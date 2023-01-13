This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Local Seafood, and the Departure of Northlake Tavern

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Barrio
This upscale Mexican restaurant reopened the doors of its Capitol Hill location, which was temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire in November, on Monday.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Dough Zone
The cult-favorite dumpling emporium Dough Zone, which specializes in succulent xiao long bao (soup dumplings), q-bao (fat, fluffy-crisp pork buns seared in a pan), and other Chinese dishes, opened a new location at University Village on December 19, according to a press release. The outpost is 2,799 square feet and offers dine-in, take-out and delivery through Doordash, Chowbus, and the official Dough Zone website.
University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Driftwood
Married couple Dan and Jackie Mallahan, who have both worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, debuted this ambitious, hyper-local spot on Alki Beach at the beginning of the month. The restaurant partners with the Quinault Nation and Makah Tribe to source its seafood and offers a raw bar with shellfish, Columbia River sturgeon, and smoked steelhead crudo, as well as dishes like roasted honeynut squash, wagyu beef, and black cod.
Alki
Pickup, dine-in
Grand Central Bakery
After going on hiatus for several months, the Wallingford location of Grand Central Bakery reopened its doors on Tuesday.
Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Luke's Lobster Pike Street
According to a press release, this East Coast chain known for its sustainably sourced seafood rolls celebrated the grand opening of its first Washington location in downtown Seattle on Thursday. Located just a stone's throw from Pike Place Market, the restaurant serves rolls stuffed with lobster, shrimp, and crab, in addition to lobster bisque, clam chowder, beer, and wine.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Mint Progressive Indian
This modern Indian restaurant opened in the former Heartwood Provisions Like Add to a List space last month, with a menu of dishes like jackfruit and goat cheese kulcha, tandoori pineapple burrata, paneer rosettes, supreme butter chicken, and glazed pork vindaloo.
Downtown
Dine-in
Sushi Nori
This sushi restaurant opened in Eastlake in late December, serving a selection of appetizers, temaki, chirashi, omakase, beer, sake, and wine.
Eastlake
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
FUTURE OPENINGS
Boujie Bar
Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Marjorie Like Add to a List owner Donna Moodie plans to open a new bar called Boujie Bar in the Central District's Midtown Square development. Further details about the project have not yet been announced.
Central District
CLOSURES
The Kraken Bar & Lounge
Earlier this week, Fremont's pirate-themed punk bar broke the news that it will close on March 4.
Fremont
The Masonry
This popular destination for wood-fired pizza and craft beer announced this week that it will be closing its Fremont location at the end of the month.
Fremont
Northlake Tavern & Pizza House
After a whopping 65 years of business, this longtime U District institution announced this week that it will close permanently after service on January 31. In a press release, owner Abdoullah attributed the closure to "current health issues" and revealed that the local New York-style pizza chain Big Mario's is set to take over the iconic space. Patrons are invited to come pay their respects and leave their well wishes for Abdoullah in a guest book at a farewell party on the 31st.
University District
POP-UPS AND EVENTS
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
Brewing: Turbulent Waters
Turbulence and agitation might sound like bad things, but when it comes to making coffee, they're actually very desirable. Learn all about the profound effect that stirring and movement can have on your brews at this free community session.
Fuel Coffee, 4-5 pm
Wagyu Smash Dip 'n' Dash
The West Seattle smokehouse Lady Jaye will sling wagyu smash burgers alongside hot sauce and soft serve on their patio.
Lady Jaye, 4-8 pm
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Taste of the Northwest
The Chelan fixture Campbell's Resort will assemble a bevy of Washington wineries, Northwest breweries, and premium distilleries, plus freshly shucked oysters and additional food. Enjoy live music all day as you tap into your hedonistic side.
Campbell's Resort
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
Soup Club: In Person!
Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.
Book Larder, 11 am-2 pm
La Galette des Rois
Tuck into galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany (the Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ) co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and Beauchamps Imports. Per tradition, a charm will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day. You'll also get the opportunity to sip plenty of French cider.
La Parisienne French Bakery, 3-5 pm
Oysters + Bubbly Pop-Up with Hama Hama Oyster Co.
Delight in the inimitable pairing of bubbly and briny bivalves at this pop-up, which will feature Hama Hama oysters, a "frosecco" (frozen prosecco) amuse-bouche, and sparkling wines from around the world.
Bottlehouse, 3-6 pm
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
World Central Kitchen Fundraiser
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Paul Osher and Raquel Zamora's Ballard cafe specializing in scratch-made bagels and breakfast burritos, has earned praise from the likes of local food writer J. Kenji López-Alt. They'll serve a slightly condensed version of their menu alongside Kuma Coffee espresso drinks at Elliott Bay Brewing to raise funds for the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery, 10 am-1 pm
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
In Person Author Talk: Lisa Samuel, Room at the Table
Forgoing gluten doesn't have to mean giving up the communal pleasures of food. Bellingham-based cookbook author Lisa Samuel will chat with local cookbook author Ashley Rodriguez of Not Without Salt about her latest release Room at the Table, which includes over 120 gluten-free recipes ranging from weeknight dinners to occasion-worthy meals.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm
SPECIALS
Bake Shop
It doesn't get much cozier than grilled cheese with a side of tomato soup. The Queen Anne cafe Bake Shop's take on the grilled cheese is made with melty Beecher's cheese and gouda between two slices of country bread, while the tomato soup features garlic, onion, shallot, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Dough Joy
The whimsical vegan doughnut shop's weekly specials, available through Sunday, include blueberry French toast, lemon raspberry, lavender vanilla, and Bavarian cream.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in
Snohomish Pie Co.
This homey pie shop is currently featuring a luscious Northwest huckleberry pie with whipped cream cheese filling, available today through Sunday at both locations.
Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish
Pickup, dine-in