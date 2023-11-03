This Week in Seattle Food News: Donburi, Sushi Donuts, and Pineapple on Pizza

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

a stir

According to a press release, Capitol Cider owner Julie Tall has joined forces with Locus Wines co-owners Ton Yazici and Rich Burton to reopen Capitol Cider as this new concept combining "Northern Mediterranean influences with seasonal Northwest harvest." The new spot had its grand opening on Thursday, October 26, and features a full cider, wine, and bar program, as well as a 100% gluten-free menu with vegan and vegetarian options.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Donburi House

The team behind Sushi Kudasai opened this new downtown donburi destination in late October, offering rice bowls, poke, and bento boxes with green tea-infused rice, as well as ramen and salads.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



The Greater Good

Underbelly owner Rachel Wilcox and her husband host the grand opening of this community-centric bar and restaurant in the former space of the cider bar The Noble Fir today, serving "good yet inexpensive bar food in an atmosphere where you can feel comfortable dressed up in date night attire or dressed down in jeans and a hoodie."

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Greenlake Sushi and Roll

This new sushi spot took over the former Tapas Lab space in Green Lake at the end of October, with menu items ranging from yellowtail crudo to "sushi donuts" (seasoned rice arranged in a ring shape with tobiko, avocado, sashimi, a scoop of imitation crab, and three pieces of nori).

Green Lake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Ananas Pizzeria

Taurus Ox co-owner Khampaeng Panyathong plans to open this new dive bar slinging Laotian-inspired pizza in First Hill later this month. ("Ananas" means "pineapple" in many different languages—a not-so-subtle dig at all of you pineapple pizza haters.)

First Hill

CLOSURES

PCC

The bougie-granola grocer PCC Community Markets announced earlier this week that it will close its flagship downtown store. As Hannah Krieg wrote on Slog: "Everyone online freaked out. Some people thought the sky was literally falling, others, even those who lived near the PCC, expressed ambivalence."

Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

HoneyHole's owner goes missing

Have you seen this man? According to HoneyHole employees, owner Evan Bramer, who took over the restaurant from previous owners Kristin and Patrick Rye in July, appears to have disappeared without notice, leaving workers unpaid and unequipped to run the popular Capitol Hill sandwich spot.



Chef Thierry Rautureau dies at 64

James Beard Award-winning Seattle chef Thierry Rautureau (aka the “Chef in the Hat”), known for his trademark fedora and his French restaurants Luc and Loulay , died at 64 due to pulmonary fibrosis on Sunday. The food community has collectively mourned his loss, with friends like Tom Douglas sharing fond memories of the gregarious man.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Black Lagoon Halloween Bar Pop-Up

Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon, a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Hellfire Fizz" (Lot 40 Dark Oak Rye Whiskey with carrot, turmeric, fresh lemon, Lustau Amontillado, Greek yogurt, Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters, absinthe, and seltzer), the "Book of Blood" (a take on the classic margarita with Montelobos Mezcal, Piment d'Espelette (Chile Liqueur), fresh beet, fresh lime juice, miso falernum, and absinthe), and the "Death Rattle" (Lustau Brandy, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, pineapple and lime juice, spiced oat orgeat, saline, and Bitter Queens Caribbean spice bitters).

Rob Roy, 4 pm

Seattle Restaurant Week 2023

Seattle Restaurant Week is actually two weeks, but we're not complaining—it's double the "chance to celebrate and support our culinary community" through menus curated especially for the occasion. With a variety of unique prix fixe and combo meals at various price points, it's a great time to branch out and try something new. Nearly 200 restaurants are participating this year—read our picks here.

Various locations

Nightmare on Wall Street at Navy Strength

After recently coming to the realization that I've missed out on a big chunk of the essential horror film canon, I've been making up for lost time by watching classic slashers nearly every day—'tis the season, right? (I'm currently working my way through the High School Horror series curated by the Criterion Channel, which includes cult favorites like Ginger Snaps, Battle Royale, and Suspiria, and highly recommend it.) If you'd like to join me, I suggest adding an extra dimension to your viewings by partaking in some cinematic cocktails from Navy Strength. As they do each year, the award-winning Belltown tiki bar has temporarily transformed into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street, with libations inspired by staples of the genre—for example, the Carrie-inspired "Telekinetic Energy" (aged rum, cherry, Bénédictine, pineapple, dry curaçao, citrus, and FIRE) and the intriguing Hereditary homage "Family Secrets" (bourbon, spiced cranberry, molé, orange peel, and citrus). Devilish decor, ghoulish glassware, and frightening film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu.

Navy Strength, 4 pm-12 am

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Polish Fall Bazaar

Partake in a 50-year-old tradition and join Dom Polski for a fall bazaar. You'll be able to browse the upstairs selection of amber, gifts, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and other wares and stop at a dessert booth with pastries and hot tea and coffee. Plus, enjoy a delicious Polish feast with options such as soup (pickle soup or white borscht), cabbage rolls, pierogi, sweet cheese crepes, kielbasa, and more. Best of all: They'll have frozen bags of pierogi, pyzy, and meat or mushroom uszka for sale, so you can stock your freezer with comfort food for fall and winter.

Dom Polski (Polish Cultural Center), 12-5 pm

Very Good Food Tour '23

Bay Area-born rapper and producer P-Lo, a founder of the HBK Gang (a hip-hop collective that counts a little-known up-and-coming artist named Kehlani among its members), is celebrating Filipino-American excellence with a tour across the country with stops at some acclaimed restaurants along the way. In Seattle, he'll come to Kilig, Musang chef Melissa Miranda's new "panciteria and bulalohan" in Chinatown-International District. The free event promises conviviality and community, with exclusive food and drink specials, music, and merch—it's sure to be a joyful time.

Kilig, 3-6 pm

SPECIALS

Homer

Too cold for soft serve? Never. The Beacon Hill favorite is swirling up smoked maple and apple butter flavors topped with apple caramel and candied pecans for a few more weeks.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Paper Cake Shop

The bakery from James Beard-nominated chef Rachel Yang of Joule and Revel and former Saint Bread pastry chef Gabby Park is paying tribute to the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK with a gorgeous new cake of the same name, featuring vanilla cake with black sesame Oreo buttercream, quince jam, and squiggles of quince gelée.

Wallingford

Pickup



Spice Waala

In celebration of Diwali, the Indian street food spot Spice Waala is serving a special sit-down four-course meal on Monday, November 13 at its Ballard location, with dishes like panipuri three ways and Kashmiri dum aloo. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours soon!

Ballard

Dine-in