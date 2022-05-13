This Week in Seattle Food News: Fremont Gets A Psychedelic Bar with Fresh Pasta, Wunderground Collabs with Salt & Straw, and Mexican-Korean Cuisine Is Headed to Phinney Ridge

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cafe Avole

The Brighton-based Ethiopian coffee shop recently moved into a new outpost next to Communion at the historic Liberty Bank Building in the Central District.

Central District

Pickup

Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop

Ever wished you could twirl strands of spaghetti amidst a psychedelic '60s fever dream with go-go dancers in the background? Now you can, thanks to this recently opened bar in the former space of the barbecue joint Drunky Two Shoes in Fremont (Drunky's White Center location remains open). Megan Barone of Mixtape Pasta is running the Italian kitchen, which offers freshly made pasta, including several vegetarian and vegan options. Stranger contributor Dave Segal has all the details.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Arc

North Star Diner and Shanghai Room owner Travis Clark and longtime Tom Douglas Restaurants veteran Todd Hamm hope to emulate the Mexican-Korean cuisine found in Los Angeles' Koreatown with this upcoming restaurant, which is set to open in the former Park Pub space soon. Mexican-American chef Brandon Lancaster, who grew up in L.A., is tentatively planning to serve dishes like "kimcheese" fries and pork mojo verde stew.

Phinney Ridge



Boca Argentine Bakery and Pizzeria

This Argentine-inspired bakery and pizzeria spinoff from Boca Restobar and Grill is set to open in the former Pagliacci space in the next few weeks, according to Eater Seattle. The spot will serve breakfast pastries, lunch, and dinner and will have an early happy hour.

Capitol Hill



Good Voyage

The South Park wine shop Left Bank announced via Instagram this week that it will debut a spot called Good Voyage, specializing in "leisure and provisions," in June.

South Park



Meliora

This "modern European" restaurant from the owners of Rasai in Fremont is set to take over Capitol Hill's recently closed pub The Canterbury by June or July.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Wunderground teams up with Salt & Straw

Cupcake Royale founder Jody Hall's adaptogenic mushroom coffee shop Wunderground Cafe has teamed up with Portland-based ice creamery Salt & Straw to offer three new flavors, exclusively available online: Brainchild Coffee with Five-Spiced Hazelnut Praline, Dream Supply Chamomile and Candied Orange Sherbet, and Hocus Pocus Red Velvet and Cocoa Nib Fudge.



Boon Boona Coffee owner named Washington Small Business Person of the Year

Boon Boona Coffee owner Efrem Fesaha was recently named Washington Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Handmade Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Channel your inner nonna by learning how to make sweet potato gnocchi from scratch at this hands-on cooking demonstration.

Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Convention Center, 6:30 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Seattle Beer Week 2022

Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore.

Various locations

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Buds: A Tomo Dinner Series with Chef Carlo Mirarchi

Former Canlis chef Brady William's up-and-coming restaurant Tomo recently announced a new dinner event series in which Williams collaborates with some of his "chef-buds." This event will find him teaming up with Carlo Mirarchi of the famed New York pizzeria Roberta's and its neighboring Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Blanca. Menu details are TBA.

TOMO, 5-8:15 pm

Canton Bebop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences. Dishes include char siu, steamed rice rolls, pineapple buns with rhubarb-orange-guava filling, and almond blondies.

La Dive, 12-4 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Kathy Casey Cookbook Sale

Amateur chefs will flip for this tantalizing sale of collectible, vintage, and rare cookbooks from far and wide, plus vintage cookware and cast iron. Having trouble deciding? James Beard cookbook judge Judy Amster will be on the scene to answer your burning questions and provide private viewings of the rare books.

Kathy Casey Food Studios, 10 am-3 pm

SPECIALS

Salmonberry Goods

This farmers market fixture known for its baked goods is currently baking up flaky, sweet-tart "rhubarb valentine" pastries.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Taku

Pokémon fans won't want to miss Taku's new "Pikachu-Hi," a clever take on the Japanese Chu-Hi drink. The beverage even comes with a Pokémon card to add to your collection.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in