This Week in Seattle Food News: Mochi Doughnuts, Bagels, and Burrata Pizza

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Magnolia Pho

Mitigate the January doldrums with a soul-soothing bowl of pho at this new spot, which soft opened in Magnolia on Wednesday and serves other Vietnamese staples like bánh mì, bún bò Huế, and vermicelli noodles.

Mochinut

This chain specializing in chewy-crisp rice flour doughnuts will host the grand opening of its new U Village location this weekend. For the occasion, they'll give away three free doughnuts with the purchase of a dozen, as well as a free doughnut with any purchase of a brûlée beverage.

Old Salt

The Fremont restaurant Manolin's pandemic-born bagel spinoff Old Salt now has its very own brick-and-mortar in Ballard. The spot offers plain, white sesame, poppyseed, everything, and black sesame Aleppo pepper bagels, as well as their own selection of smoked fish, spreads, sandwiches, and coffee.

Ristorante Machiavelli

The quaint Edmonds cafe Chanterelle closed last year decades of business, and Capitol Hill's beloved red-sauce joint Machiavelli has now taken over the location. Owner Suzette Jarding, who lives in Edmonds, now holds the rights to Chanterelle's recipes, including their signature tomato bisque.

Stevie's Famous

Windy City Pie 's cheeky sourdough sibling Breezy Town Pizza used to dispense hot deep-dish slices within the Beacon Hill venue Clock-Out Lounge before it closed last summer and was taken over by its successor Shady Lane Pizza & Pretzel . Shady Lane is now gone for reasons unknown, and the buzzy Burien pizzeria Stevie's Famous has opened in its stead. You might have heard of Stevie's from when it received a much-coveted boost from J. Kenji López-Alt (otherwise known as the "Kenji effect") or from its glowing Seattle Times review. I'm particularly excited to try the burrata-laden Normie MacDonald, which is apparently inspired by the burrata slice at L'Industrie Pizzeria in New York—I had the pleasure of trying the latter last year and it might just be the best pizza I've ever had.

FUTURE OPENINGS

Pinoyshki Bakery and Cafe

Baker Aly Anderson, owner of the erstwhile Piroshki on 3rd , is getting ready to open her shiny new Pinoyshki Bakery and Cafe on E Pine on Capitol Hill. Anderson mixes Eastern European cuisine with her own Filipino heritage, resulting in the titular "pinoyshki" mashup, which has been recognized by none other than the Mayor of Flavortown himself on Tasty Traditions: Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

La Galette des Rois 2024

Tuck into flaky golden galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and French Ciders & Spirits. Per tradition, a trinket will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day, thus fulfilling your Princess Diaries-fueled fantasy of finding out you're secret royalty (or is that just me?). Just don't chip your tooth. You'll also get the opportunity to glug plenty of crisp French cider.

La Parisienne French Bakery, 3-5 pm

Plant Based Junk Food Pop-Up

Just because vegans abstain from eating animal products doesn't mean they want to spend the rest of their days eating nothing but piles of quinoa and leafy greens. The roving pop-up Vuture Food has come to the rescue with plant-based fried and battered delights that are just as hedonistic as their carnivorous counterparts. Look forward to hearty dishes like crispy chik'n sandwiches and loaded crinkle-cut fries.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 1-5 pm

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The vegan creamery aims to bring us all a little much-needed sunshine in scoop form with its three January flavors: guava cake, passionfruit parfait, and super dreamsicle.

Half and Half Doughnut Co.

Snow may not be on the forecast anytime soon, but you can still sneak in some wintry delight with Half and Half's seasonal snowball old fashioned doughnuts.

Rachel's Ginger Beer

For even more tropical vibes, Rachel's Ginger Beer has reprised its popular passion orange guava flavor for the month.

