up roots, as well as offering delivery, catering, and a wholesale menu. They will continue to occupy the space, but it will be used as a kitchen rather than a storefront and will be closed to the public. In the post, owners Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez explain, "Honestly, this method is probably going to be easier for so many of you (especially with local delivery). But, as creatures of habit, we don’t like change. So many of our small business friends are going through this same turmoil."

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Howdy Bagel co-owner Jake Carter killed in New Orleans

In a devastating tragedy, Howdy Bagel co-owner Jake Carter, who ran the Tacoma-based business alongside his husband Daniel Blagovich, was fatally shot in a mugging on January 5 while on vacation in New Orleans. I, along with countless others, am absolutely heartbroken for his loved ones and community. The shop has closed temporarily to allow time to grieve. Friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to cover costs and employee wages, and those who would like to share their memories of Daniel are invited to post on a memorial website.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She also recently published a follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community.

Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Burns Supper presented by whateverandeveramen.

Five years after the death of Scottish bard Robert Burns in 1796, a group of friends gathered on his birthday (January 25) to celebrate his life. Today, the tradition persists and often involves haggis, bagpipes, recitations of poetry, drinking songs, revelry, and, of course, copious Scotch whisky. James Beard Award-winning chef John Sundstrom of Lark, Cora, and Slab will prepare a multi-course feast, complemented by beer, wine, and a glass of Scotch for a special toast, while the choral project whateverandeveramen. sings some rousing renditions of the Ploughman Poet's most popular staples, including "Ae Fond Kiss" and "O My Luve's Like a Red, Red Rose." The night will culminate in a group sing-along of "Auld Lang Syne."

Cora Pizza & Plates, 6-9 pm

Winter Feast Food Truck Festival

Snap up some street food at this hibernal festival presented by Mobile Food Rodeo, with vendors like Off the Rez, Bobaholic, Kathmandu Momocha, Kottu, Outsider BBQ, and Birrieria Pepe El Toro. In between bites, hunt for vintage treasures at the Fremont Sunday Market.

Fremont Sunday Market, 10 am-4 pm

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Author Talk: Endangered Eating by Sarah Lohman

What happens when a food is at risk of vanishing forever? Inspired by Slow Food International's Ark of Taste, a list of foods facing possible extinction, culinary historian Sarah Lohman set out to learn about these endangered ingredients, from heirloom sugarcane to wild rice to America's oldest peanut variety. Her findings are compiled in her latest book, Endangered Foods, along with recipes, so you can follow along and try these rare and at-risk delicacies for yourself. At this author talk at Book Larder, she'll discuss the new book and field burning questions from guests.

Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

J. Kenji López-Alt Discusses “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques”

Famed food writer, Seattle transplant, and noted bagel enthusiast J. Kenji López-Alt will discuss his best-selling cookbook The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, which won the 2023 Washington State Book Award in General Nonfiction, and the fundamentals of wok cooking. You'll get to know why he considers the wok "the most versatile pan in the kitchen," suitable for stir-frying, deep frying, steaming, simmering, or braising.

Seattle Public Library - Central Library, 7:30-8:30 pm

SPECIALS

Doce Donut Co.

The buzzy Latin American-influenced doughnut shop recently introduced a new peaches and cream flavor, made with dulce de leche, peaches, heaps of fluffy vanilla diplomat cream, and meringue crumbles.

Fremont



Kilig

Looking for some hearty comfort food as a ballast to this week's chilly weather? Musang chef Melissa Miranda's cozy panciteria and bulalohan has just the thing: a bistec fried rice special, available while supplies last.

Chinatown-International District



Layers Green Lake

Cozy up with some crispy blue crab cakes served on brioche with Old Bay aioli, pickled fennel and arugula, available at the elevated sandwich shop Layers all weekend.

Green Lake