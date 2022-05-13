Show Me
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Fremont Gets A Psychedelic Bar with Fresh Pasta, Wunderground Collabs with Salt & Straw, and Mexican-Korean Cuisine Is Headed to Phinney Ridge

May 13, 2022 Edition
by Julianne Bell
May 13, 2022
Dance the night away inside a neon fever dream at Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop. (Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop)
This week's batch of food news brings a psychedelic-themed bar with fresh pasta, an upcoming Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant, and a flavor collaboration between Wunderground Cafe and Salt & Straw. Read on for all of that and more updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Cafe Avole Add to a List
The Brighton-based Ethiopian coffee shop recently moved into a new outpost next to Communion Add to a List at the historic Liberty Bank Building in the Central District.
Central District
Pickup

Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop Add to a List
Ever wished you could twirl strands of spaghetti amidst a psychedelic '60s fever dream with go-go dancers in the background? Now you can, thanks to this recently opened bar in the former space of the barbecue joint Drunky Two Shoes Add to a List in Fremont (Drunky's White Center location Add to a List remains open). Megan Barone of Mixtape Pasta is running the Italian kitchen, which offers freshly made pasta, including several vegetarian and vegan options. Stranger contributor Dave Segal has all the details.
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Arc Add to a List
North Star Diner and Shanghai Room Add to a List owner Travis Clark and longtime Tom Douglas Restaurants veteran Todd Hamm hope to emulate the Mexican-Korean cuisine found in Los Angeles' Koreatown with this upcoming restaurant, which is set to open in the former Park Pub Add to a List space soon. Mexican-American chef Brandon Lancaster, who grew up in L.A., is tentatively planning to serve dishes like "kimcheese" fries and pork mojo verde stew.
Phinney Ridge

Boca Argentine Bakery and Pizzeria Add to a List
This Argentine-inspired bakery and pizzeria spinoff from Boca Restobar and Grill Add to a List is set to open in the former Pagliacci Add to a List space in the next few weeks, according to Eater Seattle. The spot will serve breakfast pastries, lunch, and dinner and will have an early happy hour.
Capitol Hill

Good Voyage Add to a List
The South Park wine shop Left Bank announced via Instagram this week that it will debut a spot called Good Voyage, specializing in "leisure and provisions," in June.
South Park

Meliora Add to a List
This "modern European" restaurant from the owners of Rasai Add to a List in Fremont is set to take over Capitol Hill's recently closed pub The Canterbury Add to a List by June or July.
Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Wunderground teams up with Salt & Straw
Cupcake Royale founder Jody Hall's adaptogenic mushroom coffee shop Wunderground Cafe Add to a List  has teamed up with Portland-based ice creamery Salt & Straw to offer three new flavors, exclusively available online: Brainchild Coffee with Five-Spiced Hazelnut Praline, Dream Supply Chamomile and Candied Orange Sherbet, and Hocus Pocus Red Velvet and Cocoa Nib Fudge.

Boon Boona Coffee owner named Washington Small Business Person of the Year
Boon Boona Coffee owner Efrem Fesaha was recently named Washington Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 13
Handmade Sweet Potato Gnocchi Add to a List
Channel your inner nonna by learning how to make sweet potato gnocchi from scratch at this hands-on cooking demonstration.
Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Convention Center, 6:30 pm

FRIDAY, MAY 21
Seattle Beer Week 2022 Add to a List
Seattle’s craft-beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore.
Various locations

SATURDAY, MAY 14
Buds: A Tomo Dinner Series with Chef Carlo Mirarchi Add to a List
Former Canlis Add to a List chef Brady William's up-and-coming restaurant Tomo Add to a List recently announced a new dinner event series in which Williams collaborates with some of his "chef-buds." This event will find him teaming up with Carlo Mirarchi of the famed New York pizzeria Roberta's and its neighboring Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Blanca. Menu details are TBA.
TOMO, 5-8:15 pm

Canton Bebop Pop-Up Add to a List
Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences. Dishes include char siu, steamed rice rolls, pineapple buns with rhubarb-orange-guava filling, and almond blondies.
La Dive, 12-4 pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Kathy Casey Cookbook Sale Add to a List
Amateur chefs will flip for this tantalizing sale of collectible, vintage, and rare cookbooks from far and wide, plus vintage cookware and cast iron. Having trouble deciding? James Beard cookbook judge Judy Amster will be on the scene to answer your burning questions and provide private viewings of the rare books.
Kathy Casey Food Studios, 10 am-3 pm

SPECIALS

Salmonberry Goods Add to a List
This farmers market fixture known for its baked goods is currently baking up flaky, sweet-tart "rhubarb valentine" pastries.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery

Taku Add to a List
Pokémon fans won't want to miss Taku's new "Pikachu-Hi," a clever take on the Japanese Chu-Hi drink. The beverage even comes with a Pokémon card to add to your collection.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

