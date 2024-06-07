EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: Jollibee, Pierogi, and Japanese-American Comfort Food

June 7, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
June 7, 2024
|
Like
You no longer have to leave Seattle city limits to get your hands on some Chickenjoy from Jollibee. (Jollibee)
Picnic weather is here, and two new fried chicken spots have arrived for your outdoor repast: Shaq's Big Chicken in Shoreline and the highly anticipated Rainier Valley location of Jollibee. Plus, learn about Saint Bread co-owner Yasuaki Saito's exciting upcoming project in Wallingford. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Big Chicken List
According to a press release. this fried chicken joint owned by none other than basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal opened a new outpost in Shoreline on May 31. The spot serves specialty sandwiches, such as the "M.D.E. Chicken" ("Shaq Sauce," chicken breast, and bread-and-butter pickles) and the "Uncle Jerome" (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles).
Shoreline

Jollibee List
Great news for fans of the Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, known for its impeccable fried chicken, its signature spaghetti topped with hot dogs and ham, and its dancing anthropomorphic bee mascot: The company debuted its first-ever Seattle proper restaurant at the Rainier Valley Square strip mall today and was greeted with predictably long lines. Head over ASAP to grab yourself a peach mango pie (my favorite).
Rainier Valley

FUTURE OPENINGS 

Emilia List
Chef Nick Green plans to open this restaurant in the space formerly home to Bounty Kitchen List and Tallulah's List . Further details about the project have not yet been announced.
Capitol Hill

Single Hill Commons List
The Yakima-based brewery Single Hill is set to open this beer and wine bar in the former Outpouring Bottle Shop List space in Ballard by August 1.
Ballard

The Wayland Mill List
Yasuaki Saito, who co-owns Saint Bread List , Post Alley Pizza List , and Tivoli List , hopes to open this intriguing restaurant serving American-meets-Japanese comfort food in Wallingford this fall—potential menu items include biscuits with miso chashu gravy, chicken and mochi dumplings, and St. Paul sandwiches.
Wallingford

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Machine House 11th Anniversary Party! Remind List
In 2018, former Stranger staff writer Lester Black wrote of the English-style cask ale destination Machine House Brewery, "[Their] beers are beloved in the city for their nuance and balance, and it helps that most of their best beers are under 4 percent alcohol, an enjoyable proposition for industry regulars who often tire of excessive alcohol. When Machine House is at its best, and it usually is, their beers are succinct little packages that deliver beguiling flavor without hitting you over the head. They’re charming beers, like a witty remark that lingers in your head for hours." Help the small-batch brewery celebrate its 11th anniversary this weekend at its Hillman City taproom with two new special beer releases, other special beers on tap, and fusion fare from the MexiCuban food truck.
Machine House Brewery, 12-10 pm

Pierogi Fest 2024 Remind List
To know pierogi, the absurdly comforting and starchy Polish dumplings, is to love them. This wildly popular yearly event from the Polish Cultural Center gives you an opportunity to shovel the petite pockets of dough into your face by the plateful, with fillings like potato and cheese; meat, sauerkraut and mushrooms; sweet cheese; and blueberries. Plus, try pastries, Polish dogs, and beer, and take in a performance from the Polish Vivat Musica! Choir. Bags of frozen pierogi and other Polish delicacies are also available, so you can stock up for future cravings.
Polish Home Association, 12-4 pm

Laina's Ice Cream Social Remind List
Happy ice cream season to all who celebrate! The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn, ube, and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring limited-time flavors and discounts on pints and single servings. It's right by Rainier Beach, so secure your scoops and then enjoy them while gazing out over the waterfront.
The Stonehouse Cafe, 1-3 pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Seattle Bakes Back!: A Bake Sale for Reproductive Rights Remind List
The teams behind the cult favorite bakeries Ben's Bread and Saint Bread have joined forces to host this bake sale to raise funds for Northwest Abortion Access Fund. Featuring some of the city's most sought-after names, including Doce Donuts, Raised Doughnuts, Paper Cake Shop, Zylberschtein's, and Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, the lineup is sure to beguile even the most discerning carb connoisseurs. Plus, a steady flow of coffee from the Portland-based roaster Proud Mary will keep everyone in attendance sufficiently caffeinated. Go enjoy some community and throw some cash at baked goods and reproductive justice.
Saint Bread, 11 am-1 pm

JUNE 10-16

The Stranger's Burger Week 2024 Remind List
Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $12. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #strangerburgerweek.
Various locations

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's
The vegan ice cream shop announced its trio of seasonal summer flavors this week, and the lineup includes summer sangria, blackberry bake, and and potato chip caramel crunch.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet List
Ballard's intimate, charming "goods and apothecary cabinet" and cocktail lounge released a new menu of summer cocktails this week, including "Rhapsody in Blue" (a "picnic-inspired" Negroni with herbal wild blueberry tea, Lillet Rouge, and fresh citrus), "Gogo Yubari" (a Japanese whisky old fashioned with banana liqueur), "Kokomo" (a decadent take on the piña colada topped with whipped dragonfruit cream cheese and coconut haupia foam), "Boom Boom Lemon" (yuzu-infused Japanese rice vodka, Lillet Blanc, limoncello, lemon-lime shrub, citrus, botanical orange bitters, and sparkling Sicilian lemonade), "Sunscreening My Calls" (a Puerto Rican rum shot with fruit liqueur and citrus), and the Chappell Roan-referencing "Pink Pony Club" (strawberry citrus coriander-infused London dry gin, coconut milk, Kauai sea salt, fresh citrus, and lemon-lime shrub).
Ballard

Marination
Kamala Saxton and Roz Edison's Hawaiian-Korean chain is now serving up nostalgic orange creamsicle malasadas.
Downtown, West Seattle, Columbia City

